If Stocks Tumble On Election Worries, Here Are The Top Stocks To Buy

|
by: Limelight Alpha Management Partners
Summary

The best sectors to focus your attention on now.

The highest-rated stocks worth adding to your watch list.

Why high-volatility ahead of elections could create a great buy opportunity.

The fast-approaching U.S. Presidential election is causing volatility to climb as investors flatten out, creating an opportunity for investors to pick up shares in top stocks on down days.

I wrote previously that extrapolating personal opinions to the market's long-term behavior could be the biggest risk facing investors right now and that remains true. Historically, making investment decisions based on political bias hasn't panned out because markets often "buck so-called conventional wisdom."

On September 26, I said it's time to buy large-cap stocks following September's sell-off. Since then, we retested the prior high on the S&P 500 (SPY) before retreating since mid-October. Using any additional weakness in the coming week to buy could pay off given there's plenty of money parked in low-yielding bonds and money markets eager to shift to higher-returning assets. Legging into names on your watch list could be particularly smart on larger-than-normal down days.

Since 2000, the S&P 500 has fallen 3% or more 84 times and the average and median return in the 30 days following those big drops is 1.07% and 2.3%. Returns have been even better in the past decade. The market's returned an average and median 1.6% and 3.1% in the month after a down 3% day since 2010. Overall, nearly 90% of down 3% days have seen a higher close at some point in the following 30 days since 2000, suggesting big down days are an attractive entry point for investors.

Therefore, if election uncertainty causes volatility that includes big down days, then buying top-scoring stocks in strong sectors and industries could be very profit friendly.

The best sectors to buy now

Weekly, we rank major sectors to discover what baskets have tailwinds or headwinds, and to find developing sector trends. After ranking each sector, we highlight the highest scoring stocks within them so our members can add them to their watch lists.

Our ranking system, which is explained more here, comprises 7 factors influencing the direction of future stock prices:

  • Forward earnings growth expectations
  • Historical trends in reporting earnings that beat Wall Street estimates
  • Insider buying
  • Short-term and long-term institutional money flow
  • Forward valuation relative to historical valuation
  • Contra-trend short interest analysis
  • Quarterly seasonality over the past decade

Currently, the best large-cap sectors are industrials, consumer goods, utilities, basic materials, and financials. Consumer goods, financials, basics, and industrials are best in mid-cap, while the top small-cap sectors are basics, industrials, consumer, services, and financials. Your odds of catching alpha are best if you fish for ideas within those sectors.

Industrials have been strong since summer, but notably, financials and basics have been steadily improving as technology has shifted to neutral. It's best to stay industry and stock-specific in neutral or below average scoring baskets (see further below for a list of top stocks in all sectors).

The top-rated stocks to buy

Our universe includes over 1,500 institutional-quality stocks, and every week, we score them to separate potential winners from losers. You can view a video discussion of our methodology below.

Overall, because stock prices follow earnings over time, insiders buy for one reason. Money flow reflects institutional sentiment, and seasonal patterns can rhyme, our system offers members a consistent stream of high-quality stock ideas.

This week, we highlighted over 100 top stocks across large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap stocks, including these 70 stocks. The following stocks run the gamut, so I'm confident a few of the names on this list will resonate with you. I've also highlighted those stock that saw the biggest jump in our score this week for convenience.

Best by Sector

10/22/2020

4-WEEK MA

Company Name

Symbol

Sector

INDUSTRY

SCORE

SCORE

BASIC MATERIALS

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc.

(CLF)

BASIC MATERIALS

STEEL

110

105.00

Dow Inc.

(DOW)

BASIC MATERIALS

CHEMICALS

100

95.00

Compass Minerals International, Inc.

(CMP)

BASIC MATERIALS

OTHER INDUSTRIAL METALS & MINING

100

98.75

Avient Corporation

(AVNT)

BASIC MATERIALS

SPECIALTY CHEMICALS

100

96.25

Corteva Inc.

(CTVA)

BASIC MATERIALS

AGRICULTURAL INPUTS

100

100.00

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc.

(USLM)

BASIC MATERIALS

BUILDING MATERIALS

100

93.75

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc.

(SCHN)

BASIC MATERIALS

STEEL

95

90.00

Eastman Chemical Company

(EMN)

BASIC MATERIALS

CHEMICALS

95

91.25

Commercial Metals Company

(CMC)

BASIC MATERIALS

STEEL

95

95.00

FMC Corporation

(FMC)

BASIC MATERIALS

AGRICULTURAL INPUTS

95

93.75

PPG Industries, Inc.

(PPG)

BASIC MATERIALS

SPECIALTY CHEMICALS

95

93.75

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited

(AEM)

BASIC MATERIALS

GOLD

95

92.50

The Sherwin-Williams Company

(SHW)

BASIC MATERIALS

SPECIALTY CHEMICALS

95

96.25

United States Steel Corporation

(X)

BASIC MATERIALS

STEEL

95

82.50

Ferro Corp.

(FOE)

BASIC MATERIALS

SPECIALTY CHEMICALS

95

97.50

CONSUMER GOODS

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc.

(ETH)

CONSUMER GOODS

FURNISHINGS, FIXTURES & APPLIANCES

105

96.25

Polaris Inc.

(PII)

CONSUMER GOODS

RECREATIONAL VEHICLES

105

103.75

Cars.com Inc.

(CARS)

CONSUMER GOODS

AUTO & TRUCK DEALERSHIPS

105

105.00

General Motors Company

(GM)

CONSUMER GOODS

AUTO MANUFACTURERS

105

98.75

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc.

(HAIN)

CONSUMER GOODS

PACKAGED FOODS

105

103.75

Tenneco Inc.

(TEN)

CONSUMER GOODS

AUTO PARTS

105

92.50

Newell Brands Inc.

(NWL)

CONSUMER GOODS

HOUSEHOLD & PERSONAL PRODUCTS

100

100.00

Wolverine World Wide, Inc.

(WWW)

CONSUMER GOODS

FOOTWEAR & ACCESSORIES

100

103.75

Ball Corporation

(BLL)

CONSUMER GOODS

PACKAGING & CONTAINERS

100

100.00

Mattel, Inc.

(MAT)

CONSUMER GOODS

LEISURE

100

91.25

PVH Corp.

(PVH)

CONSUMER GOODS

APPAREL MANUFACTURING

100

97.50

Yeti Holdings

(YETI)

CONSUMER GOODS

LEISURE

100

92.50

ENERGY

Delek Logistics Partners, LP

(DKL)

ENERGY

OIL & GAS MIDSTREAM

95

93.75

Precision Drilling Corporation

(PDS)

ENERGY

OIL & GAS DRILLING

85

83.75

Hoegh LNG Partners LP

(HMLP)

ENERGY

OIL & GAS MIDSTREAM

80

66.25

DCP Midstream, LP

(DCP)

ENERGY

OIL & GAS MIDSTREAM

80

66.25

FINANCIALS

Cincinnati Financial Corporation

(CINF)

FINANCIALS

INSURANCE-PROPERTY & CASUALTY

105

98.75

Greenhill & Co., Inc.

(GHL)

FINANCIALS

CAPITAL MARKETS

105

96.25

Bank of Montreal

(BMO)

FINANCIALS

BANKS-DIVERSIFIED

100

101.25

Invesco Ltd.

(IVZ)

FINANCIALS

ASSET MANAGEMENT

100

88.75

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc.

(TROW)

FINANCIALS

ASSET MANAGEMENT

100

95.00

BlackRock, Inc.

(BLK)

FINANCIALS

ASSET MANAGEMENT

100

96.25

Stifel Financial Corp.

(SF)

FINANCIALS

CAPITAL MARKETS

100

98.75

Aon plc

(AON)

FINANCIALS

INSURANCE BROKERS

100

103.75

Brown & Brown, Inc.

(BRO)

FINANCIALS

INSURANCE BROKERS

100

103.75

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc.

(AMG)

FINANCIALS

ASSET MANAGEMENT

100

85.00

PRA Group, Inc.

(PRAA)

FINANCIALS

CREDIT SERVICES

100

91.25

LendingTree, Inc.

(TREE)

FINANCIALS

MORTGAGE FINANCE

100

100.00

HEALTHCARE

Five Prime Therapeutics,

(FPRX)

HEALTHCARE

BIOTECHNOLOGY

110

92.50

Cutera, Inc.

(CUTR)

HEALTHCARE

MEDICAL DEVICES

105

91.25

Livongo Health, Inc.

(LVGO)

HEALTHCARE

MEDICAL DEVICES

105

97.50

Patterson Companies, Inc.

(PDCO)

HEALTHCARE

MEDICAL DISTRIBUTION

100

95.00

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated

(DGX)

HEALTHCARE

DIAGNOSTICS & RESEARCH

100

82.50

Covetrus Inc.

(CVET)

HEALTHCARE

HEALTH INFORMATION SERVICES

100

92.50

DaVita Inc.

(DVA)

HEALTHCARE

SPECIALIZED HEALTH SERVICES

100

96.25

Triple-S Management Corporation

(GTS)

HEALTHCARE

HEALTHCARE PLANS

100

88.75

Medpace Holdings, Inc.

(MEDP)

HEALTHCARE

DIAGNOSTICS & RESEARCH

100

102.50

Medtronic plc

(MDT)

HEALTHCARE

MEDICAL DEVICES

95

92.50

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated

(UNH)

HEALTHCARE

HEALTHCARE PLANS

95

93.75

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited

(RDY)

HEALTHCARE

DRUG MANUFACTURERS

95

97.50

The Ensign Group, Inc.

(ENSG)

HEALTHCARE

LONG-TERM CARE FACILITIES

95

95.00

PerkinElmer, Inc.

(PKI)

HEALTHCARE

DIAGNOSTICS & RESEARCH

95

95.00

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc.

(ACHC)

HEALTHCARE

SPECIALIZED HEALTH SERVICES

95

91.25

Accuray Incorporated

(ARAY)

HEALTHCARE

MEDICAL DEVICES

95

86.25

Editas Medicine, Inc.

(EDIT)

HEALTHCARE

BIOTECHNOLOGY

95

73.75

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc.

(HALO)

HEALTHCARE

BIOTECHNOLOGY

95

88.75

Immunomedics, Inc.

(IMMU)

HEALTHCARE

BIOTECHNOLOGY

95

90.00

Invacare Corporation

(IVC)

HEALTHCARE

MEDICAL DEVICES

95

90.00

Meridian Bioscience, Inc.

(VIVO)

HEALTHCARE

DIAGNOSTICS & RESEARCH

95

83.75

INDUSTRIALS

Axon Enterprises

(AAXN)

INDUSTRIALS

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

110

105.00

Avis Budget Group

(CAR)

INDUSTRIALS

RENTAL & LEASING SERVICES

110

103.75

AeroVironment, Inc.

(AVAV)

INDUSTRIALS

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

105

72.50

Trinity Industries, Inc.

(TRN)

INDUSTRIALS

RAILROADS

100

87.50

Paychex, Inc.

(PAYX)

INDUSTRIALS

STAFFING & EMPLOYMENT SERVICES

100

101.25

Granite Construction Incorporated

(GVA)

INDUSTRIALS

ENGINEERING & CONSTRUCTION

100

86.25

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc.

(AIT)

INDUSTRIALS

INDUSTRIAL DISTRIBUTION

100

83.75

Avery Dennison Corporation

(AVY)

INDUSTRIALS

BUSINESS EQUIPMENT & SUPPLIES

100

96.25

Parker-Hannifin Corporation

(PH)

INDUSTRIALS

INDUSTRIAL EQUIPMENT & COMPONENTS

100

100.00

Griffon Corp.

(GFF)

INDUSTRIALS

TOOLS & ACCESSORIES

100

100.00

Astec Industries, Inc.

(ASTE)

INDUSTRIALS

FARM & CONSTRUCTION MACHINERY

100

102.50

CIRCOR International, Inc.

(CIR)

INDUSTRIALS

INDUSTRIAL EQUIPMENT & COMPONENTS

100

97.50

The Middleby Corporation

(MIDD)

INDUSTRIALS

DIVERSIFIED MACHINERY

100

103.75

REITs/REAL ESTATE

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

(PMT)

REITS

REIT-MORTGAGE

95

98.75

PotlatchDeltic Corporation

(PCH)

REITS

REIT-SPECIALTY

90

86.25

CoStar Group, Inc.

(CSGP)

REITS

REAL ESTATE SERVICES

90

90.00

Weyerhaeuser Company

(WY)

REITS

REIT-SPECIALTY

90

87.50

STAG Industrial, Inc.

(STAG)

REITS

REIT-INDUSTRIAL

85

85.00

Prologis, Inc.

(PLD)

REITS

REIT-INDUSTRIAL

85

88.75

SERVICES

Churchill Downs

(CHDN)

SERVICES

GAMBLING

110

111.25

Tapestry, Inc.

(TPR)

SERVICES

LUXURY GOODS

110

92.50

Genuine Parts Company

(GPC)

SERVICES

SPECIALTY RETAIL

105

103.75

Penske Automotive Group, Inc.

(PAG)

SERVICES

AUTO & TRUCK DEALERSHIPS

105

105.00

Forrester Research, Inc.

(FORR)

SERVICES

CONSULTING SERVICES

105

87.50

Medifast, Inc.

(MED)

SERVICES

PERSONAL SERVICES

100

97.50

Williams-Sonoma, Inc.

(WSM)

SERVICES

SPECIALTY RETAIL

100

97.50

Brunswick Corporation

(BC)

SERVICES

LEISURE

100

100.00

Lowe's Companies, Inc.

(LOW)

SERVICES

HOME IMPROVEMENT RETAIL

100

100.00

Shoe Carnival, Inc.

(SCVL)

SERVICES

APPAREL RETAIL

100

98.75

The New York Times Company

(NYT)

SERVICES

PUBLSIHING

100

91.25

BJ's Restaurants, Inc.

(BJRI)

SERVICES

RESTAURANTS

100

93.75

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc.

(ORLY)

SERVICES

AUTO PARTS STORES

100

98.75

Texas Roadhouse, Inc.

(TXRH)

SERVICES

RESTAURANTS

100

95.00

TECHNOLOGY

Littelfuse, Inc.

(LFUS)

TECHNOLOGY

ELECTRONIC COMPONENTS

110

105.00

Cree, Inc.

(CREE)

TECHNOLOGY

SEMICONDUCTOR EQUIPMENT & MATERIALS

110

102.50

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc.

(KLIC)

TECHNOLOGY

SEMICONDUCTOR EQUIPMENT & MATERIALS

105

87.50

Seagate Technology plc

(STX)

TECHNOLOGY

COMPUTER HARDWARE

100

73.75

HP Inc.

(HPQ)

TECHNOLOGY

COMPUTER HARDWARE

100

96.25

Ubiquiti Inc.

(UI)

TECHNOLOGY

COMMUNICATION EQUIPMENT

100

87.50

Fortive Corp.

(FTV)

TECHNOLOGY

SCIENTIFIC & TECHNICAL INSTRUMENTS

100

102.50

Autodesk, Inc.

(ADSK)

TECHNOLOGY

SOFTWARE-APPLICATION

100

93.75

Cerence, Inc.

(CRNC)

TECHNOLOGY

SOFTWARE-APPLICATION

100

90.00

Dynatrace

(DT)

TECHNOLOGY

SOFTWARE-APPLICATION

100

91.25

NETGEAR, Inc.

(NTGR)

TECHNOLOGY

COMMUNICATION EQUIPMENT

100

100.00

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated

(SYKE)

TECHNOLOGY

INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY SERVICES

100

95.00

UTILITIES

Duke Energy Corporation

(DUK)

UTILITIES

UTILITIES-REGULATED ELECTRIC

100

97.50

American Electric Power Company, Inc.

(AEP)

UTILITIES

UTILITIES-REGULATED ELECTRIC

100

88.75

The Southern Company

(SO)

UTILITIES

UTILITIES-REGULATED ELECTRIC

95

78.75

Ameren Corporation

(AEE)

UTILITIES

UTILITIES-REGULATED ELECTRIC

95

101.25

WEC Energy Group, Inc.

(WEC)

UTILITIES

UTILITIES-REGULATED ELECTRIC

95

95.00

NextEra Energy, Inc.

(NEE)

UTILITIES

UTILITIES-REGULATED ELECTRIC

90

90.00

Disclosure: I am/we are long FPRX, LVGO, KLIC, ADSK, DT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.