Investment Thesis

Microsoft (MSFT) continues to tick along, with approximately 10%-12% revenue growth rates. However, below its top-line is where the magic happens, and we can see that its operating leverage works very positively, with its EPS compounding at slightly over 30%.

Meanwhile, in a period of exuberant stock market valuations, this elephant is laying in plain sight and is still not fully priced, as it trades for just 37x trailing earnings, and 33x forward earnings. This stock is worthwhile considering, here's why:

Steady Growth For This Household Name

The graphic above speaks for itself: Microsoft is no longer a fast-growth tech stock. Presently, this household name simply ticks along.

While I hold a position in the company, I see this equity investment as not dissimilar to a bond. Admittedly, Microsoft does carry some investment risk, as every public equity holds some risk -- as we all witnessed just a few months back, but for all intents and purposes, what we can see for Microsoft, is a company that continues ticking along.

Microsoft's revenue growth rates the past 8 quarters have been in the 10s, however, for the quarter ahead it now dips into single figures with 9% y/y revenue growth rates.

Moreover, as you can see above, the army of analysts following Microsoft expects Microsoft to hover around 9%-10% top-line growth.

Having said that, don't be lulled into thinking that a lack of top-line ''action'' is a reason not to be invested here.

Digging Further Into Microsoft's Q1 2021 Results

During the earnings call Microsoft's CEO Satya Nadella reminds the investment community of the importance of businesses to get up to speed in their digital transformation if they wish to have a valid business proposition in the decade ahead.

Value creation would struggle without productivity tools, with Microsoft's tentacles reaching most businesses at some point. For example, Microsoft's new Platform-as-a-Service Azure Communication Services is likely to come head to head with Twilio (TWLO) as it offers developers the ability to build APIs into their applications, using the same infrastructure that Teams was built on.

Moving on, what investors are not pricing in, is the fact that Microsoft's business model is so efficient, that even small changes in revenue growth, lends itself to outsized growth towards the bottom line. Consider this, during Q1 2021, despite posting 12% topline growth, its operating margin was up 25%.

Taking a step back, while investors obsess over Azure's growth rates and quarterly variations (up 47% y/y -- f/x neutral) what investors should be bear in mind is that Microsoft's balance sheet has more than $70 billion in net cash.

And given that over a 90 day period, Microsoft generates more than $15 billion in free cash flow, Microsoft clearly has more than enough cash. Here's where the opportunity truly resides: Microsoft's capital return to shareholders (a mix of stock repurchases and dividends) was up 21% y/y.

In other words, at this rate, shareholders are getting a 3% return on investment simply for holding the stock -- without factoring in any capital appreciation. Meanwhile, Microsoft's EPS was up 32% y/y in Q1 2021.

Valuation -- Why This Stock Is Undervalued

I argue that given that Microsoft is evidently growing its EPS at roughly 30% over the past 5 years, when taken together with the fact that the stock is still only priced at 37x trailing earnings reminds investors, as a sanity check, that investors are clearly not having to overpay for a company which has staying-power in the decade ahead.

Consider this, how many tech names are actually GAAP profitable? And of those names, how many are as diversified as Microsoft? Finally, and most importantly, how many of those stocks are not already fully priced many times over?

I believe the reader would fail to come up with 3 such names.

The Bottom Line

Even though Microsoft's top line may have failed to excite the investment community, I lay the argument that its bottom line is what counts when investing, and here, Microsoft's bottom line is growing at plus 30% y/y for more than 5 years.

Meanwhile, despite being very well-diversified, and very well know with daily usage amongst all investors, this stock is still not fully priced.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MSFT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.