I find the high dividend yield to be attractive and safe, and the shares are trading at close to their cheapest valuation in recent history.

This year hasn’t been kind to tobacco companies, as all of the tobacco majors have seen double-digit declines in their share prices. As seen below, British American Tobacco (BTI) and Altria (MO) have fared the worst, with 23% and 25% YTD declines in their share prices, respectively.

In this article, I’m focused on British American Tobacco, the only one out of the three tobacco majors that is a truly global tobacco company. I evaluate what makes the stock a compelling buy at the current price. So, let’s get started.

A Look Into BAT

British American Tobacco was already cheaply valued in recent months, and this week’s market weakness has pushed the shares even deeper into value territory. This has resulted in a very high 8.2% dividend yield. As seen below, the dividend yield is now at the highest point in nearly two decades. The last time the dividend yield was this high was in the early 2000s, when the market thought the Master Settlement Agreement was going to be a death knell for the industry.

We first have to come to terms on why BAT is trading so cheaply. Companies generally don’t trade at this low of a valuation without having a set of issues to contend with. For starters, combustible volume declines has long been an issue for tobacco companies. This has only been exacerbated by the effects of COVID-19, which has reduced social engagements, and thereby, opportunities for people to congregate and smoke.

For reference, Philip Morris International (PM) released its Q3 earnings this month, and during the conference call, management noted that it expects total industry volume to decline by 7-8% this year. In addition, a recent menthol ban in California will disproportionately hurt Reynolds American (a subsidiary of BAT), since menthol cigarettes account for about 55% of its U.S. sales.

However, I don’t see this as being too substantial for BAT, since California represents just 7% of the adult smoking population. Plus, menthol smokers are unlikely to quit cold turkey and may just switch to traditional combustibles. In addition, the FDA removed a major overhang for BAT last year by reversing course on its initial intent to ban the sale of menthols at the federal level.

In the meantime, the company has continued to execute well in face of a challenging environment. For the first half of the year, BAT grew its constant currency adjusted revenue by 2.4% YoY (0.8% YoY at current rates) and its diluted EPS by 6.6% YoY. This was despite a 6.3% YoY volume decline in combined combustibles and heated tobacco.

Impressively, its new category revenue grew by 12.7% YoY, and the company gained 2.7 million new non-combustibles customers during the first half 2020, bringing the total non-combustibles consumer base to 11.6 million. Looking forward, I expect to see continued momentum for BAT in the e-vapor space. This is supported by the leading position of BAT’s Vuse/Vype brands in several developed markets. As seen below, Vuse/Vype is now the market leader in device sales in the U.S., Canada, UK, France, and Germany.

What I also find impressive is the operating margin growth that BAT has seen. As seen below, op margin for the trailing 12 months grew to 43%, representing a 220 bps improvement over full-year 2019. A part of this margin improvement is due to the company moving past the Quebec class action ruling last year, but it's also due to the company’s focus on cost control and movement into higher-margin products, such as modern oral nicotine pouches. I see this as being another tailwind for BAT as it continues to transition its business towards new categories.

I find the current 8.2% dividend yield to be both safe and attractive. BAT has continued to target a 65% payout ratio. The latest results appear to support this, as the company generated 159.1 pence per share during 1H’20. When we multiply the 52.6 pence per share quarterly dividend by 2 and divide it by the aforementioned 159.1, we arrive at a dividend to earnings payout ratio of 66%.

Plus, management has reiterated its commitment to paying down its debt, and expects net debt-to-EBITDA to be around 3x by the end of 2021, with a long-term range of 1.5x-2.5x.

Turning to valuation, I wanted to calculated a fair value for the shares. The model assumes a 15-year holding period and is based on the 2020 EPS estimate of $4.18 per share, a 2% inflation rate, and a very modest 2.5% long-term growth rate. Based on the results below, I calculated a near-$65 per share fair value, which is substantially above where the shares are trading at today.

Investor Takeaway

British American Tobacco was already trading cheaply in recent months, and the recent market weakness has pushed the shares even deeper into value territory. Meanwhile, the company continues to grow its revenue, despite a challenging macroeconomic environment. Looking forward, I expect to see continued revenue and EPS growth through its leading positions in vapor and modern oral nicotine products.

I find the shares to be dirt-cheap at the current price of just $32.69, with a blended P/E of 7.6 which is far below the normal P/E of 15.2. The shares are currently trading at close to their cheapest valuation in recent history. I see strong upside for the shares based on the aforementioned reasons and the valuation exercise. As such, I see BAT as a Strong Buy for income and growth.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BTI, PM, MO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article is for informational purposes and does not constitute as financial advice. Readers are encouraged and expected to perform due diligence and draw their own conclusions prior to making any investment decisions.