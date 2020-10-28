Gold, The Dollar, And The 10-Year Rate

We summarize the balance of probabilities for gold, the dollar, and the 10-year bond rate going forward.

In this piece, we investigate several correlations of gold with a variety of parameters, including copper, the dollar, inflation, and the 10-year rates.

Copper

Copper correlates:

Strongly positive with the 10-year rate

Positively with gold

Negatively with the dollar

Copper has been rising throughout the recovery and is likely to continue moving higher. This implies gold and the 10-year rate are likely to go higher and the dollar is likely to move lower.

Pring Inflation Index

Gold has a positive correlation with the Pring Inflation index, but on occasion, the correlation spikes negative. Half the negative spikes were followed by rallies in gold and half by drops in the gold price. Since the last negative spike, both gold and the Pring inflation index have been rising and the correlation is increasingly positive. This implies a continuation in the gold rally.

Periods of QE

In general, the 10-year rate tends to rise during QE (purple arrows) and then drop between QEs, although during the current viral QE, the 10-year rate has traded sideways so far. Gold increased during and after QE1, QE2, and so far during the current viral QE, but dropped during QE3 (brown arrows). The dollar tends to drop during QE and rise between QEs (green arrows). This implies a continuation in the gold rally, continued weakness in the dollar, and a slow increase in the 10-year rate until we leave the QE zone.

Reverse Repurchase

Reverse repo has correlated positively with the dollar since 2015, and it has increased this positivity since the pandemic started. Gold's correlation with reverse repo, on the other hand, was negative but with a foray into positive during 2019 and now a return to negative correlation. This implies a dropping dollar and rising gold going forward as long as reverse repo continues to decline.

Seasonality

There is a repetitive seasonal pattern in gold and TBT (inverse bond ETF which moves with rates). Starting in early winter and ending in summer, TBT drops (lower bond rates) while gold rises (blue arrows). Between summer and early winter, the reverse happens: TBT up, and gold down (red arrows). The pandemic sped up this pattern (purple rectangle), but the pattern completed in August as per normal. Gold has been dropping and TBT rising since August, as expected, and soon, if the pattern replicates, we expect to see gold start to rise again and TBT to fall before the end of the year.

CPI:2y Rate

The chart below shows the correlation between gold and the CPI:2y rate ratio, and the Fed funds rate. The CPI:2y rate ratio might be considered a measure of inflation in relation to near-term interest rates, and it shows a strong positive correlation with the price of gold.

The steep climb in the ratio since the pandemic hit means that prices are high relative to the interest rate. If you look at what happened during the GFC, you will notice that the Fed funds rate was lowered in much the same way as it was recently - a two-step drop down to zero - and the ratio and gold both rose following the rate cut. The obvious difference today is that the rise in both the ratio and gold has been much more rapid and pronounced. Does this mean that the move in both the ratio and gold has been compressed in time and is now over and done with? Or does it still have much further to climb, like it did between 2009 and 2011? If the latter is the case, then gold might see some historically high prices going forward.

In all honesty, I don't know what the balance of probabilities is here; while the Fed funds rate has maintained the same profile as in 2008, the gold price and the CPT:2y rate ratio have made outsized moves that have no precedent. This relationship is worth keeping an eye on, but not worth acting on at this time.

Technical Picture

Gold is coming off of a support zone that corresponds to the 23% Fib retrace of the August 2018 to August 2020 rally and the 38% Fib retrace of the May to August rally ($1842-1862). While all the momentum indicators are in a similar position to the May lows (blue rectangles), gold would need to overcome overhead resistance at the 50-dMA ($1930), followed by $1950, $1970, and $1990 to steadily increase its odds of making new highs.

In summary: The balance of probabilities is that gold will move higher going forward, the dollar will tend to move lower, and rates will first rise, then fall as we enter winter.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GDX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.