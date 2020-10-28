51 Dividend Hikes Pending Late October To January

$5k invested in the lowest-priced five in this collection of top-yield ten dividend-boosted dogs showed 69.76% LESS net-gain than that from $5k invested in all ten. The bigger, higher-priced dividend-boosted dogs ruled this late-October pack.

Financial Services companies with five, and Consumer Cyclical with five showed the most increases this pack.

Increases ranged $0.0011 per quarter by CLAR, to $1.02 quarterly by KEN and ranged upward from 0.2% by LAND, to 620.0% by MSB.

Barron's Weekly lists stocks announcing "dividend payment boosts" on the very last page of its financial data. Here is your dogcatcher rundown for 50 stocks proclaimed 10/19-26/20.

Foreword

Any collection of stocks is more clearly understood when subjected to yield-based (dog catcher) analysis, these dividend-boosted batches are perfect for the Arnold dog catcher process. Here is your October 19-26 combined data from Barron's for 51 dividend-paying stocks as supplemented by analysis powered by YCharts.

Watch this space (as ongoing uncertainty festers) for those implacable corporations raising payouts in the face of wavering popularity as measured by stock prices.

Incidentally, 20 of the 51 10/19-26/20 dividend stock hikers met or exceeded the dog catcher buy criterion of dividends from $1k invested producing income greater than the single share price: VOC; AB; PRT; MSB; PBT; GTY; PEBO; VRT; COP; KOF; PINE; KEN; ERF; LAND; SJT; HCSG; UBOH; HOMB; CADE; BBDO.

Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Analysts Estimated 16.19% To 138.12% Net Gains For Ten Top Dividend-Boosted Stocks Posted Late October 19-26.

Four of ten top stocks by yield were among the top-ten gainers for the coming year based on analyst 1-year target prices. (They are tinted gray in the chart below). Thus, the yield-based forecast for these boosted dividend dogs was deemed by Wall St. Wizards as 40% accurate.

Projections were based on estimated dividends from $1000 invested in each of the highest yielding stocks and their aggregate one-year analyst median target-prices, as reported by YCharts. Note: one-year target-prices by lone analysts were not applied. Ten probable profit-generating trades projected to October 26, 2021 were:

Enerplus Corp (ERF) was projected to net $1.381.15, based on the median of estimates from fourteen analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 200% greater than the market as a whole.

ConocoPhillips (COP) was projected to net $662.79, based on the median of target estimates from twenty-three analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 68% more than the market as a whole.

Coca-Cola Femsa SAB de CV (KOF) was projected to net $514.43, based on the median of target estimates from twelve analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 34% below the market as a whole.

Getty Realty corp (GTY) was projected to net $312.99, based on the median of target price estimates from six analysts, plus annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 34% less than the market as a whole.

Alpine Income Property Tust Inc (PINE) was projected to net $279.90, based on the median of target price estimates from five analysts, plus annual dividend, less broker fees. A Beta number wasnot available for PINE.

Rogers Communications Inc (RCI) was projected to net $246.65, based on the median of target price estimates from sixteen analysts plus annual dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 50% less than the market as a whole.

Gladstone Land Corp (LAND) was projected to net $217.48, based on dividends, plus the median of target price estimates from seven analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 29% under the market as a whole.

Healthcare Services Group (HCSG) was projected to net $202,02, based on dividends plus the median of target price estimates from NIne analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 51% less than the market as a whole.

Northwest Natural Holding Co (NWN) was projected to net $165.57, based on dividends plus the median of target price estimates from seven analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 58% less than the market as a whole.

Alliance Bernstein Holding LP (AB) was projected to net $161.92, based on dividends plus the median of target price estimates from eight analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 54% more than the market as a whole.

The average net gain in dividend and price was estimated at 41.45% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these ten stocks. These gain estimates were subject to average risk/volatility 9% more than the market as a whole.

The Dividend Dogs Rule

Stocks earned the "dog" moniker by exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More precisely, these are, in fact, best called, "underdogs".

43 Dividend Boosted Stocks Showed Positive Broker-Estimated Target Gains

51 Top Dividend Boosted Equities By Yield

Actionable Conclusions (11-20): Top Dividend Boosted Stocks By Yield

Top ten dividend boosted stocks reported in Barron's 10/19 to 26/20 by yield represented five sectors.

Five energy representatives placed first, third, fifth, eighth and ninth:VOC Energy Trust (VOC) [1], PermRock Royalty Trust (PRT) [3], Permian Basin Royalty Trust (PBT) [5], Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (CRT)[8], and ConocoPhillips [9].

Two representatives from the financial services sectorplaced second, and seventh. They were, Alliance Bernstein Holding LP [2], and Peoples Bancorp Inc (Marietta OH) (PEBO) [7].

One basic materials sector representative placed fourth Mesabi Trust (MSB) [4]. Then a real estate sector stock took sixth place, Getty Realty Corp [6].

Finally, a lone consumer defensive sector representative placed tenth, Coca-Cola Femsa SAB de CV [10] to complete these top ten Late October dividend boosted stocks by yield.

Actionable Conclusions: (21-30) Top Ten Late October Dividend-Boosted Dogs Showed 13.53% To 134.38% Upsides With (31) No Down-Siders Detected

To quantify top dog rankings, analyst median price target estimates provide a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high-yield metrics, analyst median price target estimates became another tool to dig out bargains.

Analysts Forecast A 69.76% Disadvantage For 5 Highest Yield, Lowest Priced Of 10 Top Dividend Boosted Stocks To 10/26/21

The ten top dividend-boosted dogs revealed 10/19-26/20, were culled by yield for this update. Yield (dividend/price) results provided by YCharts did the ranking.

As noted above, top-ten dividend boosted dogs showing the highest dividend yields represented five of eleven Morningstar sectors.

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Predicted 5 Lowest-Priced Of The Top Ten Highest-Yield Dividend Boosted Dogs (32) Delivering 6.31% Vs. (33) 20.85% Net Gains by All Ten Come October 26, 2021

$5000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest-priced stocks in the top ten dividend booster kennel by yield were predicted by analyst 1-year targets to deliver 69.76% LESS gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in all ten. The eighth lowest priced selection, ConocoPhillips was projected by broker targets to deliver the best net gain of 66.28%.

The five lowest-priced top-yield dividend boosted dogs as of 10/26/20 were: VOC Energy Trust; PermRock Royalty Trust; Permian Basin Royalty Trust, Cross Timbers Royalty Trust, and Mesabi Trust, with prices ranging from $1.82 to $24.09.

Five higher-priced dividend boosted dogs as of 10/19-26/20 were: Peoples Bancorp Inc (Marietta OH); Getty Realty Corp; ConocoPhillips; AllianceBernstein Holding LP; Coca-Cola Femsa SAB de CV, whose prices ranged from $24.20 to $41.30.

The distinction between five low-priced dividend dogs and the general field of ten reflected Michael B. O'Higgins' "basic method" for beating the Dow. The scale of projected gains based on analyst targets added a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here-and-now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Caution is advised, since analysts are historically only 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and just 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of change.

The net gain/loss estimates above did not factor in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

Afterword

Here is a reprise of the essential contents of this article, in case you missed it earlier: 20 of the 51 10/19-26/20 dividend stock hikers met or exceeded the dog catcher buy criterion of dividends from $1k invested producing income greater than the single share price: VOC; AB; PRT; MSB; PBT; GTY; PEBO; VRT; COP; KOF; PINE; KEN; ERF; LAND; SJT; HCSG; UBOH; HOMB; CADE; BBDO.

Stocks listed above were suggested only as possible reference points for your Dividend Boosted stock purchase or sale research process. These were not recommendations.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed to constitute investment advice. Nothing contained herein shall constitute a solicitation, recommendation or endorsement to buy or sell any security. Prices and returns on equities in this article except as noted are listed without consideration of fees, commissions, taxes, penalties, or interest payable due to purchasing, holding, or selling same.

Graphs and charts were compiled by Rydlun & Co., LLC from data derived from www.indexarb; YCharts; finance.yahoo; analyst mean target price by YCharts. Dog photo: pexels.com

