We expect this number to be met, which should fuel earnings momentum over the next four quarters.

Manulife Financial Corporation (MFC) is expected to announce its third-quarter earnings numbers on the 11th of November. $0.53 in earnings per share is the consensus bottom-line number for the third quarter. In the second quarter, management announced earnings of $0.59 per share which was a convincing $0.13 beat over consensus for that quarter. Although shares rallied briefly on the back of that Q2 earnings beat (where shares remained above $15 a share for the latter part of August), they have come right back down to close to the $14 level as we head into November.

CEO Roy Gori on the latest second-quarter conference call again honed in on the company's 5-point plan. Gori reiterated that the company's objectives have not changed despite the adverse ramifications of the coronavirus pandemic. Let's go through the priorities and see if the underlying trend in the recent second quarter brought the firm closer to its objectives or further away from them.

The first priority Gori pointed out is to optimize the portfolio through active management. The CEO reported that $285 million of capital benefit had been realized so far over the first two quarters. This is good news for investors as Manulife in effect has already achieved its portfolio optimization targets. So, we definitely have a positive trend taking place in this first priority.

The second priority is to be aggressive on bringing down costs. Again, we saw positive trends take place here in the second quarter. Due to being able to react promptly to the headwinds in the second quarter, core expenses dropped by 5%.

The third priority is all about doubling down on Manulife's businesses with the most potential. The two big segments here are the Global WAM (Wealth & Asset Management) business as well as Asia. Manulife continues to increase its number of agents in Asia as well as complete deals in order to promote its products and services in foreign markets.

The fourth priority is all about the customer and how Manulife has been improving its technology with respect to how its customers communicate with the firm. As we stated in a previous article, the pandemic really accelerated the shift into digital as options became far less during the initial part of the year. As we can see in the slide down below, Manulife's digital capabilities continue to gain traction. From furthering the partnership with Akira Health to launching apps and retirement tools, we saw consistent gains with respect to customer adoption. Again, these trends should add value to customers over the long term.

The final priority is all about investing in the staff and building high-performance teams. Since the firm's people are its strongest assets, Manulife's target is well ahead of the game in its industry with respect to employee engagement and motivation. It has already been reported that Manulife is a top employer but the firm is looking to build on this success and improve its metrics even more.

Based on the above, we continue to believe that Manulife is undervalued at present.

The company's sales multiple is presently 0.47 and GAAP earnings multiple is just under 10. These numbers look very attractive compared to the industry in general and especially so when we look at the trends discussed above.

Also, in terms of shareholder returns, the number of shares outstanding currently stand at 1.94 billion and the dividend stands at 5.72%. Again, the trends here look favourable with the dividend having increased by over 10% over the past 3 years and the float continuing to decrease.

In terms of profitability, it is Manulife's cash-flow which really sticks out here. With over $15 billion of operating cash flow generated over the past four quarters, it is not surprising to see solid trends with respect to the company's growing equity.

Therefore, to sum up, with third-quarter earnings approaching, we will look to get long this stock once more. As long as the firm's cash-flow assets continue to increase here, we see little downside risk over the near term. Let's see what the third-quarter numbers bring.

