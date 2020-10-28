Previously, NAND was actually a core part of Intel's growth strategy: this is the second of Intel's three 2019 Investor Meeting big bets to fail.

Intel is effectively losing one of these six pillars. I previously argued Intel was the only semiconductor company in the world with all six pillars.

In August 2020, Intel held its Architecture Day, outlining its R&D strategy across its "six pillars of innovation": process, architecture, interconnect, memory, security and software.

On October 19, WSJ reported that Intel (INTC) was close to selling its 3D NAND unit for $10B, which Intel subsequently officially announced: a $9B deal in two parts. The first $7B phase will close by late 2021, while the second $2B phase will only close in 2025 due to agreements with former JV partner Micron (MU).

In brief, while in the last few years I have mostly approved Intel’s strategy, this latest move seems a step in the wrong direction (even though quite a few analysts were supportive of the sale).

Architecture Day

Just a few months ago, Intel held its Architecture Day event. As someone had remarked at the time, it was one of the few events where a 233 slide presentation still seemed like it was barely scratching the surface: the event went into all of Intel’s six engineering pillars of semiconductor innovation, including:

Process and packaging technology: Tiger Lake's SuperFin, advanced packaging roadmap.

Architectures (XPU): Tiger Lake, Xe GPUs, FPGAs, etc.

Interconnect: 5G portfolio, client portfolio (Wi-Fi, TB), silicon photonics integrated switch, SmartNIC, CXL.

Memory and storage : 3D NAND, 3D XPoint (Optane), Rambo cache.

: 3D NAND, 3D XPoint (Optane), Rambo cache. Security: CPU roadmap.

Software: oneAPI.

Clearly, no other company has such a broad computing and semiconductor portfolio. Nevertheless, several other companies in recent times have likewise expanded their portfolios:

3D NAND

With the latest news, Intel is doing the opposite as its competitors. By shedding its 3D NAND unit, it would lose a business that (1) was a core part of its diversified growth strategy, and (2) had been growing at a double-digit rate through the years.

Intel’s technology is also differentiated and (close to) industry-leading: Intel is moving to 144-layer 3D NAND by the end of 2020, ahead of the industry target of 128 layers. It uses floating-gate technology as opposed to most others’ charge trap technology. This technology allowed Intel/Micron to be the first adopters of CMOS-under-the-Array (CuA), which (as the name implies) further improves density.

So while many call NAND a commodity, there are real means to differentiate: just like transistor density on the logic side, delivering a higher bit density also provides one with a competitive advantage.

Effectively, Intel is selling one of its six pillars of innovation, undoing investments that started in 2016 in the China Dalian fab. This hence means a reversal in strategy.

On the Q3 earnings call, Intel said the sale to SK Hynix would allow the latter to further scale the business. So here, Intel is on the other side of consolidation that it has seen in its core logic business through its history (for example, Global Foundries a few years ago announcing it would not pursue the 7nm node).

Strategy, gross margins and profitability

The reason for the sale is quite clear, and the sale itself is not a surprise. For a long time already (at least since its May 2019 Investor Meeting), perhaps to some degree pressured by analysts, Intel had indicated it was open to partnerships with regards to its 3D NAND business to improve its profitability: with declining ASPs in late 2018 and 2019, the business became unprofitable.

It should be noted that this sale would nevertheless be a reversal in strategy from Intel and Bob Swan. In the past, Swan’s stance was that while dilutive to the company’s corporate gross margin, just like its modem business, for example, it was nevertheless accretive to absolute gross margin dollars and earnings.

In addition, Intel's general strategy is to play a larger role in its customers' success, by increasing its addressable market (TAM). So also from that view, selling the 3D NAND unit seems like a step back in Intel's ability to deliver a complete portfolio.

Still, Intel’s memory business consists of both 3D NAND and 3D XPoint, so the statement that Intel is losing one of its six pillars is not quite correct. However, Intel is selling what is actually the most profitable part of its memory business: 3D XPoint likely continues to be unprofitable at the early stages of its ramp and given its even smaller volume/scale.

To that end, Intel noted that in H1'20, 3D NAND generated $2.8B in revenue and $0.6B in operating income. A quick check shows that NSG (as a whole) generated $3.0B in revenue and $0.3B in operating income through this period. This implies Intel sold $0.2B worth of Optane SSDs in H1 at an operating loss of $0.3B.

Two of Intel’s three big bets have failed

As remarked above, while others are expanding their markets, Intel is divesting as well as investing.

Recent investments (since 2019) include Moovit, Habana and Barefoot Networks. Even earlier ones are Mobileye, Movidius, Altera, Nervana, Easic, NetSpeed, etc.

So while Intel has been adding some important businesses, the divestments are just as large:

Cellular 4G/5G Modems

Home connectivity

3D NAND

Other previous divestments include McAfee, Wind River, etc.

In fact, at its May 2019 investor meeting, Intel outlined modems, 3D NAND and Mobileye as its three big bets. I have tracked Mobileye’s progress in multiple articles, but with the 3D NAND sale, Intel is now selling the second of its three big bets. That seems like a failed scorecard.

Bob Swan

Investors often point to Bob Swan, given his non-engineering background, and some called this sale financial engineering. Nevertheless, I reviewed his performance early this year, and the conclusion was largely neutral: Intel: Bob Swan One Year CEO Scorecard (NASDAQ:INTC).

Still, as largest criticism, since his appointment as CFO in late 2016, Swan has perhaps too heavily focused on reducing non-core spending. At the 2017 Investor Meeting, he announced an initiative to reduce spending from 36% to 30% of revenue, followed by a further drive to 25%, announced at the 2019 Investor Meeting.

As a result, R&D has seen almost no net growth, for example, while the amount spent on buybacks has increased substantially.

Perhaps this has led to decisions such as the NAND sale, to divest what was actually one of Intel's main business units.

Optane production?

The sale also raises some questions about Intel's 3D XPoint (Optane) production: Intel explicitly said it would keep the Optane business, given the more differentiated nature of this technology.

Intel currently sources its Optane from Micron, through a supply agreement as part of the closing of the JV in late 2019. In the past, Intel had indicated that its Dalian fab could produce both Optane and 3D NAND. But that obviously won't be possible anymore.

Optane is still small (as indicated above), but its more disruptive form factor (DIMMs instead of SSDs) only launched in 2019 and Intel only expects a broader ramp in 2021 and beyond. So likely at some point Intel would have to build its own capacity.

Takeaway

The sale is no surprise. Intel had suggested multiple times that it was open to 3D NAND partnerships. (For example, a China partnership was once rumored.) Instead, Intel ends up selling the unit altogether.

This does not seem to be the right strategy. I have previously characterized Intel as a semiconductor conglomerate, with a portfolio spanning all aspects of computing. It is the only company with all six pillars of computing innovation.

Instead, Intel is now effectively divesting one of those six pillars, despite having differentiated 3D NAND assets. This also comes at a time when competitors are expanding their portfolios. To be sure, Intel is also investing with its Xe GPUs, Mobileye robotaxis and Habana NPUs among others, but it has also built a track record of selling non-core business units. In fact, it is the second of Intel’s three ‘big bets’ that is being sold.

In that sense, while Intel touted that it can now focus more broadly on its core businesses, NAND actually was a core part of Intel's strategy to become a data-centric company. Hence, this marks a reversal in strategy.

Financially, Intel will be getting $9B for this business. Earlier this year, as a response to COVID-19, Intel had strengthened its balance sheet with $10B in debt, while suspending its $20B buyback program. Intel has since reinstated the buyback in the wake of the Q2 stock drop with an accelerated $10B buyback.

While Intel has the free cash flow to do buybacks, pay dividends and invest in its business (capex and R&D) simultaneously, one might perhaps say this $9B sale is really funding the $10B accelerated buyback. Also that would mark a reversal in strategy, as previously investing in the business had been Intel's first priority.

Disclosure: I am/we are long INTC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.