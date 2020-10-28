Later this week, Airbus (OTCPK:EADSY) will report its earnings results for the first nine months of 2020. We believe that investors shouldn’t have high expectations for the company, since COVID-19 disrupted the whole civil aviation sector and it will take years for Airbus and its peers to return to the 2019 profitability levels. While the company will be able to stay alive, its growth prospects are currently weak.

Painful Road Ahead

For decades, Airbus has been successfully competing with Boeing (BA) for market share in the civil aviation field. Currently, the company’s A320neo aircraft is one of the most popular single-aisle planes on the market, due to the fact that it’s more efficient than its predecessors from the single-aisle family of jets. However, after the COVID-19 disrupted the civil aviation business, Airbus will not be able to ramp up the production of those or any other jets that it develops. Since 65% of Airbus’s revenues come from the civil aviation field, while the rest comes from helicopters and defense, the company is now in a position where it can’t grow like it did before, and it will take a couple of years for the business to return to normalcy. Airbus stock already experienced a sharp decline in value earlier this year, and we don’t believe that the share price will recover to its 2019 levels in the foreseeable future.

Chart Source: Seeking Alpha

Airbus’s latest earnings report for the first half of the year showed that A320 continues to be the most important aircraft in the company’s portfolio, as it accounted for 80% of all deliveries during the period. However, the pandemic has severely hurt the company’s ability to quickly deliver planes, and as a result, its revenues from January to June declined to €18.9 billion, a decline from €30.9 billion a year ago. In addition, Airbus’s EPS was - €2.45, against €1.54 a year ago, while its net loss for the period was €1.9 billion, against a net profit of €1.2 billion a year ago. The company also generated a negative FCF of -€12.9 billion during the period.

Source: Airbus

Despite such a decline, the good thing is that Airbus had very few order cancellations in comparison to Boeing earlier this year. The company either managed to successfully negotiate with its buyers to defer payments on their behalf or used various legal instruments to make sure that deals are not canceled, but rather rearranged. While this helped Airbus to ensure that orders are not canceled, the problem was that the company didn’t receive any new orders for most of the year. Only at the beginning of October, Greek-based airline SKY Express placed an order for four A320neos. However, as long as the civil aviation field continues to suffer from the pandemic, we don’t expect Airbus to deliver top-notch results. In 2020 alone, the company plans to deliver only 500 planes, which is a decline from 863 planes in comparison to 2019. The only good thing is that Airbus had a backlog of 7,441 planes at the end of June, which will keep the company busy while its management looks for ways to return to profitability. However, with a net debt position of more than half a billion euros and a lack of growth, that’s not going to be an easy task.

Source: Airbus

In its latest letter to the staff, Airbus’s CEO said that the ongoing crisis is not going to end anytime soon, and as a result, the company will need to cut at least 15,000 jobs in the following quarters in order to optimize its expenses. Considering this, it’s safe to say that the crisis in the civil aviation industry is far from over, and the table below shows that it will take longer for Airbus to recover in comparison to its peers, since its margins are below the industry’s median.

Source: Capital IQ

Also, the accelerated rise of new COVID-19 cases in Europe will make it even worse for Airbus to run its business successfully, since the lower demand for air travel activity will prevent the company’s clients from making new orders in the foreseeable future. In addition, the pool of potential clients will also decrease. Since the start of the year, more than 40 airlines have already ceased or suspended their operations, and a prolonged pandemic will make matters only worse. Currently, there are already 170 Airbus planes waiting for their customers in storage, and there’s no guarantee that all of them will be picked up. Since IATA expects air travel to return to its pre-pandemic levels only in 2024, shareholders of Airbus and any other company that is exposed to the civil aviation field should forget about the possibility of receiving some meaningful returns in the near term.

Considering all of this, it’s safe to say that it’s a hard time to be in the civil aviation business. Airbus will be able to survive the pandemic due to its systemic importance to the EU and due to its strong balance sheet, along with a significant backlog of orders. However, we believe that there are better opportunities on the market right now with a more attractive risk/reward ratio. For that reason, we don’t have a position in Airbus.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.