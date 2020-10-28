Apple is showing investors it’s not willing to make a major move just to “win now,” especially if it would cost the company financially down the road.

Apple had a chance to simultaneously blow up the streaming and film industries in the same way it blew up the music and tech space but smartly opted against it.

Both streamers were far apart on a potential price tag which ultimately led to the deal falling through, realistically making all sides winners as this could have been a one-sided result.

Recently we learned MGM was wading into the waters with an offer for its latest James Bond film 'No Time To Die' but was spurned by Apple and Netflix.

With theaters still in a perpetual holding pattern, the “screen to stream” scenario has become the most viable option for many studios looking to recoup some of its costs.

Leave it to James Bond to shake and stir up the box office both at the same time.

Thus far we’ve seen just about all the major players send various projects to various streamers and recently we learned MGM was wading into the waters with an offer for its latest James Bond film No Time To Die.

While Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) and Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) were reportedly both approached, both turned down the offer and MGM in turn rolled up shop and will keep the movie itself. But for investors, especially in Apple, the question becomes, was it worth it to turn down a “license to stream?”

First as always, some background.

When COVID first started impacting the country in March, MGM along with many other distributors began playing release date roulette with its projects. Chief among the early switches was Disney’s (NYSE:DIS) Mulan and MGM’s No Time To Die.

Both would move multiple times with Mulan eventually going to Disney+(premium). With Bond though it was always assumed it would just be held for when things got back to whatever normal will eventually be.

So you can imagine the surprise when it was reported MGM was taking it out for bids. The two players in particular getting attention were Apple and Netflix. It is very possible MGM went to Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and others as well, but the coverage has thus far been very limited to that pair – though nobody is talking on the record.

Still the actions by all parties do speak for themselves.

I’m looking at this mainly from the Apple tilt but I do want to quickly touch on Netflix’s involvement. The reported price tag for No Time To Die was at least $600 million (which some estimates going as high as $800 million), which also would have presumably included caveats to bring the whole catalog over – or so one would hope.

Netflix loves content and it has shown it has no problem spending outrageous sums to acquire it, but I don’t see a scenario where spending $600 million would have lured enough new customers over to validate the deal. Yes, Bond is a massive draw, but Netflix has more subscribers than any other streaming service and enough content in its pipeline to keep everyone happy – the company didn’t need Bond.

Now Apple, on the other hand, is more of a fascinating proposal as its new service is looking to build a base and clearly looking for catalog content. The Bond franchise would have helped with both areas at a key time in its life cycle. Even if Apple took Disney’s approach and added an up-charge, it likely wouldn’t have been high and you can just as easily make a case that there wouldn’t even be one.

Imagine being able to spend just $5 to see this movie?

It would be a bargain basement price and the added value would have been through the roof. For the price of a ticket (depending on your area) you’d be getting three to four months of content. Buy for Bond, stay for literally everything else, what do you have to lose?

Well, for Apple – a lot.

Apple was already overspending with its $350-400 million offer, but for a franchise like this in this type of situation, it’s worth the additional spend. However, there comes a point where “win now” means “lose later” and doubling that number would have been ridiculous. Shareholders would have been right to question the impact, no matter what the potential gain could have been.

It just wasn’t worth it.

The same can actually be said for MGM as Bond is a billion-dollar property. Going below the $600 million price tag would have in all likelihood meant losing money. We also aren’t talking about tens of millions here, it’s more than like hundreds and it all because so many people have a stake here.

“There are licensing fees that need to be paid to United Artists, co-run by Megan Ellison’s Annapurna and MGM, and to Universal Pictures, which is currently set to distribute the movie internationally. Then there are generous box office bonus deals for stars [Daniel] Craig, Rami Malek as well as director Cary Fukunaga and others. There is also the $50 million or more spent on marketing the movie, which has been (so far) twice delayed.” – The Hollywood Reporter

That’s also not even touching on the Broccoli family who controls a significant part of the license and various product partnerships that are in play that would have had to also be brought into the mix. It was just a lot of headache for what ultimately would have been a one-sided deal had the other side given in.

Though this game of hypotheticals is just that – hypothetical because no deal was reached and honestly both sides probably walked away winners.

I understand MGM’s desperation here – and to be clear, it was a move borne out of desperation, but through no fault of its own. After all, when you are counting on one movie to fuel your others and a once-in-a-lifetime event happens that causes this level of massive and costly delays, this and corresponding moves like this is what happens.

It’s also a shining example of why we’ve yet to see the modern-day blockbuster go the “screen-to-stream” route. The studios (and I’m looking specifically at players like Disney) would be leaving a lot of money on the table and investors wouldn’t (and shouldn’t) be okay with that.

Yes, you can say the theatrical model is dead but this is precisely why it’s not. Even though Warner Bros.' Tenet got smacked around the domestic box office, it still made a respectable amount globally. There’s a reason for that and the bigger the brand the bigger the potential haul. This type of deal for a movie of this caliber is one that could easily de-value future installments for it and as well as others.

It’s just an overly risky proposition to take and nobody on either side of the equation wants to go first.

By Easter 2021 (the latest release date for No Time To Die), we could also realistically be in a place where theaters are opened across the country and it wouldn’t surprise to see an influx of people ready to return. Or even more likely this will slip once again.

Apple and MGM both stuck to their guns here and you have to respect that – it actually is a bit refreshing for Apple investors as it shows the company is not panicking at its service’s perceived slowish start. Its team appears to be settling into the “slow and steady” mantra that’s never been one of its strong suits.

Remember Apple dipped its toe in the streaming waters earlier this year when it acquired Tom Hanks’ Greyhound, so it has a good mindset on what the returns are for a normal film. It also knows what it has in the pipeline (i.e., a first-look deal with Martin Scorsese, among other things), so it was smart not to rush to get to that point early, especially when it seems like the gradual gain approach is working.

Financials and logistics aside, if you just imagine the possibility for a second of what could have been it shows the amount of restraint that had to have been employed by Apple.

This had all the making of a massive game-changer.

This was a chance for Apple to simultaneously blow up the streaming and film industries in the same way it blew up the music and tech space – and it makes complete sense why the company opted not to… for now.

After all, in this industry never say never (again).

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.