This creates a nice situation where good earnings should lift shares and downside is modest, as there aren't expectations built into the stock price yet.

Tecnoglass (TGLS) is a Colombian window and architectural glass maker. It produces glass for all sorts of applications, from individual family homes and residential apartment buildings up to marquee projects such as airports, museums, and hotels.

Tecnoglass' laminated glass graces the Hyatt Centric; Fort Lauderdale, Florida. | Source: Company website.

The company went public via SPAC years ago (back when that was still a red flag), and indeed, Tecnoglass' flaws soon became apparent. Management struggled to get up to speed with international accounting standards (it's a big jump from being a family-run Colombian small business to having a Nasdaq listing). Additionally, the company's capital allocation decisions, such as paying a huge dividend while barely generating cash flow, also perplexed outsiders.

Throw in a consistently weak Colombian economy, and TGLS stock has been an underperformer since its public markets debut:

This is entirely reasonable given management's iffy execution thus far as a public company and the poor macroeconomic backdrop in its domestic Colombian market.

However, at some point, enough is enough. Tecnoglass did report its best results as a public company in 2019, and based on the current housing boom, things should get even better than they were last year for the company going forward.

Thus, this sets up an asymmetric play ahead of Q3 earnings on November 6th. If the company announces stronger-than-expected results, the stock should head back to pre-pandemic levels of $8 or higher. And if earnings don't come in hot, the stock probably doesn't do much of anything, given that it has been flat all summer and fall anyway. Expectations are low, yet the company's industry is booming. And, three months ago, Tecnoglass itself quietly reported a record backlog coming out of Q2:

[W]e are now seeing quoting and bidding activity that is in line with pre-pandemic levels, as reflected by our record backlog. On the residential side, our business has accelerated in recent months supported by low interest rates and de-urbanization trends driving new home starts. We believe these positive tailwinds coupled with our lean cost structure and strong liquidity leave us well positioned to maintain our industry leading margins as we work to deepen our presence and capture additional share in attractive U.S. markets.”

The company said this back at the beginning of August. Since then, the housing market has only gained strength. If Tecnoglass was already seeing a strong uptick in its end-market activity by early August, I think there's a real chance that it's going to announce some excellent numbers and guidance next week.

And What About Colombia?

There's also the Colombia factor. When Tecnoglass went public back in 2014, the company routinely got something like 30% of its revenues from its domestic Colombian market. Alas, the price of oil collapsed in late 2014, and since then, the country's economy has largely been in a funk. There was a nascent Colombian economic recovery in 2018, but things rolled over again subsequently.

As a result, Tecnoglass' business in Colombia has come to a virtual halt. Last quarter, just 3.4% of its revenues came from outside of the United States. You can't get much lower than that.

This is tens of millions of dollars of lost revenue annually for Tecnoglass, because the company's other markets have stopped functioning normally. From this point, the company's revenues in Colombia can't go down any more - once you're already at zero, optionality only runs in one direction. Yet, at some point, Colombia's economy will start going again to some degree - lockdowns in Colombia have ended and the borders are open, so perhaps some foreign investors will start looking to start up development projects again with the exchange rate currently at a very favorable level for new investments.

The Colombian peso has devalued sharply this year (higher chart equals a weaker peso). This helps Tecnoglass, as its costs decline selling to the U.S. and it also attracts foreign capital to develop new projects in Colombia. Source | Bloomberg.

In any case, for FY '19, the company earned 55 cents a share in profits on record revenues of $431 million. For all the drama around the Tecnoglass and its faltering stock price, actual revenue growth had been consistently strong up until COVID-19 hit:

The issue that had caused the stock price weakness was arguably erosion in gross margins. This figure slipped from 37% to 31% between 2016 and last year. That's not entirely surprising, as the company's revenue mix has shifted toward the more competitive U.S. market instead of Colombia. And you don't get great pricing in a soft market; Tecnoglass' key South Florida market, in particular, was not firing on all cylinders in recent years.

Now, with COVID-19, however, the housing market has positively exploded. And from what I can tell, it seems like Florida, in particular, is enjoying some of the best momentum of all. From the South Florida Business Journal, we find that:

There was a flurry of sales activity in the South Florida housing market in September, and this time condos joined in the surge, according to the Florida Realtors. Single-family homes sales jumped 24.6% to 4,567 in the tri-county area, compared to the same month a year ago. The median sales price climbed 14% to $419,000. The numbers were similarly positive statewide, as single-family home sales were up 22% and the median sales price grew 13.2% to $300,000.



While condo sales haven't fallen sharply during the Covid-19 pandemic, there was a sharp rebound in September. There were 3,939 condo/townhouse sales in South Florida, a 12.1% increase. The median sales price was up 10.6% to $220,000. Throughout Florida, condo/townhouse sales soared 25.3% while the median was price increased 12.7% to $217,500.

Double-digit growth - especially in condos - is great news for Tecnoglass, since it has its most extensive sales network in Florida. It also has some unique products, such as its patented hurricane-proof windows, that have particular appeal in that market.

To be fair, it's not all good news for Tecnoglass. Some commercial real estate markets that it sells into are certainly going to be down as a result of the economic effects of the virus. And the pandemic hasn't had a beneficial impact on housing in Colombia, unlike the U.S., as there hasn't been a similar combination of stimulus and cheap mortgages to drive consumption. However, as discussed above, when the company's revenues from Colombia were already at effectively zero, there's minimal downside left out of that market anyway.

Looking Ahead With Q3 On Deck

On balance, it seems revenues, and thus EBITDA and profits, go up from here in the short run at least, and perhaps through the whole next economic cycle. Tecnoglass should report both stronger earnings and improved guidance in less than two weeks.

At that point, people may ask why TGLS stock is selling for 10x 2019 earnings when the business will be stronger post-COVID-19 than it was prior. Furthermore, it's at less than 6x EBITDA as the housing market has started to boom, particularly in the pivotal Florida market.

Those valuation ratios also serve as downside protection. Even if management somehow fails to capitalize on the big upturn in its prospects in Florida, the company is already profitable and cheap enough that the stock should only marginally fall.

Shares haven't moved up at all since June, and are still down 30% since COVID-19 kicked off. That simply isn't going to last as soon as they announce further housing momentum.

Look, I don't love this company management. Tecnoglass has done very little to inspire confidence in its now six years as a public company. I don't understand some of the decisions management has made, particularly around the former dividend policy, and also trying to expand in Europe and the Middle East instead of focusing on the company's core markets. Tecnoglass has hardly reached its full potential in the U.S. market, so why bother trying to set up a global empire at this point?

It's not hard to see a scenario where TGLS stock remains a value trap that just meanders in the $5-6 range going forward if the company's results stall out here. That said, the company was earning 55 cents/share pre-pandemic and should be enjoying a big boon right now. 10x normal earnings with a major tailwind for the business is worth a shot.

Let's see how the earnings are on November 6. I think they could surprise some folks. And if they don't, the stock has very little way of high expectations, so the downside shouldn't be too significant.

