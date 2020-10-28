If Stocks Tumble On Election Worries, Here Are The Top Stocks To Buy
The best sectors to focus your attention on now.
The highest-rated stocks worth adding to your watch list.
Why high-volatility ahead of elections could create a great buy opportunity.
The fast-approaching U.S. Presidential election is causing volatility to climb as investors flatten out, creating an opportunity for investors to pick up shares in top stocks on down days.
I wrote previously that extrapolating personal opinions to the market's long-term behavior could be the biggest risk facing investors right now and that remains true. Historically, making investment decisions based on political bias hasn't panned out because markets often "buck so-called conventional wisdom."
On September 26, I said it's time to buy large-cap stocks following September's sell-off. Since then, we retested the prior high on the S&P 500 (SPY) before retreating since mid-October. Using any additional weakness in the coming week to buy could pay off given there's plenty of money parked in low-yielding bonds and money markets eager to shift to higher-returning assets. Legging into names on your watch list could be particularly smart on larger-than-normal down days.
Since 2000, the S&P 500 has fallen 3% or more 84 times and the average and median return in the 30 days following those big drops is 1.07% and 2.3%. Returns have been even better in the past decade. The market's returned an average and median 1.6% and 3.1% in the month after a down 3% day since 2010. Overall, nearly 90% of down 3% days have seen a higher close at some point in the following 30 days since 2000, suggesting big down days are an attractive entry point for investors.
Therefore, if election uncertainty causes volatility that includes big down days, then buying top-scoring stocks in strong sectors and industries could be very profit friendly.
The best sectors to buy now
Weekly, we rank major sectors to discover what baskets have tailwinds or headwinds, and to find developing sector trends. After ranking each sector, we highlight the highest scoring stocks within them so our members can add them to their watch lists.
Our ranking system, which is explained more here, comprises 7 factors influencing the direction of future stock prices:
- Forward earnings growth expectations
- Historical trends in reporting earnings that beat Wall Street estimates
- Insider buying
- Short-term and long-term institutional money flow
- Forward valuation relative to historical valuation
- Contra-trend short interest analysis
- Quarterly seasonality over the past decade
Currently, the best large-cap sectors are industrials, consumer goods, utilities, basic materials, and financials. Consumer goods, financials, basics, and industrials are best in mid-cap, while the top small-cap sectors are basics, industrials, consumer, services, and financials. Your odds of catching alpha are best if you fish for ideas within those sectors.
Industrials have been strong since summer, but notably, financials and basics have been steadily improving as technology has shifted to neutral. It's best to stay industry and stock-specific in neutral or below average scoring baskets (see further below for a list of top stocks in all sectors).
The top-rated stocks to buy
Our universe includes over 1,500 institutional-quality stocks, and every week, we score them to separate potential winners from losers. You can view a video discussion of our methodology below.
Overall, because stock prices follow earnings over time, insiders buy for one reason. Money flow reflects institutional sentiment, and seasonal patterns can rhyme, our system offers members a consistent stream of high-quality stock ideas.
This week, we highlighted over 100 top stocks across large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap stocks, including these 70 stocks. The following stocks run the gamut, so I'm confident a few of the names on this list will resonate with you. I've also highlighted those stock that saw the biggest jump in our score this week for convenience.
|
Best by Sector
|
10/22/2020
|
4-WEEK MA
|
Company Name
|
Symbol
|
Sector
|
INDUSTRY
|
SCORE
|
SCORE
|
BASIC MATERIALS
|
Cleveland-Cliffs Inc.
|
(CLF)
|
BASIC MATERIALS
|
STEEL
|
110
|
105.00
|
Dow Inc.
|
(DOW)
|
BASIC MATERIALS
|
CHEMICALS
|
100
|
95.00
|
Compass Minerals International, Inc.
|
(CMP)
|
BASIC MATERIALS
|
OTHER INDUSTRIAL METALS & MINING
|
100
|
98.75
|
Avient Corporation
|
(AVNT)
|
BASIC MATERIALS
|
SPECIALTY CHEMICALS
|
100
|
96.25
|
Corteva Inc.
|
(CTVA)
|
BASIC MATERIALS
|
AGRICULTURAL INPUTS
|
100
|
100.00
|
United States Lime & Minerals, Inc.
|
(USLM)
|
BASIC MATERIALS
|
BUILDING MATERIALS
|
100
|
93.75
|
Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc.
|
(SCHN)
|
BASIC MATERIALS
|
STEEL
|
95
|
90.00
|
Eastman Chemical Company
|
(EMN)
|
BASIC MATERIALS
|
CHEMICALS
|
95
|
91.25
|
Commercial Metals Company
|
(CMC)
|
BASIC MATERIALS
|
STEEL
|
95
|
95.00
|
FMC Corporation
|
(FMC)
|
BASIC MATERIALS
|
AGRICULTURAL INPUTS
|
95
|
93.75
|
PPG Industries, Inc.
|
(PPG)
|
BASIC MATERIALS
|
SPECIALTY CHEMICALS
|
95
|
93.75
|
Agnico Eagle Mines Limited
|
(AEM)
|
BASIC MATERIALS
|
GOLD
|
95
|
92.50
|
The Sherwin-Williams Company
|
(SHW)
|
BASIC MATERIALS
|
SPECIALTY CHEMICALS
|
95
|
96.25
|
United States Steel Corporation
|
(X)
|
BASIC MATERIALS
|
STEEL
|
95
|
82.50
|
Ferro Corp.
|
(FOE)
|
BASIC MATERIALS
|
SPECIALTY CHEMICALS
|
95
|
97.50
|
CONSUMER GOODS
|
Ethan Allen Interiors Inc.
|
(ETH)
|
CONSUMER GOODS
|
FURNISHINGS, FIXTURES & APPLIANCES
|
105
|
96.25
|
Polaris Inc.
|
(PII)
|
CONSUMER GOODS
|
RECREATIONAL VEHICLES
|
105
|
103.75
|
Cars.com Inc.
|
(CARS)
|
CONSUMER GOODS
|
AUTO & TRUCK DEALERSHIPS
|
105
|
105.00
|
General Motors Company
|
(GM)
|
CONSUMER GOODS
|
AUTO MANUFACTURERS
|
105
|
98.75
|
The Hain Celestial Group, Inc.
|
(HAIN)
|
CONSUMER GOODS
|
PACKAGED FOODS
|
105
|
103.75
|
Tenneco Inc.
|
(TEN)
|
CONSUMER GOODS
|
AUTO PARTS
|
105
|
92.50
|
Newell Brands Inc.
|
(NWL)
|
CONSUMER GOODS
|
HOUSEHOLD & PERSONAL PRODUCTS
|
100
|
100.00
|
Wolverine World Wide, Inc.
|
(WWW)
|
CONSUMER GOODS
|
FOOTWEAR & ACCESSORIES
|
100
|
103.75
|
Ball Corporation
|
(BLL)
|
CONSUMER GOODS
|
PACKAGING & CONTAINERS
|
100
|
100.00
|
Mattel, Inc.
|
(MAT)
|
CONSUMER GOODS
|
LEISURE
|
100
|
91.25
|
PVH Corp.
|
(PVH)
|
CONSUMER GOODS
|
APPAREL MANUFACTURING
|
100
|
97.50
|
Yeti Holdings
|
(YETI)
|
CONSUMER GOODS
|
LEISURE
|
100
|
92.50
|
ENERGY
|
Delek Logistics Partners, LP
|
(DKL)
|
ENERGY
|
OIL & GAS MIDSTREAM
|
95
|
93.75
|
Precision Drilling Corporation
|
(PDS)
|
ENERGY
|
OIL & GAS DRILLING
|
85
|
83.75
|
Hoegh LNG Partners LP
|
(HMLP)
|
ENERGY
|
OIL & GAS MIDSTREAM
|
80
|
66.25
|
DCP Midstream, LP
|
(DCP)
|
ENERGY
|
OIL & GAS MIDSTREAM
|
80
|
66.25
|
FINANCIALS
|
Cincinnati Financial Corporation
|
(CINF)
|
FINANCIALS
|
INSURANCE-PROPERTY & CASUALTY
|
105
|
98.75
|
Greenhill & Co., Inc.
|
(GHL)
|
FINANCIALS
|
CAPITAL MARKETS
|
105
|
96.25
|
Bank of Montreal
|
(BMO)
|
FINANCIALS
|
BANKS-DIVERSIFIED
|
100
|
101.25
|
Invesco Ltd.
|
(IVZ)
|
FINANCIALS
|
ASSET MANAGEMENT
|
100
|
88.75
|
T. Rowe Price Group, Inc.
|
(TROW)
|
FINANCIALS
|
ASSET MANAGEMENT
|
100
|
95.00
|
BlackRock, Inc.
|
(BLK)
|
FINANCIALS
|
ASSET MANAGEMENT
|
100
|
96.25
|
Stifel Financial Corp.
|
(SF)
|
FINANCIALS
|
CAPITAL MARKETS
|
100
|
98.75
|
Aon plc
|
(AON)
|
FINANCIALS
|
INSURANCE BROKERS
|
100
|
103.75
|
Brown & Brown, Inc.
|
(BRO)
|
FINANCIALS
|
INSURANCE BROKERS
|
100
|
103.75
|
Affiliated Managers Group, Inc.
|
(AMG)
|
FINANCIALS
|
ASSET MANAGEMENT
|
100
|
85.00
|
PRA Group, Inc.
|
(PRAA)
|
FINANCIALS
|
CREDIT SERVICES
|
100
|
91.25
|
LendingTree, Inc.
|
(TREE)
|
FINANCIALS
|
MORTGAGE FINANCE
|
100
|
100.00
|
HEALTHCARE
|
Five Prime Therapeutics,
|
(FPRX)
|
HEALTHCARE
|
BIOTECHNOLOGY
|
110
|
92.50
|
Cutera, Inc.
|
(CUTR)
|
HEALTHCARE
|
MEDICAL DEVICES
|
105
|
91.25
|
Livongo Health, Inc.
|
(LVGO)
|
HEALTHCARE
|
MEDICAL DEVICES
|
105
|
97.50
|
Patterson Companies, Inc.
|
(PDCO)
|
HEALTHCARE
|
MEDICAL DISTRIBUTION
|
100
|
95.00
|
Quest Diagnostics Incorporated
|
(DGX)
|
HEALTHCARE
|
DIAGNOSTICS & RESEARCH
|
100
|
82.50
|
Covetrus Inc.
|
(CVET)
|
HEALTHCARE
|
HEALTH INFORMATION SERVICES
|
100
|
92.50
|
DaVita Inc.
|
(DVA)
|
HEALTHCARE
|
SPECIALIZED HEALTH SERVICES
|
100
|
96.25
|
Triple-S Management Corporation
|
(GTS)
|
HEALTHCARE
|
HEALTHCARE PLANS
|
100
|
88.75
|
Medpace Holdings, Inc.
|
(MEDP)
|
HEALTHCARE
|
DIAGNOSTICS & RESEARCH
|
100
|
102.50
|
Medtronic plc
|
(MDT)
|
HEALTHCARE
|
MEDICAL DEVICES
|
95
|
92.50
|
UnitedHealth Group Incorporated
|
(UNH)
|
HEALTHCARE
|
HEALTHCARE PLANS
|
95
|
93.75
|
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited
|
(RDY)
|
HEALTHCARE
|
DRUG MANUFACTURERS
|
95
|
97.50
|
The Ensign Group, Inc.
|
(ENSG)
|
HEALTHCARE
|
LONG-TERM CARE FACILITIES
|
95
|
95.00
|
PerkinElmer, Inc.
|
(PKI)
|
HEALTHCARE
|
DIAGNOSTICS & RESEARCH
|
95
|
95.00
|
Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc.
|
(ACHC)
|
HEALTHCARE
|
SPECIALIZED HEALTH SERVICES
|
95
|
91.25
|
Accuray Incorporated
|
(ARAY)
|
HEALTHCARE
|
MEDICAL DEVICES
|
95
|
86.25
|
Editas Medicine, Inc.
|
(EDIT)
|
HEALTHCARE
|
BIOTECHNOLOGY
|
95
|
73.75
|
Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc.
|
(HALO)
|
HEALTHCARE
|
BIOTECHNOLOGY
|
95
|
88.75
|
Immunomedics, Inc.
|
(IMMU)
|
HEALTHCARE
|
BIOTECHNOLOGY
|
95
|
90.00
|
Invacare Corporation
|
(IVC)
|
HEALTHCARE
|
MEDICAL DEVICES
|
95
|
90.00
|
Meridian Bioscience, Inc.
|
(VIVO)
|
HEALTHCARE
|
DIAGNOSTICS & RESEARCH
|
95
|
83.75
|
INDUSTRIALS
|
Axon Enterprises
|
(AAXN)
|
INDUSTRIALS
|
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
|
110
|
105.00
|
Avis Budget Group
|
(CAR)
|
INDUSTRIALS
|
RENTAL & LEASING SERVICES
|
110
|
103.75
|
AeroVironment, Inc.
|
(AVAV)
|
INDUSTRIALS
|
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
|
105
|
72.50
|
Trinity Industries, Inc.
|
(TRN)
|
INDUSTRIALS
|
RAILROADS
|
100
|
87.50
|
Paychex, Inc.
|
(PAYX)
|
INDUSTRIALS
|
STAFFING & EMPLOYMENT SERVICES
|
100
|
101.25
|
Granite Construction Incorporated
|
(GVA)
|
INDUSTRIALS
|
ENGINEERING & CONSTRUCTION
|
100
|
86.25
|
Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc.
|
(AIT)
|
INDUSTRIALS
|
INDUSTRIAL DISTRIBUTION
|
100
|
83.75
|
Avery Dennison Corporation
|
(AVY)
|
INDUSTRIALS
|
BUSINESS EQUIPMENT & SUPPLIES
|
100
|
96.25
|
Parker-Hannifin Corporation
|
(PH)
|
INDUSTRIALS
|
INDUSTRIAL EQUIPMENT & COMPONENTS
|
100
|
100.00
|
Griffon Corp.
|
(GFF)
|
INDUSTRIALS
|
TOOLS & ACCESSORIES
|
100
|
100.00
|
Astec Industries, Inc.
|
(ASTE)
|
INDUSTRIALS
|
FARM & CONSTRUCTION MACHINERY
|
100
|
102.50
|
CIRCOR International, Inc.
|
(CIR)
|
INDUSTRIALS
|
INDUSTRIAL EQUIPMENT & COMPONENTS
|
100
|
97.50
|
The Middleby Corporation
|
(MIDD)
|
INDUSTRIALS
|
DIVERSIFIED MACHINERY
|
100
|
103.75
|
REITs/REAL ESTATE
|
PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust
|
(PMT)
|
REITS
|
REIT-MORTGAGE
|
95
|
98.75
|
PotlatchDeltic Corporation
|
(PCH)
|
REITS
|
REIT-SPECIALTY
|
90
|
86.25
|
CoStar Group, Inc.
|
(CSGP)
|
REITS
|
REAL ESTATE SERVICES
|
90
|
90.00
|
Weyerhaeuser Company
|
(WY)
|
REITS
|
REIT-SPECIALTY
|
90
|
87.50
|
STAG Industrial, Inc.
|
(STAG)
|
REITS
|
REIT-INDUSTRIAL
|
85
|
85.00
|
Prologis, Inc.
|
(PLD)
|
REITS
|
REIT-INDUSTRIAL
|
85
|
88.75
|
SERVICES
|
Churchill Downs
|
(CHDN)
|
SERVICES
|
GAMBLING
|
110
|
111.25
|
Tapestry, Inc.
|
(TPR)
|
SERVICES
|
LUXURY GOODS
|
110
|
92.50
|
Genuine Parts Company
|
(GPC)
|
SERVICES
|
SPECIALTY RETAIL
|
105
|
103.75
|
Penske Automotive Group, Inc.
|
(PAG)
|
SERVICES
|
AUTO & TRUCK DEALERSHIPS
|
105
|
105.00
|
Forrester Research, Inc.
|
(FORR)
|
SERVICES
|
CONSULTING SERVICES
|
105
|
87.50
|
Medifast, Inc.
|
(MED)
|
SERVICES
|
PERSONAL SERVICES
|
100
|
97.50
|
Williams-Sonoma, Inc.
|
(WSM)
|
SERVICES
|
SPECIALTY RETAIL
|
100
|
97.50
|
Brunswick Corporation
|
(BC)
|
SERVICES
|
LEISURE
|
100
|
100.00
|
Lowe's Companies, Inc.
|
(LOW)
|
SERVICES
|
HOME IMPROVEMENT RETAIL
|
100
|
100.00
|
Shoe Carnival, Inc.
|
(SCVL)
|
SERVICES
|
APPAREL RETAIL
|
100
|
98.75
|
The New York Times Company
|
(NYT)
|
SERVICES
|
PUBLSIHING
|
100
|
91.25
|
BJ's Restaurants, Inc.
|
(BJRI)
|
SERVICES
|
RESTAURANTS
|
100
|
93.75
|
O'Reilly Automotive, Inc.
|
(ORLY)
|
SERVICES
|
AUTO PARTS STORES
|
100
|
98.75
|
Texas Roadhouse, Inc.
|
(TXRH)
|
SERVICES
|
RESTAURANTS
|
100
|
95.00
|
TECHNOLOGY
|
Littelfuse, Inc.
|
(LFUS)
|
TECHNOLOGY
|
ELECTRONIC COMPONENTS
|
110
|
105.00
|
Cree, Inc.
|
(CREE)
|
TECHNOLOGY
|
SEMICONDUCTOR EQUIPMENT & MATERIALS
|
110
|
102.50
|
Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc.
|
(KLIC)
|
TECHNOLOGY
|
SEMICONDUCTOR EQUIPMENT & MATERIALS
|
105
|
87.50
|
Seagate Technology plc
|
(STX)
|
TECHNOLOGY
|
COMPUTER HARDWARE
|
100
|
73.75
|
HP Inc.
|
(HPQ)
|
TECHNOLOGY
|
COMPUTER HARDWARE
|
100
|
96.25
|
Ubiquiti Inc.
|
(UI)
|
TECHNOLOGY
|
COMMUNICATION EQUIPMENT
|
100
|
87.50
|
Fortive Corp.
|
(FTV)
|
TECHNOLOGY
|
SCIENTIFIC & TECHNICAL INSTRUMENTS
|
100
|
102.50
|
Autodesk, Inc.
|
(ADSK)
|
TECHNOLOGY
|
SOFTWARE-APPLICATION
|
100
|
93.75
|
Cerence, Inc.
|
(CRNC)
|
TECHNOLOGY
|
SOFTWARE-APPLICATION
|
100
|
90.00
|
Dynatrace
|
(DT)
|
TECHNOLOGY
|
SOFTWARE-APPLICATION
|
100
|
91.25
|
NETGEAR, Inc.
|
(NTGR)
|
TECHNOLOGY
|
COMMUNICATION EQUIPMENT
|
100
|
100.00
|
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated
|
(SYKE)
|
TECHNOLOGY
|
INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY SERVICES
|
100
|
95.00
|
UTILITIES
|
Duke Energy Corporation
|
(DUK)
|
UTILITIES
|
UTILITIES-REGULATED ELECTRIC
|
100
|
97.50
|
American Electric Power Company, Inc.
|
(AEP)
|
UTILITIES
|
UTILITIES-REGULATED ELECTRIC
|
100
|
88.75
|
The Southern Company
|
(SO)
|
UTILITIES
|
UTILITIES-REGULATED ELECTRIC
|
95
|
78.75
|
Ameren Corporation
|
(AEE)
|
UTILITIES
|
UTILITIES-REGULATED ELECTRIC
|
95
|
101.25
|
WEC Energy Group, Inc.
|
(WEC)
|
UTILITIES
|
UTILITIES-REGULATED ELECTRIC
|
95
|
95.00
|
NextEra Energy, Inc.
|
(NEE)
|
UTILITIES
|
UTILITIES-REGULATED ELECTRIC
|
90
|
90.00
Never miss a money-making idea. Get all the ideas we sent to members this week, plus weekly large cap, mid cap, small cap and ADR rankings. Know what sectors, industries, and stocks to buy and when to buy them. Over 400 bps of excess return in the following 52 weeks since 2017. Free trial, special introductory pricing, and you can cancel anytime. Join the conversation. Sign up for Top Stocks For Tomorrow.
Disclosure: I am/we are long FPRX, LVGO, KLIC, ADSK, DT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.