Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (RARE) CEO Emil Kakkis on Q3 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Joshua Higa

Good afternoon and welcome to the Ultragenyx financial results and corporate conference call for the third quarter 2020. We have issued a press release detailing our financial results, which you can find on our website at ultragenyx.com. I am Joshua Higa, Director of Investor Relations. Joining me on this call are Emil Kakkis, Chief Executive Officer and President; Camille Bedrosian, Chief Medical Officer; Erik Harris, Chief Commercial Officer; and Mardi Dier, our Chief Financial Officer who joined the company a couple of weeks ago. Shalini Sharp, Executive Vice President for Finance, is also on and will be available in this meeting for Q&A at the end of the scripted portion of this call.

I would like to remind investors that this call will include forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to the types of statements identified as forward-looking in our 2019 Annual Report on Form 10-K that was filed on February 14, 2020, our quarterly report on Form 10-Q that we filed today, and our subsequent periodic reports filed with the SEC, which will all be available on our website in the Investors section. These forward-looking statements represent our views only as of the date of this call and involve substantial risks and uncertainties, including many that are beyond our control. Please note that the actual results could differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking statement. For a further description of the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements, as well as risks related to our business, please see our periodic reports filed with the SEC.

I will now turn the call over to Emil.

Emil Kakkis

Good afternoon, and thank you, everyone, for joining us on today’s call. It’s been a busy week, quarter and year for Ultragenyx. This matches the fundamental part of my philosophy for the company, which is a relentless focus on execution. I am proud at how productive the company has been throughout the year across all facets of our diverse business. Regular team and development teams have gotten two new approvals in 2 weeks in June. Commercial team and all the people supporting the products have rapidly and successfully launched those products to patients in need, while still growing Crysvita in XLH and improving our annual guidance despite the global impact of COVID. The clinical team are internally and jointly working with our partner, GeneTx, has delivered a series of positive updates on our gene therapy programs and now the Angelman program and the business development team brought in the new gene therapy program for Duchenne on top of the gene therapy technology partnership announced with Daiichi Sankyo in March. We’ve been firing on all cylinders and we will provide updates on all of this progress on the call today.

Starting with our commercial programs, which provide a stable source of growth that underpins the rest of our development. Crysvita continues to perform strongly and is now bolstered by the additional tumor-reduced osteomalacia indication. In the first quarter of launch, Crysvita is off to a strong start in its first quarter, which is encouraging. We received start firms and a large number of prescribers for patients in our trials but also those naive to Dojolvi. This speaks to the unmet need for those living with LC-FAOD and to the strong relationships that we have with physicians and the major treatment centers.

Moving to our strategic collaboration with Solid Biosciences, last week, we announced that we’re developing a new gene therapy for the treatment of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy, or DMD. While there are other Duchenne programs that are far more advanced, this was a unique opportunity to combine Solid’s technology with our technology and two likeminded companies to create a next-generation gene therapy for this disease. We will combine Solid’s best-in-class microdystrophin with its potential ability to enhance blood flow to working muscles with our novel capsid, which has an excellent immune profile and is produced by a high-quality 2,000-liter HeLa cell and produces HeLa manufacturing process. We believe this could be a differentiated therapy for Duchenne that we will seek to achieve global accessibility. We look forward to collaborating with Solid to bringing new treatment forward rapidly and we will continue to update you on the progress coming out of the collaboration in the coming quarters.

Moving to Angelman, yesterday, we announced positive interim data from the ongoing Phase 1/2 study of the investigational product GTX-102 in Angelman syndrome, which is a part of the collaboration with GeneTx Biotherapeutics. GTX-102 is the first antisense oligonucleotide program for Angelman to reach the clinic and is based on the extraordinary science from Dr. Scott Dindot supported by GeneTx. In our update, all 5 patients of the first patients treated in the study have shown substantial improvements in the Clinical Global Impression scale, or CGI, tailored for some of the key domains of Angelman with a mean change score of 2.4. The positive clinical effects is supported by other endpoints and remarkable reports of changes provided by the characteristics of patients treated with GTX-102. These include 2 patients going from being nonverbal their entire lives with difficult to communicating to now using multiple words, while others are beginning to use signs, gestures and augmentative communication devices for the first time. Some patients adopted independent capabilities such as using a fork to feed themselves for the first time. Others are learning to swim on their own, and other reports include the ability to follow commands, focus on tasks, respond by name and sleep through the night. Not only were these changes profound, but they began rapidly often after just a few weeks or a few months of treatment and in some patients, after the lowest dose. In part is due to these reportedly unprecedented changes, all families have indicated a desire to continue in the study.

Turning to safety, all 5 patients at the highest doses had a serious adverse event, or SAE, of lower extremity weakness, with an elevation of protein in the CSF and now – which have now completely resolved. We believe the SAE is related to local inflammation in the region of the intrathecal administration of GTX-102. This lower extremity weakness was not observed at the lower doses in the study, where we also saw clinically meaningful responses. We believe the impact of GTX-102 is manageable with changes in dose and administration strategy. And so we expect to resume enrollment and dosing once we get an amendment filed and agreed to with the FDA. We are very excited about what we are seeing as are the patients’ families who are hearing about these results for the first time yesterday. We plan to provide additional data on these patients at the FAST Summit in December and additional safety and efficacy data on the program in 2021. Looking at these two recent developments, both Duchenne and Angelman, are very significant diseases, both in terms of unmet need and prevalence. They are aligned with our company’s strategy of developing therapies for rare disease, where there is a great – greatest need and we will leverage our various modalities and platforms to create the best treatment options for patients.

Now before I turn the call over to Mardi, I would like to start first by thanking Shalini Sharp for joining us on one last conference call, all the way from New Zealand. Shalini Sharp has been with me from the early days of the company and has been a greatly valued friend, colleague and a superb CFO. She has been instrumental in building RARE to where it is today, and it could not be here without her contribution throughout that time, the ups and downs in all the financings and all the work with many of you on the phone call. We certainly wish her the best going forward, but I just want her to know that her legacy and contribution to the company will remain with us at RARE forever.

And with that, I hand the call over to Shalini.

Shalini Sharp

Well, thank you so much, Emil, and good afternoon to everybody. I am delighted to join you all for our last quarterly conference call. I’d like to take this opportunity to thank Emil, the executive team, the finance team, the IT team and the rest of the Ultragenyx team for the extraordinary experience that I have had working here. I could not be more proud of this company, its mission to serve patients above all and its ability to effectively execute on this mission every day. I would also like to thank you all, our analysts and our investors for your support of Ultragenyx over these past years.

And with that, I am very pleased to introduce you to our new CFO, Mardi Dier. You will be in excellent hands with Mardi, and I'll now turn the call over to her to walk you through the financials for the quarter.

Mardi Dier

Well, thank you, Shalini and I am very excited to be joining Ultragenyx during its next stage of growth in helping patients with rare diseases. Shalini has been a critical part of building a fantastic team, one that I know already will make this a very smooth transition. So thank you, Shalini.

So today, we issued a press release that included a financial update, which I will briefly summarize. Total company revenue for the first 9 months of 2020 totaled $179.5 million, representing 163% growth over the same period in 2019. This includes revenue from Crysvita in Ultragenyx territories of $98.5 million, a 91% growth over 2019; and combined revenue from Mepsevii and Dojolvi totaling $18.3 million or a 78% increase compared to 2019.

Total revenue for the 3 months ending September 30, 2020, was $81.5 million. For the quarter ended September 30, 2020, Crysvita revenue in the Ultragenyx territory was $37.3 million. This included $34.1 million in collaboration revenue in the North America profit share territory and net product sales in other regions of $3.3 million. Total royalty revenue related to the sales of Crysvita in the European territory was $3.3 million. Mepsevii product revenue for the third quarter of 2020 was $4.1 million. We expect these revenues may modestly increase over time, but we do not expect there to be significant growth.

In the initial quarter after receiving U.S. FDA approval, worldwide revenue from Dojolvi was $3.9 million. This includes named patient sales and U.S. product sales. We also recognized $32.9 million of revenue related to the collaboration and license agreement with Daiichi Sankyo that was executed in March 2020. The majority of revenue from this agreement will be recognized as work is performed on the technology transfer to Daiichi. They will be recognized based on progress towards completion, not straight line, and we expect the majority of this work to be completed by the end of 2021.

Our total operating expenses were $131.8 million for the third quarter 2020, which includes research and development expenses of $87.3 million and SG&A expense of $42.1 million. We expect our R&D costs to continue increasing over time as we advance additional product candidates from preclinical development into early and pivotal clinical studies. We also expect SG&A to modestly increase over the coming quarters as we support the expansion of our existing commercial programs and the launch of Dojolvi for LC-FAOD and Crysvita for TIO. We expect the split of R&D versus SG&A expense to remain fairly consistent.

In the third quarter of 2020, we reported a net loss of $68.8 million or $1.13 per share, basic and diluted. This compares to a net loss of $113 million or $1.96 per share, basic and diluted, for the third quarter of 2019. The net loss for the third quarter of 2020 includes $11.5 million unrealized loss from the fair value adjustment on the investment in the Arcturus equity. This also includes $8.6 million in non-cash interest expense on the liability related to the sale of future royalties. For the first 9 months of 2020, net cash used in operations were $69.8 million compared to $273.3 million for the same period in 2019. We ended the third quarter 2020 with $765.5 million in cash, cash equivalents and available-for-sale investments.

I would now like to turn the call to Erik who will provide an update on our commercial performance for the quarter and an update on our guidance range for Crysvita.

Erik Harris

Thank you, Mardi. In the third quarter, Crysvita continued to deliver meaningful revenue growth. The team also launched Dojolvi for patients with long-chain fatty acid occupation disorders and Crysvita for tumor-induced osteomalacia. Our third product, Mepsevii, continues to provide a meaningful therapy to patients with MPS 7 and ultra-rare diseases. I would like to begin by providing an update on the Dojolvi launch, which is going very well. Dojolvi was approved in June by the U.S. FDA and was launched on July 22 for the treatment of all forms of LC-FAOD with a molecularly confirmed diagnosis across the 2,500 to 3,000 pediatric and adult patients in the U.S. As of the end of the third quarter, we have received approximately 120 start forms from approximately 60 unique prescribers. All 80 of the clinical trial and compassionate use patients have been converted to commercial therapy with many successfully navigating reimbursement and approximately 30% of all start forms are for patients who are naive to prior Dojolvi therapy.

The team has made significant progress on the reimbursement front in the first few months after being approved. This has led to more than 60 patients on reimbursed commercial therapy. The payer mix is approximately 70% commercial and 30% government. Some payers put formal policies in place, but most are approving Dojolvi on an exception basis during their new-to-market coverage guidelines. We continue to work closely with commercial and government payers to ensure that Dojolvi is accessible to all LC-FAOD patients, as indicated by the broad FDA label.

Dojolvi has a pharmacy benefit, and its administration process does take time as various payers establish their coverage policies. Looking forward, we will continue leveraging our established commercial infrastructure along with the fewer than 10 incremental hires we added to support the Dojolvi launch. Over time, we expect revenue from Dojolvi in the U.S. to gradually build as the launch gains even more attraction. Outside of the United States, Dojolvi has been submitted for approval with Anvisa in Brazil and has been submitted to Health Canada after being granted priority review. The discussions with EU regulators are ongoing. And with the U.S. approval, patients in other European and Latin American countries are now able to access Dojolvi through named patient programs. These programs have been a meaningful way for patients in France and Italy to gain access to this important therapy. I would like to reiterate our commitment to broad access. During these regulatory discussions and review phases, requests for named patient access will continue to be supported in all relevant countries. We continue to expect named patient sales to make up the bulk of Dojolvi sales in 2020.

Moving next to Crysvita, which was approved last quarter by the FDA for a second indication, the treatment of FGF23-related hypophosphatemia in tumor-induced osteomalacia, or TIO, we estimate there to be between 500 and 1,000 TIO patients in the U.S., with 50% having unresectable tumors. The launch for this indication has gone well, as we have been able to successfully leverage our existing infrastructure and relationships with physicians to ensure the small patient population is able to receive this important therapy.

Now, turning more broadly to Crysvita for XLH, we have been able to maintain continuity of care for just about all patients on treatment. We continue to adapt to the COVID situation by shifting more resources to digital initiatives, along with virtual personal promotions and limited in-person meetings more recently. We are also starting to see increasing success of finding more patients, leading to growth in new start forms and reimbursed patients. In Latin America, a strong patient community and KOL support continued to drive a lot of awareness and demand for Crysvita. In Brazil, the region’s largest market, we are seeing a steadily growing number of injunctions that are being granted and funded by both the state and federal governments. Similarly, in Colombia and Argentina, the number of patients on reimbursed named patient treatment, have increased. Over time, we expect Latin America to provide a more meaningful contribution to revenue as the launch of this region progresses.

Recall at the beginning of the year, pre-COVID, we established a range of $125 million to $140 million for Crysvita revenue in Ultragenyx territories. On our second quarter call, we maintained this range as we continue to evaluate the impact of the pandemic and our team’s ability to execute. Based on recent trends, we are raising the lower end of our guidance to $130 million, bringing the revised range to $130 million to $140 million. While there is still some uncertainty related to COVID as we enter the winter season and its long-term impact on Crysvita revenue, we are confident the strategies and tactics we have put in place will allow us to close out the year within this range. At peak, we continue to believe Crysvita has the potential to be a blockbuster as it will be a significant rare disease treatment for patients with XLH and TIO around the world.

With that, I will turn the call over to Camille who will provide an update on the gene therapy clinical programs.

Camille Bedrosian

Thank you, Erik, and good afternoon, everyone. Emil provided the encouraging update on our Angelman syndrome program, and I will review progress with our other clinical stage programs.

Starting with DTX301, our gene therapy program for the treatment of ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency, or OTC, OTC is the most common of urea cycle disorders caused by an inability to detoxify ammonia into urea. And patients with OTC can experience metabolic crises that could result in neurological complications, hospitalizations and coma. It also sometimes results in death. Data from our ongoing Phase 1/2 study demonstrate durable and clinically meaningful responses to DTX301. Importantly, these improvements have continued after patients discontinued their previous alternative pathway, medications and liberalized their diets. For DTX301, a fourth cohort of 3 patients at the 1x10 to the 13th genome copies per kilogram dose is ongoing using prophylactic steroids. We expect data by the end of 2020. We are also continuing Phase 3 planning and discussions with the FDA and plan to start the Phase 3 study in 2021.

Moving to DTX401 for glycogen storage disease type Ia. GSDIa is a life-threatening disease that requires patients to take cornstarch every 3 to 4 hours to avoid severe hypoglycemia, long-term complications and potentially, death. Results from the Phase 1/2 study so far show that DTX401 is changing the lives of these patients who are showing improved glucose metabolism with significant reduction in and less reliance on cornstarch. Prior to gene therapy, these levels of cornstarch reduction would have put these patients at risk for death. Safety has been acceptable to date with any transaminase elevations managed by reactive steroids. In addition to following the first 3 cohorts for longer-term data, we also are enrolling a fourth cohort of 3 patients using a prophylactic steroid regimen at the same 6x10 to the 12th genome copies per kilogram dose level. This decision is based on the value of preventing standardized use of steroids rather than reactive monitoring and treatment presents in the commercial setting. The timing of this cohort will not impact the initiation of the Phase 3 study. We are moving forward with planning our Phase 3 study for DTX401. Following meetings with the FDA and finalization of the study design, we plan to initiate the study in the first half of 2021.

With these updates, I will now turn the call back to Emil. Thank you very much.

Emil Kakkis

Thank you, Camille. Now adding to Erik’s summary on our commercial programs, have been very strong through 2020, and we are in a unique position with this robust commercial business that has 3 products simultaneously in the growth phase of launch. On top of that, we have a gene therapy platform that has delivered positive clinical results in 2020 across 3 diseases, but also continues to be a source of new pipeline opportunities and new partnerships.

Next up will be Wilson disease gene therapy, which is a larger rare disease and will be the first program internally to leverage the scalability of our HeLa manufacturing platform that is vital for larger patient populations. And behind that, we have other large indications moving ahead. This includes the newly announced Duchenne program, which is a competitive space but one that we believe we are uniquely able to bring forward. And beyond the gene therapy space, we have the exciting Angelman data from yesterday that supports that we have a potent molecule in that disease, and we have a plan in place to work through the safety issues to advance this product forward for this large and severe disease. Over the last couple of years, we have gone from a clinical stage biotech to a diversified commercial rare disease leader. With a number of large opportunities ahead of us, we will continue executing across all facets of our business with our dedicated employees across the globe and a strong balance sheet and growing revenue.

Let's move on to your questions. Operator, please provide the instructions for the Q&A portion of the call.

Brendan Smith

Hi, this is Brendan on for you Yaron. Thank you very much for taking the questions and congrats again on the progress. Just a couple of quick ones from us, I guess first on DMD. As you mentioned, there are obviously a few players already in motion here. And I totally understand it’s very early in the process. But can you just give us maybe a little bit of a sense of how you kind of plan to be differentiated in your approach maybe mechanistically, or if it’s really a matter of your capsid versus the other ones out there? And then just really quickly on the data from the gene therapy prophylactic steroid cohorts. I know you mentioned we could potentially get data from the OTC by year end, just kind of wondering about timing for the GSDIa patients? Thank you very much.

Erik Harris

Very good. Well, when I look at the Duchenne program, there are several aspects of differentiation. One is the not binding microdystrophin from Solid. The second is the capsid we have used, which has very – an excellent immune profile. And third is the ability to produce these AAV in a mammalian large-scale system, which we’ve been using now for 2 programs very successfully and produce a high-quality AAV. High-quality and many features, which are achievable with the producer selling approach is more difficult to do with transaction approach. We think with those 3 areas, we are differentiated. And combine that with the skills both companies have in the space, I think we have an opportunity to bring something special for Duchenne patients and to bring a program forward that can become accessible globally, not just in the U.S. So that’s, I think, how I would answer that question. On the prophylactic steroid timing, we are dosing patients in both groups. We will have some data on them this year. And – but neither program does the steroid cohort interfere with the initiation of Phase 3. Both programs will plan to have the prophylactic steroid approach built into the program, but it’s just helpful to us before we start Phase 3 to have done some patients and shown how it looks good. So the Phase 3 planning continues for both in prophylactic steroid data. We’ll provide some data this year on those patients.

Brendan Smith

Alright, great. Thank you very much.

Chris Raymond

Hi, thanks. Also on the DMD program, Emil, there is a hypothesis surrounding gene therapy in DMD where muscles aren’t able to be transduced maybe as efficiently as they would normally because of the damage that’s caused by the actual disease. I guess – I’m sure you’ve looked at this closely. Is there a way to address that clinically? Or do you have any thoughts on that? And then also maybe sort of a question on just execution on the program that you have specifically, can you remind us how long it takes to establish a HeLa producer cell line? Thanks.

Emil Kakkis

Sure. So on Duchenne, and really, we’re familiar with a lot of different muscle diseases. Muscle even without injury, by the way, is very difficult to deliver particulates or large molecules in general. They have very tight sensory and capillary is a difficult, just delivery of products. It’s designed that way, so you don’t create big, swollen muscles when you exercise. It’s designed to control fluid flow. And that creates challenges by delivering. We’re highly aware of the issue, and we have ways that we’re approaching on how to improve it. The issue being damaged or not, I think that the – that is certainly another part of the story. But we are looking at ways to help improve that. And I won’t say any more of it at this point in time, but we’re aware of the challenge and the challenge in muscle in general. With regard to producer cell lines, using the automated approaches we have created at the company and processes that we’ve established, generally, we can identify a high-quality, stable clone within originally about 6 months of time. That would be a clone that we – that can survive growth to 2,000 liters, maintain stable incorporation and can produce high titers of AAV vector. The process – the automation allows us to actually screen a large number of clones and help identify a stable and high-producing clone. The combination of those approaches gives us the power then to create a manufacturing platform that has hyper-reproducibility, high quality and to do it in a way that’s, and from a long-term commercial standpoint, reproducible at the 2,000-liter scale.

Chris Raymond

Okay, thank you.

Maury Raycroft

Emil Kakkis

Emil Kakkis

Maury Raycroft

Maury Raycroft

Emil Kakkis

Emil Kakkis

Maury Raycroft

Maury Raycroft

Gena Wang

Emil Kakkis

Emil Kakkis

Shalini Sharp

Shalini Sharp

Emil Kakkis

Emil Kakkis

Erik Harris

Erik Harris

Emil Kakkis

Emil Kakkis

Gena Wang

Gena Wang

Emil Kakkis

Emil Kakkis

Gena Wang

Gena Wang

Emil Kakkis

Emil Kakkis

Gena Wang

Gena Wang

Emil Kakkis

Emil Kakkis

Gena Wang

Gena Wang

Emil Kakkis

Okay.

Tazeen Ahmad

Emil Kakkis

Emil Kakkis

Tazeen Ahmad

Tazeen Ahmad

Emil Kakkis

Emil Kakkis

Tazeen Ahmad

Tazeen Ahmad

Samantha Semenkow

Emil Kakkis

Emil Kakkis

Erik Harris

Erik Harris

Emil Kakkis

Emil Kakkis

Samantha Semenkow

Samantha Semenkow

Emil Kakkis

Emil Kakkis

Samantha Semenkow

Samantha Semenkow

Cory Kasimov

Emil Kakkis

Emil Kakkis

Cory Kasimov

Cory Kasimov

Salveen Richter

Emil Kakkis

Emil Kakkis

Salveen Richter

Salveen Richter

Ken Shields

Mardi Dier

Mardi Dier

Ken Shields

Ken Shields

Emil Kakkis

Emil Kakkis

Ken Shields

Ken Shields

Jeff Hung

Emil Kakkis

Emil Kakkis

Jeff Hung

Yes.

Erik Harris

Erik Harris

Jeff Hung

Jeff Hung

Erik Harris

Erik Harris

Joon Lee

Emil Kakkis

Emil Kakkis

Joon Lee

Joon Lee

Emil Kakkis

Emil Kakkis

Joon Lee

Joon Lee

Arlinda Lee

Emil Kakkis

Emil Kakkis

Arlinda Lee

Arlinda Lee

Vincent Chen

Emil Kakkis

Emil Kakkis

Vincent Chen

Vincent Chen

Emil Kakkis

Emil Kakkis

Joshua Higa

