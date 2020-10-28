Exodus From China: Who Stands To Benefit In The Shifting Global Supply Chain?

The phenomenon will have a negative drag on margin, free cash flow, and equity return, but some analysts are optimistic about the broader economic effect in the long term.

BofA analysts estimate that all non-Chinese firms will have to shell out USD 1 trillion collectively over five years to repatriate manufacturing operations out of China.

Companies which did not act on the US-China trade, believing it will be temporary, were forced to reassess the vulnerability of their supply network.

The key is to embrace disruption and change early. Don’t react to it decades later.



- Ryan Kavanaugh

As COVID-19 ravaged China, companies in North America, Europe, and Australia scrambled to find alternative sources to mitigate supply chain shocks. Companies which did not act on the US-China trade, believing it will be temporary, were forced to reassess the vulnerability of their supply network and the risk of overdependence on China. The current crisis might have accelerated the shift, but the movement already started a few years back. Tariffs and national security are among the reasons cited. While a trade deal can address the issue on tariffs, national security threats can only be resolved by relocating operations within national borders or, at the very least, to allied countries. China is also losing its status as the world's factory, with labor prices rising due to unprecedented growth in the last three decades.

BofA Global Research survey showed that North American companies in 83% of the sectors that depend on overseas supply chains have either implemented or announced plans to move a portion of their supply chain from their current locations. The total market capitalization of these companies stands at USD13.8 trillion. The Asia-Pacific (excluding China) and Europe region exhibited similar results. Companies in the Asia-Pacific with a total market cap of USD 3.8 trillion and companies in Europe with a total market cap of USD 4.8 trillion are doing, or plan to do, the same.

Source: BofA Global Research

The supply chain disruption is very costly for companies that depended on lower wages overseas for so long. The financial burden is enormous and will not only affect businesses, but economies as a whole. BofA analysts estimate that all non-Chinese firms will have to shell out USD 1 trillion collectively over five years to repatriate manufacturing operations out of China. The higher operating cost, and ultimately lower margin, is not yet included in the estimate. Innovations and new strategies are detrimental to these companies’ survival. In addition, policymakers will have to help out through tax breaks, subsidies, and low-cost loans, and banks will be required to fill in the funding gap.

The phenomenon will have a negative drag on margin, free cash flow, and equity return, but some analysts are optimistic about the broader economic effect in the long term. Job creation, higher wages for local workers, intensified R&D spending driving innovation, increased tax revenues, and overall industry development are seen to outweigh the negative effects in the long run. The financial sector is expected to benefit from this long-term position through an increase in financing activity, transaction management services, and other middle-market businesses. The robotics and automation industry is also seeing a spike in demand, and the current trend is forecasted to continue or even intensify. It comes as no surprise that other emerging markets, such as Southeast Asia and India, will be recipients of some of the outflows from China. These countries are the planned destination of half of North American supply chains.

Investors can look into ETF that tracks the financial, robotics, and emerging market sectors. The Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF (BOTZ) and the iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Multisector ETF (IRBO) are some of the robotics ETF traded in the US. For emerging market investing, various ASEAN ETFs and individual country index funds are traded in the American stock market. The Global X FTSE Southeast Asia ETF (ASEA) tracks the performance of the 40 largest and most liquid companies of ASEAN-5 (Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, and the Philippines). The VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF (VNM) tracks companies that are incorporated or generate half their income or have half their assets in Vietnam, ASEAN’s economic miracle and one of the top destinations of the supply chains.

*Like this article? Don't forget to click the "Follow" button above!

Subscribers told of melt-up March 31. Now what? Sometimes, you might not realize your biggest portfolio risks until it’s too late. That’s why it’s important to pay attention to the right market data, analysis, and insights on a daily basis. Being a passive investor puts you at unnecessary risk. When you stay informed on key signals and indicators, you'll take control of your financial future. My award-winning market research gives you everything you need to know each day, so you can be ready to act when it matters most. Click here to gain access and try the Lead-Lag Report FREE for 14 days.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This writing is for informational purposes only and Lead-Lag Publishing, LLC undertakes no obligation to update this article even if the opinions expressed change. It does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation regarding any securities transaction. It also does not offer to provide advisory or other services in any jurisdiction. The information contained in this writing should not be construed as financial or investment advice on any subject matter. Lead-Lag Publishing, LLC expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information on this writing.