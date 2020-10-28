Qumu Corporation (QUMU) CEO T.J. Kennedy on Q3 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Qumu Corporation (NASDAQ:QUMU) Q3 2020 Earnings Conference Call October 27, 2020 4:30 PM ET

Thank you, Victor, and good afternoon, everyone. After the market closed today, Qumu issued a press release announcing its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020, a copy of which was available on the investor relations section of the company's website.

During today's call, we'll make certain statements with respect to the company's expected financial results, the impact of COVID-19 on the use and adoption of video in the enterprise. The company's go-to market strategy and efforts designed to increase the company's traction and penetration with our customers. These statements are forward-looking and involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Please note these forward-looking statements reflect management's opinions only as of the day of this call and the company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any of the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Please refer to Qumu's SEC filings, specifically its Form 10K and 10Q and the financial results press release for a more detailed description of risk factors that may affect the company's results.

During the call today, management will discuss adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure. In the company's press release and filings with the SEC, both of which are posted on the company's website, you will find additional disclosures related to this non-GAAP measure, including a reconciliation of this measure with its comparable gap measure. Non-GAAP financial measures are not intended to be considered in isolation from a substitute for or superior to GAAP results. The company encourages you to consider all measures when analyzing its performance. I would like to remind everyone that this call is being recorded and will be made available for replay via a link available in the Investor Relations section of Qumu's website.

Relatedly, a few weeks ago, we released a fully redesigned Investor Relations website, making it easier to stay informed about all investor relations activities and news events at Qumu. Among the new features of the website is an upgraded email notification system that provides subscribers with real-time press releases and SEC filing notifications. If you're interested in following our progress in a much more user friendly manner, I encourage you to go to our website at irqumu.com to sign up for the alerts. You will have the option to receive press releases as well as annual and quarterly reports, insider transactions, and proxy information.

On the call with me today is our president and CEO, T.J. Kennedy. After I review the financial results for the third quarter of nine months -- nine-month periods, TJ will discuss our operational progress, as well as the results of our 90-day strategic roadmap exercise before finishing with an outlook for the remainder of this year, as well as 2021. As you can see from our earnings release, our financial results for the quarter were consistent with our strategy to drive growth of subscription ARR and recurring revenue. Highlighting our continued execution of this initiative was a 28% increase in subscription, maintenance and support revenue, along with an 18% increase in subscription annual recurring revenue or ARR, which collectively helped us to generate robust gross margins of 75%.

Now, let's look at the results in more detail. Revenue for the third quarter of 2020 was $6.6 million, compared to $6.7 million in Q3 of last year. The slight decrease in revenue is primarily due to lower software license and appliance revenue offset by higher subscription maintenance support and support revenue as well as higher subscription bookings.

For the first nine months of 2020, revenue increased 16% to $22.2 million from $19.1 million in the same period last year. The increase in revenue was primarily due to a large customer order received at the end of the first quarter of 2020. During the third quarter, we added eight new cloud customers, one new enterprise customer and expanded or converted for enterprise to cloud or cloud hybrid. It's worth noting that the four hybrid expansions or conversions we completed in the quarter represented an average of 28% ARR uplift on their base renewals. For the first nine months of 2020, we have secured 23 new customers and deployments. In comparison, we secured 20 new customers and deployments for all of 2019, meaning that we have already exceeded our 2019 new enterprise and deployment count, with three months remaining in the fiscal year.

Subscription maintenance and support revenue for the third quarter of 2020 increased 28% to $5.3 million, up from $4.2 million in Q3 of last year. The 28% increase was driven by new cloud and term deals signed in 2020, as well as an increase in cloud usage. Qumu continues to shift more and more of our revenues to cloud SaaS subscription revenue. For the nine-month period, subscription maintenance and support revenue increased 2% to $14.2 million from $13.9 million in the comparable period of 2019. subscription annual recurring revenue or ARR increased 18% to $10.9 million from $9.2 million in Q3 of last year.

Starting this quarter, as we promised, we will be disclosing our SaaS customer retention metrics in our earnings calls and our releases. At the -- at quarter-end, our gross renewal rate, or GRR was 91% compared to 89% at the end of Q3 2019. Our net renewal rate was 119% compared to 108%, at the end of Q3 2019. And lastly, our dollar value retention was 94% compared to 93% at the end of q3 2019. Deferred revenue at the end of the quarter was $15.9 million, up 5% from the prior quarter and up 47% from Q3 of last year.

Moving to margins, gross margin for Q3 2020 was 75.1%, up from 69.8% in Q3 of last year. The increase was primarily due to a favorable sales mix, and an increase in a higher margin cloud SaaS revenue. For the nine-month period, gross margin was 69.9% compared to 73.3% in the comparable period of last year. The decrease was primarily due to a higher mix in appliance revenue in the nine months ended of 2020, which generally carries lower margins.

Relating to profitability, net loss for the third quarter of 2020 was $1.9 million, or $0.14 per basic and diluted share. This compares to $221,000, or a $0.02 loss per basic and an $0.11 loss per diluted share in Q3 of last year. The higher net loss in Q3 of 2020 was primarily due to a $1.3 million change in our warrant liability, or one time severance charge of $400,000 related to the CEO transition in July of 2020 as well as $100,000 of transaction-related -- transaction expenses related to the previously announced terminated merger with Synacor. For the nine months period, net loss was $5.2 million or $0.39 loss per basic and diluted share compared to $4.8 million or $0.49 loss per basic and diluted share for the comparable period in 2019. The higher net loss in 2020 was primarily due to $1.6 million of transaction expenses related to the terminated merger with Synacor and one time severance charges of $400,000 related to the CEO transition.

Adjusted EBITDA loss, a non-GAAP metric for the third quarter of 2020 totaled $839,000 compared to a loss of $535,000 in Q3 of last year. For the nine-month period, adjusted EBITDA loss totaled $1.3 million; this is an improvement from the loss of $1.8 million for the comparable 2019 period. At quarter-end, we had healthy liquidity. Our position with -- our position finished with $11.4 million in cash and cash equivalents which was up $1.5 million from $9.9 million at June 30, 2020.

Switching gears to our outlook. As we talked about on prior calls, Qumu provides revenue guidance based on current market conditions and expectations, including the unknown financial impact that COVID-19 will have on economies and enterprises around the world. Based on our Q3 financial results and pipeline, we currently expect revenue for fiscal 2020 to be approximately $29 million representing growth of 14% compared to $25.4 million in 2019. Our building subscription ARR, deferred revenue and expanding pipeline of business gives us good visibility and confidence. For a more detailed analysis of our financial results, please refer to today's earnings release as well as our 10-Q, which we plan to file by November 3. This completes my financial summary.

Thank you, Dave. It's been a pleasure to have this opportunity to speak with everyone today. It's been three months since I joined Qumu. Since we last spoke, the leadership team has conducted an exhaustive 360 degree review of our business, our product offerings, geographic markets, target customers, go-to market strategy and business model. This process included the entire management team and resulted in a new strategic roadmap for Qumu going forward. And the output of the strategic roadmap process will guide our investments, our areas of focus and our day-to-day business.

At a high level, the process of building the strategic roadmap confirms several things, including Qumu's competitive strengths and advantages, which are scaling live and on-demand video delivery to 100,000 plus users, either using our own platform as a front-end or by extending the reach of any standard video conferencing or enterprise collaboration application, securing both the delivery of video and storage of our on-demand video assets, streaming internal and external enterprise video via a self-service model, and storing and managing video assets and customized portals and increasing the value of that video by making it shareable, searchable, and accessible to a global audience. This review process also confirmed our company's core value proposition.

Simply put, Qumu bridges gaps in enterprise communication. We provide maximum extensibility, including the ability to integrate with any video conferencing or workplace collaboration application like Zoom, WebEx, Teams, Google Meet and Slack. But keep in mind, our Qumu Cloud Platform is very different from the above cloud applications. Qumu is not a video teleconference platform. We will let the companies mentioned above fight over that space. Qumu enables live streaming events with over 100,000 plus attendees. We secure the delivery and storage of that video, we enable video on-demand for millions of users internally and externally to the enterprise and our video content management empowers enterprises to be more effective and efficient with their video assets.

Our advanced analytics cover comprehensive real-time and on-demand reporting for both user engagement and network health. Our robust content management capabilities allow for editing, storage, playlist development, portal design, search, indexing and access permissions. In addition to identifying key areas of strength, the strategic roadmap also revealed where Qumu needed to improve, in some cases substantially, by focusing on greater efficiencies, new and clearer strategies, simplified pricing and processes and expansion into adjacent high-value markets.

Some of our major takeaways were the realizations that we have been underinvesting in our cloud platform, underemphasizing the value of our product for small and mid-market enterprises, and underutilizing a more targeted channel strategy. To be clear, our internal review was candid and was a frank process that, while difficult and requiring some serious organizational changes, will ultimately put us on a path to long-term success, one that will deliver improved value to our customers and our shareholders.

With this in mind, we have already implemented a number of key changes. We have built out a new customer success organization that will be led by Chad Sears, who has recently accepted the role of Chief Customer Success officer. The creation of this new organization will place all of the previously disconnected teams that interacted with customers into a single team under a single leader. This includes organizations such as professional services, customer success, customer support, product management, and account management teams, all working in concert to ensure that our platform reduces risk for CEOs and CIOs of different enterprises.

As part of this change, we will also be increasing our goals for customer retention going forward with the expectation of even higher retention in 2021. We'll also be consolidating our global sales and marketing teams and all revenue operations under a new Chief Revenue Officer Role to improve the collaboration and execution of our sales and marketing teams. We will also be expanding our sales and marketing efforts not only in our existing markets, but also to mid-sized and smaller enterprises. Included in this change is our new built-in price tool, as well as our new e-commerce storefront targeted at medium and small enterprises.

Qumu is known for our large enterprise customers with 50,000 to 325,000 plus employees. But, we are also now targeting medium and smaller enterprises who value our live broadcast and streaming capabilities, secure video delivery and management, video on-demand capabilities and robust video content management. Driving our revitalized growth plan is the ongoing fundamental shift in enterprise video usage. It is clear that enterprise communication has changed forever and the COVID-19 pandemic has forced organizations worldwide to rapidly adopt and expand the use of video, both internally and externally. We are still dealing with all these applications today through continued office closures, travel restrictions, event cancellations and security concerns and, at the enterprise level, scalability issues as well.

While standard video conferencing and collaboration apps were able to meet the initial need for business continuity, we are now seeing a second wave of needs where enterprises are exceeding the upper limits of what standard video conferencing and internal collaboration tools can deliver and manage. And this is the area where Qumu excels and is distinctly differentiated. As part of the deep dive, we have gone through the strategic roadmap, we focused on determining where in the video market Qumu's trusted Enterprise Solutions fits.

What we determined is that we do not compete in the basic video teleconferencing and small team collaboration spaces that are overcrowded, with companies like Zoom, Cisco, WebEx, Microsoft Teams, Go-To meeting, Google Hangouts and so on. Qumu is the market leader in internal and external live streaming and broadcasting to more than 50,000 users and the leader in providing secure on-demand video storage and delivery with enterprise grade video content management.

During this pandemic, many enterprises have added video collaboration technologies. And now, we are seeing these enterprises contact Qumu with the need to manage all of that content, leverage it for a synchronous communication, and maximize on-demand video to expand the communication capabilities internally and externally. And we believe in 2021, Enterprises will require even more help from Qumu to meet their business objectives and to thrive in the new work-from-anywhere environment. As a concrete next step, we've leveraged these key findings to cement a new strategic roadmap that will enable us to accelerate Qumu's growth and drive consistent profitability. And while it was extremely busy first three months at the company, I can honestly say that I am even more excited about the potential Qumu has to become a much larger organization.

I believe we have an enormous opportunity in front of us and with the right plan, people and execution, we will be a leading cloud-based enterprise video technology provider for the future. With many of our roadmap changes implemented in the coming months, we believe healthy double digit top line growth and cash flow positivity next year are within reach. More specifically, our successful execution against this plan, which has already begun and will accelerate in the balance of 2020, is expected to drive revenue growth in excess of 20% in 2021, as compared to our current 2020 revenue estimate. Our sales pipeline, strong deferred revenue, and our growing annual recurring revenue all give us confidence about our prospects for revenue growth in 2021. Overall, the enterprise video industry is alive and well. We are continuing to see interest from a new sales perspective, as well as renewals and cloud conversions. I'd like to provide a sample of just some of the major wins from the quarter underlying this ongoing trend.

In Q3, we closed new LOGO [18 53] wins with global aerospace and defense company, Grumman, as well as A-Okay, the largest health insurance provider in Germany. We also drove on premise to cloud conversions with CVS Pharmacy, and a major US banking institution Truist Financial, and we secured large renewals with Lockheed Martin, as well as the seventh largest bank in Europe, as well as a top 20 UK law firm, and a top three Executive Education Institute, among others. Customers come to Qumu because they require more than a simple small-scale video conferencing or team collaboration solution to achieve true business continuity. Qumu provides reliable secure enterprise grade infrastructure that supports and enterprises permanent shift to a new global work-from-anywhere environment.

Our customers choose Qumu because we have a highly scalable platform, an exclusive focus on the enterprise, robust video on-demand capability, world-class professional services and support and market-leading security. Last year, Qumu received the highest score in the security category in the 2019 Gartner Critical Capabilities for an Enterprise Video Content Management Report. We offer our customers data and application protection, identity protection and user controls, as well as viewer tracking, live monitoring and audit controls. Enterprise video needs to be easy to use and reliable. We've recognized that companies are willing to pay a premium for that reliability, and many of our current customers have gladly expanded their video platform commitments after a positive experience.

We do have very user friendly on-demand tools and we are recognized as a reliable video content management system all enterprises need, even if they are already using the existing video teleconference solution. For example, earlier in the quarter, we built and deployed a new app that enables Zoom to be used as a front-end for any large scale video streaming broadcasts, while Qumu handles all delivery management and video security. This integration will change the game for organizations looking not only to scale Zoom events for over 50,000 attendees, but record and manage some or all Zoom meetings across the organization in a secure, searchable, and on-demand asset. There's no doubt that Zoom is a popular video conferencing platform. They've made it easy for people to lead or participate in video-based meetings and their technology is one of the reasons so many enterprises were able to bridge the collaboration gap left by COVID-19.

But as work-from-home mandates and event cancellations continue to be the norm, enterprises need more than what the standard video conferencing platforms offer. They need more scale, more capability, more video on-demand, and more robust video content management features. These types of meetings and events are what Qumu does exceedingly well. We enable standard video conferencing platforms to reach thousands, tens of thousands or even 100,000 plus people with no loss of video quality, and device independent capability. Our strategic plan involves investing in our cloud business to take advantage of current market trends and customer needs.

Along this line, at the end of the third quarter, we unveiled the Qumu cloud building price tool, which allows users to quickly customize an annual cloud video subscription based on parameters like storage and bandwidth needs, distribution requirements, authenticated user limits, and more. We've also learned that through the use of video within enterprises -- that it continues to climb, organizations are pushing technology acquisition cycles at a significantly faster pace than they were in the past. According to Wainhouse Research, the enterprise streaming product category is expected to become a $4.6 billion dollar total market by 2024, growing at a compound annual growth rate of 15% in that time.

That same report also found that the biggest gains in streaming spending in 2020, will come from firms with fewer than 1000 employees. For companies with at least 500 employees, at least 50% anticipate spending more than $100,000 on streaming technology this year. The dramatic increase we've seen in the usage of our cloud platform underscores this trend. In fact, in Q3 alone, we hosted 30 million viewers on the committed cloud platform, which is up 28% from the prior quarter, and 911% from Q3 last year. Realistically, today's purchasers of cloud-based video technology don't have time to navigate a buying cycle that includes an RFI, request for information, a sales demo, a one month proof of concept, multiple requirements, gathering workshops and three weeks of contract negotiation. With this in mind, our new Qumu cloud built-in price tool will cut weeks, if not months out, of the sourcing to solution timeframe. As a company mandate, we will continue to focus in this area and on building additional customer focus tools to accelerate that process even further.

Beyond launching new innovative products for the current market, we're also hard at work implementing longer term strategic initiatives to effectively and profitably scale Qumu to the next level. One of these initiatives is expanding and diversifying our go-to market strategy, which will provide even more balanced and sustainable growth. The fact is, video is quickly going down market. Today, even 40-person organizations can make $50,000 investments in video technology. While Qumu has historically targeted growth via very large enterprise sales and only opportunistically pursued additional opportunities, we are now making a concerted effort to expand into the bid market with offerings for small to medium-sized enterprises. We want to make the Qumu brand more approachable to mid-market firms and are developing a go-to market approach that is more easily digestible for small and medium-sized enterprises abroad.

For example, we launched an e-commerce self-service solution that enables a highly automated and low touch sale Qumu's cloud-based solution to small and medium-sized organizations. We have very user-friendly video on-demand tools and we are ready recognized. Now that the SMB space can easily access and benefit from Qumu's best-in-class platform for creating, managing and delivering live and on-demand video at scale, because of the lighter sales effort involved in this largely automated self-serve model, we're able to dramatically reduce customer acquisition costs, thereby enabling the small and medium-sized enterprise market becoming a more financially viable channel for us.

I look forward to sharing more on efforts in this area in the coming months. Our company has successfully been executing and even growing our business during the pandemic. We have offices in California and Minnesota, United Kingdom and India. Qumu, as a company, has essentially been 100% remote since the pandemic began and we believe we are working with a significant advantage. We are already veracious [25:49] users of video on our company's mission, and we have been guiding our customers as they now move from using live video, video on-demand and video content management for internal functions to now using that same video capability to interact with partners, customers and patients.

We are looking closely at our future footprint and looking to move more of our team to work from anywhere in the future. Video first is the future of enterprise communications and we plan to push that forward by practicing what we preach to live and on-demand asynchronous communication. Over the last few months, we believe we have improved internal communications while decentralizing management moving to a more agile approach. We look forward to sharing our lessons learned with our customers about how we have leveraged our technology to enable these central business activities and grow successfully.

Today Qumu has a globally distributed employee base spread across three continents with median employee tenure of five and a half years. While we are technically enabled business, we recognize that our talented people power this engine. I've discussed many new plans this afternoon, many which will require months and years to fully see through, I hope for today is that we've left you with a clear picture of what the Qumu of tomorrow will look like, is our belief that these bold actions will all lead to improved results, agile processes and technology improvements that will accelerate growth incrementally in 2021 and beyond.

In summary, Qumu is at the forefront of a massive transformation in the way organizations drive communications. Going forward, we plan on riding this wave into becoming a growing SaaS-based cloud-first company. This transformation has produced a record sales pipeline and strong deferred revenue, which coupled with our growing annual recurring revenue gives us confidence and visibility into not only our growth outlook for 2021, but for the following year, as well. Longer term, we believe we're building momentum and strategic initiatives will translate into sustainable, adjusted EBITDA, profitability, and ultimately, net income profitability in the years ahead.

Great, thanks for taking my questions. That was a mouthful, TJ, sounds great. I appreciate the update. I really appreciate the transparency. And obviously, you have been very busy there, so thanks. A number of questions for me. First, just backfill a little bit, you went through the thoughts on 2021 and I missed a little bit in there. You mentioned something about cash flow, you said revenue growth in excess of 20% for 2021, and there were a few other things you mentioned, including one on cash flow. Can you just hit that again quickly?

T.J. Kennedy

Yes, let me get back to the Tier. I think what we noticed was expected to drive revenue growth in excess of 20% in 2021, as compared to our current 2020 estimate, sales pipeline, strong deferred revenue in our growing annual recurring revenue give us confidence for additional revenue growth in 2021. As far as cash flow, I think the biggest thing that we looked at is that our goal is to obviously become adjusted EBITDA positive. We haven't put any exact timeframe on that by quarter, but we believe that this particular growth will drive us to that positivity next year.

Okay. And then, obviously, I think the strategic review seems to have yielded a number of things, one of which is it seems you see a lot of opportunity downmarket in the cloud and you've obviously put the self-enablement tools out there and some other things to try to get that in motion. Talk about the advantages that you see for the Qumu platform and SMB, historically Qumu is known to be rock solid in a massive events, you mentioned the hundred thousand plus live events where you've built your historical reputation, but talk about SMB and what's there, where are the existing solutions falling down? And why does that look like an opportunity for you at this point?

T.J. Kennedy

Yes, very good question. I think the main thing that we see is that we have been a major risk reducer for CEOs and for CIOs, and for executives at major fortune 500 and global 2000 companies who need to hold these very large events. And for a lot of smaller and midsize enterprises, even if the company may not be large, there might be holding events that have 1000, 5000, 10,000, 50,000 plus attendees that are there. And they also needed to run seamless. One of the things that we see in the market space is that a lot of folks are a mile wide and an inch deep. And they may have a bunch of different features but they don't have the same kind of reliability, and ability to scale 100,000 plus users like we do. They also weren't architected and built in a way that allows for these very large seamless meetings where you don't have interruptions from different users, you don't have too many competing things going on that really decrease the liability of these large sessions and the live streams.

We also have a lot of professional services and key technical experts that have worked with a lot of these enterprises to make sure that they know how to run these amazing events and have them go off without a hitch. And that that is what is so critical to most CEOs out there today. And they're using these tools much more prior to this year. A lot of times, these events were very much on site CEO [0:31:38] town halls or things of that nature. And now they're very much off-site 100% or in the best case, maybe a hybrid scenario. But video is absolutely critical as part of them. So what we're also seeing is the volume of these events going drastically up, which means that there's much greater chance that people will have problems, there's also a much larger number of users per event because before it was many times just people who were not on site who might have been dialing in to an event. And so instead of that being, say, 20% of the company's attendees, it's now 100% of the company's attendees, who are very large number.

And so that ability to be super reliable, super low risk is something that we believe we've proven with the largest enterprises in the world, we have a very good global footprint, both in APAC, and EMEA and the Americas. And I think that our global companies that trust us have seen that reliability, we believe that there are both small and medium sized enterprises who want that level of reliability, and want to go with a platform that ensures that they will have great events as well. And I think that's something that we're really going to go take advantage of.

David Ristow

I'd also note, I think T.J touched on some great highlights, I think, additionally, where there are other competitors in the marketplace, where we have always differentiated as really security, scalability, and management of the video assets. And so the robustness of our platform, combined with what's in the cloud hybrid solution set, which is an easy to use, easy to direct yourself through the platform solution set is very well positioned, in light of the totality of that offering for going ahead and grabbing some market share.

Got it. And then within the sales org and R&D, I guess you gave us a little bit of a picture, you know, aiming for some EBITDA even breakeven in 21. Obviously, if you can drive that kind of top line growth, that's what's ultimately drive the valuation near and intermediate term. But as you're talking about that OpEx, where does the incremental OpEx come at least in the near term, or as differently? You know, I'm sure you're going to be sort of doing some substantial reallocations of cost, just talk about how the cost structure is going to change over the next several quarters, because as you kind of affect this strategic plan.

T.J. Kennedy

Sure, Dave, do you want to highlight that?

David Ristow

Yes, certainly. So, Jeff, what we're planning on doing this as we go to the mid-market and create a high velocity, essentially SaaS offering here, it's to shift those resources and to go ahead and drive real revenue growth. Additionally, from a cloud platform perspective, and just an R&D perspective, we're going to focus on making those investments very wisely, to make sure that where we direct those resources is delivering the features functionality that get the most out of essentially not only a scalable SaaS model, but also channels and channel partner growth. And so our focus is really to get the spend directing at those things that are revenue enhancing.

Jeff Van Rhee

David Ristow

It's not a big number, Jeff, as we've talked about, it's probably in the quarter. It's less than $150,000. And what our team continues to focus on, which is consistent with what we've been doing is to make sure we sign up our customers on much larger and longer term renewal. So we have two great examples of essentially, customers that came into overages in the period. And we have moved, I'll give you an example of just one of them. But they were on essentially a five terabyte plan. And we were able to go ahead and move them to a 42 terabyte plan to meet essentially their advanced needs, and that's getting them right size. Additionally, in that same context, we're able to go ahead and expand the duration of time that we had them under contract. And so as we encounter overages from time to time, we'll build those through. But really our account management customer growth strategy is aligned with growing the SaaS base revenue and getting those folks converted on to bigger and longer term contracts.

Jeff Van Rhee

David Ristow

T.J., would you like to handle it? Or do you want me to…

T.J. Kennedy

Go ahead with the coverage. And I'll give some color after that.

David Ristow

Certainly, Jeff, I think we had announced last go round over about 4.2 X, we're north of that at this juncture. The so it's calculating it now just before this call looks like about 4.5 is where we're coming in at approximately right now. And so that's where we're at. Pipeline for the most part, when we continue to see this trend in our business, much less on premise, much less appliance. So that license and appliance component of the pipeline continues to swing away as we continue to go ahead and increase pipeline for cloud and cloud hybrid.

T.J. Kennedy

And in addition to that, Jeff, what we've been seeing is, you know, more and more inbound requests that are coming for our capabilities, we're also seeing a nice reaction to our built in price tool where people are able to go in and really figure out what's the kind of system they need. And that gives us a lot of ability to follow up with them and move quickly into a solution. And we believe that this will continue to drive more and more cloud subscription going forward. We continue to upgrade our marketing efforts as well. And I think you're going to see more coming out of that. And we have a lot of events, on really being leaders and being able to hold events from anywhere and being able to do this in a self-service fashion. And those are creating a number of leads from both small, medium and large enterprises. So our goal was to go after and continue to grow large enterprise growth, but also to not you know, miss out on that the medium and smaller enterprises that could also be a part of our go forward approach. And we've had some success with that here in the recent past as well.

Jeff Van Rhee

Good afternoon again, T.J, thanks for all the details on the plan. But let me follow up on Jeff's question of plant coverage. Four and a half time to get you to this year's guidance? Or is that the pipeline that gets you to 20% revenue growth. Kind of walk us through how you bridge from where you are today to get to either double digit or 20% growth for the next year?

David Ristow

Yes, so the focus and the 4.5x against this year's revenue target. And what we haven't done is actually communicate any sort of pipeline against 2021. I can suggest the 2021 ones growth plans tie into the strategic roadmap initiatives that T.J had laid out. And so pipeline is moving in the direction of both growth and growth in SaaS, higher quality SaaS based revenue. Additionally, we got a strong recurring revenue base to back that up as a good launching point for the growth. The growth next year will come through a combination of our enterprise sales efforts, as well as our SMB with essentially a bit of a topping off from our e-commerce initiatives, Steve, that's how we're looking at the 20%-plus growth for next year.

Steven Frankel

Okay. And let's talk people wise to what extent do you have the right skill sets today in marketing to build the awareness and drive traffic to the Self Service SMB piece, and then on the enterprise side, kind of moving away from the traditional enterprise business focusing more towards cloud and hybrid? Do you have the right skill set and that sales team and do you have the correct number of bodies to get to your plans for 2021?

T.J. Kennedy

Great question and, Steve, I think this is a big part of the implementation of the strategic roadmap as we go forward here. So one, we've already started some of the low hanging fruit important early efforts, as I think you've seen in some of our public releases, whether it's around the building price tool, and it's around e-commerce, and the fact that we're upping our marketing game and taking some new initiatives and bringing on some additional expertise to make sure that we have the best lead gen capabilities to move very quickly with this market. And that's going to certainly drive some of that. We also are continuing to grow our key resources that are going to be a part of this midmarket pursuits, we are really turning the sales team into a full cloud SaaS based organization with key pods [ph] that are focused on large enterprise, medium enterprise and also taking advantage of the leads we get out of our SMB and e-commerce efforts as well.

This is a transformation for us as a company to be really focused on full cloud SaaS teams and the sales model that we're doing. And that will be part of significant hiring that's coming into that as. We're still going to come out with some more details on some of that as we move forward. But I will say we are scaling up and we will be part of a growth pattern into what we're doing with our key business development resources. We're bringing in some additional resources around our channels, in our channel management today. That's going to be absolutely critical as well as we grow the channel to support what we do going forward. So there is additional headcount, and there is additional resources coming in to be a part of that.

Steven Frankel

T.J. Kennedy

Good question, there is some of both, we are specifically looking at areas where we've had higher spend than we believe, and we're saying no to certain things to both import some operational excellence to make sure we're doing the best we can with where we're investing. We're also making sure we're focusing on features and functions that are critical to our core marketplace, and not necessarily just developing features, to have more features, I think that's important, we are definitely focused on those that are allowing us to scale and secure and handle the key enterprise functions that we think are important. And so we're investing more in cloud, but a lot of that there are shift from other things we were working on before. So I think some of that is going to be operational efficiencies that drive those pieces, we also have been spending less on travel and travel for sales and moving most of that into a remote environment. That is giving us additional savings that are driving into what we're doing with additional sales positions, including additional business development resources. We will also look at investing into additional resources to help drive this growth as well. And so there's basically both are going to be used to achieve our goals.

Steven Frankel

T.J. Kennedy

ASP varies by marketplace. So what we've got with the e-commerce offering, it's pretty much a below $15,000 ASP. And that's served up so that individuals and small businesses and our business units looking to get started with a cool like offering. I've got a great entry point that enables us not only to get contact information, but to nurture them through what we perceive as a long term customer journey and Atlanta and expand, which is what we've been successful as successful with as a business. At the cloud or cloud hybrid, we've got a couple different offerings, but the range of offerings is generally about $35,000, within average sale price for probably a small enterprise, it will run all the way up to probably $0.5 million if they're going cloud hybrid on a per annum basis. And then if we do have ASP's that also company are on premise solutions as well. And those are much larger 450,000 plus, depending upon the size of the user base and the other pricing criteria.

Steven Frankel

David Ristow

T.J, do you want me to fill that?

T.J. Kennedy

Yes, go ahead.

David Ristow

So, Steve, where we're headed with this, trying to come down to some simple metrics that we can communicate regularly to the street, our intention is to go ahead and put this on our Investor Relations website so that we make this very public, what we'll focus on is building off of a solid base. So at the beginning, it's going to be about customer retention and growth, we're looking to move retention north of 95%, this year, and we are looking to go ahead and increase our GRR. And our NRR percentages we will come out more publicly with those as we get to essentially next year's guidance. We're going to go ahead and significantly increase ARR. And then additionally, we will talk very specifically about what we will be doing with the SMB segment. And because it's such a pivotal piece of our growth strategy next year, as we allocate resources to it, and look to achieve success with market share. And then we'll talk to you a little bit more about channels and what we're going to be doing there because T.J. highlighted that as a significant initiative as well.

Steven Frankel

Thank you. Good evening. And thank you for the extra detail and forward look into next year. But I have a couple simple questions. And just doing the math off $29 million in revenues this year, and your expected minimum growth rate of 20, I get almost $35 million revenues. But what is the ARR component of that? And what is the expected growth rate in ARR? That's contemplated by that number?

David Ristow

So we had great ARR momentum in the quarter 18%. I mean, I would love to keep that trajectory because essentially building that ARR component, and then when it's occasionally as we've got existing on premise customers and whatnot that expand and as we as we go ahead and achieve success with the SMB marketplace, we're not providing guidance to be absolutely clear here, Kyle, we're essentially putting out a trajectory that says, we were planning to grow north of 14.5% this year, we're essentially providing some momentum to say, look, this is an early strategic roadmap, but we've got a lot of confidence in it. And we're going to be north of 20% next year, based on our current thoughts, as it relates to executing that plan. That said, we will provide guidance when we come out with our next earnings release an earnings call, so that we can go ahead and put that down in numbers, and we will then start breaking out for everybody, essentially, what's going to be within ARR. And what's going to be outside and around ARR.

Kyle Krueger

David Ristow

Yes, I mean, again, we're not getting down to the level of specificity right now, Kyle I suggested that we've got significant endeavor and an initiative here. And it's a reasonably healthy number. But that said, we have particularly with T.J and the team, we've all got experience building this out. And so as we go ahead and work towards that we will provide you with more specificity. We talked about one of the metrics to Steve's question that that he had just asked related stuff to what metrics we'll be putting out, we will be putting out essentially the revenue target for SMB, and we will be reporting against that each and every quarter for you.

Kyle Krueger

T.J. Kennedy

Kyle, let me jump in just a little bit on that. The reality is we feel very strongly about how our large enterprise customers are also going to continue to grow. And that has been our sweet spot, and we plan to continue to see that to grow and so that gives us confidence. At the same point, we will be adding mid-market and smaller enterprises as well. But clearly, you're going to see, we believe that the growth is focused in the large enterprise with those other ones continuing to add to it so that should give a bit of color to your question.

Kyle Krueger

T.J. Kennedy

Yes, no problem. And Kyle just one more clarifier which might help you. So some of our conference from SMB comes from the fact that we do although it's not a target focus opportunistically, we've been serving SMB. And some of the winds that we have talked about over the past several quarters involve success with SMB folks. So we're not actually starting at a zero base. We've got we've got a fair amount of experience here and have a degree of confidence in the platform, and our ability to go ahead and build a sales organization to go after it. So I don't want anybody to leave the call thinking that we haven't done SMB at all before. We've actually been announcing deals throughout the various proceeding quarters that I would hope that you would get a little bit of credit for.

Kyle Krueger

Thank you very much. I appreciate it Victor. Thank you, everyone, for joining our call this afternoon. We really appreciate your continued support as we now go off and execute our growth plan and scale QUMU to the next level. I look forward to speaking to you all again soon. And appreciate all the interest today. Thank you.

