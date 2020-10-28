The Opportunity

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation (BIPC) is an economically identical entity to Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P (BIP). The two symbols are essentially two different ways to own the same company. BIPC and BIP offer an equivalent quarterly payout as a dividend and distribution respectively. For investors holding shares of BIPC received from the split earlier this year, the current price disparity between BIPC and BIP presents an opportunity to sell BIPC at a premium and reinvest the proceeds in a greater number of BIP units. This simple trade allows owners of BIP to capture a 27% price premium and enhance their distribution yield on those units from 3.47% to 4.14%.

Background

In March 2020, Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation was created through a unit split transaction with investors of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. In my analysis "One More Reason For Investors to Love Brookfield Infrastructure Partners," I looked at the advantages of holding Brookfield Infrastructure through the new corporate structure over the original limited partnership structure. For many investors, a corporate structure allows for qualified or eligible dividends and simplified taxation.

Brookfield Infrastructure completed this transaction with the goal of broadening its investor base and pursuing inclusion in additional indices, including the Russell 2000. Through a transaction that was similar to a stock/unit split, each unit holder of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. as of March 20, 2020 received one share of BIPC for every nine BIP units held, or 0.11 new BIPC shares for each BIP unit. Through this transaction, existing unit holders of BIP held approximately 70% of the newly issued BIPC shares, with Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (BAM) holding the remaining 30% of outstanding shares.

As an investor who seeks out high-quality stocks that fit my buy-and-hold investment style, I don’t go looking for arbitrage opportunities. However, following the transaction on March 31, I, like many other unit holders of Brookfield Infrastructure, became the new owner of BIPC shares. This sudden ownership of BIPC shares and BIP units in a one-to-nine ratio caused me to evaluate my options with my BIPC shares.

When trading of BIPC started on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange on March 31, 2020, a curious thing began to occur. These two economically identical securities started trading at different prices. Over the past 6 months, the prices of these two entities have diverged significantly. At current levels, the difference in price between BIPC and BIP now exceeds $12 per share/unit for a 27% price premium.

Price Disparity

Arbitrage occurs when the same asset or similar assets have different prices in different markets. BIPC and BIP are equivalent assets with identical expected cash flows and expected future values. While BIP and BIPC trade on the same exchanges, they are essentially focused on different investor markets, with BIPC created to appeal to institutional investors. Shares of BIPC are redeemable on a one-for-one basis for units of BIP, though not the other way around.

Part of this price difference is attributable to the limited number of shares of BIPC compared to units of BIP. Average daily volume of BIPC on the NYSE is 168,000 and 107,000 on the TSX. In comparison, units of BIP average 254,000 daily on the NYSE and 311,000 on the TSX. Brookfield is taking steps to address the liquidity of BIPC shares, which will eventually result in a price convergence between the two entities. According to Sam Pollock, Chief Executive Officer of Brookfield Infrastructure:

We are very pleased that the market's response thus far to Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, or what we often refer to as BIPC, not only has there been significant demand for these shares but BIPC was also recently added to the Russell 2000 U.S. Index. We intend to support the growth of BIPC’s public vote to improve the company's trading liquidity and recently completed our first initiative in this regard in coordination with Brookfield Asset Management who agreed to sell a portion of its holdings in BIPC. This successful secondary offering in Canada increased the public vote of BIPC by approximately 15%.

This second offering saw BAM unload an additional 4,418,000 shares in an effort to enhance liquidity and attempt to satisfy the appetite for BIPC shares. These additional shares are equivalent to 16X daily trading volumes. This offering represents approximately one-third of BAM’s remaining stake in BIPC. Pollock refers to the secondary offering as a “first initiative” to address trading liquidity, implying that there will be additional efforts to enhance liquidity.

Holding Brookfield Infrastructure

Every investor has to look at their own tax situation and financial goals to inform the optimum choice between shares or units of Brookfield Infrastructure. For some, dealing with a K-1 slip is a hassle that they would rather avoid. For others, there are tax advantages of collecting qualified or eligible dividends instead of a distribution. Personally, I hold Brookfield Infrastructure in a tax-sheltered account, so the tax advantages of dividends over distributions are less impactful in my situation. While pension funds and other institutional investors can only hold Brookfield Infrastructure through BIPC, individual investors can choose either BIPC or BIP, or both.

Both Brookfield Infrastructure and its parent company, Brookfield Asset Management, are long-term core holdings in my portfolio. However, the companies both serve different roles. I like Brookfield Asset Management for its diversification and long-term growth prospects, while I look at Brookfield Infrastructure for its real assets and its targeted annual distribution growth of 5-9%. Brookfield Infrastructure is committed to providing sustainable distributions and achieving long-term returns on equity of 12-15%. As an investor with a long time horizon, I elect to reinvest distributions for additional units with the goal of creating a growing income stream. For a closer look at why I hold these names in my portfolio, please see “Invest Like A Pension Fund With Brookfield Infrastructure Partners” and “'The Only Thing I Collect Are Shares' - Put Your Money Where Brookfield's CEO Does.”

Risk Analysis

Infrastructure assets are typically capital-intensive, feature low decline rates and generate stable returns over decades. Brookfield Infrastructure owns a high-quality portfolio of hard assets, such as power generation, pipelines, cell towers, ports and toll roads. These assets are typically less correlated to the larger economy and are somewhat illiquid. The role of infrastructure in your portfolio is not for growth, but for stability. Infrastructure investments are good hedges against inflation, as they typically feature long-term contracted cash flows.

These cash flows are highly resilient in adverse market conditions. In 2020, only 5% of Brookfield Infrastructure’s FFO was impacted by the global economic shutdown. Brookfield Infrastructure is globally diversified with operations on five continents and four operating segments: utilities, transport, energy and data infrastructure. While Brookfield Infrastructure is well-diversified across its business segments, investors can achieve even greater diversification by holding the parent company, Brookfield Asset Management. BAM, which owns a 30% stake in BIP, also has interests in real estate, renewables and private equity.

Brookfield Infrastructure creates value by recycling capital. In the past 12 years, the company has sold 15 businesses, generating $4.5 billion in gross proceeds. The company’s contrarian approach to buying out-of-favour assets and selling them for a return has been highly successful strategy, generating an average IRR of 22%. While this practice has been a success, for Brookfield Infrastructure to continue doing this at scale requires the acquisition of larger and larger assets. The company runs the risk that it will eventually overpay for an asset.

S&P Global Ratings maintains an investment grade BBB+ credit rating for BIP. The company has $3.2 billion in liquidity and 85% of its debt in non-recourse debt. 65% of BIP’s business is not subject to volumetric risk, and 95% of its cash flows are regulated or underpinned by long-term contracts, leaving it well-positioned to endure all economic cycles.

The key risk to selling BIPC in favour of the stronger-yielding and cheaper BIP is that BIPC could continue to outperform in the short term. Over the long term, the two securities should converge in price as supply and demand for shares of BIPC are addressed through subsequent equity offerings.

Investor Takeaways

I don’t expect that the current premium for shares of BIPC will endure. In efficient markets, mispriced assets don’t last forever. At some point, these two near-identical securities will converge in price. For investors who hold Brookfield Infrastructure for its growing dividend, liquidating shares of BIPC and reinvesting the proceeds into units of BIP will enhance yield and unit count. While there are advantages to owning shares in a corporation over units in a Bermuda-based L.P., the opportunity to capture a 27% premium and enhance yield outweighs the headache of a K-1.

