We have been once again asked about our opinion on Harley-Davidson, Inc. (HOG) following the Q3 report. We have to tell you we have been long this stock, then we strongly shorted the stock, and then got long again. That is the life of a trading firm. But it is how you make profits far and above buying and holding. It is not easy. It is a lot of work. But that is what winners do. And HOG, it was a loser. But it is finally making the moves it needs to make to capture new business and adjust to the new reality. We are bullish here in the low $30 range. The report had key strengths and weaknesses to be aware of.

Revenue declines continue

Revenues have faced pressure. Unfortunately, these sales pressures continue. The last few Q3 sales results show this pretty clearly overall. This is simply a poor trend. You see, as seasoned traders and experienced investors, we will tell you that it is still key to realize management forecasted declines. So, we were also expecting a sales decline, and we are not surprised by the result. But we will tell you, declining sales can be tolerated if the company is more profitable. And as we will see, profits exploded relative to expectations. That is winning. While we will discuss earnings power in a moment, the declining sales are tough to invest in, but are acceptable when we see the extreme cost cutting and strong margins, but we should also point out sales were great. It seems that the sales pressure continues quarter after quarter and continues the weakness that began way back in 2016. Overall sales dropped another 9.9% year over year, from $1069 million to $964 million. This was actually way above our expectations for $830-$860 million. Total revenues were $1.16 billion down from $1.23 billion. And our projections were conservative relative to consensus, the latter which was beat by $110 million.

Discussing sales

Obviously, Harley sells motorcycles, but it also makes money from associated parts, as well as accessories. It does some work in financial services. Motorcycle sales are a key driver of course.

Trends in the U.S. have been weak for years despite the economy being so strong for so long. That is a major problem. Harley is working hard to bring youth into riding.

As we suspected, volumes were down again. We saw another 8% decline in motorcycle sales volume. This led to a 12% hit in revenues from motorcycle sales. We will point out, however, that these volumes were a touch better than we expected (a decline of 10% or more was our expectation), so that was a piece of good news.

So, with volumes down, the company can make it back by upping its pricing. The pricing power certainly helped offset declines, but the bottom line is that far less units were hitting the roads, continuing a long run lower. Revenue from motorcycles fell to $684 million compared to revenue of $779 million last year.

Of course, actual shipments were also down. The company shipped 43,000 motorcycles to dealers and distributors worldwide during the quarter, compared to shipments of 45,800 last year. There was a total 6% decline in shipments, but we thought it would be worse, frankly. With all the declines, we still have prevalent concerns over retailers' ability to sell these delivered bikes to consumers. This is serious cause for investor concern and was a reason we were bearish to start 2020. However, the company did better than we thought. The pain was felt globally, except in EMEA, which saw volumes up 7%. Latin America and Canada were the weakest, but overall we were pleased.

Expenses reined in

Harley has been in the middle of a manufacturing optimization initiative to help control expenses and improve margins going forward. Gross margin was about flat from last year at 29.8%, much better than we anticipated. Operating margin widened to 4.8%, from 4.4%. This all combined to lead to net income of $120 million or $0.77 per share. This was up from $0.55 a year ago, a slight positive. However, the adjusted numbers were really impressive, rising 50%. They came in at $1.05, versus $0.70, and destroyed our expectations and that of analysts. Q3 results reflect the actions taken in the third quarter under the company's "The Rewire" effort.

Looking ahead

Looking to the next decade, we have to face facts. Loyal, repeat, long-time customers cannot keep the company going. Harley-Davidson has had to be innovative to attract new riders. It is doing this by expanding globally and diversifying into electric motorcycles. But what has us bullish in the low $30s is "The Rewire", a critical overhaul of its business, setting a strong foundation for the company including a new operating model that realigns the organization for performance, reduces costs and sharpens focus on profitable products and markets. The end of The Rewire will be the foundation for The Hardwire, the company's forthcoming 5-year strategic plan (2021-2025), to deliver profitable growth and shareholder value. We have to tell you, this is the most innovation and heavy action from the company in a long time. It is major shakeups like this that the market likes, especially when you see a quarter like this. The company is not out of the woods yet. However, we think shares are worth considering for a run toward $40. It makes for a nice trade.

