Here's what to expect from Barrick's upcoming earnings report, a look at its valuation, and where the stock may be headed.

Barrick will likely report strong earnings and cash flow, and a drop in its net debt to $1 billion, with the potential for a dividend raise.

Barrick produced more gold in Q3 and earnings will benefit from a 10.3% rise in gold prices and a 17.9% rise in copper prices.

Barrick Gold: What To Expect In Q3

Data by YCharts

Barrick Gold's (GOLD) shares have been outperforming its peers year to date, returning 43.46% compared to a 30.70% gain in the VanEck gold miners index (GDX) and a 25.25% increase in gold (GLD). There's reason to believe the good run will continue after Barrick reports its Q3 2020 earnings on Nov. 5.

If you are unfamiliar with Barrick Gold, here's a quick summary: Barrick is a senior gold miner (1+ million oz. gold production per year, $5+ billion market cap) that has guided for 2020 gold production between 4.6 million ounces and 5.0 million ounces at all-in sustaining costs between $920/oz and $970/oz, as well as 400-500 million pounds of copper production at AISC of $2.20-2.50/lb.

Barrick made headlines in August when it was reported that Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B) bought 20.9 million shares at $26.9 (worth $564 million) in Q2 2020. This came as a shock to many as Buffett has long been a critic of gold, but Buffett believes in owning shares of quality companies and Barrick certainly fits that description.

Here's what I think investors should expect from Barrick's Q3 earnings, plus a look at the stock's current valuation and where I think shares might be headed next.

Production and earnings expectations

The miner reported preliminary third-quarter sales of 1.25 million ounces of gold (up from 1.15 million oz produced in Q2) and 116 million pounds of copper (down from 120 million pounds in Q2), and it remains on track to achieve its full-year production guidance.

Barrick is going to benefit from higher gold output, and higher metals prices in Q3. It says it reported an average realized gold price of $1,909/oz and copper price of $2.96/lb in Q3, which represent a gain of 10.3% and 17.9% from Q2.

Quarter Gold price (oz) Copper price (lb.) Q2 2020 $1,711 $2.43 Q3 2020 $1,909 $2.96 Difference (%) 10.3% 17.9%

In addition, Barrick has guided for all-in sustaining costs per gold ounce to be 5% to 7% lower compared to last quarter, which means that its costs will likely range from $958/oz to $980/oz.

Unfortunately, copper costs are expected to be 6% to 8% higher due to higher capitalized stripping at its Lumwana mine, so costs will likely range from $2.27/lb to $2.32/lb.

Quarter Gold AISC (oz) Copper AISC (lb.) Q2 2020 $1,031 $2.15 Q3 2020 (est.) $970 $2.30 Difference (%) - 6% 6.5%

However, the company's margins will most certainly be better compared to last quarter given the rise in metals prices which offset the rise in higher copper cash costs.

Quarter Gold margins (oz) Copper margins (lb.) Q2 2020 $680 $.28 Q3 2020 (est.) $939 $.66 Difference (%) 27.5% 57.5%

For gold, I've estimated margins (gold price minus AISC) of $939/oz, which is 27.5% higher than the $680/oz seen in Q2, and for copper, I've estimated margins of $.66/lb, a 57.5% improvement over Q2.

These improved margins will most certainly result in a stronger quarter from Barrick.

Last quarter, Barrick reported net earnings of $522 million, net earnings per share of $.20 and adjusted net earnings per share of $.23. For Q3, the analysts covering the stock have estimated for an adjusted net earnings of $.32, with a low estimate of $.24 and a high estimate of $.37.

I think Barrick is likely to improve upon its adjusted net earnings by 30-35% given its higher margins in Q3. So I believe we'll likely see adjusted net earnings come in at between $540 million and $570 million. Using its current share count of 1.77 billion shares, this results in EPS of between $.30 and $.32.

As for cash flow estimates, we should also expect a rise in operating cash flow and free cash flow by at least 30%. So I'm expecting operating cash flow of approximately $1.3 billion (up from $1 billion) and free cash flow of $670 million (up from $522 million), and potentially a drop in its net debt down to $1-1.1 billion (from $1.4 billion).

Valuation and upside potential

Stock P/E ratio EV/EBITDA Gold (million oz) GOLD 10.67 10.31 71 (AEM) 38.65 17.90 22 (NEM) 12.23 11.15 100 (AU) 16.81 7.81 44 Sector median 18.45 10.48 N/A

Barrick Gold remains an undervalued stock, and among its senior gold mining peers it has the second-largest proven and probable gold reserve base.

Barrick has strong earnings and its stock carries a P/E ratio of 10.67, while it also carries a low EV/EBITDA ratio of 10.31 which compares favorably to the sector median.

As for production growth, Barrick is already producing upwards of 5 million ounces of gold per year profitably. Over the long term, Barrick has excellent production upside should the company and its JV partner NovaGold (NYSEMKT:NG) decide to build the Donlin mine in Alaska, a massive deposit containing 39 million ounces of gold at 2.24 g/t. Recent drill results reported by Barrick were very positive, including 4.17 meters grading 80.6 g/t gold starting at a depth of 123.5 meters.

The mine is going to be quite costly to build ($6+ billion upfront capex likely) but is economical using a $2,000/oz gold price, as it carries a net present value of $6.7 billion, rising to $10.2 billion at $2,500/oz gold.

Bottom line

Barrick is looking like an excellent buy ahead of its Q3 2020 earnings, which will likely be much stronger compared to last quarter. I expect Barrick to report net earnings that top $540 million, leading to EPS of $.30-.32.

In addition, I'm expecting an improvement in its net debt position and potentially an increase in its quarterly dividend, from $.08 per share to $.10 per share or higher.

Barrick Gold's shares are undervalued, and I think Berkshire Hathaway is going to be a happy shareholder in the years to come.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GOLD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.