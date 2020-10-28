Our valuation suggests Illumina trades at a 49% discount to fair value excluding Grail, which, if successful, represents over 500% upside for shareholders.

The drop in price following the Grail acquisition announcement provides long-term investors with an attractive entry point.

The company is dominant, with a ~70% market share, and is the global market leader in next-generation sequencing and microarray-based solutions, giving it a strong competitive position to execute from.

Illumina's acquisition of Grail was received poorly - we disagree wholeheartedly with the market and see significant upside from the acquisition, which increases its addressable market by 10x.

Overview

Headquarters: California, USA

Employees: 7,700

Founded: 1998 by David Walt, Larry Bock, John Stuelpnagel, Anthony Czarnik, and Mark Chee

IPO: Listed July 2000 at $16, raised $100m.

Illumina develops, manufactures and markets life science tools and integrated systems for the analysis of genetic variation and function. It provides a comprehensive line of genetic analysis solutions with products and services that serve a broad range of highly interconnected markets, including sequencing, genotyping, gene expression and molecular diagnostics.

In early 2010, Illumina obtained FDA approval for its BeadXpress system to be used in clinical tests. Up until then, its machines could only be used for research purposes. This was part of the company's strategy at the time to open its own lab and begin offering clinical genetic testing itself. In 2014, the company announced a multi-million dollar product, HiSeq X Ten, that it forecast would provide large-scale whole-genome sequencing for $1,000/genome. The amount of data produced by Illumina machines is such that the company invested in the acquisition of the pre-commercial firm Enancio in 2020, which had developed a DNA data compression algorithm specifically targeting Illumina data capable of reducing storage footprint by 80%.

Products and Services

Illumina’s unique technology platforms support the scale of experimentation necessary for population-scale studies, genome-wide discovery, target selection, and validation studies. Most of its sales consist of instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and microarrays, based on their proprietary technologies:

Sequencing Instruments

DNA sequencing is the process of determining the order of nucleotide bases (A, C, G, or T) in a DNA sample. Illumina’s products are used to perform whole-genome, de novo, exome and RNA sequencing, and targeted resequencing of specific gene regions and genes.

Whole-genome sequencing determines the complete DNA sequence of an organism.

In de novo sequencing, the goal is to sequence and assemble the genome of that sample without using information from prior sequencing of that species.

In targeted resequencing, a portion of the sequence of an organism is compared to a standard or reference sequence from previously sequenced samples to identify genetic variation.

Illumina’s sequencing technology is based on the company's proprietary reversible terminator-based sequencing chemistry, or sequencing by synthesis (SBS) biochemistry. SBS tracks the addition of labelled nucleotides as the DNA chain is copied in a massively parallel fashion. Its SBS sequencing technology provides researchers with a broad range of applications and the ability to sequence even large mammalian genomes in a few days rather than weeks or years.

Illumina’s sequencing platforms can generate between 500 megabases (Mb) and 6.0 terabases (Tb) (equivalent to approximately 48 human genomes) of genomic data in a single run, depending on the instrument and application. 1 human genome is about 700 Megabytes in computing storage size.

Array Instruments

Arrays are the primary technology used in consumer genomics applications. Illumina’s BeadArray technology combines microscopic beads and a substrate in a proprietary manufacturing process to produce arrays that can perform many assays simultaneously. This facilitates large-scale analysis of genetic variation and biological function in a high-throughput, cost-effective, and flexible manner, e.g., when an answer is required quickly.

Illumina’s iScan System and its NextSeq 550 System can be used to image arrays.

BaseSpace Software

Illumina’s BaseSpace Informatics Suite cloud platform plays a critical role in supporting sequencing applications. It integrates directly with Illumina sequencing instruments, allowing customers to manage their biological sample and sequencing runs, process and analyze the raw genomic data, and derive meaningful results. It facilitates data sharing, provides data-storage solutions and streamlines analysis through a growing number of applications developed by Illumina and the bioinformatics community.

Illumina’s software is intuitive and easy to use for practitioners:

Consumables

Illumina has developed various library preparation and sequencing kits to simplify workflows and accelerate analysis. Its sequencing applications include whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which can sequence exomes, specific genes, RNA, or other genomic regions of interest.

Sequencing kits maximize the ability of customers to characterize the target genome accurately and are sold in various configurations, addressing a wide range of applications.

Services

The company provides whole-genome sequencing, genotyping, NIPT, and product support services. Human whole-genome sequencing services are provided through its CLIA-certified, CAP-accredited laboratory. Customers can perform whole genome sequencing projects and microarray projects (including large-scale genotyping studies and whole-genome association studies).

Illumina also provides services to customers purchasing products or looking to make use of their products, e.g., Sanger Institute has a dedicated Illumina representative onsite in its offices.

Market Landscape and Growth

Illumina’s Total Addressable Market is about $20 billion today with potentially an additional $20 billion from Grail (GRAL), which could reach $200 billion. The potential addressable market is perplexingly large (i.e., essentially the populations of all living organisms - humans, animals, plants, pathogens, etc.). Less than 0.01% of species have had their genomes sequenced; less than 0.02% of human genomes have been sequenced; and less than 1.0% of variants in the human genome have been characterized. Its current core business - with about 50% captured. The reproductive and oncology arenas are still relatively nascent globally, with less than 1% penetration.

Illumina's 2016 formation of a new company, Grail, aims to commercialize a sequencing-based liquid biopsy screen for cancer that may unlock a massive future market opportunity, if successful. Liquid biopsies are non-invasive blood tests that search for circulating tumor cells or DNA. The ability to catch early-stage cancers before patients become symptomatic represents a holy grail for clinicians. Grail faces significant technical and regulatory hurdles. Its initial goal of a 2019 test launch was overly aggressive. Illumina owns Grail and set a base case market opportunity of $20-$40 billion and a bull case of $100-$200 billion.

Market Industry Report’s DNA Sequencing Market report forecasts 19% CAGR for the market from 2020 to 2030.

Competition

Industry players operating in the next-generation sequencing market are Qiagen (QGEN), BioRad, Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO), PacBio (PACB), Oxford Nanopore, NanoString Technologies (NSTG), Genapsys, Agilent (A), BGI (OTC:BGII), Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY), 10x Genomics (TXG):

When deciding on a sequencing platform, practitioners consider volume of data and the ability to batch-run, cost, turnaround time, and technology (chemistry), which influences data accuracy. Generally, short-read sequencing platforms provide higher-quality data versus newer nanopore sequencing.

Illumina's technology predominantly uses short-read sequencing, a system of reading genetic information that involves breaking long strands of DNA into segments that can be analyzed in parallel.

Thermo Fischer’s technology has lower read accuracy (homopolymers) but is a little faster, yet is more expensive to run. Pacific Bio’s platform is very expensive, has lower throughput, lower accuracy but runs faster, as its platforms employ long-read sequencing technology, which the company largely helped pioneer.

Oxford Nanopore’s long read technology is similar, allowing long reads and fast turnaround, portable and real-time sequencing, but has large error rates which are too large for many labs to accept.

The difference in accuracy between Illumina’s technology and Oxford Nanopore is enough to make Illumina the current gold standard.

BGI Genomics is headquartered in China and offers a wide range of DNA sequencing services that are carried out using the DNBseq NGS technology platform and other platform. It does not make hardware like Illumina.

Eurofins Scientific (OTCPK:ERFSF) provides a wide range of DNA sequencing services, ranging from single reads to complete double strand sequences. Its platform is less flexible and not adapted to large-scale sequencing like Illumina's.

Market Share

Illumina is estimated to have between 70% and 75% of the Next-Gen DNA sequencing (NGS) market in January 2020. Both the UK Competition Market Authority and the US FTC ruled against Illumina’s proposed merger with PacBio, which is evidence of Illumina’s very strong market share. According to the FTC, PacBio is one of only three other companies that manufactures and sells next-generation sequencing systems in the U.S. market.

Illumina managed to maintain its market and technological leadership through several notable acquisitions, including the company's $350 million purchase of Verinata Health in 2013 and its $100 million Edico Genome in 2018.

By count, Illumina has about 67% of the market in terms of labs or institutions disclosing their use of NGS:

Opportunities

Secular growth: demand for genome sequencing is growing at a faster pace given the technology is becoming increasingly affordable.

Emerging Applications: Illumina continues to enable breakthrough research, in liquid biopsy, CRISPR, synthetic biology, and other areas. Emerging applications are a key area of growth as research moves closer to potential treatments and cures. In the US, for example, the first sickle cell patient who received CRISPR modified cells is showing promising early results. Only 8% of tumors globally are sequenced. This will increase as more genomic biomarkers emerge and more precision oncology therapies are approved.

Genetic disease screening: The value of genomic testing is increasingly clear, and adoption is just beginning. Over 300 million lives are affected by genetic diseases globally, and these conditions can be debilitating. In the US, pediatric genetic diseases costs upward of $57 billion every year. Despite broad coverage in the US with more than 150 million covered lives for whole exome sequencing and 14 million for whole-genome sequencing, utilization remains less than 1%. Non-invasive prenatal testing (NIPT) has been very successful, e.g., in the UK, the Lucina NIPT test screens for Down’s syndrome and common chromosomal conditions and is free under the NHS and uses Illumina’s platform.

Population sequencing: Novel methods and initiatives are going mainstream and population research programs such as All of Us and the UK Biobank are gaining momentum following the success of Genomics England. Since then, more than 50 similar programs have been initiated globally. While most are currently in the planning or pilot phase, these programs plan to genotype or sequence more than 10 million people. In addition to the UK, France, Singapore and Australia are currently planning population health system programs that integrate genomic testing into the national standard of care. Sequencing could be available to more than 4 billion people.

Valuation

We ran a two-stage DCF model using the following assumptions:

Expected revenue growth for the next 2 years using consensus and trailed thereafter to achieve 20% p.a. over 10 years, 1% above the end-market growth forecast, reflecting Illumina’s lead versus competitors in large-volume sequencing. After the COVID-19 crisis dissipates, we assume Illumina continues to benefit from the growing adoption of sequencing technology among research and clinical customers. Research budgets are likely to continue to prioritize genome sequencing spending due to the research advancements this technology provides.

Terminal rate of 2.0% - above current 10-year yield, which is depressed given extraordinary market conditions. Accounting for long-term interest rate mean reversion adds conservatism to the valuation.

We capitalize R&D expenses into an asset which will deliver future economic benefits. The asset is amortized over an assumed useful life of 3 years using the straight-line method. We capitalize operating leases and we explicitly value stock-based compensation options. We value cash and marketable securities at book value.

Our valuation suggests Illumina trades at a 49% discount to fair value. This excludes the significant accretion from Grail.

Grail's addressable market in liquid biopsy is around $150 billion. Assuming Grail occupies 10% of this (which it could reasonably take much more of), that represents an additional $15 billion in Sales. Being conservative, Grail could add another 20% p.a. to Illumina's top line if it is successful.

Our Bullish case assumes Grail is successful and takes ~10% of the liquid biopsy market, which would deliver 40% revenue CAGR for Illumina over the next 10 years, resulting in a valuation of $2,070 or +540% from current levels. We believe the market is significantly undervaluing the potential upside of Grail.

Risks

Demand: Greater-than-expected reductions in academic research funding in the life sciences area.

Competition from potential disruptive sequencing technologies, e.g., unanticipated improvement in nanopore accuracy.

Execution risk tied to the suite of new product introductions.

Negative regulatory/reimbursement policies impacting the market opportunity in clinical applications, as sequencing technologies are significantly more complex than technologies and methods that the FDA and payors are accustomed to dealing with today.

Conclusion

Illumina is the leader in genomic (DNA/RNA) sequencing, genotyping, and related analyses with over 70% market share. The company sells low-capacity (e.g., iSeq, MiSeq), mid-capacity (e.g. NextSeq) and high-capacity (e.g. HiSeq, NovaSeq) sequencing equipment, as well as consumable products (e.g., flow cells, microarrays, reagents, kits), and services (e.g., whole-genome sequencing through its own certified and accredited laboratory, customer support). Illumina's acquisition of Grail increases its addressable market by 10x into liquid biopsy - we believe this acquisition was undertaken with significant knowledge of the inner workings of Grail, given Illumina already held a 20% stake in the business. We believe Illumina is poised to generate outsized returns for investors should the market begin to appreciate Grail's potential.

