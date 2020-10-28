If Stocks Tumble On Election Worries, Here Are The Top Stocks To Buy

The fast-approaching U.S. Presidential election is causing volatility to climb as investors flatten out, creating an opportunity for investors to pick up shares in top stocks on down days.

I wrote previously that extrapolating personal opinions to the market's long-term behavior could be the biggest risk facing investors right now and that remains true. Historically, making investment decisions based on political bias hasn't panned out because markets often "buck so-called conventional wisdom."

On September 26, I said it's time to buy large-cap stocks following September's sell-off. Since then, we retested the prior high on the S&P 500 (SPY) before retreating since mid-October. Using any additional weakness in the coming week to buy could pay off given there's plenty of money parked in low-yielding bonds and money markets eager to shift to higher-returning assets. Legging into names on your watch list could be particularly smart on larger-than-normal down days.

Since 2000, the S&P 500 has fallen 3% or more 84 times and the average and median return in the 30 days following those big drops is 1.07% and 2.3%. Returns have been even better in the past decade. The market's returned an average and median 1.6% and 3.1% in the month after a down 3% day since 2010. Overall, nearly 90% of down 3% days have seen a higher close at some point in the following 30 days since 2000, suggesting big down days are an attractive entry point for investors.

Therefore, if election uncertainty causes volatility that includes big down days, then buying top-scoring stocks in strong sectors and industries could be very profit friendly.

The best sectors to buy now

Weekly, we rank major sectors to discover what baskets have tailwinds or headwinds, and to find developing sector trends. After ranking each sector, we highlight the highest scoring stocks within them so our members can add them to their watch lists.

Our ranking system, which is explained more here, comprises 7 factors influencing the direction of future stock prices:

Forward earnings growth expectations

Historical trends in reporting earnings that beat Wall Street estimates

Insider buying

Short-term and long-term institutional money flow

Forward valuation relative to historical valuation

Contra-trend short interest analysis

Quarterly seasonality over the past decade

Currently, the best large-cap sectors are industrials, consumer goods, utilities, basic materials, and financials. Consumer goods, financials, basics, and industrials are best in mid-cap, while the top small-cap sectors are basics, industrials, consumer, services, and financials. Your odds of catching alpha are best if you fish for ideas within those sectors.

Industrials have been strong since summer, but notably, financials and basics have been steadily improving as technology has shifted to neutral. It's best to stay industry and stock-specific in neutral or below average scoring baskets (see further below for a list of top stocks in all sectors).

The top-rated stocks to buy

Our universe includes over 1,500 institutional-quality stocks, and every week, we score them to separate potential winners from losers. You can view a video discussion of our methodology below.

Overall, because stock prices follow earnings over time, insiders buy for one reason. Money flow reflects institutional sentiment, and seasonal patterns can rhyme, our system offers members a consistent stream of high-quality stock ideas.

This week, we highlighted over 100 top stocks across large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap stocks, including these 70 stocks. The following stocks run the gamut, so I'm confident a few of the names on this list will resonate with you. I've also highlighted those stock that saw the biggest jump in our score this week for convenience.

Best by Sector 10/22/2020 4-WEEK MA Company Name Symbol Sector INDUSTRY SCORE SCORE BASIC MATERIALS Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF) BASIC MATERIALS STEEL 110 105.00 Dow Inc. (DOW) BASIC MATERIALS CHEMICALS 100 95.00 Compass Minerals International, Inc. (CMP) BASIC MATERIALS OTHER INDUSTRIAL METALS & MINING 100 98.75 Avient Corporation (AVNT) BASIC MATERIALS SPECIALTY CHEMICALS 100 96.25 Corteva Inc. (CTVA) BASIC MATERIALS AGRICULTURAL INPUTS 100 100.00 United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (USLM) BASIC MATERIALS BUILDING MATERIALS 100 93.75 Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (SCHN) BASIC MATERIALS STEEL 95 90.00 Eastman Chemical Company (EMN) BASIC MATERIALS CHEMICALS 95 91.25 Commercial Metals Company (CMC) BASIC MATERIALS STEEL 95 95.00 FMC Corporation (FMC) BASIC MATERIALS AGRICULTURAL INPUTS 95 93.75 PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG) BASIC MATERIALS SPECIALTY CHEMICALS 95 93.75 Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) BASIC MATERIALS GOLD 95 92.50 The Sherwin-Williams Company (SHW) BASIC MATERIALS SPECIALTY CHEMICALS 95 96.25 United States Steel Corporation (X) BASIC MATERIALS STEEL 95 82.50 Ferro Corp. (FOE) BASIC MATERIALS SPECIALTY CHEMICALS 95 97.50 CONSUMER GOODS Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (ETH) CONSUMER GOODS FURNISHINGS, FIXTURES & APPLIANCES 105 96.25 Polaris Inc. (PII) CONSUMER GOODS RECREATIONAL VEHICLES 105 103.75 Cars.com Inc. (CARS) CONSUMER GOODS AUTO & TRUCK DEALERSHIPS 105 105.00 General Motors Company (GM) CONSUMER GOODS AUTO MANUFACTURERS 105 98.75 The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (HAIN) CONSUMER GOODS PACKAGED FOODS 105 103.75 Tenneco Inc. (TEN) CONSUMER GOODS AUTO PARTS 105 92.50 Newell Brands Inc. (NWL) CONSUMER GOODS HOUSEHOLD & PERSONAL PRODUCTS 100 100.00 Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (WWW) CONSUMER GOODS FOOTWEAR & ACCESSORIES 100 103.75 Ball Corporation (BLL) CONSUMER GOODS PACKAGING & CONTAINERS 100 100.00 Mattel, Inc. (MAT) CONSUMER GOODS LEISURE 100 91.25 PVH Corp. (PVH) CONSUMER GOODS APPAREL MANUFACTURING 100 97.50 Yeti Holdings (YETI) CONSUMER GOODS LEISURE 100 92.50 ENERGY Delek Logistics Partners, LP (DKL) ENERGY OIL & GAS MIDSTREAM 95 93.75 Precision Drilling Corporation (PDS) ENERGY OIL & GAS DRILLING 85 83.75 Hoegh LNG Partners LP (HMLP) ENERGY OIL & GAS MIDSTREAM 80 66.25 DCP Midstream, LP (DCP) ENERGY OIL & GAS MIDSTREAM 80 66.25 FINANCIALS Cincinnati Financial Corporation (CINF) FINANCIALS INSURANCE-PROPERTY & CASUALTY 105 98.75 Greenhill & Co., Inc. (GHL) FINANCIALS CAPITAL MARKETS 105 96.25 Bank of Montreal (BMO) FINANCIALS BANKS-DIVERSIFIED 100 101.25 Invesco Ltd. (IVZ) FINANCIALS ASSET MANAGEMENT 100 88.75 T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (TROW) FINANCIALS ASSET MANAGEMENT 100 95.00 BlackRock, Inc. (BLK) FINANCIALS ASSET MANAGEMENT 100 96.25 Stifel Financial Corp. (SF) FINANCIALS CAPITAL MARKETS 100 98.75 Aon plc (AON) FINANCIALS INSURANCE BROKERS 100 103.75 Brown & Brown, Inc. (BRO) FINANCIALS INSURANCE BROKERS 100 103.75 Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (AMG) FINANCIALS ASSET MANAGEMENT 100 85.00 PRA Group, Inc. (PRAA) FINANCIALS CREDIT SERVICES 100 91.25 LendingTree, Inc. (TREE) FINANCIALS MORTGAGE FINANCE 100 100.00 HEALTHCARE Five Prime Therapeutics, (FPRX) HEALTHCARE BIOTECHNOLOGY 110 92.50 Cutera, Inc. (CUTR) HEALTHCARE MEDICAL DEVICES 105 91.25 Livongo Health, Inc. (LVGO) HEALTHCARE MEDICAL DEVICES 105 97.50 Patterson Companies, Inc. (PDCO) HEALTHCARE MEDICAL DISTRIBUTION 100 95.00 Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (DGX) HEALTHCARE DIAGNOSTICS & RESEARCH 100 82.50 Covetrus Inc. (CVET) HEALTHCARE HEALTH INFORMATION SERVICES 100 92.50 DaVita Inc. (DVA) HEALTHCARE SPECIALIZED HEALTH SERVICES 100 96.25 Triple-S Management Corporation (GTS) HEALTHCARE HEALTHCARE PLANS 100 88.75 Medpace Holdings, Inc. (MEDP) HEALTHCARE DIAGNOSTICS & RESEARCH 100 102.50 Medtronic plc (MDT) HEALTHCARE MEDICAL DEVICES 95 92.50 UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) HEALTHCARE HEALTHCARE PLANS 95 93.75 Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited (RDY) HEALTHCARE DRUG MANUFACTURERS 95 97.50 The Ensign Group, Inc. (ENSG) HEALTHCARE LONG-TERM CARE FACILITIES 95 95.00 PerkinElmer, Inc. (PKI) HEALTHCARE DIAGNOSTICS & RESEARCH 95 95.00 Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (ACHC) HEALTHCARE SPECIALIZED HEALTH SERVICES 95 91.25 Accuray Incorporated (ARAY) HEALTHCARE MEDICAL DEVICES 95 86.25 Editas Medicine, Inc. (EDIT) HEALTHCARE BIOTECHNOLOGY 95 73.75 Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (HALO) HEALTHCARE BIOTECHNOLOGY 95 88.75 Immunomedics, Inc. (IMMU) HEALTHCARE BIOTECHNOLOGY 95 90.00 Invacare Corporation (IVC) HEALTHCARE MEDICAL DEVICES 95 90.00 Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (VIVO) HEALTHCARE DIAGNOSTICS & RESEARCH 95 83.75 INDUSTRIALS Axon Enterprises (AAXN) INDUSTRIALS AEROSPACE & DEFENSE 110 105.00 Avis Budget Group (CAR) INDUSTRIALS RENTAL & LEASING SERVICES 110 103.75 AeroVironment, Inc. (AVAV) INDUSTRIALS AEROSPACE & DEFENSE 105 72.50 Trinity Industries, Inc. (TRN) INDUSTRIALS RAILROADS 100 87.50 Paychex, Inc. (PAYX) INDUSTRIALS STAFFING & EMPLOYMENT SERVICES 100 101.25 Granite Construction Incorporated (GVA) INDUSTRIALS ENGINEERING & CONSTRUCTION 100 86.25 Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (AIT) INDUSTRIALS INDUSTRIAL DISTRIBUTION 100 83.75 Avery Dennison Corporation (AVY) INDUSTRIALS BUSINESS EQUIPMENT & SUPPLIES 100 96.25 Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH) INDUSTRIALS INDUSTRIAL EQUIPMENT & COMPONENTS 100 100.00 Griffon Corp. (GFF) INDUSTRIALS TOOLS & ACCESSORIES 100 100.00 Astec Industries, Inc. (ASTE) INDUSTRIALS FARM & CONSTRUCTION MACHINERY 100 102.50 CIRCOR International, Inc. (CIR) INDUSTRIALS INDUSTRIAL EQUIPMENT & COMPONENTS 100 97.50 The Middleby Corporation (MIDD) INDUSTRIALS DIVERSIFIED MACHINERY 100 103.75 REITs/REAL ESTATE PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT) REITS REIT-MORTGAGE 95 98.75 PotlatchDeltic Corporation (PCH) REITS REIT-SPECIALTY 90 86.25 CoStar Group, Inc. (CSGP) REITS REAL ESTATE SERVICES 90 90.00 Weyerhaeuser Company (WY) REITS REIT-SPECIALTY 90 87.50 STAG Industrial, Inc. (STAG) REITS REIT-INDUSTRIAL 85 85.00 Prologis, Inc. (PLD) REITS REIT-INDUSTRIAL 85 88.75 SERVICES Churchill Downs (CHDN) SERVICES GAMBLING 110 111.25 Tapestry, Inc. (TPR) SERVICES LUXURY GOODS 110 92.50 Genuine Parts Company (GPC) SERVICES SPECIALTY RETAIL 105 103.75 Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (PAG) SERVICES AUTO & TRUCK DEALERSHIPS 105 105.00 Forrester Research, Inc. (FORR) SERVICES CONSULTING SERVICES 105 87.50 Medifast, Inc. (MED) SERVICES PERSONAL SERVICES 100 97.50 Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (WSM) SERVICES SPECIALTY RETAIL 100 97.50 Brunswick Corporation (BC) SERVICES LEISURE 100 100.00 Lowe's Companies, Inc. (LOW) SERVICES HOME IMPROVEMENT RETAIL 100 100.00 Shoe Carnival, Inc. (SCVL) SERVICES APPAREL RETAIL 100 98.75 The New York Times Company (NYT) SERVICES PUBLSIHING 100 91.25 BJ's Restaurants, Inc. (BJRI) SERVICES RESTAURANTS 100 93.75 O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (ORLY) SERVICES AUTO PARTS STORES 100 98.75 Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (TXRH) SERVICES RESTAURANTS 100 95.00 TECHNOLOGY Littelfuse, Inc. (LFUS) TECHNOLOGY ELECTRONIC COMPONENTS 110 105.00 Cree, Inc. (CREE) TECHNOLOGY SEMICONDUCTOR EQUIPMENT & MATERIALS 110 102.50 Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (KLIC) TECHNOLOGY SEMICONDUCTOR EQUIPMENT & MATERIALS 105 87.50 Seagate Technology plc (STX) TECHNOLOGY COMPUTER HARDWARE 100 73.75 HP Inc. (HPQ) TECHNOLOGY COMPUTER HARDWARE 100 96.25 Ubiquiti Inc. (UI) TECHNOLOGY COMMUNICATION EQUIPMENT 100 87.50 Fortive Corp. (FTV) TECHNOLOGY SCIENTIFIC & TECHNICAL INSTRUMENTS 100 102.50 Autodesk, Inc. (ADSK) TECHNOLOGY SOFTWARE-APPLICATION 100 93.75 Cerence, Inc. (CRNC) TECHNOLOGY SOFTWARE-APPLICATION 100 90.00 Dynatrace (DT) TECHNOLOGY SOFTWARE-APPLICATION 100 91.25 NETGEAR, Inc. (NTGR) TECHNOLOGY COMMUNICATION EQUIPMENT 100 100.00 Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (SYKE) TECHNOLOGY INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY SERVICES 100 95.00 UTILITIES Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) UTILITIES UTILITIES-REGULATED ELECTRIC 100 97.50 American Electric Power Company, Inc. (AEP) UTILITIES UTILITIES-REGULATED ELECTRIC 100 88.75 The Southern Company (SO) UTILITIES UTILITIES-REGULATED ELECTRIC 95 78.75 Ameren Corporation (AEE) UTILITIES UTILITIES-REGULATED ELECTRIC 95 101.25 WEC Energy Group, Inc. (WEC) UTILITIES UTILITIES-REGULATED ELECTRIC 95 95.00 NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) UTILITIES UTILITIES-REGULATED ELECTRIC 90 90.00

Disclosure: I am/we are long FPRX, LVGO, KLIC, ADSK, DT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.