While Delta Air Lines (DAL) will not become insolvent due to the pandemic, which severely diminished the airline’s earnings power, the opportunity cost of holding its shares is too high. Despite the fact that Delta will be able to exit the pandemic with a more efficient fleet, the recovery to the pre-pandemic profitability levels itself will take years, and there’s no guarantee that the airline will not raise even more debt if the second wave of COVID-19 keeps travel activity at distressed levels. For that reason, we hold no position in Delta.

It's Safer to Buy an Index Fund

COVID-19 disrupted operations of every single airline in the world, and Delta is no exception to that. Despite the fact that the airline was better prepared for the pandemic than some of its domestic peers, it will nevertheless continue to suffer immense losses in the next couple of quarters due to the weakened demand for travel activity. However, the good thing about the decline in air traffic is that Delta used it to accelerate the retirement of a large chunk of its planes that would not have been useful for the airline in the long term. Currently, Delta plans to retire almost 400 planes by 2025, but 200 of them will be retired this year already.

As for the weak travel demand, Delta has made several moves to encourage passengers to get back to flying. First of all, the airline blocked middle seats on all of its flights so that passengers feel safe during their trip. In addition, the airline eliminated change fees for nearly all of its domestic flights in order to spur demand. However, looking at the company’s third-quarter performance it’s safe to say that those moves will not be able to significantly accelerate the pace of the recovery.

From July to September, Delta’s revenues declined by 75.6% Y/Y to $3.06 billion. In addition, its GAAP EPS was -$8.47, below the consensus by $5.74, while its total net loss was $5.4 billion. Delta’s load factor for the period was 41%, against the consensus of 48.5%. The only good thing that the earnings report highlighted was Delta’s ability to control its costs. During the period, the airline’s adjusted operating expenses were down more than 50%, even though it increased its capacity by 23 points. Also, while the unit revenue was down 55%, the unit cost was up only 57%, against the consensus of 114%. Looking into these numbers, it’s safe to say that Delta’s cost control strategy will help it to return to profitability faster in comparison to some of its major peers.

The good thing about Delta is that it didn’t fully burn its CARES money, and at the end of September, the airline had a total of $21.6 billion in liquidity. To preserve cash, the airline furloughed nearly 2000 of its pilots, and it also managed to strike a deal with Airbus (EADSF, EADSY) to reduce its commitments this year by more than $2 billion. In addition, in September, Delta's daily cash burn was $18 million, below the daily cash burn of $27 million in June. The airline believes that it will bleed less cash as time goes by, and it expects its Q4 cash burn to be $10 to $12 million. In addition, it believes that it can reach a breakeven point and start generating profit once again in 2021.

While it’s good to see that Delta is on track to become profitable in a year, the problem is that with more than $40 billion in debt, all the available cash next year will go to the reduction of the debt load. As a result, shareholders should forget about the possibility of getting any dividends in the foreseeable future. Also, with such terrible margins, which are worse in comparison to the rest of the airline group, we believe that investing in Delta is a risky move that is hard to justify.

Even during the recent conference call, Delta’s CEO said that it will take two or more years for the airline to return to normalcy. However, considering that we’re experiencing a spike of new COVID-19 cases and the vaccine is nowhere near, there’s a high chance that it will take considerably more than two years to return to the pre-pandemic levels. Since IATA projects the air traffic to recover to its pre-pandemic levels only in 2024, Delta shareholders shouldn’t expect any meaningful returns, especially due to its high reliance on the business travel traffic, which generally recovers slower in comparison to the leisure traffic.

While it’s a good thing that Delta is slowly growing in a number of its domestic markets, such as LA, where American Airlines (AAL) is slowly losing ground, we still believe that the opportunity cost of holding the airline’s shares is too high due to the low traffic and a high debt burden. For that reason, the company is uninvestable at this stage, and it’s much safer to purchase an index fund, which has fewer risks, than the airline sector and Delta, in particular.

