Element Fleet Management Corp. (ELEEF) CEO Jay Forbes on Q3 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Element Fleet Management Corp. (OTC:ELEEF) Q3 2020 Earnings Conference Call October 27, 2020 7:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Jay Forbes - President and Chief Executive Officer

Vito Culmone - Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Paul Holden - CIBC Capital Markets

Mario Mendonca - TD Securities

Geoffrey Kwan - RBC Capital Markets

John Aiken - Barclays Capital

Stephen Boland - Raymond James Ltd.

Jaeme Gloyn - National Bank Financial, Inc.

Thomas MacKinnon - BMO Capital Markets

Operator

Thank you for standing by. This is the conference operator. Welcome to the Element Fleet Management Third Quarter 2020 Financial and Operating Results Conference Call. As a reminder, all participants are in a listen-only mode and the conference is being recorded. After the prepared remarks, there will be an opportunity for analysts to ask questions. [Operator Instructions]

Element wishes to remind listeners that some of the information in today's call includes forward-looking statements. These statements are based on assumptions that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. And the Company refers you to the cautionary statements and risk factors in its year-end and most recent MD&A as well as its most recent AIF for a description of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in these statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that the expectations reflected in any forward-looking statements will prove to be correct.

Element's earnings press release, financial statements, MD&A, supplementary information document, quarterly investor presentation and today's call include references to non-IFRS measures, which management believes are helpful to present the Company and its operations in ways that are useful to investors. A reconciliation of these non-IFRS measures to IFRS measures can be found in the MD&A.

I would now like to turn the call over to Jay Forbes, President and Chief Executive Officer of Element. Please go ahead.

Jay Forbes

Thank you, operator, and thanks to all of you for joining us this evening to discuss our third quarter results, our achievement of longstanding strategic objectives, as well as our thinking and progress on more recent strategic priorities now that transformation is coming to an end and our capital allocation strategy, namely the plan return of capital to shareholders by way of dividends and share buybacks.

Before I begin with our results, I want to express immense gratitude on behalf of everyone at Element Fleet Management, to the healthcare professionals and so many other essential workers on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic. These are difficult challenging times, and we are fortunate to have such selfless caring people putting themselves in harm's way to assist those in need.

Thankfully, everyone here at Element is keeping well. While our business is not going to escape by the circumstances created by COVID-19, our blue-chip client base diversified across industries and geographies and our resilient business model underpinned another solid quarter, both operating and financial performance.

Our adjusted operating income increased 16% quarter-over-quarter and 1% year-over-year. We produced $0.22 of adjusted EPS in the quarter, $0.03 more than the prior quarter and flat to prior year. And we generated $108 million or $0.25 per share in free cash flow in the quarter, an 80% increase from Q3 2018, when we first began this transformation journey.

Vito will walk you through our results in greater detail. But I'm proud to say that they are reflective of an organization that has remained centered on its purpose in spite of the relentless challenges born from COVID-19. Our people have remained singular in their focus, delivering a consistent superior client experience as it kept our client’s fleets and drivers safer, smarter, and more productive.

Our clients are hugely appreciative and [so admired]. Delivering that consistent superior client service experience has been the bedrock of our transformation program, which is now over two years running and just two months away from a very successful conclusion. In Q3, Element surpassed our transformation end-goal of actioning $180 million in annual run rate pre-tax profitability improvement with the cumulative $189 million of such initiatives actioned by quarter end.

And while we may have mentioned and indeed surpassed our year-end objective, we think there is a bit more gas left in the tank, and so we will keep our foot firmly on the accelerator to bring transformation to a strong and successful close in December. Converting actioned items into bottom line improvement is of course, the real measure of success. And in Q3, we delivered $35 million of operating income benefit and expect to have delivered $130 million in total by year-end.

That's a $130 million of benefit to be realized in 2020 against $189 million of actioned improvements to September 30, meaning there's approximately $60 million of additional bottom line enhancements to be delivered in our income statement at 2021 and beyond through higher revenue, through higher earnings, free cash flow and operating leverage.

And while it's transformational and our significant investment to achieve same will cease at the end of the year. The cultural shift that has been fostered within the organization will live on. Our people are more curious. They ask more questions. They probe. They test long-held beliefs. They're better equipped with both tools and mindsets to analyze and address the opportunities that they can now surface on their own.

To sustain in advance this culture of continuous improvement, we stood up a center of operational excellence. And you can read about this in the MD&A this quarter and about a few of the early quick wins that this center for operational excellence has been able to deliver.

Our second objective we've had since the fall of 2018 is to strengthen Element’s financial position. Our target tangible leverage ratio of just below six represents the optimal point for Element’s balance sheet to remain squarely investment grade without being inefficiently under-levered.

I am delighted to report that we achieved this objective in the third quarter, attaining a 5.92 tangible leverage ratio. Knowing we would do so and with a clear line of sight to additional opportunities for debt reduction in the fourth quarter, we redeemed 172.5 million of Series G preferred shares, further maturing our capital structure by eliminating our most expensive tranche of preferred shares.

We believe it is important to cease the opportunity to redeem these preferred shares, given the window for doing so efficiently only opens once every five years. That said, we remain on plan to end the year with a sub-6x tangible leverage ratio. Based on the clear pathway to success on all three of our initial strategic objectives, we elected to accelerate Element’s pivot to growth in both North America and Australia/New Zealand. And while these are early days, we are seeing evidence by way of client wins and renewals that reinforce our confidence in the success of this organic growth strategy.

When I joined Element in mid-2018, Aaron Baxter and his talented team in Australia and New Zealand, where we go to market as Custom Fleet are well down the road with a local transformation of their own operating model. We quickly aligned our ambitions under the Element global transformation strategy, rapidly advancing Custom Fleets activities by making supportive one-time investments from our global transformation budget. The result was effectively a fully transformed Custom Fleet by the end of 2019, and thus a readiness to aggressively pivot to organic growth at the beginning of this year.

As you may recall from last quarters disclosures, by mid-year, Custom Fleet had secured the business of two of Australia's largest supermarket chains. The primary being cause for whom we are building, what is effectively by local market standards a mega fleet. In August, the team was awarded sole supply of The Salvation Army’s Australian fleet, one of the largest not-for-profit operations in that part of the world. And as part of this arrangement, we executed a sale and leaseback with the charity, providing them with a cash infusion from the sale of their vehicles and giving them financial capacity by taking their assets onto our balance sheet.

We also had a substantial service win in ANZ in the quarter, which is detailed in our disclosures. I'll just call out that it's a 7,800 unit fleet that we are going to be servicing, which is a large scale enterprise account even by North American standards. I couldn't be more pleased with the eager embrace and the decisive actioning of the growth strategy that Aaron and the team have displayed.

And it's all the more impressive when you consider Australia has been battling wildfires in January and the coronavirus as early as February of this year, but with gradual economic recovery starting sooner in that region than here in North America and with our colleagues at Custom Fleet having been at the ready to capitalize on opportunities, the success that they are enjoying today was really only a matter of time.

We feel the same way about our commercial efforts here in Canada and the U.S. Q2 featured a number of sizable client wins and renewals, some of which we shared with you in our July disclosures. Our large successes in the U.S. and Canada in the third quarter were on the retention front. This is as crucial as any other plank in our growth strategy. Most important prerequisite for growth in the first place is ensuring we don't shrink.

Throughout the quarter and since we've remained aggressively active on all four domestic fronts of our growth strategy, better managing client profitability, improving sales force effectiveness, converting self-managed fleets in targeted market segments into Element clients and maintaining best-in-class client retention.

We continue to build momentum towards new client wins. We are ready to seize these opportunities as they present themselves and to create new opportunities for our business. As the economy recovers and prospective clients find their fleet, our compelling value proposition will gain traction. We are seeing already in the activity levels of our commercial marketing and strategic consultant teams and in the tone and substance of the virtual meetings that we are having with business and government leaders.

The opportunities as we've illustrated in the past are significant with over $3 billion of annual net revenue available to be earned just by converting self-managed fleets in familiar and adjacent markets into Element clients. The potential upside is undeniable. Mexico is another proof point for us. As you may recall, it was Element’s business in Mexico that originated the strategy that we are using in the rest of North America and in ANZ.

Our business in Mexico continues to fire on all cylinders, not withstanding the relatively late arrival of COVID-19 in that geography. Originations in local currency are up 14% year-to-date compared to the same period last year. Mexico built our current growth strategy has proven its effectiveness many times over and continues to drive outsized growth as a result of that strategy.

ANZ is now proving the models portability into different marketplaces and we are executing diligently in the U.S. and Canada with the right leadership, the right people, the right incentives and the right sales support system. Given these strong self-financing organic growth prospects for Element in all three of our operating regions, a successful transformation program that is drawing to a close, the proven attainability of our sub-6 tangible leverage target, the scalability of our transformed operating platform, the successful expansion of our syndication program and the support of our capital-lighter business model and given our outlook for strong perspective earnings and cash flow growth that will result from all of the aforementioned.

We think that we are at a point where the highest potential for additional value creation is returning excess equity to shareholders via regular dividend increases and share repurchases. My leadership team will always reinvest in our business as needed to sustain and optimize Element’s consistent superior client service experience. However, the one-time investments we've been making over the last two years to enable transformation will no longer be required next year. And our platform has modest ongoing reinvestment requirements. Our annual sustaining capital expenditures, largely technology-related are expected to be plus or minus $45 million annually.

We've also been reinvesting cash in the business over the last two years as part of de-leveraging our balance sheet, using quarterly cash flow to rapidly reduce liabilities has accelerated our journey to sub-6x tangible leverage. We expect to be back below 6x tangible leverage by the end of this year and we do not intend to deliver much further. As a result, reinvestment of cash into the business for this purpose will effectively cease this year.

We also have our syndication capabilities to find growth, advancing our capital-lighter business model, enhancing return on equity and ensuring ample cash flow available for distribution to shareholders. With transformation completed and the balance sheet strengthened, Element will enter 2021 with strong growth prospects and a scalable operating platform that will combine to deliver growth in earnings and cash flow, neither of which will be encumbered by transformation investments or debt repayments at a burden the last two years. We believe the highest potential for value creation is to return the resulting pre-cash flow to common shareholders by way of dividends and share buybacks.

Driving free cash flow is now at the heart of how Element thinks about creating value for its shareholders. We will focus on the levers mentioned including growth, scalability, and syndication, to continue to drive increasing cash flows that we can share with our investors. This focus will take the form of three clear strategic priorities in 2021 and beyond.

The first priority is the aggressive pursuit of organic growth across our footprint and the demonstration of Element’s operating platform scalability as we magnify 4% to 6% annual revenue growth into high single-digit to low double-digit annual operating income growth.

The second of our priorities is to advance a capital-lighter business model that enhances return on equity. Of course, this means our syndication program will continue to grow and expand, but there is also a focus on increasing the breadth and penetration of our service and solution offerings, which represent high ROE sources of revenue for this organization.

Our third strategic priority is to achieve high single-digit to low double-digit annual growth in free cash flow and predictably return excess capital to common shareholders by way of dividends and share buybacks. You'll hear more about our concerted efforts to protect and grow our Element cash flows in future quarters.

With that introduction, I'll turn the floor over to Vito to give you his insights on our third quarter results and take a deeper dive into some of the areas that I've shared. Vito?

Vito Culmone

Thank you, Jay, and good evening, everyone. It's a true pleasure for me to step through the highlights of our Q3 operating results, and also expand on several other important areas, including our evolving relationship with Armada, how we are thinking about our capital-lighter business model and why we believe its value accretive, our free cash flow, and of course, our return of capital plans.

Overall, I must say that we continue to be very pleased with our operating results pretty well across the Board. Q3 represents our second full COVID quarter and the results, the insights, the learnings we continue to glean all point to continued confidence in the fundamentals of our business and the future prospects for our firm.

Let me first begin by speaking to the performance of our credit and collections functions and related key metrics in the quarter. Simply said, we couldn't be more pleased. Our reported delinquencies at quarter end are in line with pre-COVID levels and our impaired receivables at quarter end are now lower than they were pre-COVID.

We reduced our reported delinquencies by 70% from $35.3 million at the end of Q2 to $10.5 million as at September 30, a significant improvement. And keep in mind that those reported delinquencies values reflect the aggregate net investment in finance receivables attributable to a client's whole account, much more than they amount to the client is delinquent.

The actual total amount outstanding from the client's [egregious] at quarter end was $900,000, which is far below the pre-COVID levels and an incredible outcome. Thanks to the hard work of our collections team and the cooperation, of course, to our respected clients.

Our credit team delivered results that were equally impressive in the quarter. Total impaired receivable declined by $78 million or 69% quarter-over-quarter. The results in impaired receivables balance at quarter end was $34 million. That's approximately $20 million improvement on pre-COVID levels of impairment in 2019. This reduction was made possible by three clients emerging from bankruptcy in Q3 and repayments from clients and assets sales across the remainder of the impaired accounts.

Section 10 of our supplementary gives you a monthly view of our progress over the course of the quarter. We had no material write-offs in Q3, and we do not expect any material credit losses on the accounts that remain impaired. For the time being and given the continued uncertainty regarding the duration of the pandemic, we are remaining conservative in terms of our allowance for credit losses. It stands as of Q3 just under $19 million and it's materially unchanged from where we started the quarter.

Last quarter, you heard me speak to the very modest payment deferrals we granted to clients. And I'm pleased to report that they have largely been repaid. There's only $6 million remaining receivable at the end of the quarter, out of the $23 million that we extended. There have been no departures from repayment plans along the way, and there have been no further extensions granted. In a nutshell, very, very pleased at across collections and credit performance.

Let me now turn to our Q3 operating results. Adjusted operating income for the quarter was a $129 million and that's equivalent to $0.22 on a per share basis. That's a 16% or $18 million increase over the last quarter. Adjusted EPS is up $0.03 and on year-over-year, we achieved $1.3 million AOI increase from Q3 2019.

The first item that I would like to address in our operating results is servicing income. But before doing so, it's important that I pause and highlight the changes to our Armada business arrangement. As we shared in our written disclosures today, that client relationship is growing, it's deepening, it's maturing and evolving, none of which comes as a surprise. You will recall that early last year, Element began working with Armada to quickly build from scratch what will soon be one of the largest commercial fleets in North America.

To facilitate this rapid expansion, we developed and resourced a myriad of operational and financial capabilities to address Armada’s unique needs. Having achieved a quick and successful launch of the client’s initial ambition, and with the better part of two years of experience working together, we have aligned on changes to our operating relationship, that will see Armada own self-finance vehicles it will order from Element going forward, while we focus solely on the provision of a growing set of fleet solutions for Armada.

This evolution of the Armada relationship aligns with our strategic designs on a capital-lighter business model that enhances return on equity. Armada’s election to self-finance obviates the necessity of our US$1 billion dedicated credit facility for Armada, which required up to approximately US$150 million of balance sheet equity to preserve our tangible leverage ratio.

The only material impacts of this evolution in our relationship with Armada in 2020 will be as follows: The substantial reduction of debt and the corresponding reduction in equity required as we wind down the dedicated credit facility, which will materially reduce tangible leverage, and the acceleration of income of approximately $8.8 million, which is recorded in this quarter’s Q3 servicing income.

In 2021 and beyond, we expect this evolution to have the following impacts: The elimination of as much as US$1 billion of interim financing requirements, an expansion in the number of units under management and the opportunity to expand the breadth of service offerings for this growing fleet and the loss of syndication revenue on the sale of Armada assets to third parties, which will be partially offset by the planned increase in syndication of other client assets, more on this later.

We will focus on the design and delivery of sophisticated fleet services and solutions for Armada’s already-sizable and still-growing fleet, which is currently the single largest consumer of Element’s services. We expect this to remain the case as Armada’s fleet and its consumption of Element services continue to grow for years to come.

With this as important background and context, let's turn back to discussing our servicing income results for the quarter. We generated $124.7 million in service income, $10.2 million more than last quarter and $2.6 million more than Q3 2019. As I mentioned, $8.8 million on this servicing income in the quarter was accelerated income, resulting from our modest purchase of the vehicles owned by Element not yet syndicated.

Excluding the accelerated $8.8 million, servicing income increased $1.4 million quarter-over-quarter in Q3. That's in spite of an approximate 4% headwind from the strengthening of the Canadian dollar against the U.S. dollar in the quarter. As you look at our Q3 earnings, I would remove the $8.8 million from the servicing income base going forward. And accordingly, it is fair to knock off $0.01 and think of our run rate adjusted operating income for Q3 as $0.21 and that’s reported $0.22.

In terms of year-over-year performance, servicing income excluding Armada in Q3 was down 5%, which is an improvement on last quarters 8% year-over-year decline. Overall, we continue to generate stable recurring revenues across our portfolio of client services. Approximately, one third of our servicing income is subscription based and therefore less durable with the balance being driven by clients’ vehicle usage.

The contributions to servicing income are largely higher quarter-over-quarter from maintenance, fuel, tolls and violations and remarketing while accident and related revenue and telematics contributors decreased slightly. Section 8 of our supplementary information document provides more detail.

It's encouraging to see improvement on average in the client's vehicle usage as well as remarketing performance over the course of Q3. That said, and with the noteworthy exception of remarketing, a reversion towards 2019 activity levels continues to be gradual. We are pleased with the trajectory and as confident as the business can be right now that these improvements will continue, but we will stop to short of trying to forecast the rate of change.

Let’s now turn to net financing revenue. Net financing revenue increased $2.7 million year-over-year and $2.6 million quarter-over-quarter. The year-over-year increase represents particularly strong performance for two reasons. First, net earning assets decreased by 13% over the same period. And secondly, our Q3 2019 net financial revenue benefited from $9.2 million of contribution from 19th Capital. Our non-core business, we were running off the time and looking to exit at this time last year. And of course, we've successfully done so.

Excluding the 19th Capital net financing revenue contribution from prior year Q3 results, net financing revenue in Q3 this year increased to $11.9 million or 13% on a comparable basis. Net financing revenue increased $2.6 million quarter-over-quarter, despite the syndication resulting in a 6.3% decline in net earning assets over the same period. And this increase is largely due to improved interest expense management and improved gain on sale revenue, driven by both increased volume and further pricing improvements.

We continue to experience a strong secondary market for vehicles across all of our geographies. Again, we provide additional data points in Section 8.3 of our supplementary information document.

Let's turn to our syndication results for the quarter. Our syndication revenue in Q3 was $15.2 million, 48% increase over the prior quarter. We syndicated $600 million of assets in this quarter, including $89 million to new buyers. $600 million volume was a 20.8% decrease from the prior quarter, resulting in a meaningful improvement in our syndication revenue as a percentage of assets syndicated from 1.36% in Q2 to 2.53% in Q3. The syndication market remains wide open to us and demand for our assets is robust. This has been the case all year.

The most significant factor driving improved Q3 over Q2 performance was the gradual lowering of industrial hurdle rates over the course of the quarter. In addition, we were able to syndicating improved mix of assets in Q3 versus the prior quarter. This is an opportune time for me to expand on what I noted earlier referring to our capital-lighter business model moving forward. While our both secured and unsecured financing will remain centerpieces of our funding structure, we are advancing a capital-lighter strategy that will reduce the amount of equity required to support the assets we fund.

We will become capital-lighter through the greater use of syndication as a financing solution for our clients. The sale of our fleet assets to a third-party on a non-recourse basis, which allows us to reduce the amount of financing both debt and equity, we carry on our balance sheet while still retaining the client relationship and the opportunity to deliver a full suite of fleet servicing solutions.

I've already spoken to how the change in the Armada business arrangement will be a perfect example of the benefits of being capital-lighter. Being capital-lighter not only frees up cash for distribution to shareholders; it also amplifies the impacts of revenue growth and operating leverage by enhancing returns on equity.

Let me now turn to free cash flow. Our free cash flow per share tends to exceed our adjusted EPS by a healthy margin, and Section 2.1 of our supplementary outlines the underlying drivers of this over the last several quarters. Free cash flow per share in Q3 was $0.25, again ahead of our reported adjusted EPS of $0.22. On a quarter-over-quarter basis, free cash flow per share was essentially flat, and this was primarily driven by the timing of the cash tax payments.

In Section 2.1 of the supplementary, you'll see an unusually low cash tax paid last quarter and an unusually high cash tax paid this quarter. This is driven by tax payment deferrals granted last quarter by governments in response to the economic impacts of COVID. Those tax payment deferral windows closed this quarter, so we are playing catch up and paying close to twice the cash taxes we normally would. Normalize in Q2 and Q3 free cash flow for this tax timing difference, free cash flow per share would have been $0.24 last quarter and $0.26 this quarter. Solid results reflecting improving business performance.

Let me now move on to a brief discussion of originations. So our originations volume in Q3 of $1.28 billion was essentially flat quarter-over-quarter, particularly when accounting for the FX impact of the Canadian dollar strengthening against the U.S. dollar. To dig in further, however, there were some encouraging trends. If you exclude Armada volumes from this quarter and prior periods, originations in the U.S. and Canada increased more than a 11.5% quarter-over-quarter and are flat year-over-year.

Further adjusted for FX the quarter-over-quarter growth was approximately 15%, so some very nice growth Ex-Armada there. Origination volumes in the quarter were partly driven by unfilled orders and pent up demand from Q2 when the OEM production facilities were closed and some clients delayed fleet vehicle replacement, while they focused on other aspects of the business impacted by COVID.

U.S. and Canadian originations growth excluding Armada in the quarter was also partly driven by the gradual recovery we have been seen in our domestic client base, which is slower in some parts of the country than another parts. In Mexico, although originations declined 20% quarter-over-quarter as COVID arrived in that region rather later than elsewhere in North America, we expect a quick recovery and already seeing positive signs subsequent to quarter end.

Year-to-date at September 30, originations in Mexico were up 14% over the same period in 2019. ANZ origination volumes increased 22% quarter-over-quarter as Custom Fleet continues its swift recovery from the impacts of COVID-19. Importantly, we have seen no meaningful increase in instances of de-fleeting across our client base. This tells us that while some client demand for new vehicles is either practically delayed or consciously deferred right now, there's no decline in the need for fleets. That underpins our confidence in the gradual recovery of origination volumes over the next few quarters.

You will note a decline in our assets under management in Q3, even with steady origination since Q2. And this of course is the effect of amortization. And what's important to keep in mind is that this doesn't represent fewer vehicles and it doesn't represent lower servicing income.

As you can see on Section 4.5 of the supplementary, the amortization of AUMs outpaced our originations volume in the quarter, contributing to the $700 million AUM decline from Q2 on a constant currency basis. The simplest explanation for this is Armada. We originated particularly large volumes of vehicles for Armada in the second half of last year, in the first quarter of this year that was the proverbial pig in the python. And as Armada origination volumes had slowed in the last two quarters, which we knew was coming, amortization of their large volume of existing vehicles continues and has begun to outpace new origination.

Before I move to the last major component of my prepared remarks, our capital distribution story, let me highlight a couple of housekeeping matters. You may have noticed a different acronym that is simply ROE throughout our disclosures today, and that is PROCE. It stands for pre-tax return on common equity. We believe the formula behind our pre-tax return on common equity metric is an improvement on our historical calculation of our ROE in two respects.

First, we use a trailing four quarter average in the numerator to better represent true trending business performance by reducing the impact of individual quarterly results. And secondly, the numerator is the trailing four quarter average of pre-tax adjusted operating income, which better represents true business performance by eliminating the non-cash impact of our effective tax rate or ETR on the numerator.

Why is pre-tax AOI a better representation of Element’s true business performance? Because there is a material difference between one, the performance impact of tax implied by our effective tax rate, again, a non-cash factor and two, the performance impact of our real cash tax expense, which is a much lower.

Through the accelerated tax depreciation treatment of fleet assets on our balance sheet, our earnings are significantly shielded from cash income tax obligations. The largest component of the cash taxes that Element does pay is the Article 6.1 tax on our preferred share dividend. And as we continue to mature our capital structure, those preferred share dividend amounts will decrease, reducing our cash tax costs even further.

By calculating the return on our common equity using a pre-tax numerator, quarter-to-quarter variances are more accurate representation of Element’s true business performance. In terms of effective tax rate, while in 2020, our estimated effective tax rate will likely fall in the 18% range. I'd like to guide you to model 21% to 22% in 2021, reflecting variances in our year-over-year income and other tax related adjustments. Again, all the more reason to focus on free cash flow per share.

Our last big topic I wanted to speak to this evening, of course, is our return of capital plans and expand on what Jay has said. Given the clear path to fulfillment of our 2018 strategic ambitions, the scalability of our transformed operating platform, the strength of our burgeoning syndication program, enhanced clarity in the company's relationship with Armada, the scale of the opportunities presented by our accelerated pivot to grow across our footprint, and the assuming outlook for strong perspective earnings and cash flow growth have arrived at that point for the highest potential for additional value creation lies in the return of capital in excess of that required to maintain our target sub-6.0 tangible leverage ratio to common shareholders by way of dividends and share buybacks.

And today we are pleased to announce a 44% increase to the company's common dividends from $0.18 to $0.26 annually per share effective immediately, and therefore to be reflected in the Q4 2020 common dividend authorized and declared today to be paid in respect of Q4 2020 in January 2021. With this increase, Element’s common dividend represents approximately 30% of the company's last 12 months adjusted earnings per share, which is the midpoint of the 25% to 35% payout range we plan to maintain going forward.

And secondly, we are announcing the elimination of our DRIP program and the establishment of a normal course issuer bid to repurchase EFN common shares over the next 12 months. Our first year of what we envisioned to be a regular ongoing program subject to TSX approval and the terms and limitations applicable to such bid.

Those are the end of my prepared remarks operator. And with that, Jay and I are very much looking forward to the questions and further discussion. So back to you operator.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. We will now begin the analysts’ question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from Paul Holden with CIBC. Please go ahead.

Paul Holden

Good evening. I guess the big question I would like to ask you is how do we get a better sense of the impact on originations and syndication volumes, given the change in the Armada relationship? And maybe the starting question for me is, is Q3 a good indication of what syndication might look like ex-Armada going forward?

Jay Forbes

Hi. Good afternoon, Paul. In terms of volumes origination and syndication, how they might be impacted by Armada. Even though we're not going to finance Armada’s vehicles on a go-forward basis, we are going to procure those vehicles for those for that entity. And so these will constitute originations by our organization as we enter them into our service unit count. And so expect Armada acquisitions to constitute originations, if you will, on a go-forward basis.

In terms of syndication volumes with the final syndication activity that will take place mostly through this year, there shouldn't be much of any carry over into Q1 that will end our financing activities with Armada’s relates to the fleet and thus any syndication of their particular units. That said, as we've identified in the past, we've been able to grow the syndication market, grow the appetite for our core fleet assets. And it would be our intention to maintain syndication volumes at that $2.5 billion of annual volume level that we had previously guided the market to. So expect that to the – whatever a shortfall in volumes that might arise from Armada will be made up in terms of syndication of non-Armada assets.

Paul Holden

That is very helpful. Thank you for that. Second question then, I guess and still related to Armada is just to get a little bit of a better sense around that servicing income opportunity. Would you say that that servicing income relative to assets would be in line with the rest of your AUM, or is it currently a little bit lower with an opportunity to grow it to a number that's more in line with the rest of the AUM?

Jay Forbes

As you know, we're under a confidentiality agreement with this entity and hence the use of Armada as part and parcel of our descriptor for this organization. Let's just say that, as we entered that relationship and introduce the scale and the economies of scale that come with a purchasing power that we have given the size of fleets that we administer, given the reach that we have in terms of a national network of service providers that can service a very diverse driver base that Armada would have, the people, the processes and systems that we put in place over decades to ensure this all works in a coordinated smooth manner. That is a real substantial value proposition that Armada has been introduced to, has appreciated and has made a very good use of over the course of the last two years.

So it's our expectation, Paul, that as we continue to work with that organization, as we continue to deepen the relationship, as they continue to better understand what direct ownership of their fleet will entail, that will create more and more opportunities for us to – one expand the array of service offerings that we provide them to alleviate their own unique pain points.

And secondly, as they continue to grow with this strategic initiative, both in the U.S. and in other jurisdictions, that there's an ample opportunity for us to participate in that growth. And so we see from a servicing income perspective, an opportunity to materially grow the volume of transactions by virtue of an increase in the unit count of the fleet that we have the privilege of managing coupled with the breadth of service offerings that we can devise and provide to that organization.

And lastly, I would say, from my economic and strategic point of view, we're very pleased with the nature and extent of the relationship that we have been able to create with this organization over the course of the last 20 months.

Paul Holden

Great. I think that’s my two, so I'll jump back in the queue. Thank you.

Jay Forbes

Thank you.

Operator

The next question comes from Mario Mendonca with TD Securities. Please go ahead.

Mario Mendonca

Good evening. Jay, if we could go to guidance you've offered in the past about expenses, you've talked about how $180 million felt like the right amount of investment spending and that anything above that amount would not be treated as non-core. So this quarter, obviously you saw some opportunities and you took advantage of them. How do we look at Q4? Is that another quarter where investment spending could be well in excess of to an aggregate the $180 million you originally targeted and then dropping off to zero in Q1 2021?

Jay Forbes

Yes. Good afternoon, Mario. And perhaps just to align here on this point, when we spoke of the $180 million of benefit run rate profitability improvement that we intended to action, we also spoke in concept with that benefit a one-time cumulative cost of $180 million. And that $180 million, that one-time investment that we're making in this transformation would all fall below the line.

That philosophy that guidance that we provided from the outset we've held true to that. And so all costs, all one-time investments that we're making in respect to transformation will fall below the line in 2020. And so to the extent that there are some incremental run rate profitability improvements that can be made in the fourth quarter, and they in turn demand some incremental one-time investment, whatever that is in the fourth quarter will indeed fall below the line as part of that one-time investment.

That program, the transformation of this organization, the attainment of what is now clearly going to be more than $189 million of revenue profitability improvement, and the associated one-time investment will end in December of this year. We will start the next year. There will be no one-time investment requirements whatsoever. Instead we'll have very positive legacy of $130 million of impact in 2020 that will carry forward and $60 million of actioned, but not yet realized benefits that will flow into 2021 in subsequent years as those actions are converted into realized bottom line enhancements.

Mario Mendonca

Before I go to my second question, I just want to be clear though, that we are looking at a number that is, it will be an excess of $180 million because you're at $188 million now, presumably there'll be more in Q4. I want to be clear that I am looking at the right numbers. Like the number are now cumulatively is $188 million. Is that right?

Jay Forbes

That is correct. Yes. Absolutely.

Mario Mendonca

Let me go to my second question. This is a much more sort of broad question. You talk about 4% to 6% revenue growth looking forward and say low or high single-digit, low double-digit operating earnings growth on a go-forward basis. But the way I look at it is there's still a lot of changes in this company, not the least of which is this change with Armada. When you offer that outlook of 4% to 6% revenue growth and high single-digit, low double-digit operating earnings growth, is that something that you think we can apply in 2021 given all the changes that are under a foot, not the least of which obviously is COVID-19 as well. Is that something we can apply to 2021? Or would you have us think of that as a longer term goal?

Jay Forbes

No, that’s applicable for 2021.

Mario Mendonca

Thank you.

Jay Forbes

Thank you.

Operator

Next question comes from Geoff Kwan with RBC. Please go ahead.

Geoffrey Kwan

Hi, good evening. Just going back to the Armada disclosures that you had. You say in the press release, you expect the relationship to continue to grow for years to come. By putting it in the press release, would it be fair to say that based on your discussions with Armada that they're willing to partner with Element Fleet Services, call it on a over multiple year basis?

Jay Forbes

Absolutely. Yes, absolutely. No, this is a – as we have offered up as a characterization of relationships in this industry, they are multi-year, and it's probably as common as it is uncommon to see multi-decade relationships. For all intents and purposes, this is a business process outsourcing. So there is absolutely the financing component, but then there is the entrusting of all that functionality of managing a productive fleet operation that is being outsourced to a fleet management company like ourselves. And so, yes, you enter into these arrangements, put the full belief that they're going to be multi-year and a reasonable expectation that there could be multi-decades. And that was the construct of the arrangement that we envisioned with Armada and it was evolving quite nicely.

Geoffrey Kwan

Okay. And then just my second question is how would you describe the progress and your confidence right now about Element’s ability to win these self-managed and mega fleets, and how would you say that's changed versus the past one to two quarters?

Jay Forbes

I would say it still remain very confident and the confidence is rooted in the knowledge of the size of the unaddressed market. So anywhere from half to three quarters of the markets that we currently served are unpenetrated by fleet management companies. So those fleets are owned and they're operated by organizations, businesses, governments that haven't entertained and outsourcing of either the financing or the operation of those fleets.

And again, as we think about the world in which we're living in and all the economic difficulties that businesses are having in terms of securing alternative access to capital securing cash, driving out operating costs, three fundamental tenants of our value proposition, we think that it will have even more appeal and given the circumstances of the current economic environment. And as we've talked before that which gives rise to perhaps an even more compelling value proposition also in the full disclosure and fairness introduces a bit of a headwind in that. Gosh, it's going to be more difficult to engage, more difficult to build a relationship, more difficult to interact with counterparties and perspective clients given the limitations of interpersonal interactions.

And so, net-net-net, we feel that the current circumstances favor, and if you will to an even more compelling value proposition. And then it comes to – if that is the realism of the situation, then it comes to what is our belief in our ability to execute. And I think, over the last two years, you have seen this organization assess, embrace and march forward in a – and I think in a balanced thoughtful manner towards the accomplishment of many difficult objectives and methodically overcome and realized on each one of those objectives. And so I think our ability to figure a way to maximize our opportunities in the self-managed fleet are very strong.

Thirdly, I would point to, obviously we have a track record, a well-established track record of doing so in Mexico. We have a very early track record entrusting proof point of the portability of this concept into the Australian and New Zealand market. And as we've shared with you by virtue of the investments that we made in the first half was to be magical in the U.S. and Canada, that were set up for success and getting some early feedback that would say, yep, we're definitely on the right track.

So as we always want to do, we will coach this all, and these are early days. But no, every bid is encouraged as we would have been six months ago, as we would have been a year ago, and perhaps more encouraged than a year-ago given the progress that we – early progress that we've shown in ANZ, and the fact that a lot of the heavy lifting to position us for success has been done in the U.S. and Canada.

Geoffrey Kwan

Perfect. Thank you.

Operator

The next question comes from John Aiken with Barclays. Please go ahead.

John Aiken

Good evening. I was hoping to get a little more color around the normal course issuer bid that you've announced. You've given us your goal in terms of the payout ratio for the dividend, but is there any sort of cap or any sort of minimum that you're looking in terms of the buyback augmenting the return of cash or capital back to shareholders? Because you know that the increase in the dividend is only about 30% in terms of the payout ratio, but if we look on a similar calculation in terms of free cash flow, we're running below 25%. So is there any indication in terms of the level that you're willing to return capital through the buyback and what type of parameters that maybe under?

Jay Forbes

Good evening, John. No, we haven't provided any parameters in terms of the NCIB in a minimum or maximum, or even a target as to what we would like to accomplish. I will say that we intend to seek TSX approval immediately. And we would time the program to go live, to coincide with the re-attainment of the sub-6x tangible leverage that we are planning on for the end of this year. And then I would say to you, as you contemplate that range in your own mind, solving for X. Keep in mind that having attained the 6x tangible leverage and having a line of sight to doing so again, by year-end, it is our goal to be at that 6x tangible leverage hereafter.

And so that is going to inform us in a not insignificant way, just how much capital is going to be available to allocation to shareholders and having set the dividend policy, like you could probably solve for X in terms of the range of share buybacks that we would contemplate executing in any given year.

John Aiken

Understood. Thanks, Jay. And I think I put myself in with a group of people that are not trying to rush Vito out the door, but are you able to give us an update in terms of how the Board search is going for his replacement as CFO?

Jay Forbes

Yes. Thank you. Well, we have engaged an external party been working with them over the course of the last two months. And I would say to you, it's an international search and there's usually a little bit of a learning curve to climb in terms of [indiscernible] organization. And as they begin to learn more about our industry, this company within this industry and the journey we've been on, and perhaps as importantly, the new journey that we're embarking on, there's a tremendous amount of interest. So, yes, we'll try and keep you poised of that as we go forward.

John Aiken

Great. Thank you. I'll re-queue.

Jay Forbes

Thank you.

Operator

Your next question comes from Stephen Boland with Raymond James. Please go ahead.

Stephen Boland

Good evening. First question is just back on Armada. I'm not sure you mentioned why Armada is going to self-finance going forward. Is this capital or they have a – I guess, a better cost of capital, or is there something to do with their fleet? The ownership of their fleet out in the market is something to do with the actual receivables out there. And I'm just wondering if you did mention that. I don't remember hearing that.

Jay Forbes

No, we didn't. And I guess it would somewhat depend on who you would speculate Armada is. And if you – again, depending on who it is, if they ended up with – in A credit, and we are a BBB credit that might suggest that their cost of capital would indeed look different than ours, and perhaps would offer a better set of economics as compared to us being the middleman in the syndication transaction.

Stephen Boland

Okay. And just like, as a part B to that, does that mean, like if there was a gained scale, do they need your procurement services to deal with the OEMs if they're still doing the same volume going forward?

Jay Forbes

Yes. So regardless of how big they grow they would still not even cost you to small competitor to Element in terms of number of units under management and that unit count matters in terms of scale. As we've discussed in the past, it's a true barrier to entry into the industry. And thus it's a true barrier for organizations to realize the full economic benefit of owning even by comparative standards and large fleet in comparison to the size fleet that we have, no, we're able to procure vehicles, parts, services at far more attractive rates. Further as you think about it, it's not only the absolute economic value that is derived in terms of that purchasing power, but its ability to coordinate.

So we have qualified thousands of service providers, part suppliers across the United States. And so we can quickly point their driver network to those preferred suppliers that can provide a) the economic benefits, b) better service in terms of front of the queue positioning and comfort that their vehicles are going to get a speedy turnaround. And as a consequence, we'll have the low downtime. The other piece of this is just the whole coordination of all of this.

As you think about thousands of vehicles scattered across all the different states and needing to maintain those, to fuel those, to get those vehicles to the drivers, to get those vehicles from the drivers and to auction, that coordination in and off itself is no small fleet. And the expertise that we have developed the people and their experience, these supporting processes and systems that we've put in place aren't easy to replicate. And so that all combines into a value proposition that is really quite compelling and further gets tailored to serve the very unique needs of this organization in a manner that again, would be very difficult to replicate.

Stephen Boland

Okay. And just my second question, just on the acceleration of that $8.8 million in service revenue related to Armada, is that just them making you whole on a gain of sale or a fee that you would've earned on syndicating those – their part of their fleet to them, or what's about that $8.8 million related to specifically.

Jay Forbes

Vito, do you want to…

Vito Culmone

Yes, happy to Jay. I mean, I think it's important. Again, we're driven by confidentiality, stop short of giving you details in respect to our pricing arrangements with Armada or any other valued client. We called out the $8.8 million of course, because it is associated with the acquisition of those and the eventual sellback or buyout back to Armada. It's a fairly significant amount and we wanted to call it out. And of course, it represents vehicles that were effectively not exclusively, but effectively in the funnel and it was very important that we call it out and guide you to remove it from your base if you will. But we'll stop short of characterizing the components of our contractual arrangement, of course, with clients.

Stephen Boland

Okay. Appreciate it. Thanks.

Jay Forbes

Thank you.

Operator

The next question comes from Jaeme Gloyn with National Bank Financial. Please go ahead.

Jaeme Gloyn

Thank you. Good evening. First question is related to the net interest margin up more than 30 basis points in the quarter. It looks like a bunch of that was driven by some pretty good success on the gain on the sale and confer ANZ assets. I'm just wondering if you can quantify…

Jay Forbes

[Indiscernible] of factors and some of which manifests itself in the continuing expansion that you're seeing here. So one is mix, and a greater proportion of higher yielding assets out of Mexico in ANZ is part of the net interest revenue being generated by the business. The second key component is, again, as part of the transformation, we had mentioned that while OpEx is going to be a beneficiary in terms of some of the run rate profitability improvement actions that we take.

So our direct costs and in particular cost of financing. And under his leadership, he has continued to tear this apart, better understand our capital structure, understand the most cost efficient means of financing our assets and improve the velocity of our cash flow. And as consequence, you're seeing a lower cost of capital against consistent revenue streams, which is leading to this NIM expansion. Vito, do you have any other thoughts that you might want to offer?

Vito Culmone

Thank you, Jay. You talked about the interest expense management as you've alluded to, kudos to the industry treasury team. In relation to gain on sale, Aaron in fact, gave the Board an update today as we were talking about our business, and the market remains strong. We've been very, very strategic about how we've been managing our remarketing efforts, including targeting distribution channels. So I have a high degree of confidence that from what we can see remarketing both from a volume and a pricing perspective will carry into next year.

And the only other item I'd mentioned that we didn't call out our disclosures is a geographic mix. If you will, a little bit more of Mexico, a little bit more of ANZ, a little less of USA, Canada relation to the earnings asset base also helps on percentage.

Jaeme Gloyn

Thanks. And the second question is with respect to this syndication revenue or syndicated volumes, is that 250 level, is that sort of like a baseline for go-forward core fleet assets being syndicated? Or should we expect a further rebound as those hurdle rates increase? Or is this more or less the run rate?

Jay Forbes

Yes. Vito just talked about Q3 and big picture. So Q3 as we stick to those part of our Q2 disclosure, we saw a strengthening of the syndication market demand has always been there every day, every week, every month of 2020. So there hasn't been an issue there. And in fact, we've been actually able to grow demand and expand the base of syndication investors quite nicely and have transacted with same. So demand has been remained very strong for us and continues to be strong in Q3.

What we did see in Q3 that – again, we had a forecast that was a return to more normal fleet levels as the restrictions that had been put in place in the second quarter by a number of our investors in this group were relaxed or suspended. So let's say the Q3 was ascending back to normal quite nicely for us. And then as we go forward, acknowledging that Armada is no longer going to provide a deal flow for us in terms of syndication. We intend to make that up through the syndication of non-Armada assets, and we'd guide the market to remain at that $2.4 billion, $2.5 billion worth of transaction volumes in any given year.

Operator

The next question comes from Tom MacKinnon with BMO Capital. Please go ahead.

Thomas MacKinnon

Yes. Thanks very much. Good evening. Just going back to the evolution of the Armada relationship. As I see it, so you've lost the syndication revenue associated with Armada. You've got some potential for other services associated with it, but you also mentioned that the evolution of the new relationship will lead to an expansion in the number of units under management with Armada. Is that – what would be driving that? Does that mean that they would – you have more units with Armada than you would have? Had you continued to syndicate the assets on behalf of Armada? How should we be thinking about that?

Jay Forbes

No, it is – Armada is rapidly building out their fleet from scratch. And as a consequence, the unit count will expand rapidly and our ability to provide them with the existing services would obviously grow and our opportunity to provide them with new services is also out there. So no, there is no unit count growth that comes as a consequence of the cessation of syndication activities.

Thomas MacKinnon

It's just that you mentioned in the release that Element expects the evolution to have the following impacts, and one was an expansion in the number of units. So I take it that the evolution – an evolution or no evolution, you would still have a same kind of expansion in the number of units under management with Armada regardless. Is that correct?

Jay Forbes

Yes. Sorry, that was a bit confusing. So let me restate. As we manage this organization holistically and recognize that we have a large balance sheet, put a lot of capital to work for our clients, we want to make sure that that capital is earning a fair rate of return. And so as we look at the provision of financing, whether it's interim financing as we bridge from origination to syndication, or whether that's financing as we hold that asset on balance sheet for the entirety of the term, we want to make sure that our shareholders are receiving a fair rate of return.

And this client, we had plus or minus $1.5 billion worth of capital, debt and equity that was being deployed in support of financing activities as we originated through the syndication. And so we will no longer syndicate those assets. We will still originate those assets, order those assets, process those assets, and deliver those assets to Armada. But Armada will now take ownership of those assets and finance those assets, which will obviously bring it to an end our syndication activities. And we'd expect the bulk of that to occur in Q4 in terms of bringing that to a close.

So we will be relieved of revenues – syndication revenue, but we'll also be relieved the necessity to keep a large bridge financing and the attendant equity in support of that bridge financing, which will give us an opportunity to delever the balance sheet and have excess cash available for redeployment.

On the operating side of things, again, we began working with this organization in February of 2019. We originated and serviced the first tranche of assets in 2019. We had a second large tranche of assets in 2020, and it's our expectation that will be new tranches of assets for years to come that will have the privilege of servicing on their behalf. And that will provide that growing stream of existing services to a growing pool of units and afford us the opportunity to go deeper in that relationship and generate new solutions and new sources of revenue for this organization. Does that clarify for you Tom?

Thomas MacKinnon

That's very great. Thanks. And the second question is just with respect to the tax guide that’s 21% to 22% for 2021, I assume that if U.S. does increase corporate taxes from the 21% range to the 28%, that guidance would change. And if the corporate taxes do increase from 28%, does that have any impact on the cash taxes you pay or any impact on your free cash flow?

Jay Forbes

I'll offer the answer to the second and allow Vito to comment on the first. No, these are effective tax rates. So these are for accounting purposes. The only material cash tax that we pay is in respect to part 6.1 on our preferred shares and having redeemed the $172.5 million worth of those shares. Then obviously the preferred dividends going forward are going to be less. And the part 6.1 taxes that they generate and related as expenditure, will lessen as we go forward. Vito, I'll let you wait in, in terms of U.S. elections, effective tax rates and potential changes.

Vito Culmone

Yes. I think second part of your question, Tom, is a more important one. The one that Jay addressed, we don't anticipate any changes for the free cash flow tax profile, which is important. And you're absolutely right, in respect to the guidance that we provided there the 21% to 22%, that assumes large part of the current tax regime, if you will and does not contemplate any changes to corporate tax rates in the U.S., and if that [indiscernible].

Thomas MacKinnon

All right. Thanks. And just as a comment, you only really think we get in terms of your free cash flow, is this Exhibit 2.1 in your supplement in your operating results? I think as more and more emphasis comes on free cash flow, will it be good to see how this Exhibit could tie directly to the cash flow statement in the financial statements just with the beginning and ending cash position? I think that would just provide a little bit more clarity as to some of the movements in cash. So just some comments there, maybe you've got something to say about that or maybe that's in the works?

Jay Forbes

Yes, good suggestion. And we actually were given that some consideration and thanks for the push in that direction.

Thomas MacKinnon

Great. Thanks.

Jay Forbes

Thanks, Tom.

Operator

Next question comes from Paul Holden with CIBC. Please go ahead.

Paul Holden

Hi, thanks. Just have one follow-up. Since the part 6.1 tax has come up at least a couple of times on this call now. Maybe you can give us a sense of what your target capital allocation would be, including pref shares. Do they have a permanent home in the capital structure for Element? Or is it something you will look to completely eliminate in due course as redemptions come up?

Jay Forbes

Paul, I think the team has done a great job. It’s evolving the balance sheet in short order and allowing us to truly be the investment grade balance sheet that we had to aspire to. And I think the step that we took to – no sooner has we got into the sub-6 tangible leverage ratio and what was our first action [indiscernible] to take out the Series G pref shares, recognizing their high costs, recognizing the cash tax associated with them, and recognizing as this balance sheet has matured, as we have become a U.S. debt market issuer, that type of expense of capital has a less of a role to play. And I say, we've taken out, I think over $1 billion now of high cost capital, and we will continue to seek opportunities going forward to mature the capital structure, drive down our total cost of capital, and have a balance sheet that is truly representative of the investment grade entity that we are.

Paul Holden

Thank you.

Operator

Next question comes from Mario Mendonca with TD Securities. Please go ahead.

Mario Mendonca

Good evening. I'll try to be quick, because I know we're getting a little late here. Jay, when you talk about the revenue growth for the company looking forward, I can't help, but look at the main source of that revenue, which is still your core earning assets and also the core fleet assets under management. So in the case of earning assets, that number has obviously been coming down, it's down something like almost $3 billion since sometime in 2018. And the fleet assets under management have also been shrinking for the last couple of quarters. So it's difficult to see where the growth comes from when two major sources of balance sheet growth, or maybe it's off balance sheet in the case of the assets under management are growing. So help me think through these two? In the case of running assets, would I be correct in saying that that number likely trends down from here unless the originations really ramp up?

Jay Forbes

Yes. And I don't want to get into specific guidance on that, Mario. But as we have articulated that we envisioned the 5 plank growth strategy that it means improving the yield on the existing asset base and with the existing clients, as well as expanding our reach into those self-managed fleet markets like we have done in Mexico, like we're doing in ANZ in which we have begun to do in the U.S. and Canada.

And so for us, again, recognizing that our revenue is net revenue, we look at the revenue growth in the context of those opportunities I just mentioned, we look at continuing to drive down our cost of capital and expansion of our net interest margin. And through that, we would expect that we're going to be able to actually grow net financing revenue as we go forward even with an enhanced level of syndication of assets that would have otherwise have been on book.

And then services revenue, again, has been our growth there. Has been a function of both unit count, as well as revenue per unit, if you will, and improving the yield on each one of those assets in terms of our pricing, in terms of the value proposition. And so, we look at the 4% to 6% growth is in the mid to long-term, it's a very modest objective. We will have some headwind going into 2021 with the loss of our modest syndication revenue that will obviously be a drag.

But we are anticipating, obviously a continuing recovery from the coronavirus and a more normal stream of originations in 2021 than what has been the case this year. So yes, happy to go through this in greater detail with you, but as you look at the recent history and what we've been able to do when we turned our attention towards growth, I think you'll see the 4% to 6% is readily achievable.

Mario Mendonca

Okay. And just one final point of clarification. You said that the originations for Armada will continue to be reported as origination in your fleet assets under management. So I understand that, but those originations obviously won't become activations, I guess that's the way to think about it. The activation – okay, that I get it now.

Jay Forbes

Yes. So they will – when you think about it, they will be originated and they will be sold. So there'll be in and out, but they will, as you say, constitute part of your – theoretically under your assets under management, in that we are providing the services for those assets. But yes, we will be charged with the procurement, interim financing and ultimately the delivery of those vehicles to the drivers on behalf of Armada, who will then take full ownership of those vehicles.

Mario Mendonca

Okay. I think the reconciling item for me to really understand it was, it doesn't flow through activations, but we clearly will see in an origination. So I think I got it now.

Jay Forbes

Yes. You got it exactly.

Mario Mendonca

I understand. Thank you.

Jay Forbes

No, not at all.

Operator

This concludes the question-and-answer session. I would like to turn the call back over to Mr. Forbes for any closing remarks.

Jay Forbes

Thank you, operator. And just want to say, thank you. Appreciate you staying late. Appreciate your interest in the organization. And we'll look forward to going a little bit deeper on some of these topics with you in the coming days. All the best to you and yours.

Operator

This concludes today's conference call. You may disconnect your lines. Thank you for participating and have a pleasant evening.