SolarWinds Corporation (SWI) CEO Kevin Thompson on Q3 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

SolarWinds Corporation (NYSE:SWI) Q3 2020 Earnings Conference Call October 27, 2020 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Howard Ma - Senior Director, IR

Kevin Thompson - President and Chief Executive Officer

Bart Kalsu - Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Executive

John Pagliuca - Executive Vice President and President, MSP

Conference Call Participants

Brad Zelnick - Credit Suisse

Sanjit Singh - Morgan Stanley

Rob Oliver - Baird

Matt Hedberg - RBC Capital Markets

Kingsley Crane - Berenberg Capital Markets

Terry Tillman - Truist Securities

Erik Suppiger - JMP Securities

Mohit Gogia - Barclays

Luv Sodha - Jefferies

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to the SolarWinds' Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Call [Operator Instructions]

I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Howard Ma, Senior Director of Investor Relations. Thank you. Please go ahead.

Howard Ma

Thank you, operator. Good afternoon, everyone and welcome to SolarWinds third quarter 2020 earnings call. With me today are Kevin Thompson, our President and CEO; and Bart Kalsu, EVP and Chief Financial Officer; and John Pagliuca, EVP and President of our MSP business. Following prepared remarks, we'll have a brief question-and-answer session.

This call is being simultaneously webcast on our Investor Relations website at investors.solarwinds.com. On our Investor Relations website, you can also find our earnings press release and a summary slide deck, which is intended to supplement our prepared remarks during today's call.

Please remember that certain statements made during this call are forward-looking statements, including those concerning our financial outlook, our market opportunities, the impact of the global economic environment on our business and a update of the potential spin-off of our MSP business. These statements are based on currently available information and assumptions and we undertake no duty to update this information except as required by law.

These statements are also subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including the numerous risks related to the potential spin-off of our MSP business into a newly created and separately traded public company.

Additional information considering these -- concerning these statements and the risks and uncertainties associated with them is highlighted in today's earnings release and our filings with the SEC. Copies are available from the SEC or on our investor relations website.

Furthermore, we will discuss various non-GAAP financial measures on today's call unless otherwise specified. When we refer to these financial measures, we will be referring to non-GAAP financial measures. Reconciliation of differences between GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures that get discussed on today's call are available in our earnings press release and summary slide deck on the investor relations page of our website.

And with that, I'll now turn over the call to Kevin.

Kevin Thompson

Thanks, Howard. I'm pleased to report that we were able to deliver strong performance in the third quarter, exceeding the high end of our outlook for total revenue and EBITDA in addition to delivering solid year-over-year top line growth of 8% in the face of what continue to be able volatile and uncertain economic environment.

Total non-GAAP revenue for the third quarter, which was driven by improved sales to new customers in the second quarter and solid customer retention rate was approximately $261 million. In addition, we delivered an exceptional quarter of profitability, generating approximately $133 million in adjusted EBITDA, meaningfully sitting the high end of our outlook and reflecting a 51% adjusted EBITDA margin, which is the highest level of non-GAAP profitability we have delivered in the last 11 quarters.

As we saw in the second quarter, the volatility of the economic environment has resulted in a business rhythm that is less linear than our historical average. However, we did see signs of improvement in linearity and in stabilization of performance in the third quarter across selected geographies and areas of the market and compared to the second quarter.

From a geographic region perspective in the third quarter, we saw the most meaningful improvement and performance in EMEA followed by North America. We had several operational highlights in the third quarter that I want to briefly mention.

First as you should remember in late April, we launched subscription pricing options for each of the key offerings in our Orion family of network, systems and database management products. And we had a good initial quarter of subscription sales of these products in the second quarter. The momentum continued into the third quarter, with a sequential doubling of the dollar amount and subscription sold of these products. We currently believe we will see another strong quarter of cyclical growth in subscription sales of the Orion product family in the fourth quarter.

Second, we were able to drive solid ARR growth in the third quarter, with total ARR reaching approximately $887 million as of September 30, 2020, reflecting year-over-year growth of 11%. Subscription ARR grew at a meaningfully faster rate of 20%, reaching $411 million at the end of the quarter.

Third, we continue to see solid growth in the number of our large customer relationships despite the difficult economic environment. This is illustrated with the number of customers who spent over $100,000 with us on a trailing 12-month basis, increasing on a year-over-year basis by 17% to 1,004 customers.

And finally, customer retention rates across our product portfolio have remained strong, with maintenance renewal rate of 92% in the third quarter and subscription net retention rate stable at 105%.

The last item that I will cover before turning the call over to Bart is of a more strategic nature related to our database management product portfolio. As I have indicated on several occasions over the last year, we believe that database management and operations is a large market opportunity for SolarWinds. This opportunity is being driven by digital transformation and the move to hybrid cloud infrastructures and the recognition by database administrators, as well as DevOps pros of the need for greater visibility or observability into the performance of their critical applications upon which the business relies.

In order to get a complete view of application performance visibility and the database performance is required. We moved into the database management market in 2013 and credited a meaningful presence in this market for SolarWinds during the last seven years. Over the last year, we've been investing in broadening our capabilities to monitor and manage the performance of databases of all types, including the historical Oracle, Azure SQL, in MySQL traditional databases, as well as the newer databases, such as MongoDB, Cassandra, Redis, and Microsoft Azure SQL to name a few.

This increasing investment in database management started with the acquisition of VividCortex in December, 2019, a leading cloud-based provider of database performance management technology, which brought us the ability to manage many of the cloud native databases, which we managed today, as well as the ability to provide these management services from the cloud.

And then I assume most of you saw on last Friday after market closed, we announced that we had continued to build on these capabilities through the planned acquisition of SentryOne, a leading technology provider of database performance monitoring and data operations solutions for Microsoft SQL server, Microsoft Azure SQL, and the Microsoft Data Platform for a cash purchase price of approximately $142 million. The SentryOne offerings compliment and broaden the on-premise native cloud and hybrid database management offerings that we currently have that are a great fit with our product portfolio.

I wanted to take this opportunity to welcome to SentryOne team to the SolarWinds family. We were excited about the expertise that you bring to this fast growth part of our business. We believe after this acquisition closes, which is expected to occur this week, we will provide the broadest and deepest level of database monitoring and management coverage and the on-premise, hybrid TI and native cloud infrastructure and application management market.

With that, I'll turn the call over to Bart who will provide some additional details on our third quarter performance, as well as our outlook for the fourth quarter and full year.

Bart Kalsu

Thanks, Kevin. And thanks again to everyone joining us on today's call. The third quarter was solid across our key performance metrics, given the volatility of the current economic environment and reflected a sequential improvement from the second quarter.

The combination of our uniquely high level of profitability and focus on conversion of adjusted EBITDA to free cash flow continued to pay dividends in the third quarter, as our total cash balance reached $425 million at September 30 as compared to $173 million at December 31, reflecting an increase of over $250 million. Our net leverage has consistently declined over the first nine months of 2020 and is now at 3.1 times our trailing 12 months adjusted EBITDA.

Moving onto our financial results. We had a very strong quarter of profitability as Kevin said in the third quarter. Adjusted EBITDA was $132.7 million, reflecting year-over-year growth at 15% and was nearly $11 million better than the high end of our outlook for the third quarter. The sequential increase of approximately three percentage points of adjusted EBITDA margin from the second quarter and six percentage points compared to the first quarter was driven by continued disciplined expense management across our global business, lower than planned variable sales and working expenses, lower headcount numbers than planned as a result of a slowdown in hiring due to the pandemic and strong cash collection activity, which resulted in minimal bad debt expense.

We do not expect adjusted EBITDA margins to remain at quite this high of a level in the fourth quarter, as we are planning to reaccelerate our go-to-market spending and hiring across the business as economic activity improves.

We drove approximately $108 million in unlevered free cash flow in the third quarter, which puts our unlevered free cash flow for the nine months ended September 30 at $312 million and reflects a year-to-date conversion rate of 86%. Our conversion rate declined sequentially compared to the second quarter, primarily as a result of U.S. Federal Income Tax Payment totaling $24 million, which were made in the third quarter. Earnings per share on a non-GAAP basis for the third quarter totaled $0.28 per share based on $316.7 million fully diluted shares outstanding.

Switching over to revenue for the quarter. Total non-GAAP revenue was $261.3 million, which was an increase of 8% compared to the prior year and above the outlook that we provided for the third quarter of $254 million to $259 million of total non-GAAP revenue.

Total non-GAAP license and maintenance revenue in the third quarter grew by 2% year-over-year, reaching $160.4 million on a reported basis. This growth was led by non-GAAP maintenance revenue, which increased by approximately 7%, reaching $121.1 million. Non-GAAP license revenue in the third quarter totaled $39.3 million, reflecting a year-over-year decrease of approximately 10%.

Our licensed sales performance was a meaningful improvement from the second quarter. When you adjust for the subscription sale of our on-premise based products, license revenue would have been down only 5% on a year-over-year basis for the third quarter. We expect the economic environment in the fourth quarter to be similar to that in the third quarter, and as a result, we do continue to expect some year-over-year decline in license revenue in the fourth quarter. In addition Orion product portfolio subscription sales are expected to be a headwind to license revenue growth of approximately four percentage points in the fourth quarter.

During the third quarter, 85% of our total revenue was recurring and recognized as either maintenance or subscription revenue. Total non-GAAP recurring revenue for the third quarter grew at 12% reaching $222 million. Third quarter recurring revenue growth with led by non-GAAP subscription revenue of $101 million, which grew 18% year-over-year and was approximately $100 million on a constant currency basis, reflecting year-over-year growth of 17%.

As we have communicated in the past well over 50% of our subscription revenue is attributable to our MSP business. As we explore the potential spin-off of this business, we wanted to get John Pagliuca, who has led our MSP business over the last four and a half years and he would attend the CEO role of a standalone entity if the spin-off is completed an opportunity to get more context around the 2020 operating trends of our MSP business.

I'll now turn the call over to John.

John Pagliuca

Thanks, Bart. I'll spend the next few minutes discussing our Q3 and year-to-date performance and key trends in the industry.

I believe most of the research analysts and investors on this call are familiar with our MSP business. For those listeners who are less familiar, our MSP business refers to our technology platform and purely software based solution that we provide to MSPs. MSPs or managed service providers are critical type of IP service provider that assume responsibility for managing and protecting the customer's IT system and services. And in many cases, app as outsourced IT departments from millions of businesses around the world.

These MSPs use our technology to manage the IT environment of over 500,000 small and medium size businesses in all parts of the world, monitoring, managing, and securing the customer's devices and applications, as well as managing disparate and user environment through our centralized dashboard. But by nature of our business, we operate behind the scenes of our MSP partners. And as part of a larger SolarWinds parent we've thrived under relative obscurity to those outside of the MSP market.

We currently expect our MSP business to generate slightly over $300 million of non-GAAP revenue in 2020 of which half -- about half, which is outside of the U.S. And we've done this with what we believe our best-in-class gross margin and profit margin for a cloud-based business driven by our efficient operating model.

We've been growing at a CAGR of 16% on a constant currency basis in the first quarter of 2018 and year-to-date 2020, we've grown non-GAAP revenue 15% on a constant currency basis and 12% in the third quarter.

While we saw slight deceleration in our MSP business as a result of COVID-19, our most recent trends indicate that the MSP market is beginning to accelerate. Notably, ARR growth in the third quarter was a couple of percentage points higher than our MSP business revenue growth.

In addition, despite the difficult economic environment, our net retention rate is held up well and remained at approximately 107% on a trailing 12-month basis, both as on reported and constant currency. However, during the deceleration we started our MSP business in the second quarter, we expect net retention rates to drop slightly in the fourth quarter before beginning to improve in early 2021.

Now, I'll turn it back to Bart to take you through our total company outlook for the fourth quarter and the full year.

Bart Kalsu

Thanks, John. Before I get into the details of our outlet, as Kevin talked about, we recently signed a definitive agreement to acquire SentryOne. SentryOne fits the profile of companies that our core IT management business will focus on acquiring in the future. We expect their GAAP revenue to be in the mid $20 million range in 2020, with a growth rate in the low double-digits, which was impacted by the headwinds from the economic slowdown caused by the pandemic. However, we expect our total revenue growth to accelerate in 2021 compared to their 2020 forecast results and over the long-term, we believe this acquisition will not be dilutive to our consolidated adjusted EBITDA margins.

We expect SentryOne to close this week and to contribute approximately $2 million of GAAP revenue in the fourth quarter, which reflects the impact on revenue of the adjustments related the beginning deferred revenue balance required by purchase accounting and to be approximately breakeven on a GAAP basis for the fourth quarter.

Turning to our outlook and a reminder, our outlook assumes the Euro to USD exchange rate of 1.17 and a British pound to USD exchange rate at 1.30. For the fourth quarter of 2020 on a non-GAAP basis, we are increasing our outlook due primarily to the SentryOne acquisition and now expect total fourth quarter revenue to be in the range of $261 million to $266 million, representing a year-over-year growth of approximately 5% to 7% on a reported basis.

The fourth quarter outlook assumes our maintenance renewal rate in the 92% to 93% range and a consolidated fourth quarter net retention rate of approximately 104% on a trailing 12-month basis. We are also increasing our fourth quarter adjusted EBITDA outlook, and now expect the range of $123 million to $126 million for the fourth quarter or an adjusted EBITDA margin of 47.4 at the midpoint, which results in earnings per share of approximately $0.25 per share for the fourth quarter assuming a weighted average number of shares outstanding of approximately 317.5 million shares. Our earnings per share guidance assumes a non-GAAP effective tax rate for the fourth quarter of 2020 of approximately 22%.

Based our results for the third quarter and our outlook for the fourth quarter, we are raising our outlook for the total non-GAAP revenue and adjusted EBITDA for the full year 2020 as follows: For the full year, December 31, 2020 on a non-GAAP basis, we are increasing our outlook for total net -- total revenue as a result of the revenue be in the third quarter and SentryOne acquisition, and now expect total revenue to be in the range of $1.017 billion to $1.022 billion, representing year-over-year growth of 8% to 9% on a reported and constant currency basis.

The full year revenue outlook assumes a maintenance renewal rate in the 92% to 93% range and a subscription net retention in the range of 103% to 104%. We are also raising our adjusted EBITDA outlook for the full year to a range of $486 million to $489 million, which results in earnings per share of $0.98 per share for the full year assuming 315.5 million shares outstanding on a weighted average basis. Our earnings per share guidance assumes a non-GAAP effective tax rate for the full year of 2020 will be approximately 22%.

And with that, I'll now turn the call back over Kevin.

Kevin Thompson

Thanks, Bart. So, you can see from our third quarter results and our fourth quarter and full year outlook, our confidence in our ability to deliver continue growth despite the difficult economic environment has increased as we've moved through the last two quarters.

For the first nine months of 2020, we've been focused on taking market share in our key markets. Based on International Data Corporation Worldwide Semiannual Software Tracker, for the first half of 2020, we successfully increased our industry leading position in the network management market by about two full percentage points to 22.9% market share.

We believe we can further increase our market share over the next several quarters in not only the network management market, but in all the key markets where we compete today by leveraging our strong product portfolio and disruptive go-to-market approach and CIOs and MSP business owners look to reduce IT spend, while increasing the level of performance and availability of the infrastructure and applications for which they're responsible.

We also believe based on the trends in our business, several of which Bart and John discussed in their remarks that the small and medium sized business market, which has been remarkably resilient so far this economic downturn is beginning to show signs of acceleration, which we expect to continue through the fourth quarter and into 2021.

In addition, in our core IT management business, we were seeing stable and improving spending trends from our enterprise customers as evidenced by the continued double-digit growth in a number of our large customer relationships.

Now, I want to provide an update on the strategic process, which our Board previously authorized and we disclosed in our second quarter call to explore the potential spin-off of our MSP business into a newly created and separately traded public company. Based on the additional work we have done over the last 90 days, we continue to believe in the rationale for the separation from strategic operational business growth and value creation perspective as the separation of the MSP business from SolarWinds with great two independent companies that are both market leaders, each focused on their different businesses, customers and strategic conditions. In addition, each business would have the freedom to develop investment plans unique to the dynamic and maturity of the markets, which they served.

Under the direction and oversight of our Board of Directors, over the last three we've been reviewing the businesses and related considerations in depth and developing detailed plans to separate the two businesses into separately traded public company. Based on the work done today, it's our intent to proceed forward with the separation process. Although, the structure and timing of the transaction still must be finalized.

We expect that the spin-off of the MSP business is going to receive the final approval by our Board of Directors to occur during the first half of 2021. However, there are still a number of legal organizational and operational items that must be accomplished over the coming months to finalize the definitive proposal for final separation for approval by our Board of Directors.

The last item for which I will provide an update is the status of the CEO search for SolarWinds. First as a reminder, John Pagliuca who is on this call, will be the CEO of MSP business, should the spin-off transaction be completed? Therefore, we are currently searching for a CEO to lead the core IT management business. We've engaged an outside executive search firm to lead this search. And they presented a number of qualified and interested candidates to the search committee of our Board of Directors.

The search committee has interviewed several candidates and believed that the pool of interested candidates is of high quality. Based on the quality of the candidates that have been interviewed thus far, we hope to be able to complete the search process in a relatively short period of time.

Given that this may will be the last earnings call we will lead as the CEO of SolarWinds. For many on the call we have known each other for my entire 14.5 year tenure at SolarWinds. [Indiscernible] we even go all the way back to my days at Red Hat. For those in this group, isn't it amazing how fast two decades go by? I appreciate the level of your engagement and interest in the SolarWinds story over the last decade. And I do believe that we have created a very unique software company at SolarWinds. I hope that you will continue to be engaged in the SolarWinds story in the years to come. Certainly, we'll run into each other again in the future is that it's still a small technology world.

To approximately 3,300 polarities around the world, I will miss the way you have constantly challenged me. I will miss your energy, your enthusiasm and your ability to constantly pick yourself up and get back in the game when things did not go exactly the way we wanted them. Thank you for believing. We could build a great company on the foundation of great products, digital marketing, and selling from the inside model, when very few others believed that it was possible. Keep believing as there still a lot of special things left to accomplish at SolarWinds, we're still the best story in software.

With that Bart and I will open up the call for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions]

And your first question comes from a line of Brad Zelnick from Credit Suisse. Your line is open.

Brad Zelnick

Fantastic. Thank you so much. And Kevin, your parting words that you just left us with, I mean, it sounds like the odds of you being on the next call are pretty slim. In which case, at least if we don't connect publicly in this kind of forum, I must say congrats on a phenomenal run. You've really been a standout leader, not only for SolarWinds, but amongst all the companies we cover. So …

Kevin Thompson

Thanks Brad.

Brad Zelnick

I truly wish you the best. Maybe just on the business, if I could ask you Bart, great to see the license trajectory improve, 10% down this quarter, better than where you were last quarter. And I totally understand there's some impact from the shift to on-prem subscription that you've called out. Can you just A, remind us what portion of the on-prem offering is available as a subscription? Is that going to change over time and grow to encompass all the offerings? And even beyond Q4 I heard your comments, but as we think about just on trend, what that license growth rates should be and what the trade-off is, how should we even wrap our minds around that?

Bart Kalsu

So, yeah, as you said right. We had a really solid quarter from a license revenue perspective and a noticeable improvement from what we saw in the second quarter. The subscription pricing that we rolled out in April covers all of our key products. So, if I'm looking at it as a percentage of revenue, I haven't calculated it, but it would be a very significant majority of probably over 80%, 85% of our total licensed quote license revenue products are now offered under a subscription basis. So that's the shift that we're looking at.

Like, we've said before, it's a transition for us. We're not looking to move our existing customers off of maintenance. They still have a lower price on their maintenance than they would under a subscription. It's really centered around getting new buyers the alternative to buy under a subscription agreement.

Kevin Thompson

And as it relates to kind of trends as we look at the fourth quarter, but we're assuming right now, Brad, is that the trend in that part of the business and the fourth quarter are pretty consistent with what we saw in the third quarter, which is we had strength in certain markets. EMEA was very good in the third quarter, North America, including the impact selling into state, local and federal government was solid in the third quarter. Some of the other markets were not quite as stable yet. We're assuming we'll see that same variability in the fourth quarter and that the kind of the economic environment, the level of spending from an IT perspective, particularly in on-premise environments where we're really strong will be consistent in the fourth quarter with the third quarter.

So, we're not expecting any meaningful improvement in the fourth quarter. I do think moving into 2021, we will start to see improvement. We may see some of the fourth quarter, but as you know, the noise level in the market right now is kind of fluctuating back to a higher level of shutdown may start to occur at a higher level in the fourth quarter than what we saw in the third. And so, we've tried to bake all that into our view of the fourth quarter.

Brad Zelnick

Thank you. That's very helpful. And if I maybe ask one of John. As it relates to the MSP business, you now have another company within the market that's now public with Datto. And I'd just be curious, what if any impressions do you have from their IPO process and as well just thinking about -- if you can educate us a little bit more on the finer points as to how SolarWinds is positioned against them in the market, that would be really helpful.

John Pagliuca

Yeah. Sure. We're actually glad to see Datto how the successful IPO. We respect the Datto team in the business that they have there. They have a good business, especially where they're focused and they're primarily focused in the backup and disaster recovery space. So, they've done a good job, I believe educating the broader market, doing a good job kind of telling the story that our MSPs carry on every day. But where we actually find ourselves selling a lot of times with them, our MSPs will usually have the Datto offering and our offering at the -- in the same kind of environments as they manage in backup small, medium enterprises across the globe.

Kevin Thompson

So, I think the thing to remember, Brad, I think we talked about this is that we are really strong when it comes to remote monitoring and management automation and helping our MSP manage their customer environment. And we believe we've got the strongest rolling platform and product portfolio there. We have great security technology. We have remote monitoring and management technology. Obviously as a business, we're really good at monitoring and managing performance of environment.

The Datto really started as a backup company who bought MSP professional services automation company. And so that's where their strength is. We're strong in different parts of the MSP market. So not that we don't compete, but we are not direct head to head with them on a daily basis, because our streets are a little bit different. We do have backup and we have a really good cloud to cloud backup solution, which is growing very nicely for us. But they're more hardware-based. They are more environments that are not as cloudy as environments we're in. So, while we compete in the market, we are really different in two businesses today.

Brad Zelnick

Got it. Thank you so much, guys.

Kevin Thompson

Thanks Brad.

Bart Kalsu

Thanks Brad.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Sanjit Singh from Morgan Stanley. Your line is open.

Sanjit Singh

Hi. Thank you for taking the questions. And then it will be a pretty strange feeling if Kevin's on the next call. I can't imagine Kevin and SolarWinds, like those two go together like peanut butter and jelly, but I think probably biggest accomplishment Kevin is creating a sustainable business. And that's exactly what you wants to build a business that generates tons of cash and grew double-digit in terms of ARR in the middle of a really challenging economic environment.

And so just to pick up on that last point, you sort of mentioned in your script, Kevin, about signs of acceleration. I was wondering if you could give us a little more detail on that, things sort of break it out by the MSP business. Where are you seeing some of those sides as it relates to customer expansion and maybe whether it's churn or new customer acquisitions, can just give us some more color. That'd be helpful.

Kevin Thompson

Yeah. So a couple of days I've mentioned that, because I talk fast, sometimes they get lost. One of the things we saw in the third quarter was an improvement in sales and new customers. So that's one of the trends that we're seeing. We're seeing more businesses that have not been previously been customers of ours, which I know it's hard to believe that everyone's not customer, given the number of customers we have, but we saw a nice increase in the number of new customers compared to the second quarter were not at all time highs or anything like that. But we saw an improvement in the third quarter over the second quarter.

We also saw good spending levels by our larger enterprise customers. We closed the number of transactions and signs in the quarter. Those transactions, not only did we close them, but they closed in the expected timeframe, which for me is a sign that technology pros at least know what their budgets are now, which I don't think they really did in the second quarter. So, while budgets may be down, in some cases, they at least know what they are and they know how to access them. And then we'll know what they're able to spend them on, because we're seeing the activity have a more purpose to it. And with the IT pros having a knowledge of what they can spend in the timeframe they can spend it in.

The other thing we are seeing is we're seeing an increase in just the level of activity, meaning that was our product online quotes people downloading, reading white papers, calling in and talking to us, well then activity level is starting to pick up again. So our reps are able to have more conversations than a day, week, month, quarter which is another sign that at least things are starting to return to normal a little bit. Technology pros have the time of the day now to look for solutions to make their life better, to make their businesses run more effectively.

Then on the MSP side, particularly in our larger MSP, we're starting to see device growth again. We're starting to see them look at expanding the number of services they're offering to their end users. So they're looking at, Hey, I don't provide advanced endpoint protection to this customer today. Let's talk to them about it and let's provide it to them tomorrow. Some of our newer offerings are starting to accelerate again, and then even with our small business -- very small MSPs and there are a lot of very, very small MSPs in the market. And that's probably another place we differentiate from Datto. Going back to the earlier question, we serve in the street of all sizes from two guys and a dog in the garage or one guy and a dog in the garage for that matter to MSPs that have a hundred technicians. In those really small MSPs where we saw devices really dropped a good bit in the second quarter, early third quarter, we've seen stabilization. We've seen that device count gets stable that we haven't seen it started to grow really quickly yet, but we have seen stability.

So, those are the signs that we look at across the business, both in our small business customers, as well as our large enterprise customers that tell us that well, the economy is not in a great place. I think we all agree to that. There's still some instability, still some uncertainty. I think, there's more consistent activity and consistency in spending than what we were saying before.

Sanjit Singh

That's great detail, Kevin. And then maybe one for John. Just thinking more broadly, as we think about the potential strategic spin-off later in 2021, it looks like if you get the growth profile of business John, it’s sort of been sort of 12% the most recent quarter, but kind of mid-teens and then an expansion rate and that expansion rate of in the sort of 105% to 108% range. In terms of -- if you wanted to grow the business faster, what would be the growth factors that you would be targeting? And like -- and what would be the sort of the key leverage that you can pull to actually grow? Is just a function of more investment equals more growth, or do you need to take the product portfolio into new areas? It's going to sort of frame up the growth opportunity for us. I think that'd be super helpful.

John Pagliuca

Sure. We talked a lot about some of the reasons for the spin and for the MSP business, it's really the increased investment in a couple of areas around R&D and around our customer success initiatives. So kind of mentioned that some of our newer products are catching some great momentum with our cross-selling, with MSPs both small and large. So, what you see is an increased investment and a more frequent addition of offerings to our MSPs, that they can go and make sure that they're securing and managing these small medium enterprises. So that's a big trend.

And then the second one is along customer success. What we're finding is introducing more humans in the loop. Kevin talked about the MSPs being from one guy with his dog in the basement to a billion dollar enterprise. Well, they have different needs and they need different touch points in type of customer success. And we'll be investing in that area to make sure that we're providing a little bit more of a bespoke level of service to these different types of personas that we have in our business.

Sanjit Singh

Understood. Thank you, John.

Kevin Thompson

Thank you, Sanjit.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Rob Oliver from Baird. Your line is open.

Rob Oliver

Great. Thank you guys very much for taking my question. And just wanted to echo the comments, Kevin, best wishes to you and your retirement. Somehow, I doubt it's going to end up being that -- still trying to chase the other peloton. And I imagine that that kept wise me [ph] when you have more free time.

Kevin Thompson

[Indiscernible]

Rob Oliver

Yes. You're tough. You're tough to catch up with. So, thanks very much. Just a couple of quick questions for me. One, on the subscription side of things, just curious, it sounds like you guys are off to a good start with the Orion core products being sold into new customers as an offering. Is that where we are seeing the subscription momentum right now? I guess, we'd love to get an update since we didn't -- you guys had a lot to talk about on this call. We didn't hear much about say, IT observability. Just curious, particularly given the tough rack macro where some of your points might really play into the hands of people, particularly I'm thinking about Samanage and others and then I have quick follow-up as well.

Kevin Thompson

Yeah. So, if you look at that cloud product portfolio we have in the product key management part of the business that manages new applications manages log management, does not keep them in the cloud. We're seeing consistent performance there. We haven't seen an acceleration as a result of COVID, but we haven't really seen much slowdown in revenue growth either in that part of our business, as a result of the pandemic. But I do believe we've got good technology. We've gotten telling price points. We indicated back a couple of quarters ago, we have reduced the amount of marketing spending and overall go-to market spending on that set of products. Not because we don't believe that ultimately there's going to be a large opportunity just because we believe we're still early and we don't want to get into spinning war with the other players in that market that around spinning up, 20, 30 to one right now, just not the way we go into market.

So, performing fine, performing consistently, not seeing an acceleration, didn't really expect it. We didn't build that into our outlook. So, we're forming consistent was how we would expect them to perform. I think the growth in subscription revenue is being driven by a lot of different factors. One is business for sure.

Two -- yeah, we're starting to sell a decent dollar amount, still smallest percentage of total sales of Orion family of products, but a decent dollar amount in growing in dollars. We doubled sequentially Q2 to Q3. We think we'll see another meaningful level of growth sequentially from Q3 and Q4 and sales and subscription offerings to those. That's probably -- the biggest thing to remember is we do recognize some amounts of that revenue when we sell one of those on-prem in Orion product in the form of a subscription, we recognize some of that upfront immediately add in subscription revenue and not a very big dollar amount yet, but that is helping -- start to accelerate that subscription revenue growth and should be an accelerator of subscription revenue growth for our core IT business for quite a long time to come.

Rob Oliver

Great. Thanks. And my follow-up was on -- just on SentryOne. Just wanted to dig in a little bit more on the thought process. There was it -- the ability to kind of get product at the infrastructure as a service players. What was it, and what is it in the product portfolio that you guys were most attracted to? Thanks very much guys.

Kevin Thompson

Now, the interesting thing about SentryOne is that they compliment our product offerings in a really interesting way. There's very, very little overlap. They really fit nicely into the overall portfolio. They've got a number of tools that they sell to -- they make developer and they really are focused on the Microsoft environment. So Microsoft SQL server, Microsoft Azure SQL, Microsoft data platform, they were really born in that Microsoft world and they focused on building great relationships with that Microsoft database admin. And they have both tools like we really don't have. They've got monitoring capabilities that we did not have. They got deeper monitoring capabilities and the ones we have in the team, there has a tremendous level of expertise in database management in general, and then in specific in a Microsoft environment.

So bringing their team together with our team, we think creates a pretty powerful combination and by adding their product portfolio to ours, and now it fills in a lot of the gaps we had in providing solutions to database developers and database administrators really without regard to where they're deploying their technology, whether it's deployed in the cloud or whether it's deployed on-premise. So, it really does give us a very, very broad set of database management capability. We don't think anyone else in the market is really even close in terms of the breadth of coverage we have.

You name the database, you name the deployment model, we now provide not just some level of monitoring and management, but a deep level of monitoring and management. And we can do that on-premise. We can do that now in a hybrid world, we can do that from the cloud and we can manage things in the cloud. So, it really gives us a very comprehensive suite, kind of like what we developed in the network management market, right?

We manage everyone's network gear. We manage all the aspects of that gear. We have really no meaningful gaps in our ability to manage network environment that organizations of all sizes and all deployment models. We are now going to be in a similar position in terms of database management.

Rob Oliver

Great. Thank you.

Kevin Thompson

Thank you.

Howard Ma

Excuse me, for those in the queue and operator, we'll be pleased to limit everyone to just one question going forward to help ensure that everyone gets any questions. Thank you.

Operator

And your next question comes from the line of Matt Hedberg from RBC Capital Markets. Your line is open.

Matt Hedberg

Great. Thanks for taking my question, guys, and I'll obviously echo everybody's comments. Kevin, it's been a great run and I'm sure we'll see you again, maybe in the near future. John, I'm curious, you had some positive comments on reacceleration in the MSP business. I'm curious about the growth dynamic. When you think about adding additional MSPs versus selling more products through to your essence -- to their SMB customers, what's the right algorithm to think about those two variables?

John Pagliuca

Yeah. So, our model is pretty dynamic. In that we grow obviously when we add MSPs and we spend a good amount of effort there. But a lot of our effort both internally, and that's why we're flexing up on our customer success is to really help these MSPs win and grow their business. The power metrics get obviously much larger as the further out we go, right? So, we're managing millions of devices and we're managing hundreds of thousands -- by over 500,000 small, medium businesses.

So the more that we can to have those MSPs successfully manage and secure those small, medium businesses, that's really what a highly leveraged model really starts to play. So, as we introduce more offerings for those SMB -- excuse me -- for those MSPs to offer to the SMB and provide a service around that for us is a pretty profitable kind of return on our investment.

Kevin Thompson

Yeah. Matt, if you remember, we talked about at the beginning of 2019, one of the changes that John and his team made because we moved away from just focusing on the number of MSPs we are adding. And we started focusing on the healthy MSPs. We wanted to add to our family of MSPs and then focus on growing them. So that's when I say that that doesn't mean really chasing large MSPs. We're not. We're chasing healthy, small MSPs, healthy, mid size MSPs, healthy large MSPs. And we're making sure that they grow over the term of their relationship with us. And if you remember, we talked about the fact that we even changed our sales rep compensation plans. So they live with the MSPs they bring in for the first six months of their relationship with us. And we built into their quotes and expected growth in that relationship. So, you can't just lay on them and run away and land the next one anymore. You've got to make sure you're making them successful.

So, I think that really goes to John's comment. We're making sure that even if we land growth, we want to add a bunch of new MSPs we want, but that by itself is not the right equation. The algorithm is, wait a minute, see if it can grow. And it doesn't matter how big they are when we land them, just lay them at speeds, it can grow. And then when we got to make sure we help them grow.

Matt Hedberg

Super helpful. Thanks a lot, guys.

Kevin Thompson

Thank you.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Kingsley Crane from Berenberg Capital Markets. Your line is open.

Kingsley Crane

Good afternoon. Thanks for taking my questions. And likewise, I want to congratulate both Kevin and John. I just have one quick one, all up on the SentryOne acquisition. So, given the breadth of the capabilities you're acquiring here including features in categories like DataOps and cloud migration, how might these fit into the existing skews between DPA and DPM or perhaps they're entirely new skew?

Kevin Thompson

Yeah. So look, I think you should expect one. There will be a lot of entirely used to. They have a great product set. Their products have been well packaged. They've thought been very thoughtful about how they combine that a feature to put that in a skew and provided those set of capabilities to their customers. They have a really great knowledge of their customers and what their customer need and what their customers want, because they've been really focused on data [ph], and particularly those in the Microsoft world for a number of years now.

So, we think the way they package their products and for most cases fits really nicely into our model. Now, without a doubt, we will find new ways to package the capabilities we have with the capabilities they have, because they do for buy features. Then we don't have the close gaps in some of our products and give our customers the ability to solve the problems. We're not giving them the ability to solve very effectively. You see a combination of bringing their skews to market pretty much the way they have done. And then us figuring out ways to combine the products into a bigger offering, if you will, that solve a broader set of problems and if you're going to have a price. But initially we're going to let them keep running. They've done a great job of building a great business, and then we'll gradually figure out how we bring value to their team by giving them access to our customer base, by giving them access to our development team, by finding ways to combine the technology.

Kingsley Crane

Wonderful. Thank you.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Terry Tillman from Truist Securities. Your line is open.

Terry Tillman

Yeah. Kevin congrats for me as well. And we will miss you, and I'm sure going to miss our amazing questions.

Kevin Thompson

Certainly.

Terry Tillman

I was a good listener all the way back to the rest of that day. I was a good listener. So, I'll just ask one question on the federal government with September you are in, what kind of observations can you make about the federal government in the quarter and just kind of the signals you're getting out of the public sector in general. Thank you.

Kevin Thompson

So, public sector has been interesting over the last six months. I think the federal government, so that's part of the public sector has been strong. It's been consistent, been predictable, at least as predictable as that part of the market ever gets. As you guys know, the federal buying process is a little bit of obscure and requires a little bit of witchcraft to really understand it. But we've got a good team in. There is very experienced with us a long time. So they do a good job of managing that process.

So, buying activity there has been good. We've got a very, very strong customer base there we have had for a long time. We are embedded in a number of projects where our customers continue to buy on at least an annual basis, some cases more often. So that part of the market has been good.

State and local has been a little bit variable on the education side. Not great. It's been a little bit slow, then you're kind of up and down school system that is struggling with a lot of things, as you guys dealt with most of them their students being online and now hybrid, and now doing so back in the classroom, did they send them back home. Budgets that have been a little bit hard to access, but the team has been performing, I think, as well as could be expected in that environment. State, a little bit better. So than any state, federal and where are you seeing more shrink than a local education you're seeing a little more weakness.

Terry Tillman

Thank you.

Kevin Thompson

Yeah.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Erik Suppiger from JMP Securities. Your line is open.

Erik Suppiger

Yeah. Thanks for taking the question. And again, congrats on moving on. Question on Orion. As with your existing customers, as they purchase new or add on business, are they doing that with subscription business? And if that's the case, then does that ultimately lead to a deceleration in your maintenance business?

Kevin Thompson

So, the answer is it won't result in a deceleration in our maintenance business. If you own a license from us, you've always gotten all the same things you would get versus subscription relationship, which is every release we ever do left to right [indiscernible] you just had as long as you're active on maintenance. So, we don't expect to see customers transition from maintenance to subscription based on the pricing model that we have in the market today, because it's still less expensive for them to stay on that maintenance relationship. And there is nothing new. They get by moving to subscription at least today, that could change in the future. But today you should not expect that.

Now, do we see some of our customers who bought licenses in the past buying subscriptions when they come back to buy new products, they don't own. But let's say they own NPM and they don't own NetFlow, or they don't own SAM and they come back and buy NetFlow and say it in some circumstances, we are seeing them make that purchase of an additional product in the form of a subscription, but the majority of the time, and they own license, that they're buying licenses. Most of the sales and subscriptions are coming to new customers so far, not all.

And I do think we'll see more and more of our existing customers buy subscriptions to add to the licenses they already own, just because those budgets are available to them. And what we've always tried to do is make sure that we are as official as possible and we make it easy for our customers to buy. So, they want to buy a subscription and take that subscription product and integrate it with their license product. You can absolutely do that.

Erik Suppiger

Very good. Thank you.

Kevin Thompson

Thank you.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Sterling Auty from JPMorgan. Your line is open.

Kevin Thompson

Sterling?

Unidentified Analyst

Looks like customer -- hello. Am I audible? Yeah. It’s [indiscernible] on for Sterling Auty. So, it’s look like your customer additions improved in this quarter, is that the case? And what do you expect to happen from here given the macro backdrop?

Kevin Thompson

Could you repeat the question? I didn't hear the first part of it. You're breaking up just a little.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. So, looks like your customer additions improved in the quarter. Is that the case? And what do we expect to happen from here given the macro backdrop?

Kevin Thompson

Yeah. So, I think, the growth of the quarter -- the one that we mentioned we saw acceleration the number of new customers. We were adding sequentially, that doesn't drive a tremendous dollar amount of revenue growth right away, because both new customers start rolling with fall. That's true. You can even see business, that's true. In the core IT management business, it's true. With our cloud management, most customers are relatively small. We saw good customer retention in the quarters. Our renewal rate straight stayed strong. Our net retention rate stayed stable that helped drive growth.

As I look forward at the fourth quarter, I do expect we'll continue to hit some momentum in new customer additions. I think that customer retention will continue to be strong. And I think we will begin to see a little more rapid pace at which our customers are growing their relationships with us. John mentioned on the MSP side, our larger MSPs are beginning to see device growth, which means [indiscernible]. On the large enterprise side and product key management, we're seeing good momentum in terms of customers expanding in a meaningful way their relationships with us.

So it's really the combination of all of that. That helps drive our overall revenue growth. We're not really fully leveraged to one or the other though. Customer transactions tend to be larger. And so, we're going to see more growth in dollars from customers, even if we don't see more growth in percentage.

Unidentified Analyst

Quick follow-up, if I can? So, in light for looking to split the company, has there been any push back from new or existing customers?

Kevin Thompson

No. We haven't heard anything from our customers about the official split of the business. I think it really comes down to the fact that we've been running the business in two units for a while now. The MSP market is a very, very centric. Marketing requires a very specific engagement model. So, we do digital marketing selling from the inside. We leveraged a lot of our best practices. The way we engage with a MSP partner is very different than the way we engage with a corporate IT buyer or a DevOps buyer.

So reality is those two different customer parts of our customer base. They don't care about each other very much. And they're not using not really cross using products out of the two different product portfolios. So, we haven't heard any noise at all from our customers about this potential split.

Howard Ma

Thank you. Operator, next question, please.

Unidentified Analyst

Thanks a lot.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Mohit Gogia from Barclays. Your line is open.

Mohit Gogia

Hey, guys. Thanks for taking my question. And Kevin, I offer you my best wishes as you look ahead for the professional career outside of SolarWinds.

Kevin Thompson

Thank you.

Mohit Gogia

So staying on that topic, Kevin, so earlier in the year, I think we discussed around some stuff like initiatives, maybe you going to look to sell -- cross-sell across IT to the MSP base, but even outside of that, right, so I'm assuming as we go through the discussions of separating the two businesses, there are maybe certain synergies maybe on the product R&D side, maybe on the global market side. How are you sort of like thinking about those synergies of they are? And we may ask them separately, just making sure that no desynergies that happened as a result of the separation. Thanks very much for my questions.

Kevin Thompson

Yeah. Look without a doubt, we have shared technology between the product portfolios over time. And one of the things we're making sure we do as part of the process of looking at how we would separate these two businesses is making sure that both businesses get all of the IT, if you will, that they need to accomplish the things they need to accomplish in the future. So, if we believe that there's certain IT that exists without the core, and you manage a business that MSP business needs to be successful, we'll make sure that we cross license that, so they didn't need to have access to it if they're selling it already. If they're not selling it already, but they believe in strategic, we'll cross licenses so they can have -- going the other direction also.

So not worried about technology that synergy, because one, we've done a lot of the work that we needed to do to share technology between the product portfolios and the product platforms. And we've got a good view. We believe, well, what will need to be done in the future. So we'll be able to handle that in a way that we create the separation, the way we create, like the licensing between the two businesses and also the way we build the transition services agreement between the two businesses to make sure that we made them -- maintain the momentum in both. So not really worried about that. I think we've got a good handle on it. We've got a good plan. We've got a good visibility and what we want to do.

When we go-to-market side of the house, the reality is that what we've really worked hard at over the last four years is to create a set of best practices that we're leveraging across our global business. And so, the key is to make sure those best practices have ended up in each of the business units. We believe that they have. And so, we have a separate go-to-market team for MSP and separate go-to-market team for the quality management business, we share a lot of the same processes and practices and methodologies, but those will continue to be used by both businesses when we split into two separate companies.

So, there's not a loss of a capability and from a go-to-market perspective when we split, because we have shared those capabilities. So all the teams have the expertise. They have those processes. They have those methodologies. So, there should be no slowdown as a result of the split.

Howard Ma

Thank you, Mohit. Operator, I think we have time for one more question.

Operator

And your last question comes from the line of Brent Thill from Jefferies. Your line is open.

Luv Sodha

Hi. This is Luv Sodha on for Brent Thill. Congrats, Kevin on a great impressive run, and wish you all the best for the future.

Kevin Thompson

Thank you, Luv.

Luv Sodha

I wanted ask one quick one on the margins. Obviously, impressive margins this quarter. But some -- you mentioned some commentary that the go-to-market planning to increase investments in terms of headcount next quarter, sort of what is this investment sort of focused on? And as we look at 2021, what do you expect in terms of margins? Thank you.

Kevin Thompson

Yeah. The comment on headcount was not loaded to go-to-market. We have been very, very careful about adding resources over the last six months. One, because we are all working from home and when we add people, we want to make sure they're productive. So, we've slowed down the rate at which we've been hiring to make sure that it isn’t -- distant from each other worlds, that we can do a good job of onboarding and training and get people productive right away.

So, it's not just go-to-market where we will -- we'll hire a little bit more in the fourth quarter than we did in the second and third quarter. Go-to-market is one of the areas, but also R&D, also you kind of our backend systems teams, fee business we talked about and as part of this separation process is looking to invest more heavily in product, more heavily in customer success. We're doing some of that hiring now.

So, it's really across a number of areas where we expect to hire more. And I use the word expect because of hiring you never know exactly how it's going to go. And there are a couple of holidays in the fourth quarter, which sometimes makes it a little more difficult to hire. But our expectation is we'll add more people to the team in the fourth quarter than we did the third quarter off. So we have the impact of the SentryOne acquisition that we expect to run at breakeven on the GAAP basis in the fourth quarter. But that breakeven will bring our overall, EBITDA margins down a low because breakeven doesn't equal, 51%. So, that have a little bit of an impact.

Going to go-to-market side, it's really making smart marketing investments and spending money where we're seeing return. We've pulled back in our variable spending in marketing in the second quarter and the third quarter, because of a view that we can spend a lot of money and maybe get clicks, but then the people would click and not have the ability to buy. And we still pay them money when they get to click, whether they have the ability to buy or not.

As I indicated in my comments, we think that I keep road DevOps, MSPs have a better view today than they did three or four months ago of the money they've got available to spend. They've got a better view of the stability and performance of their own business. So, they've got more intent to buy now when they engage. So, we're willing to ramp our spending back up a little bit. We're still going to be very, very profitable in the fourth quarter. Still really, even more profitable than probably what we set out at the beginning of the year for the fourth quarter. We just had an extraordinary level of profitability we delivered in the third quarter.

Kevin Thompson

And I think with that operator, we're going to wrap the call up. We appreciate the questions and the opinions. Thanks for being on the call.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, this concludes today's conference call. Thank you for participating. You may now disconnect.