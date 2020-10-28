From that baseline, I get to the position size that's appropriate based on adjustments and relative attractiveness.

I think it is an interesting subject and wanted to share an expanded version of my answer.

Recently someone asked me an interesting question about position sizing related to the Bristol-Myers contingent value right (NYSE:BMY.RT) on my instablog.

How do you size such a thing if the downside is as big as 100%?

I think that's a great question and it could be interesting to lots of people and also useful to think about outside of just this one case of a binary security. For those who don't know, the BMY.RT contingent value right is either going to pay out $0 or $9.

I think it can be fruitful to look at how option buyers size their positions. If things don't go as planned they are often taking a 100% loss. Equity investors aren't taking equity losses of 100% with the same regularity. Maybe energy investors. What I often do is size for losses.

I know I'm going to like the upside here. But what's the max downside I want to eat? I'm never assuming something is a lock. There's always the chance you somehow get outdrawn.

If I really love a risk/reward situation, I'm definitely more willing to wager a larger bet and thus increase my max loss. But I personally don't like it if a single position loss has a huge impact on my portfolio. I'm fine with big wins.

It happens from time to time anyway because I misjudge the downside. That's the beauty of this security - you can't misjudge the magnitude of the downside, you can only misjudge the frequency. Make sure you're always fine with the magnitude of the loss. That's what you hear from Warren Buffett, chairman of Berkshire (NYSE:BRK.A) (BRK.B) and Seth Klarman all the time. Take care of your downside.

With regular investments, the downside is very easy to underestimate. Often people evaluate the business and find a very minimum which it should trade for. But when the time comes that you're near that number the business may have deteriorated beyond belief and you're moving the worst-case scenarios down frequently. Over my investing years, I've ridden several investments to zero doing this.

At least the downside is super clear here. I wouldn't size it beyond the maximum loss I'd be willing to take. But I will definitely go smaller if I think it is attractive but not THAT attractive. When I size my positions I try to compare them to each other on attractiveness in risk/reward. Obviously, this is more art than science. I think it helps me. If I have much better positions then this isn't sized at a maximum loss.

Something else I consider is that the CVR should only move significantly when there are updates that have an impact. The CVR isn't tied to an operating business but just regulatory milestones. That means these updates are not continuous and dance to their internal drum. At times if there's low probability of negative news coming out and zero probability of news killing the CVR combined with a high probability of positive news; then I can go beyond my limit. Because in that situation my max loss has decreased. But you have to be certain the probability of total loss is in fact zero and not merely tiny.

This unusual contingent value right is one of the few instances where that makes sense to me.

Another attribute that can cause me to downsize a position is if it's basically the same bet as other positions I have on. In this case, the security moves completely independently. Maybe, there's a negative correlation to Bristol-Myers (BMY) but not a big one. In that case, I'm not worried. But very often you already have significant exposure in your portfolio that's highly correlated or that you would objectively qualify as a similar bet. If that's the case I'm less enthusiastic about sizing something big. If they are extremely similar I can even think about them as one position.

I expect most investors will reach the conclusion this is not a security where you can take up to a run-of-the-mill equity position size. The binary outcome that can't be hedged also makes it more difficult to arbitrage value discrepancies away.

In my opinion, the sizing difficulties and hedging difficulties as well as the complexity of the milestones (partly) explain why it is lagging, what I consider fair value. I think it is currently quite deeply undervalued. My assessment here is still valid.

David Abrahms holds it and I think he sized it bravely at 2.68% of his 13f (note that can exclude a major part of his AUM if it is invested outside of U.S. equities).

Among all 13f filers, there are 650 holders of the rights. The average sizing is 0.33% of their portfolio as disclosed by 13f. Here are the funds that have sized the bet large.

Looks like a whole lot of event-driven hedge funds. Burren Capital Advisors is based outside of the U.S. and very likely to have a book that's loaded with positions that don't get on a 13F. In general, I would expect that these types of funds only have to report a small portion of their AUM through a 13F.

Asymmetry Capital's bet is interesting because that's a U.S.-based healthcare specialized hedge fund. I can easily see that fund having the largest bet among this universe. It makes sense too. They are specialized in this universe. They are U.S.-based. Can possibly put boots on the ground. And the CVR is almost tailor-made to serve its investment philosophy:

We utilize a data-driven primary research process to identify and invest in out-of-consensus health care companies that we believe have both asymmetric return profiles and near-term valuation catalysts. Our differentiated investment process and focus on fundamental shorts seek to produce a return stream for investors that is both unique and repeatable over the long term. Asymmetry seeks to deliver high risk-adjusted returns, low correlations to both broad market and healthcare indices and lower volatility.

One final addendum, as evidenced by my last article on the Bristol-Myers Rights, some people are investing greatly to get ahead of the curve here. Observing the facilities is one thing but investors with a lot at stake are likely doing FOIA requests, track other events, and in general do much deeper research than many competitors. I think if you're on top of it like that, you can probably size a bet larger because you can decrease the position in a timely manner.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BMY.RT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.