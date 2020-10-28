Manole Capital Management:

At Manole Capital, we define Fintech as "anything utilizing technology to improve an established process." We are the only asset manager exclusively focused on the emerging Fintech industry. Quite simply, we focus all our attention on Fintech and doing bottoms-up, fundamental research on financial and technology companies. Feel free to follow us, to stay up-to-date on all of our proprietary research, quarterly newsletters, stock-specific notes and thematic pieces.

Ant's Upcoming IPO:

Ant is the parent of the widely popular Chinese payment platform Alipay. Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) set up Alipay in 2004 to help Chinese buyers pay for online purchases. From our perspective, this is similar to what eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) did with PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) a couple of decades ago.

In 2011, Alibaba spun off Ant, but kept a 33% ownership stake. Ant initially started as a payment company, with users accessing Alipay (their mobile phone application). Once it built out a strong user base, it then branched out into other financial services. Over the last decade, it has added numerous services to its platform, like food delivery, transportation, entertainment and asset management. Ant has grown from a trusted and verified way to purchase goods on Alibaba's massive eCommerce site, to the dominant payment method for all Chinese commerce. Ant's CEO is Simon Xiaoming Hu, the company is headquartered in Hangzhou, China, and it has 16,600 employees.

Over the last 4 to 5 years, Ant has raised a significant amount of capital. Their Series A was in July 2015, raising $1.9 billion, for an implied valuation of $48 billion. The Series B round was in April 2016, raising $4.5 billion for an implied valuation of $60 billion. In May of 2019, Ant raised a Series C round for $14 billion, implying a valuation of $150 billion. On August 25th, Ant filed a S-1, indicated an intention to have an IPO this year. If it were to raise $35 in an IPO, Ant would have a market valuation approaching $250 billion.

For some perspective, this would be one of the world's largest ever IPOs. The details concerning size and timetable are still unknown, but Ant has stated that the use of its IPO proceeds are "to pursue its vision to digitize the service industry, enhance its innovation ,R&D capabilities, expand its cross-border payment and merchant services initiatives and for working capital and general corporate purposes."

The IPO documentation calls for a listing in both Hong Kong (on the STAR market) and Shanghai (on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong). We find it quite interesting that Ant is choosing to bypass our NYSE and NASDAQ markets, but there obviously are serious issues and rising tensions between the US and China. Last year, the STAR market launched and it is considered a "pet project" for President Xi Jinping. This is the 3rd attempt to build a Chinese exchange, similar to NYSE or Nasdaq, that can help revitalize Chinese companies. Also, it doesn't hurt that the average company on the STAR exchange trades at an astounding 93x earnings.

Ant breaks down its financial service offering into 3 distinct sectors. It identifies CreditTech, InvestmentTech and InsureTech as three vast opportunities. CreditTech is offering consumer and SMB credit balances to its users. In 2019, the credit balances were $292.3 billion. InvestmentTech is similar to an asset management business, with Ant having AuM of $493.2 billion in 2019. By 2025, Ant expects its personal investment products to grow by roughly 50%. Right now, Ant offers high interest bearing savings accounts that yield up to 2.5% annually. The last segment is InsureTech. Ant's insurance premiums and contributions were $5.5 billion in 2019 and it expects this segment to double its premiums by 2025. In addition to Ant's verticals (explained above), it has an interesting technology stack. These are another way to look at their differentiated technology proficiencies. For example, Ant discusses their advantages with an Intelligent Decisioning System (IDS), dynamic risk management scoring, AI (artificial intelligence), machine-learning algorithms and analytical abilities.

We are impressed by Ant's important user metrics, all as of June 30th, 2020. Ant has over 1 billion Alipay users and the monthly active user base has increased from 499 million in 2017 to a massive 711 million users. Ant handled roughly $10 trillion in digital payment volumes in 2017 and it has grown to $17.1 trillion. Ant not only has a sizeable user base, but it has an enormous merchant base too. It works with 80 million merchants and has over 2,000 financial institution partners. This has driven revenues and profits, which was $20.4 billion and $5.5 billion, respectively.

In terms of Ant's main Chinese competitor, we would say it is Tencent's WeChat Pay. To put Ant's potential $250 billion IPO valuation into perspective, Visa (NYSE:V) has a market capitalization of roughly $425 billion, Mastercard (NYSE:MA) is $345 billion, PayPal (PYPL) is $225 billion and American Express (NYSE:AXP) is $85 billion. American Express is the only one of these payment names that also takes credit risk, like Ant does.

For additional perspective versus a US-payment leader, we thought it would be interesting to compare Ant to PayPal. In terms of active accounts or users, Ant has 1 billion versus PayPal's 320 million. In terms of merchants, Ant is nearly 4x larger, with 80 million versus 26 million. Ant dwarfs PayPal's Payment TPV (total purchase volumes), with 2019 volumes of $16.1 trillion versus $712 billion. Despite significantly more volumes, the businesses generated very similar 2019 revenue, $17.5 billion versus $17.8 billion. Looking at payments revenue to total transaction revenue, Ant is much less a payment business than PayPal. Ant generates $7.5 billion from payments or 43% of its 2019 revenue. PayPal generated $16.1 billion in payments in 2019, representing roughly 90% of its total. Lastly, Ant geographic revenue mix is 94% Chinese, while PayPal is only 53% US-based.

Issues and Worries:

One of our worries about Ant is how Chinese-centric the business currently is. Yes, the Chinese opportunity is immense, as the world's largest population. The positives are all well-known. China had 750 million mobile internet users in 2017 and it will probably grow towards 1.1 billion by 2025. Ant's payment platform will be driven by spending, which is on an impressive growth rate. Chinese Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) in 2017 were $3.6 trillion and they are expected to be $7.4 trillion by 2025. Chinese Personal Disposable Income was $5.2 trillion in 2017 and will likely grow to $8.7 trillion by 2025. Despite these positive fundamentals, we are concerned with its dependence on the Chinese market and if the model will work outside of China.

First of all, international companies have significantly different regulations and rules than we have here in the US. We are not saying our marketplace is better than another, but the US market does have significantly more transparency and experience monitoring company operations. Ant's credit-sensitive business can be viewed in a similar lens as a US bank (in terms of lending). On its "consumer" portfolio, the delinquency rates have nearly doubled this year. At the end of 2019, the 30-day and 90-day delinquency rates were 1.56% and 1.05%. As of the end of July, the 30-day and 90-day delinquency rates were 2.97% and 2.15%. On its "SMB" credit enabled portfolio, the delinquency rates have also significantly increased this year. At the end of 2019, the 30-day and 90-day delinquency rates were 2.03% and 1.57%. As of the end of July, the 30-day and 90-day delinquency rates were 2.65% and 2.02%. We are always questioning opaque balance sheets and credit sensitivities for lending businesses. We often discount US banks and their ability to properly account for losses. From our perspective, we are especially doubtful that a Chinese entity would utilize ultra conservative estimates for accruing for credit losses.

Another concern of ours is whether or not Ant can successfully transition outside of China. Can Ant take its payment platform and business model outside of mainland China? Even if it works outside of China, we wonder if the US put any restrictions on Ant Group or Tencent. The Trump administration has made some hostile comments towards China and we would not be surprised if it was exploring restrictions on Ant's billionaire founder, Jack Ma.

We do not believe that digital payment platforms could threaten US national security, but we said the same thing about TikTok too. If the Trump administration moves against these Chinese payment platforms, it obviously would hamper the sentiment on Ant's prospects. As Bloomberg reported in early October, there is an active debate among senior US officials about whether or not to restrict Ant's IPO. While some US officials might be concerned that Ant and other Chinese Fintech platforms will dominate global digital payments, we would simply ask for a "level playing field." If Ant and Tencent are allowed to enter the US market, why can't Visa or Mastercard or PayPal enter the Chinese market? We do not believe any of the US payment networks are scared of competition, but they simply want the opportunity and chance to compete.

Ant has already experienced some negative regulatory constraints, as it attempted to exit China and enter the US market. In January of 2017 Ant attempted to acquire publicly-traded MoneyGram (NASDAQ:MGI) for $880 million. It later increased this bid to $1.2 billion, but price was not the primary issue. This transaction was prevented by the US Committee on Foreign Investment, as a "security threat." On February 14, 2019, Ant changed its target and announced its acquisition of WorldFirst. Since WorldFirst was headquartered in London, it did not receive the same level of scrutiny. WorldFirst is an international cross-border payments and foreign currency company. In our opinion, this is the exact business Ant should be targeting to broaden its business outside of China. As Ant tries to go global, having a multi-currency B-2-B payments platform will be critically important to its future.

For Ant to be successful, it needs to continue to drive user engagement and expand its already sizeable user base. It has proven to be very capable at investing in technology and innovation, but this must continue. Ant has made a series of acquisitions in the cross border payment space, which we believe are very smart. Ant will also need to build value with certain global partners, through an open and scalable platform. If Ant can build out a "win-win" scenario with certain financial institutions, it should succeed.

Ant versus Apple:

A little over a year ago, we did a deep dive on Apple's pursuits in the payment industry. To read that 12-page note, click here. Alipay has taken a very different approach than Apple, as it relates to payments.

Even before COVID-19, mobile payment platforms were rapidly growing. Apple Pay (here in the US) and Alipay (in China) have changed the way people securely transact over their mobile phones. While both platforms are growing, Alipay has significantly outperformed its US peer. Alipay is much more than just a payment app, as it facilitates thousands of mini-apps providing useful services to both consumers and businesses. Also, when Alipay was introduced, it was taking advantage of China's preference for cash usage versus digital payments. On the other hand, Apple Pay, entered a mature payments market by offering security and convenience for in-person checkouts. While it may not be a terribly fair fight, we find it insightful to look back over the last decade, and try to understand why certain payment companies have succeeded and others have stalled.

Apple's Approach:

Back in 2014, when Apple launched Apple Pay, it focused on the consumer and it attempted to improve the customer experience within payments. From the early days of Apple, Steve Jobs ingrained a unique and customer-first focus. Apple Pay's premise was to use encrypted NFC (near-field communication) to have one's Apple iPhone interact and transact with a merchant's POS (point-of-sale) device. The Apple proposition was two-fold.

One was to increase security and this has been the focus of many of their advertisements. Secondly, Apple Pay was attempting to speed up transactions versus taking a card out of one's wallet or purse. While we would argue that Apple succeeded in adding additional layers of security, it has not terribly impacted the already speedy payment process. Paying with one's phone is nice, but it really only saved a few seconds for the average US consumer paying in-store with a card.

Apple attacked the industry by forming partnerships with networks, banks and some select merchants. Apple was looking to drive recurring revenue to its Service income statement line-item, as opposed to the 80% of its business that comes from hardware and iPhone sales. When a consumer uses Apple Pay, Apple charges the banks and issuers roughly 0.15% per transaction. The assumption was that loyal iPhone users would quickly adopt the Apple Pay platform and drive sustainable revenues for Apple going forward. From our perspective, Apple did improve the security of the transaction, as fingerprint or facial recognition is much better than a signature. However, Apple was attempting to capitalize on its loyal iPhone ecosystem without understanding the full dynamic within the payment landscape.

Apple did not focus on the merchant and simply assumed that these businesses would bear the implementation costs to accept NFC payments. At the time of the launch, roughly 10% of all POS devices were equipped to accept NFC payments. It would have been wise for Apple to consider the merchant perspective, especially since the costs (software updates, training, etc.) equated to $1,000 per terminal. Also, the retail community was worried about the costs associated with becoming EMV compliant, by the end of 2015. All of these reasons have led to Apple Pay's lukewarm consumer adoption. Over five years have passed from Apple Pay's much-publicized launch, but its usage remains tepid. At the end of last year, only 6% of people who could use Apple Pay were bothering to conduct mobile-based payments. Bain & Company conducted a 2019 survey and it found that only 8% of Americans had adopted Apple Pay. Whether it is 6% or 8% or even 15%, Apple Pay has not reached a level of adoption equaling its US iPhone market share of 50% (per Statista.com). The transaction count is surely increasing during COVID-19, but Apple Pay's approach to the market negatively impacted their growth. We would agree that Apple Pay has added some modest improvements to the payment process, especially as it relates to security. However, we do not believe that Apple Pay has been a resounding success, despite our personal regular usage.

Alipay's Approach:

At the opposite end of the spectrum, Alibaba's approach enabled Alipay to flourish and grow exponentially. That same Bain & Company survey found that 81% of Chinese consumers have used Alipay by 2019. From its beginning, Alipay looked to create value and did not aggressively pursue the monetization of its platform. In our opinion, this is similar to how PayPal has grown its Venmo platform. Instead of looking to charge high fees, Venmo was launched as a free payment app. Now that the platform has been widely embraced, PayPal can begin to look to monetize its platform.

Alipay has driven platform adoption by creating value for all of its parties (both consumers and merchants). Ant approached the market with a multi-pronged offering. From the merchant perspective, Ant improved security to help lower fraud and losses. Secondly, Ant provided marketing benefits to merchants, allowing them to increase revenue. Since Alipay controls the transaction data, it can tell small and medium-sized businesses that volumes are higher than cash transactions would have been. This is similar to the American Express marketing pitch that merchants will see a lift in sales with AMEX card acceptance. To accept an Alipay transaction, a merchant did not need to purchase costly POS devices or worry about NFC or contactless acceptance. All a merchant needs is a mobile phone, an internet connection and it can immediately begin to process transactions via simple QR codes. The onboarding process is seamless and easy, so small businesses embraced Alipay. Last, but maybe the most important, was merchant acceptance costs. To accept a credit card in the US, a merchant can pay over 2.5% on a $100 transaction. Alipay charges a merchant a 0.6% transaction fee, which is roughly half of the fee for processing local, Chinese card transactions. The benefits for merchants were noticeable, so millions of businesses flocked to Alipay. From 2014 to 2018, the number of merchants that accepted Alipay went from 1 million to over 30 million. To understand their dominance, over 70% of all Chinese merchants accept Alipay. With Alipay's enormous growth, Ant then looked to build new partnerships and offer new services to this user base. It did not immediately look to monetize the platform, but it wanted to get its users hooked first.

Possibly the greatest benefit Ant receives, from managing trillions of dollars over its platform, are the vast amount of transaction level and payment data information. We did not review Ant versus Apple Pay to poke fun at Apple's entry into the emerging payment landscape. We bring these issues up, because there are multiple ways to approach a new industry. Plus, the US and the Chinese markets are materially different. China is moving from a cash-based society to one that is mobile-based. The US is migrating from cards (both credit and debit) towards contactless payments. Here in the US, we anticipate "tap and pay" to grow, especially as 5G emerges and the internet is more widespread. Before COVID-19, merchants were more concerned with convenience and speed. Now, merchants and consumers are more concerned with health and safety. Apple Pay has adapted, but it seems like it is solving a different problem than it originally was designed to solve. Apple Pay can still succeed, but its initial approach to the market was somewhat flawed. Instead of looking to immediately monetize its user base, both PayPal and Alipay took a different tact. Both took a slower approach to revenue, which ultimately should be better for long-term profits. Also, both PayPal and Alipay addressed multiple parties' pain points, as opposed to simply forcing themselves into a growing industry.

Conclusion:

It will not be easy to get Ant stock when it goes public. Despite being the world's largest IPO, it is not trading here in the US. We are certain there will be ADR opportunities, but this is still not terribly clear. For those that can get access to this non-US holding, we believe it has enormous opportunity, but sizable risk. We struggle with the concept that Ant will be able to take its business outside of China. In addition, we have some questions as to the accuracy of their data, as well as some differences between our normal US-reporting standards. That being said, Ant's opportunity (even if it's just inside of China) is large and we consider the company to be a solid risk/reward at the prices we have informally seen as its valuation.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in ANT ADR over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.