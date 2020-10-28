Berotralstat is BioCryst's first rare disease drug coming to market with its PDUFA scheduled for December 3.

BioCryst (NASDAQ:BCRX) is a classic example of where a stock's valuation can radically diverge from the progress of a company. BioCryst is transforming from an R&D company, with an incredible pipeline, to launching some blockbuster solutions into the rapidly growing rare disease market. In this market, the yearly cost to treat some of these diseases can cost $500,000 or more.

The FDA December 3rd PDUFA date for Berotralstat approval will begin to drive revenue to BioCryst. With a projected yearly cost of $500,000 per patient, it won't take long to create a significant revenue stream.

BioCryst has 173 million shares outstanding with a declared short position of 36 million shares. The current institutional holdings are 93%, according to the Bloomberg terminal. With at least 6 major catalysts in the next 8 weeks we could be looking at quite a short squeeze.

Recent events

While BCRX the stock has been struggling in the market, BioCryst the company has accomplished several significant milestones. There must be a reason why the firm's CFO recently spent half his yearly salary buying 50k shares of BCRX on the open market at $4.08 per share.

According to the recent investor presentation:

The Catalysts

Berotralstat

Up for Japanese approval on October 30th: Approval will trigger a $20 million payment from Troii, the company's Japanese partner; FDA PDUFA approval on December 3rd.

Galidesivir

Covid-19 Monkey trial data due, Q4 Covid-19 Phase I Brazilian Trial due Q4.

BCX9930 Oral Factor D

200/400 Cohort 2 for PNH data due Q4.

CX9250

Fibrodysplasia Ossificans Progressiva (FOP) Phase 1 data due Q4.

Rapivab

Possible stockpile order for seasonal influenza.

The Pipeline

Berotralstat

Berotralstat (ORLADEYO) is a revolutionary treatment for Hereditary Angioedema (HAE).

BioCryst's lead compound, ORLADEYO, is designed to be an oral once- daily capsule that prevents attacks by inhibiting plasma kallikrein. This drug targets a disease that currently is treated by injectables costing approximately $500-600k yearly to treat. Estimate of BioCryst treatment cost is $500,000 per year. HAE is currently a $1.5 billion-dollar market and growing.

Galidesivir

This nucleotide RNA polymerase inhibitor disrupts the viral replication process and has the potential to treat multiple viral threats, including Covid-19. It was safe and generally well-tolerated in Phase 1 clinical safety trials; demonstrated survival benefits in animal studies against a variety of serious pathogens, including Ebola, Marburg, Yellow Fever and Zika viruses; demonstrated broad spectrum activity in vitro against more than 20 ribonucleic acid (RNA) viruses of nine different families, including coronaviruses, filoviruses, togaviruses, bunyaviruses, arenaviruses, and flaviviruses.

Since 2013, NIAID contracted BioCryst to develop against viruses, and in 2015, Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) to develop against possible bio attacks. The company can obtain approval under Animal Rule. Recent $44-million contract is obviously working toward an oral antiviral for Covid-19. In current animal trials for Covid-19, the company is finishing up Phase 1 trial in Brazil.

BCX9930 - Oral D Factor

BioCryst management refers to Oral D Factor as a pipeline in a molecule. While the Phase 1 study was on Safety for treating PNH, the data clearly shows BCX9930 maybe the leader in a market valued at $10 billion-plus. The drug has Orphan Disease and fast track status. BioCryst will be meeting with the regulators in the 4th quarter discussing advanced development programs. Start date of multiple advanced development clinical trials is 2021. This market includes.

PNH paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria

aHUS atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome

C3G glomerulonephritis

PNM primary membranous nephropathy

IgAN IgA nephropathy

ANCA vasculitis antineutrophil cytoplasmic

antibody-associated vasculitis

Lupus nephritis

IgAN vasculitis

BCX9250 - Oral ALK-2 inhibitor

Pursuing activin receptor-like kinase-2 (ALK2) inhibition in the race to stop Fibrodysplasia Ossificans Progressiva Phase 1 data due in the 4th Quarter

Rapivab (peramivir injection)

Approved drug used in the treatment for affluenza. Recently sold the US government $7 million worth for stockpiling. Approved in many countries.

Valuation

With 173 million shares outstanding and a current price of $3.84, BioCryst has a market value of $665 million. While it is extremely hard to value an evolving drug pipeline, I can point out some metrics that BioCryst could hit.

Galidesivir

Galidesivir is an antiviral that is currently being studied by the BARDA to see if it can become one of the stockpiled drugs in its arsenal to protect against possible bio attacks. It is currently evaluating Galidesivir against Covid-19. You can look at how many billions in marketcap Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) gained with the Remdesivir approvals. Roche Holdings AG (NASDAQ:OTCQX:RHHBY) just paid $350 million for US rights to AT-527, a potential Covid-19 antiviral from Atea Pharmaceuticals. So you could easily make the case Galidesivir could be worth $2-6 billion with the right approval.

Berotralstat

Berotralstat, with Japanese and US approval in the next 2 months, with the only oral treatment for PNH, could easily gain 30-50 percent market share or a current $1.5 billion market going to $5.8 billion by 2025. Berotralstat could have sales of $300 million to $1 billion and easily garner 4-6 times sales. This would be $1.2 billion on the low side to $6 billion on the high side.

BCX9930 Oral Factor D

BCX9930 is potentially the best asset in our pipeline. BioCryst has Orphan Drug and fast track approval in our first target market in our phase 1 study for PNH.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) and Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN) have announced that they have entered into a definitive agreement for Alexion to acquire Achillion, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of oral small molecule Factor D inhibitors to treat people with complement alternative pathway-mediated rare diseases, such as paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and C3 glomerulopathy (C3G). ALXN acquired ACNH for $930 million.

It can be creditably argued BioCryst's phase one data is better than the data from Alexion's phase 2 studies.

Developing a successful Oral D Factor drug will create revenue in 8 or 9 of the most expensive diseases to treat. Here is a copy of the BCX9930 presentation.

If ALXN in early Oral Factor D drug development was acquired for $930 million, BioCryst's better results must be worth at least $1.5 billion right now.

Without even looking at any other drugs in the pipeline it is hard to even comprehend the current $665 million market value.

The Conclusion

While all investments in early stage Biotech companies are speculative in nature, a few have developed a pipeline with the potential like this. With a December approval of Berotralstat, BioCryst is well on its way to 100s of millions in revenue. The company has already hired a seasoned and experienced sales staff, mainly from the only competitor, ready to create revenue from day one.

This pipeline could easily be valued at 10 to 15 times its current value. If Galidesivir were to become the standard oral antiviral for Covid-19, I don't think you could even dream up a value for this.

I would never bet 36 million shares short in a company with a shareholder list that looks like this: State Street (NYSE:STT) 15.5 million, Baker Brothers 13.7 million, BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) 12.2 million, Vanguard 10.4 million, Citadel Advisors 8.4 million and many other institutions that have biotech analysts advising them.

With 6 catalysts in the 4th quarter, a 90% institutional hold and a 36 million share short position, BCRX could be looking a massive short sneeze in the near term.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BCRX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.