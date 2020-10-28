Graphite Miners News For The Month Of October 2020

Graphite company news - Syrah Resources produces its first active anode material. Renascor Resources enters into non-binding MOU with Chinese anode company Shanxi Minguang New Material Technology Co. Ltd.

Graphite market news - White House Executive Order on critical minerals and declares a national emergency. Biden campaign tells miners it supports domestic production of EV metals.

Welcome to the October edition of the graphite miners news. October saw a quiet month for company news. The big news being the US Executive Order on critical minerals which includes graphite. In lesser known news, the European Commission officially launched the European raw materials alliance.

Graphite price news

During October China graphite flake-195 EXW spot prices were flat, and are up 5.8% over the past year. Note that 94-97% is considered best suited for use in batteries; it is then upgraded to 99.9% purity to make “spherical” graphite used in Li-ion batteries.

Graphite price chart - Large flake graphite price is ~USD 830/t (slightly out of date now, but an ok rough guide still)

Source: Northern Graphite

A reminder of a 2016 Elon Musk quote:

Our cells should be called Nickel-Graphite, because primarily the cathode is nickel and the anode side is graphite with silicon oxide.

In my January 30, 2018 Trend Investing Interview with Benchmark Minerals Simon Moores said about graphite:

Spherical graphite anode plants, predominately based in China, were traditionally 5-10,000 tpa but now we are tacking four megafactories are looking to produce 60,000 to 100,000 tpa from 2020 onwards.

2019 to 2030 demand increase forecast for EV metals as the EV boom takes off - 'Battery' graphite demand forecast to grow 10x.

Source: Courtesy BloombergNEF

The impact of the proposed megafactories on raw material demand (graphite in red)

Source: Benchmark Mineral Intelligence

Benchmark Mineral Intelligence - Simon Moores's - forecasts (total demand)

Source: Benchmark Mineral Intelligence Twitter

Graphite demand versus supply forecast

Source: Triton Minerals courtesy Roskill

Graphite market news

On September 30 The White House announced:

Executive Order on addressing the threat to the domestic supply chain from reliance on (35) critical minerals from foreign adversaries | The White House......I therefore determine that our Nation’s undue reliance on critical minerals, in processed or unprocessed form, from foreign adversaries constitutes an unusual and extraordinary threat, which has its source in substantial part outside the United States, to the national security, foreign policy, and economy of the United States. I hereby declare a national emergency to deal with that threat. In addition, I find that the United States must broadly enhance its mining and processing capacity, including for minerals not identified as critical minerals and not included within the national emergency declared in this order.

Note: The above report says the US Gov. will look into giving "grants to procure or install production equipment for the production and processing of critical minerals in the United States", "loan guarantees" and for projects that support domestic supply chains "funding awards and loans pursuant to the Advanced Technology Vehicles Manufacturing incentive program."

You can view the US critical minerals list here. It contains cobalt, graphite, lithium, manganese, PGMs for catalytic agents (Eg: palladium), rare earth elements group, scandium, titanium, vanadium etc.

On October 8 Battery Materials Review reported:

October's lead article is about the chronic under-investment in battery raw materials supply and the threat it poses to the EV event. Since 2018 US$50bn has been raised for new battery capacity, US$60bn for EV capacity but only US$8bn in new raw materials capacity…and raw materials capacity takes 2-3 years longer to build. There is now a material risk of supranormal raw material prices which will impact battery prices and EV makers’ profitability.

On October 23 Reuters reported:

Biden campaign tells miners it supports domestic production of EV metals. Joe Biden’s campaign has privately told U.S. miners it would support boosting domestic production of metals used to make electric vehicles, solar panels and other products crucial to his climate plan, according to three sources familiar with the matter, in a boon for the mining industry.

Graphite miner news

Graphite producers

I have not covered the following graphite producers as they are not typically accessible to most Western investors. They include - Aoyu Graphite Group, BTR New Energy Materials, Qingdao Black Dragon, National de Grafite, Shanshan Technology, and LuiMao Graphite.

Note: Imerys Graphite and Carbon (OTC:IMYSF) and AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group NV [NA:AMG] [GR:ADG] (OTCPK:AMVMF) are also "diversified producers", producing graphite. SGL Carbon (ETR:SGL) is a synthetic graphite producer.

Syrah Resources Limited [ASX:SYR][GR:3S7]( OTCPK:SYAAF)(OTC:SRHYY)

Syrah Resources Limited owns the Balama graphite mine in Mozambique.

On October 21, Syrah Resources Limited announced: "Quarterly activities report – period ended 30 September 2020." Highlights include:

"First production of Active Anode Material (“AAM”) using Vidalia precursor achieved post quarter end.

Syrah remains on track to become the first vertically integrated producer of natural graphite AAM outside of China.

Syrah’s Balama Graphite Operation (“Balama”) well positioned to preserve cash and retains capability to promptly restart production once market conditions are supportive.

Strong global Electric Vehicle (“EV”) sales growth observed during Q3, a positive leading indicator for recovery in natural graphite demand.

Syrah ends quarter with strong cash balance of US$44 million."

Bass Metals [ASX:BSM] [GR:R2F] (OTC:BSSMF)

No news for the month.

Ceylon Graphite [TSXV:CYL] [GR:CCY] (OTC:CYLYF)

Ceylon Graphite has 'Vein graphite' production out of one mine in Sri Lanka with 121 square kilometers of tenements.

No news for the month.

Mineral Commodities Ltd. ("MRC") [ASX:MRC]

Skaland Graphite is 90% owned by MRC. Skaland is the highest grade flake graphite operation in the world and largest producing mine in Europe; with immediate European graphite production of up to 10,000 tonnes per annum with regulatory approval to increase to 16,000. MRC owns 90%.

On September 25, Mineral Commodities announced:

Notification of appeal and review application. Mineral Commodities Ltd (“MRC” or “the Company”) and its empowerment partner Blue Bantry Investments 255 [PTY] Ltd have received notification from the Companies’ South African subsidiary, Mineral Sands Resources [PTY] Ltd (“MSR”) that two applications have been lodged against the recent permitting of the Company’s amended (expanded) mining right under Section 102 of the Mineral and Petroleum Resources Development Act No. 49 of 2008 (“MPRDA”).

Graphite developers

Magnis Energy Technologies Ltd [ASX:MNS] (OTC:URNXF)

Magnis is an Australian based company that has rapidly moved into battery technology and is planning to become one of the world's largest manufacturers of lithium-ion battery cells. Magnis has a world class graphite deposit in Tanzania known as the Nachu Graphite Project.

On October 1, Magnis Energy Technologies Ltd. announced: "Annual financial Report for the year ended 30 June 2020."

On October 6, Magnis Energy Technologies Ltd. announced: "Batteries produced by iM3NY to be the greenest in the marketplace."

Eagle Graphite [TSXV:EGA] (OTC:APMFF)

The Black Crystal Project is located in the Slocan Valley area of British Columbia, Canada, 35km West of the city of Nelson, and 70km North of the border to the USA. The quarry and plant areas are the project’s two main centers of activity.

On October 23, Eagle Graphite announced: "Letter of intent signed for supply of advanced material to Asian Customer." Highlights include:

"Letter of Intent signed for the supply of up to 840 tonnes per year of a specialized grade of graphite.

High specification product to be supplied by Eagle Graphite for 10 years.

Negotiations commence for a binding agreement."

On October 30, Eagle Graphite announced: "Eagle Graphite and Graphene Leaders Canada announce letter of intent for supply agreement." Highlights include:

"The Supply Agreement will span a term of at least five years.

Eagle shall make all reasonable efforts to ensure an uninterrupted supply of graphite of exceptional quality to meet GLC’s stringent requirements.

GLC shall purchase graphite exclusively from Eagle, subject to cost and availability of material, for as long as Eagle continues to supply the quantities required meeting GLC specifications.

The quantity and quality specifications and cost will be established, and subsequently reviewed on an ongoing basis."

Battery Minerals [ASX:BAT] [GR:0FS]

Battery Minerals core commodity targets are graphite, zinc/lead and copper. BAT is maintaining a focus on its two graphite development assets Montepuez and Balama which are located in Mozambique.

On October 22, Battery Minerals announced:

Battery Minerals completes the acquisition of Gippsland Prospecting......Chairman David Flanagan said:“This acquisition delivers the Companya large land holding with several gold prospects.....

Mason Graphite [TSXV:LLG] [GR:M01] ( OTCQX:MGPHF)

Mason Graphite is a Canadian graphite mining and processing company focused on the development of the Lac Guéret project located in northeastern Quebec, where the graphite grade is believed by management to be among the highest in the world.

No news for the month.

Triton Minerals [ASX:TON][GR:1TG]

Triton Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration and development of areas that are highly prospective for gold, graphite and other minerals. The company was founded on March 28, 2006 and is headquartered in West Perth, Australia. Triton has three large graphite projects in Mozambique, not far from Syrah Resources Balama project.

No news for the month.

NextSource Materials Inc. [TSX:NEXT] [GR:1JW] (OTCQB:NSRCF)

NextSource Materials Inc. is a mine development company based in Toronto, Canada, that's developing its 100%-owned, Feasibility-Stage Molo Graphite Project in Madagascar. The Company also has the Green Giant Vanadium Project on the same property.

No news for the month.

Northern Graphite [TSXV:NGC][GR:ONG] (OTCQX:NGPHF)

Northern’s principal asset is the Bissett Creek graphite project located 100km east of North Bay, Ontario, Canada and close to major roads and infrastructure. The Company has completed an NI 43-101 Bankable final Feasibility Study and received its major environmental permit.

No news for the month.

Talga Resources [ASX:TLG] [GR:TGX] (OTCPK:TLGRF)

Talga Resources Ltd is a technology minerals company enabling stronger, lighter and more functional materials for the multi-billion dollar global coatings, battery, construction and carbon composites markets using graphene and graphite. Talga 100% owned graphite deposits are in Sweden, proprietary process test facility is in Germany.

On October 19, Talga Resources Ltd announced:

Talga appoints CEO of European operations. Battery anode and graphene company Talga Resources Ltd is pleased to announce the appointment of Martin Phillips as the Chief Executive Officer of its European operations. The appointment of Mr Phillips as CEO Europe follows Talga’s significant progress in building an ultra-low emission anode supply chain in Europe for greener lithium-ion batteries. Talga’s vertically integrated Vittangi Anode Project is steadily moving towards construction with 19,000tpa of anode capacity planned to start in 2023 and further expansion options currently being scoped.

SRG Mining Inc. [TSXV:SRG] [GR:18Y] [Formerly SRG Graphite Inc.]

SRG is focused on developing the Lola graphite deposit, which is located in the Republic of Guinea, West Africa. The Lola Graphite occurrence has a prospective surface outline of 3.22 km2 of continuous graphitic gneiss, one of the largest graphitic surface areas in the world. SRG owns 100% of the Lola Graphite Project.

No news for the month.

Leading Edge Materials [TSXV:LEM] (OTCQB:LEMIF)

Leading Edge Materials Corp. is a Canadian company focused on becoming a sustainable supplier of a range of critical materials. Leading Edge Materials’ flagship asset is the Woxna Graphite production facility in central Sweden. The company also owns the Bergby lithium project, the Norra Karr REE project, and the Kontio cobalt project all located in Scandanavia .

On September 29, Leading Edge Materials announced:

European Commission officially launches European raw materials alliance. Filip Kozlowski, CEO states “As a founding stakeholder in the European Raw Materials Alliance, Leading Edge Materials is looking forward to working with EIT Raw Materials, current and future stakeholders to deliver on the goals of the European Commission to achieve a secure and sustainable supply of critical raw materials to deliver on the European Green Deal. Our portfolio of projects all located within the EU – the Norra Karr heavy rare earth element project, the Woxna Graphite mine, the Bergby lithium project and the Bihor Sud Nickel-Cobalt exploration alliance – is directly aligned with the objectives of the alliance. I commend EIT Raw Materials in their preparatory work on ERMA which has successfully addressed the most pressing challenges facing primary critical raw material sources in the EU from being developed, namely de-risking projects across the value chain, promoting public awareness and acceptance and unlocking investment channels for key projects aligned with EU policy.”

Nouveau Monde Graphite [TSXV:NOU] (OTCQX:NMGRF)

Nouveau Monde Graphite own the Matawinie graphite project, located in the municipality of Saint-Michel-des-Saints, approximately 150 km north of Montreal, Canada.

On October 6, Nouveau Monde Graphite announced: "Nouveau Monde and Forge Nano sign a collaboration agreement for advanced coatings for li-ion battery anode material." Highlights include:

"Coating of Nouveau Monde’s spherical graphite represents the final and most advanced step in the value chain of battery anode material, generating attractive profit margins.

Forge Nano’s advanced coating technologies will enhance the performance of Nouveau Monde’s graphite as part of the Lithium-ion battery system.

Production of high-performance coated graphite anode material confirms Nouveau Monde’s position as a leader of battery anode material outside of China.

Forge Nano is backed by industry leaders such as Volkswagen, LG Technology Ventures and Mitsui Kinzoku."

Volt Resources [ASX:VRC] [GR:R8L]

Volt Resources Ltd is a graphite exploration company. The Company is focused on the exploration and development of its existing wholly owned Bunyu Graphite Project in Tanzania and the identification of further assets globally which have the potential to add value to shareholders.

On October 1, Volt Resources announced: "Annual report for the year ended 30 June 2020."

On October 14, Volt Resources announced:

Volt completes successful capital raising......Funds raised will be utilised for: The Guinea Gold Projects exploration program to commence with auger drilling this quarter. Development funding activities for Stage One of the Bunyu Graphite Project to Working capital for corporate and compliance costs.

Renascor Resources [ASX:RNU]

Renascor Resources Ltd. is an Australian exploration company, which focuses on the discovery and development of economically viable deposits containing uranium, gold, copper, and associated minerals. Its projects include graphite, copper, precious metals, and uranium.

On September 29, Renascor Resources announced: "MOU with One of China’s largest battery material supplier groups non-binding memorandum of understanding to supply purified spherical graphite." Highlights include:

"Renascor enters into non-binding Memorandum of Understanding [MOU] with Chinese anode company Shanxi Minguang New Material Technology Co. Ltd. (Minguang New Material), a subsidiary of Fujian Metallurgical Holding Co. Ltd. (Fujian Metallurgical).

Fujian Metallurgical is a large, Chinese state-owned enterprise with 142 subsidiaries (including 3 listed companies), more than 38,000 employees and total assets of approximately A$17 billion.

Fujian Metallurgical’s holdings include a controlling ownership interest in XTC New Energy Materials Co. Ltd., China’s largest battery cathode producer, and Minguang New Material, which is developing a 40,000 tonnes per annum [tpa] battery anode manufacturing facility in China’s Shanxi Province.

The MOU covers the purchase of up to 10,000tpa of Purified Spherical Graphite [PSG] over a ten year term, which represents approximately one-third of the projected initial PSG production capacity of Renascor’s planned Battery Anode Material operation in South Australia.

Under the terms of the MOU, Minguang New Material and Renascor have agreed to work together to undertake additional product validation tests prior to concluding a formal binding agreement.

China continues to be the dominant market for PSG. Chinese anode production capacity currently represents around 85% of global capacity, and over 90% of capacity under construction.

Renascor is concurrently discussing additional potential PSG offtake agreements and undertaking PSG validation with other anode companies in China and elsewhere in Northeast Asia and battery manufacturers in Northeast Asia and Europe, with a view to securing binding commitments for its planned 28,000tpa PSG operation."

EcoGraf Limited [ASX:EGR]

On September 28, EcoGraf Limited announced:

EcoGraf secures WA government support with 6.7ha site. EcoGraf (Australia) Limited (EcoGraf or the Company) [ASX: EGR] is pleased to announce it has executed an agreement with the Western Australian Land Authority (Development WA) over a 6.7ha site in the highly sought-after Kwinana-Rockingham Industrial Area, located 30km’s south of Perth. The area is one of Western Australia’s most important strategic industrial areas and is part of the State’s premier heavy industrial zone, the Western Trade Coast. It is a key contributor to the WA economy and one of the most interconnected industrial precincts in the world. EcoGraf’s processing facility capital cost US$72m will employ ~275 in construction."

On October 12, EcoGraf Limited announced: "Agreement with leading lithium-ion battery recycler located in South Korea."

ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd. [TSXV:ZEN] (OTCPK:ZENYF) (formerly Zenyatta Ventures)

ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd. is a mineral development company based in Thunder Bay, Ontario. ZEN Graphene is currently developing the Albany Graphite Deposit (“Albany”), as well as developing graphene and graphene applications.

On September 28, ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd. announced: "ZEN Graphene Solutions and Guelph University researchers file patent on graphene oxide production method – a key ingredient in its virucidal ink." Highlights include:

"ZEN and Guelph file patent on novel GO production method.

Exfoliation method is designed to be scalable, low cost, low energy and environmentally friendly.

GO is a key ingredient in ZEN’s proprietary virucidal ink.

ZEN’s virucidal ink still 99% effective a minimum of 35 days after application.

ZEN will be moving rapidly towards optimization, production scale-up and commercialization of its graphene-based ink which has attracted significant interest since its 99% virucidal activity against COVID-19 was announced on September 22nd 2020."

On September 30, ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd. announced: "Royal Canadian navy partners with ZEN Graphene and Evercloak to test graphene oxide dehumidification membrane technology."

On October 9, ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd. announced:

ZEN Graphene Solutions signs 2 year extension with Chemisar laboratories, doubles lab space......The additional 2000 sq ft will be utilized to work on scale up effort for our patent pending Viricidal Coating manufacturing in response to the significant demand the company has received since announcing the patent filing on September 22, 2020......

On October 15, ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd. announced: "ZEN Graphene Solutions announces new research collaboration agreement on carbon aerogels with German Aerospace Center."

Sovereign Metals [ASX:SVM] [GR:SVM]

Sovereign Metals Ltd. is an exploration company, which engages in the explorations of graphite, copper and gold resources. It operates through the Queensland, Australia and Malawi geographical segments. Sovereign Metals has world's biggest graphite saprolith resource of 65m tonnes at 7.1% TGC at their Maligunde project in Malawi.

On September 30, Sovereign Metals announced: "Annual report 2020."

On October 23, Sovereign Metals announced: "Amendments to director remuneration."

Westwater Resources (WWR) (formerly Alabama Graphite)

Westwater Resources Inc. is developing an advanced battery graphite business in Alabama, holds dominant mineral rights positions in the Western United States and the Republic of Turkey for both lithium and uranium deposits, as well as licensed production facilities for uranium in Texas.

On October 9, Westwater Resources announced:

Westwater Resources announces receipt of 30 metric tonnes of graphite concentrate for pilot plant production. Pilot to commence in November. Planned production of over 10 metric tonnes of branded battery graphite products by the end of Q1 2021. Christopher M. Jones, President and Chief Executive Officer of Westwater, said, “This pilot plant is unique in several aspects. We are utilizing several years of accumulated science and engineering technical data to produce battery products through an environmentally sensitive process for testing by our prospective customers. This pilot will produce high quality and high-performance battery graphite products that will be consistent with our full-scale production facility.”

Black Rock Mining [ASX:BKT]

On September 29, Black Rock Mining announced: "FY20 annual report."

Other graphite juniors

Berkwood Resources [TSXV:BKR] [GR:BR2N] (OTC:CZSVF), BlackEarth Minerals [ASX:BEM], Black Rock Mining [ASX:BKT], DNI Metals [CSE:DNI] (OTCPK:DMNKF), Eagle Graphite [TSXV:EGA] [GR:NJGP] (OTC:APMFF), Elcora Advanced Materials Corp. [TSXV:ERA](OTCPK:ECORF), First Graphene [ASX:FGR] (OTCPK:FGPHF), Focus Graphite [TSXV:FMS][GR:FKC] (OTCQB:FCSMF), Graphite One Resources Inc. [TSXV:GPH] [GR:2JC] (OTCQB:GPHOF), Gratomic Inc. (TSXV:GRAT), Graphite Energy Corp. [CSE:GRE] [GR:GOA] (OTC:GRXXF), Lomiko Metals Inc. [TSXV:LMR] (OTCQB:LMRMF), New Energy Metals Corp. [ASX:NXE], NovoCarbon Corp. (formerly Great Lakes Graphite [TSXV:GLK] [GR:8GL] (OTC:GLKIF)), Walkabout Resources Ltd [ASX:WKT].

Conclusion

October saw graphite prices flat.

Highlights for the month were:

US Executive Order on addressing the threat to the domestic supply chain from reliance on (35) critical minerals from foreign adversaries.

Chronic under-investment in battery raw materials supply and the threat it poses to the EV event.

Biden campaign tells miners it supports domestic production of EV metals.

Syrah Resources - First production of Active Anode Material (“AAM”) using Vidalia precursor achieved post quarter end.

Leading Edge Materials reports: "European Commission officially launches European raw materials alliance."

Nouveau Monde and Forge Nano sign a collaboration agreement for advanced coatings for li-ion battery anode material.

Renascor Resources enters into non-binding MOU with Chinese anode company Shanxi Minguang New Material Technology Co. Ltd. (Minguang New Material), a subsidiary of Fujian Metallurgical Holding Co. Ltd. (Fujian Metallurgical).

ZEN Graphene Solutions virucidal ink still 99% effective (against COVID-19) a minimum of 35 days after application.

Westwater Resources Pilot Plant set to commence in November.

As usual all comments are welcome.

