Galaxy Resources Ltd (GALXF) CEO Simon Hay on Q3 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Simon Hay - Chief Executive Officer

Alan Rule - Chief Financial Officer

Rahul Anand - Morgan Stanley

Nick Herbert - Credit Suisse

Levi Spry - JPMorgan

Reg Spencer - Canaccord Genuity

Glyn Lawcock - UBS

Warren Edney - Baillieu

Peter Arden - Bell Potter Securities

After the speaker's presentation, there'll be a question-and-answer session for analysts and institutional shareholders.

Simon Hay

Thanks, and welcome everyone to the call. Joining me today is Alan Rule, CFO.

Our September quarter activities report was released to the ASX this morning and will be available on our Web site today and a reminder that shareholders can contact me with any questions after the call.

Before we begin a reminder that today's discussion will include forward-looking statements that are subject to various risks and uncertainties concerning specific factors, information presented represents our best judgment based on today's information, accurate results may vary based upon these risks and uncertainties.

So getting started, first of all, to sustainability and COVID progress at Mount Cattlin and James Bay was unaffected during the quarter. In Argentina, the situation is quite serious as the country is being hit hard by the pandemic. For Galaxy so far, we've not experienced any cases in our workforce at site or at the office, which is really pleasing. However, some of our neighboring projects have experienced outbreaks, and there are cases in Catamarca City, so we remain on high alert with strict protocols and practices in place.

On safety pleasingly prefer continues to decline, we only experienced one low level recordable injury in a quarter, a soft tissue injury. Construction of our community support projects in Argentina remains on hold due to the COVID pandemic.

And moving on to our projects, I will start in Argentina, with Sal de Vida, and we've made really good progress on our test work program in Australia and on the piloting program in Argentina during this quarter. We've completed four lock cycle test runs in Australia on the flow sheet and this is using brine from Argentina which was shipped across. And in all those runs including the last run where we have the highest potential for concentration, upwards of minor elements with my technical grade product.

On the pilot plant, similarly, we've had excellent results. And we recently completed our first full run of evaporative brine all the way through to final product. And even though this run was more around proving the pilot plant in the process and the mechanics of the plant, pleasingly with my technical grade product for 100% of the time the plant was operating at a steady state. So these combined results give us confidence to adopt technical grade lithium carbonate as the product for stage one of the project. And these developments quite significant in a number of ways.

First of all, was achieved through our simplified process flow sheet without using the complex bicarbonation step. So this is purely evaporation and chemistry in the process plant enabling technical grade product.

Technical grade product opens up a wider addressable market, compared to our previously envisaged product, primary grade lithium carbonate. And of course, we'll see increased revenue from the higher value higher quality product, but this will come at little additional cost or recovery loss. And this will of course, obviously improve project financials.

So from here on, we'll make minor adjustments to the flow sheet and feed these through into the process plant feed package, which was recently commenced and this will occur pretty well seamlessly as I said, there's minimal changes to the flow sheet as a result of this development.

We're going to continue the test work program and we're going to examine the potential for reaching battery grade product quality. And this is through the same flow sheet so we're not looking at major adjustments. We want to keep the project moving ahead steadily on the current schedule.

And battery grade is a potential and you can see from the lithium carbonate purity levels was quoted of 99.5% to 99.7% lithium carbonate, the lithium carbonate content itself is not the concern, our steps from here to work on lowering the deleterious minor elements, which would be necessary to reach battery grade but we're quite close. But there's still a lot more work to go to see if we can produce battery grade. It's a R&D program so risks remain.

Piling will continue with the objective of making product for customer testing and this is at the technical grade level. Elsewhere on the project, we're making steady progress. Feed is advancing on the ponds and brine distribution network. We also aim to start drilling the first production wells this quarter. However, this is COVID dependent with a lot of logistics and transportation required to move materials casings, drill rig and labor to site. So that's not easy under current restrictions and with COVID in the in the vicinity.

Very pleasingly we've managed to hold the schedule during the quarter and this reflects very highly on our Argentinian team to have done so under such trying conditions.

Moving on to Mount Cattlin, we had a steady quarter with spodumene concentrate production of 30,000 tons very similar to the second quarter and we remain on track to meet full year production guidance. Recovery picked up over the quarter as a number of work programs yielded positive results.

The optical ore sorter circuit, it's operating at nameplate capacity and reliably contributing 1000 ton per day of sorted ore into the plant. Mining was affected by a short-term shortage of labor as the South Australian based mining contractor moved to a localized workforce. Many of the original staff since the contract changed at the beginning of the year, had worked in WA for six months without returning home and we were really thankful for their commitment.

But now, the contract has now increased their contingent they put on an extra shift to catch up on lost volume. The lost volume did not impact plant performance as we always had ROM stock throughout this period. But overall, a very steady quarter for Mount Cattlin.

In regard to sales, we shipped a lower grade lot early in the quarter and only missed a second Q3 shipment by four days. Right now, we're partway through the loading of the second 15,000 ton October shipment, which we'll see inventory drawn down further.

Obviously, there's a lot happening on the supply side with administrators and receivers appointed to Altura and Orocobre announcing a temporary closure and on the development side lithium America's pushing back to start up their Argentinian project to 2022. This has created some nervousness in our customer ranks. Negotiations are progressing on further shipments in November and December. And although we have not agreed terms and timing as yet, we expect to conclude additional shipments this quarter.

This will see spodumene inventory return to more normal levels. And as a result, we've commenced the examining the ramp up with Mount Cattlin back to full grade. We're in the early stages of discussion with their major contractors and any ramp up would be expected to occur in Q1 2021.

On James Bay, I think the most interesting development during the quarter were commentary coming out of Tesla's battery day where Musk outlined Tesla's desires for local lithium supply for their Austin, Texas plant and more generally in the U.S. We see this is very positive for James Bay, with it having the potential to supply the North American lithium value chain over the coming years. Europe as we've talked about is also a potential customer with number of proposed lithium chemicals plants, their growth in number.

So our plan is we'll continue to work on optimizing the upstream mine and concentrator project and monitor developments in the downstream space with the objective to position James Bay as a supplier into an emerging downstream facility in either of those two locations.

I will now hand over to Alan to take us through the financials.

Alan Rule

Thank you, Simon and good morning everyone.

At quarter end Galaxy was debt free with cash and financial assets of 105 million, placing Galaxy in a strong financial position at quarter end.

The reduction in cash and financial assets of 4.2 million for the quarter is made up of a few key items. Firstly, at Mount Cattlin, there was a net cash inflow, but for the quarter of 2.7 million, due to the working capital benefit of the receipts of the sale proceeds from the shipment at the end of the June quarter, that shipment was 26,000 tons, and if you recall, we said that the time that the funds were received in early July. So that benefit came through in this quarter resulting in a net cash inflow of capital of 2.7 million.

Capital expenditures across the group was 4.6 million primarily at Sal de Vida, there was 3.8 million spent at Sal de Vida during the quarter on feed costs, on the ponds and wells, commissioning and operating of the pilot plant, various studies and other site-based activities.

Corporate costs for the quarter was steady at about $2.3 million. At Mount Cattlin, it's worth noting at the end of the quarter we had approximately 61,000 tons of finished product available for sale. As we mentioned at the end of the last quarter and the financial statements, we retained the fixed rate note in late June and those funds were received in early July and form part of the closing cash balance.

The forecast CapEx at Sal de Vida for the half is around 10 million to 12 million, including the piloting program, the feed for stage one and feed two covers the process plant and non-process infrastructure. We will be commencing very shortly drilling the first production wells and earnest costs to be incurred during the remainder of the year. Simon back to you.

Simon Hay

Thanks, Alan.

Just to conclude a few comments on the broader lithium market, because everyone knows there's been a plethora of positive commentary and announcements on electric vehicles which I won't go into. But I'd rather just provide a summary of the situation as we see it. So the significant stimulus at country level all the way down to retail subsidies plus automakers electrifying their fleets at an increasing pace, particularly in Europe are all obviously positive for demand.

However, in limited investment in new mines is certainly apparent of those that are underway some affected by delays and we've seen this week supply side interruptions. So we're always together leads to what we believe to be a looming supply deficit and Galaxy is well positioned to benefit from such with the ability to ramp up Mount Cattlin, Sal de Vida advancing well and position to come online at a positive time for the market. And James Bay strategically located to benefit from the localization efforts of lithium supply in both Europe and the U.S.

So with that, I'll hand it back to the operator to get Q&A underway. Thank you.

Thank you. Ladies and gentlemen will now begin the question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Your first question comes from Rahul Anand with Morgan Stanley, Australia. Please go ahead.

Rahul Anand

Can I please start with recoveries, so you did mention that September, the recoveries peaked at 60%. However, the period average was 57. So when you say peak, I just wanted to know how long you'd be -- you were able to sustain recoveries at that level. And given you haven't revised guidance today, does that mean that you're expecting to get to the guidance range in the last quarter of the year.

Simon Hay

So we peaked at 60 for September across the full month of September, the quarter average was dragged down by a trial we conducted in July where we introduced higher quantities of stockpiled material, so not just the sorted ore, but also tailings and some other materials. So that dragged the quarter average down.

We haven't adjusted our guidance. All I'd say further on recovery is where we are working on a number of items that were quite successful during the quarter. We've improved density control, we have a diagnosis tool to enable the team to react quickly to any process interruptions. We also did a much better job of blending [pidilite] [ph] material out. So peaks were certainly smoothed out.

So those initiatives are still in place. So we do expect recoveries to be better generally. But also, we talked about raising our product grade target to 6.0%. And that comes at a recovery loss, we talked about now for a number of quarters, compared to operating previously at 5.7% final product grade.

Rahul Anand

Okay. And just a follow up there, I mean are you still seeing customers want only 6%? Because we've seen some of your competitors actually starting to take the grade, the product grade lower and take their recovery stuff to 90%, 95% and saving significantly on costs, mainly because they all take part, as they're happy to take product that's sitting at sort of 5.5%, 5.6%. Is that something that you would explore? Is that something you're seeing from clients at all or your customers that they only want six and not anything lower still?

Simon Hay

No. I would say it's a general trend rule, I think some of our competitors, maybe struggle to produce 6.0 that might be part of the issue. And we continue to see battery grade specs, lifting. So I don't think it'll be a trend to reverse. But what we're seeing in the last year or so of tightening, generally tightening specs but not something we've seen.

Rahul Anand

Okay. So moving on to Sal de Vida then, I mean positive news there in terms of being able to produce technical grade, we're pretty much quite a similar flow sheet and just addition of some chemicals. What I was wanting to get to really was, has this been only tested in Perth at this point in time, or have you been able to do it at the site. And I mentioned this mainly around complexities of altitude and differing conditions at site.

Simon Hay

No. It's produced in both locations. So the pilot plant is in Argentina up at the [indiscernible], so it's right on the [indiscernible], so it’s at 4000 meters. And as I said, our first full process run, we made technical grade. So that's a tremendous achievement, while we're still sort of learning to understanding how to operate the plant. Normally in these circumstances, you're just happy to get the plant underway. But to make technical grade for 100% of the time that the plant was in steady state up at elevation using our simple flow sheet. It's a really good achievement.

The other testwork has been conducted in Australia, it's not in Perth, but I won't go into where it is. But it is very professional, well run metallurgical test facility that has piloting processes. They've been working with us now for over two years. And they've verified the work independently at lower altitude, of course, but they're also involved in our piloting from a guidance and advice point of view as well. So that's why we've come out with confidence today to adopt technical writers as our product.

Rahul Anand

Okay, understood. One quick one, you mentioned normalized level of inventory by the end of the year, what is a normal normalized level of inventory for you?

Simon Hay

Yes. That would be something of -- we'd normally have at least one full shipment in the shed. So you'd never get below say 20,000 tons, and then you've probably got another shipment lined up. So the low end of inventory that you sort of comfortable with is 15,000 to 20,000 tons, another 10 to 20 on top of that would be normal. So 60 for us is high. So, 30 to 40 would be more normal.

Rahul Anand

Okay, perfect. And then look, final question. You did talk about it briefly at the start Altura. So, I mean, a couple of questions here. First one, obviously, how do you view this asset? Is that something that can potentially fit your portfolio? And then secondly, how do you view the lithium market progressing post this asset going on, initially care and maintenance but if someone else acquires it?

Simon Hay

Rahul, I won't get into too much speculation. We will look at all Australian lithium assets Altura is no different. We'll monitor developments with what happens with the administration process but our principal focus is on the immediate interruption to supply. The administrator has talked about putting it into care and maintenance. And that has got customers nervous, as I've said, so we're working with those customers and some of our customers are shared. So we're working with customers on addressing that nervousness and that's on future shipments.

So, it could go many different ways. And I don't want to speculate if they're in current mines for a long time or short time. And the situation is very different. So I don't think it adds a lot to speculate on other possibilities here.

Thank you. Your next question comes from Nick Herbert from Credit Suisse. Please go ahead.

Nick Herbert

Few for me, please. Maybe, Alan just start with you if it's okay. Just to clarify a couple of the CapEx numbers that you mentioned. Did you say that the Sal de Vida CapEx for the second half guide was 10 to 12? And then, now it's 3.8 million spent so far in the September quarter?

Alan Rule

Yes, that's correct. So just to give you an idea in the second quarter, there's a heavy workload on the feed one and two. And also commencement of the drilling the production wells, we need to purchase some casing for the production wells too.

Simon Hay

That's the second half.

Alan Rule

Sorry, second half.

Nick Herbert

Okay, thanks. And then you're able to give an indication of what the subsequent CapEx into next year would be to get you to a point of making an investment decision on that?

Alan Rule

We're going through that budgeting process at the moment. But I would expect it as well within our cash balance requirements that we've got not unexpected, we'll be burning through a lot of that cash very quickly in Q1.

Nick Herbert

Okay, sure. And then, able to provide an update on I guess your latest thinking around what the total cost of getting stage one into production is?

Simon Hay

Sorry, the total capital cost?

Nick Herbert

Total capital cost, correct? Yes. Whether that's changed from previously and yes, just thinking around what that number is?

Simon Hay

Nick what we said is, we'll complete the feed packages for both the brine extraction system and distribution system in ponds, and then also for the plant, and then we'll come to the market with an update on the capital cost. So that will is likely to be Q1 next year. So that remains on track. So we don't have a capital cost updates at this stage. But know that, as I've said, the technical grade development doesn't add to capital costs in any meaningful way at all.

Nick Herbert

Okay, understood. Thank you. And final one on Sal de Vida, therefore, Mount Cattlin, do you just mind talking a bit more around the battery grade conversion R&D program you've got there and just, I guess how new that technology is, just sort of trying to get a sense of the risks associated with that. And just to get a sense of more thoughts on them and be helpful. Thanks.

Simon Hay

Yes, sure. It's fundamentally a chemistry solution that we've come up with. The atmospheric pressures and temperatures so we're not using what you know, there's a little bit of heating, but it's not substantial. The process that we're using and the individual components are all conventional, it's just our recipe of how we do it, where we do it, when we do it. That is different. It's fundamentally an evaporation flow sheet, and then, the softening and chemicals, the use of reagents to remove impurities. So there's no technical as in equipment risk, with the development. It's fundamentally chemistry and how we do it, with move to protect our opposition through various means, protect the IP that is.

We do believe it's unique, we can't see anyone else doing what we're doing. And we've got a really good team that's putting all this together. The risks what I've said is, we can achieve technical grade, we're going to try to reach a battery grade, I'm not, not saying we will get there, because it is an R&D program to get to battery grade, but it will be using very similar techniques. The flow sheet will be largely the same. If any change to the flow sheet, it would occur at the tail end of the flow sheet. So it's not going to slow down the stage one feed activities at all.

Nick Herbert

Okay. So then, so just a final one on that. So, little a bit of a change then from and this might be my fault. apologies for not being across the detail. But is that a change to your prior plan to have that processing off site? If sort of now look at attaching that to the back of the flow sheet at site?

Simon Hay

Yes. If we can make battery grade, that would be a huge challenge to the project, because we then obviously don't need to process the technical grade to battery grade at a different location. So our original plan, you're quite right, was to build our own purification facility to take the primary grade or technical grade through the battery grade. If the R&D, the future R&D work is successful, we won't need to go through that step we would sell directly to lithium carbonate, battery grade customers.

Nick Herbert

Got it. Yes, that makes sense. So the fallback then would be building the standalone facility separately, if they are successful. Yes, okay, that makes sense. Thank you. And then just a couple quick ones on Mount Cattlin, the pre-strip to get into that new pit, when you enter that pit and what implications is that had for your average grades and feed to the mill?

Simon Hay

We're doing the pre-strip now. We access to northeast next year, I think first all comes through. And in terms of grade, no material change. I think from here we're still at a loss of mine average grade at 1.15. So we don't expect it to be a major difference at all.

Nick Herbert

Okay, great. Thank you. And then, finally, you might just speaking a little bit more to your customer discussions and just a bit about sort of the level of engagement and whether that's changed or is changing. And then, also, the comments you made that you expected an extra couple of shipments to come this half, this quarter. So that potentially on top of the 15 that you've already had loaded in there and the 15, that you said was either imminent or already gone? So that sort of potentially implying a 60,000 level of shipment in this December quarter?

Simon Hay

That's broadly correct. Yes, we've got two underway. So one's already gone, once loading right at the moment. So there'll be two in October, discussions with customers, yes, there is extra engagement, because of the supply side interruptions. So that has stepped up. And yes, we're looking for two shipments. So this we're not providing any guidance. So I'm saying is that we are in discussions with these customers and they are well advanced.

Thank you. Your next question comes from Levi Spry with JPMorgan. Please go ahead.

Levi Spry

Maybe just following up on that last question please. So just a definitional things, cash cost of 406 remind me that's pretty rosy and marketing. So in context of, is that right?

AlanRule

That's right.

Levi Spry

Yes. So in the context of market pricing, we're led to believe it's close to 400. And you sort of put that in context with the idea of ramping up production given that maybe it's still burning cash?

Alan Rule

Absolutely. What we've said all along is, we need to see two things to ramp up Mount Cattlin. One is inventory return to more normal levels and the second is price to move for us, to obviously be in a cash positive situation. So the first of those is playing out now. And also pleasingly customer indications on 2021 requirements are further positive dynamic. The current negotiations with customers on the next shipments will provide an answer to the second part of that equation.

Simon Hay

Levi the other thing to note is a ramp up would increase the mining volume and reduce the mining unit costs, so mining costs for the single biggest component of the cash cost. So we would expect the cash costs to come down materially as we ramp up and the mining volumes increase.

Levi Spry

Yes. Thank you. So can I just push you a little bit more there, though? So at full speed, what will the mining costs come down? And what kind of return do you need to push more volume into the market?

Alan Rule

We would expect that the costs would come down to around about 350 a ton.

Levi Spry

Say one. Yes.

Alan Rule

Yes, as compared to the 406.

Levi Spry

Okay. Thank you. And maybe just want Sal de Vida, just in the context of what's happening with Orocobre right at the moment, other industry participants selling below each grade Carbonite and achieving a pretty significant discount to the headline price. Can you just talk us through what -- how you see that trend going lighter, as you ramp up technical grade into the future, as opposed to going to as much better grade as you can, sooner or even going more downstream and building your own hydroxide plant, just this trying to work out, what the actual realized price could be over the next five years as you ramp up, not just volume, but quality.

Simon Hay

I think one thing to certainly bear in mind is that we'll be bringing on Sal de Vida in two years time and the market is bound to be very different. I think what principally led by SQM, that dumping of product, lower grade product at a discounted price. If SQM is fully sold, they don't need to be doing that. So in two years time, when demand will, by all indications be much more positive. I would expect the behavior of other producers to have changed from where it is right now. So that's one thing.

Secondly, it's part of the reason why we're pushing is as hard as we can to improve the quality of our product is to avoid that dynamic. So you've provided in a clear way, the incentive that's in front of us, if we can get to a high quality technical grade, or even better grade, it takes that pressure completely out of Sal de Vida. So that's how I'd answer your question.

Levi Spry

Yes. Thanks. So, it was a bit around about but maybe a little bit simpler. Can you give me your view on the discount technical grade trades versus battery grade?

Simon Hay

Because I don't have close numbers on it right at the moment. Where as said, we're still two years out from that and we're focused more on the technical side right at the moment. I'd be happy to talk through it with you offline at a later stage with a bit more information at hand.

Thank you. Your next question comes from Reg Spencer with Canaccord. Please go ahead.

Reg Spencer

Just on Sal de Vida looks like there's some pretty positive results of that product tests work. If I get back to the original recap development plan to Sal de Vida, you were looking to produce primary grade product and in time, potentially look at constructing a purification circuit. So with the results of this test work and potentially, if you're able to produce a battery grade product, is that still mean that you would be looking at that purification circuit? And what might that mean to overall CapEx implications for the project over the medium to longer term just trying to flesh that out? And I fully appreciate it, just to part way through that process?

Simon Hay

Yes, you're right, Reg. It is early stages for us because these answers, these results only came through in the last couple of weeks. But broadly, if previous plan was, we produce primary grade, as you pointed out and build our own plan to eventually to convert that to battery grade.

Now, that was principally done because as Levi pointed out, the discounts for primary grade was substantial and we wanted that margin to go all the way through the battery grade. Now producing technical grade, there's a lot more customers. So I would expect that the discount is lower, but we know the discount is lower. So the imperative on us to build our own plant is already lessened. having committed to a technical grade, if we get to a battery grade, it disappears completely, the need to purify, we could then examine, we have talked about examining hydroxide, but that's well into the future. So you're broadly correct, less of a need to go downstream, wider addressable market and higher margins. So it's plus, plus, plus for the project.

Reg Spencer

Okay, thanks. And just thinking about project timelines and as a standard you're talking about in 22. A few of the other guys have talked about what's happening in Argentina at the minute. Is it fair to say that in all likelihood, that timeline might be pushed out a little bit with what's going on with COVID in Argentina?

Simon Hay

The risk is certainly there, Reg. As I said, we’ve maintained schedule, this quarter and that's been fantastic from our team, fantastic performance from the team over there. But COVID is all around us and it's a day-to-day proposition. We've seen pretty much every major lithium producer and project go into a closure because of a significant outbreak, as in 10, or 20 up to hundreds of cases that lack I think it was, so that risk is ever present. We're trying to maintain schedule, but yeah, you'd have to say that it is difficult with the prevalence of COVID in Argentina.

Reg Spencer

Okay. Understood. Just lastly, you guys might not have seen it that there is some speculation that there's another lithium company that looks like that they will go after Algeria's asset. If that particular asset stays in production, what's the feedback from your customers with respect to the dynamics of the concentrate supply market? And what are they seeing in terms of demand, one to three years out? And what does that mean for their own expansion plans, just trying to match up, what we might expect from on the supply concentrates relative to what's happening in the supply and demand in the chemical part of the market because we all know that's got a fair degree of impact on pricing.

Alan Rule

In our discussions this week with customers, they haven't looked too far out. I think it's this quarter and early 2021 seems to be their focus area and then discussions around long-term contracts. As you know, they take long periods of time to evolve, so if the current ones fall away, then those customers will go elsewhere. They'll look for new supply. Again, I think there's so many potential outcomes that are there that, as I said, previously, it's hard to speculate. You could develop a scenario for each -- multiple scenarios for each account. So I don't think I can really add much to the conversation there.

Thank you. Your next question comes from Glyn Lawcock with UBS. Please go ahead.

Glyn Lawcock

Just you've answered this partly but just you talked about maybe ramp up, depending on how you discussions go on price with customers in the next few weeks. Can you just sort of remind me what this is full production look like now you've done a lot of work to the plant over the course of 2020. So, if you -- when could you get to full capacity, if you make the decision? And what does it look like in terms of throughput grade and recovery, noting that Alan's already given us where cost may go to. Thanks.

Simon Hay

Okay. Thanks, Glyn. Our capacity, I think we clearly demonstrated last year at 200,000 ton per annum of spodumene concentrate that would remain the same that was planned constrained. So that the plant running flat chat, we would continue to use the all sort of circuit. So we think that's a great way to get in some cheap feedstock into the plant. So that contributes to that number that Alan talked about on a on a unit cost.

Look grade, we would continue to target 6% and running at high rates at a high grade obviously has presents challenges for recovery. So I'd be saying recovery would be sub 60. But we've still got all those other improvements that we've made this year, that would continue into a full ramped up scenario. So there's, yes, I think that tells you where we'd be at Glyn.

Glyn Lawcock

And the grade of the ore, you expect to put through the plant?

Simon Hay

Yes. It still be 1.15% grades.

Glyn Lawcock

Okay. And then just taking a bit further up in terms of, you said the phone's been ringing a bit more now, which is good. Is that existing customers, new customers? Is it all one geographic location? It may be just sort of help me understand how much the phone is now ringing?

Simon Hay

Yes. It's one geographic location. We know pretty much all the converter customers in China. All the unaligned ones. We're in contact with them routinely. But yeah, they've all been in contact in recent days.

Glyn Lawcock

All right. And then, just finally, when you look at that, then how do you think you structure your sales for 2021? And you're to sell it all on the spot market from a price perspective price them away? What do you think the '21 with the discussion that you are now having in this environment?

Simon Hay

Yes, you're right. We would price some away. And we'd also look at spot. So a combination. And but yeah, all options are open at the moment. With what we have adopted with the spot, spot pricing to meet the market on the way down, we expect to do the same on the way up. We said we wouldn't be locking away lower prices by any stretch.

Glyn Lawcock

So assuming you start ramp up in Q1, you come close to 200,000 tons in a year, but maybe a little bit short. So any of that locked away at the moment, or is that still all open at spot at the moment?

Simon Hay

We have long-term contracts that we've talked about, but pricing is yet to be fixed on any of it. So yeah, prices all market related.

Glyn Lawcock

For the full '21, the market at the moment. All right. Perfect. Thanks very much.

Thank you. Your next question comes from Warren Edney with Baillieu. Please go ahead.

Warren Edney

So I've just got two questions. Simon, one just in terms of the grade of shipments for second half, is it back to the 5.9?

Simon Hay

Yes, it is the that one-off shipment at 5.6 cleared out stock of low grade material.

Warren Edney

Okay. And maybe one for Alan, with that shipment of the lower grade material, I'm assuming from P&L's perspective, it'll be done at whatever the cost of production was and there'll be -- that's significantly higher than where you are now. So can you give us any guidance on any adjustments you think we should be making?

Alan Rule

So if you recall, we had made payment at 30 June a write down of the inventory at 30 June. So, we had a significant P&L impact at 30 June for that shipment because we knew where the pricing was going to be.

Warren Edney

So that's already in the numbers?

Alan Rule

Yes, that's great. At the half year.

Thank you. Your next question comes from Peter Arden from Bell Potter Securities. Please go ahead.

Peter Arden

Just two small ones, most of it's been covered. At Mount Cattlin, you mentioned about feeding in tailings. And it sounds like the test in July hasn't been terribly successful. What's the future for tailings coming into the mix now at Cattlin?

Simon Hay

Yes, you're probably right, Peter. It did impact on recovery. So we'll only dribble in tailings at sub 5% of total feed at a maximum. So it's not going to be a meaningful contributor to feed.

Peter Arden

Right, thank you. And at Sal de Vida, you are now talking about doing the first production well? When you were talking about the drilling of the most recent well say you said that you would use them for production. So how does the first production will differ? Is it in a totally different location? Is that a different drilling technique, different screening? Is there any major difference there?

Simon Hay

Yes. It is a different location, it's a different diameter. We put in a casing to last a long period of time. Yes, so we tackle it very differently. The first one is going to be deeper than the others as well. It's a little bit of exploration, as well as production you can get on your first pass, you can get very good, hydrogeology information that can feed into your resource and reserve calcs. So yes, very different to what we have already in place.

Peter Arden

Okay, thank you. Sorry, could I just pretend to one other question at Mount Cattlin? In the past, that deposit has yield tantalum, is there any plan to recover more tantalum going forward?

Simon Hay

Yes, tantalum is a current byproduct. We recovered that routinely already.

Peter Arden

So you're going to stay at that sort of level? I mean, currently tantalum prices have been reasonable?

Simon Hay

Yes. With our tantalum productions, certainly quite stable. We had a minor interruption for a couple of months, while our spiral bank was offline, but we've got a new spiral bank in place and 10 on productions at normal rates. We have a contract. We have an off taker. So regular source of revenue.

Thank you. Your next question is a follow up question from Rahul Anand from Morgan Stanley, Australia. Please go ahead.

Rahul Anand

There's a couple of questions I had remodeling, maybe a bit of help there would be much appreciated. So look, firstly, the cost that you've reported [FoB] [ph] just reconfirming that that excludes any royalties and marketing?

Alan Rule

That's correct. Our marketing fee has been significantly reduced and is almost immaterial now. So it's really only slight royalties.

Rahul Anand

Okay. And then, royalty -- state royalties sitting still at about 5%. And I had marketing and distribution about the same amount. Is that the right way to think about them still?

Alan Rule

State royalty is still at 5% marketing and distribution costs completely immaterial now.

Rahul Anand

I see. Okay. One question then as a follow up to Simon. To Glyn's question that you're talking about sort of mine grade going forward once the plants ramped up, and you mentioned the 1.15% grade. Just wanted to understand I mean, your proven probable numbers sit around 1.3 or just above? Do you expect that for the last mine life to run at 1.15? Or is there a negative grade reconciliation here, or how should we be thinking about that differential in the reserve and process grade?

Simon Hay

Rahul, the 1.15 is north to northeast. I'd have to take the rest of the question on notice, have to talk to you offline on that, if you need further.

Thank you. There are no further questions at this time. I'll now head back to the presenters for today.

Simon Hay

Thanks, everyone. Lots of detailed questions today. And yes, thanks for your interest. Just reminder, Phoebe Lee is available for questions from other shareholders right now and into the afternoon. Thanks, everyone.

