There's much to like about the company except for a very elevated current earnings multiple, with expectations too high for me to create a compelling risk-reward.

Ansys is a pure play on simulation and everything which comes with that.

Ansys (ANSS) is an undercovered value creator, with an unparalleled track record in creating long-term value for shareholders. As the company announced a nice bolt-on deal, it is time to update the investment case on this company, which continues to have very rosy prospects, although a great deal of good news has been priced in here.

A Quick Intro

Ansys is the market leader in simulation which is a rapidly growing industry used in a wide range of industries and applications. Its applications are used by industry leaders across a very wide range of sectors including aerospace, industry, phones, cars, windmills, food and healthcare, among others.

The company offers an integrated simulation platform including autonomy, electrification, 5G, IoT, cloud platform, materials, etc. The comprehensive offerings make it very hard for competitors or other players to invade this markets.

Operating with a leadership position in this growing market, the company sees huge potential with its addressable market set to nearly triple from less than $7 billion in 2018 to a midpoint of $18 billion in 2026. This is driven by new adjacent markets, with further growth seen beyond 2026, notably in adjacent industries such as additive manufacturing, digital exploration, and many other applications.

The company has already delivered on great growth over the past decade as this is a predictable, steady growing business with very fat margins. Between 2010 and 2019, revenues have essentially tripled to $1.5 billion as operating profits are very fat, just over half a billion! Thanks to interest expenses having fallen quite a bit, while the company managed to reduce the share count by 5%, this has boosted earnings per share quite a bit.

These achievements have been more than reflected in the share price. Shares traded around the $40 mark in 2010 and have risen a factor of 7-8 times to $320 at the moment of writing, actually down 10% from recent highs around $350 per share.

The Base Case

In the year 2019, the company reported a 17% increase in revenues to $1.53 billion. While GAAP operating profit margins at 34% are sky-high already, the company even reports adjusted operating margins around 45%! The reported net earnings of $5.25 per share provide a solid base to the earnings numbers, with adjusted earnings reported at $6.58 per share. Unfortunately, the company guided for flattish adjusted earnings in 2020, ahead of Covid-19 already.

Unfortunately, the vast majority of the discrepancy between both earnings metrics stems from stock-based compensation expenses, and only to a smaller extent amortization charges on past acquisitions. This makes that I attach most weight to the GAAP earnings, pegging realistic earnings around $5.50 per share.

With shares approaching the $300 mark when the results were released in February, expectations were sky-high at a 55 times multiple! While the first quarter results showed a shortfall, for obvious reasons, it was good to see the company return to annual revenue growth already in the second quarter. Second quarter sales rose 5% and with the company initially expecting stronger growth, earnings fell modestly. Based on the conditions the company guided for revenues to surpass the $1.6 billion mark with adjusted earnings seen around $6 per share this year.

Net cash balances have grown to $321 million by the end of the second quarter, or nearly $4 per share with 87 million shares outstanding! With shares having risen to $320 per share, multiples remain very elevated at nearly 60 times economic earnings. This is very high by all means of course as investors recognize the great growth prospects for the company with the addressable market set to increase by nearly 3 times in the coming 5-6 years.

At $320 per share, equity of the company is valued at $27.8 billion, or about $27.5 billion if we adjust for net cash. This values the company at around 17 times sales seen this year.

Some M&A To Make The Day

With Covid-19 casting a real shadow on the reported growth this year, the company resorted to M&A to accelerate growth and further unleash the potential of the business.

The good thing is that if you are valued at a very high multiple is that any deal looks accretive, certainly on a relative basis. Ansys is spending $700 million to acquire Analytical Graphics in a deal set to close in the fourth quarter.

Analytical is a provider of mission-driven simulation, modeling, testing and analysis software for aerospace, defense, telecommunications and intelligence applications. Roughly two/thirds of the deal tag will be paid for in terms of cash, making that the entire net cash position will be eliminated. The remaining third will be paid for by issuing stock. This $233 million equity component implies that just over 0.7 million shares will be issued.

The deal will have a meaningful impact to the 2021 results, with the revenue contribution pegged at $75-$85 million, being modestly accretive to adjusted earnings per share. Based on that multiple, Analytical is valued at around 9 times sales, roughly half the sales multiple at which the company trades itself. That said the deal is based on next year's expected revenue base, with expected growth not being specified.

Nonetheless, it is a true bolt-on deal, adding about 5% to pro-forma sales while the purchase price is equivalent to just 2-3% of the own valuation, looking quite compelling in my eyes.

What Now?

Obviously, the latest deal looks nice based on relative valuations and allows a company like Ansys to further accelerate growth, as critical expertise can be acquired and cross-selling across the customer base can take place. Hence, I am generally a big fan of such deals, yet it does not move the needle for the investment case in a big way.

The real investment case to play out is that of the secular trends and the projections made, with addressable markets and thus revenue targets tripling between now and let's say a year or 6 from here.

So let's do some math. Based on Ansys' projections of its end markets nearly tripling by 2027, I see potential for earnings to triple as well, let's say by 2027/2028. In such a scenario, earnings per share might improve to about $20, or perhaps $22 if we assume that retained earnings allows for continuation of reduction in the share count.

Assuming valuation multiples narrow, with the premium dissolving to some extent, as the law of large numbers will probably put some pressure on the growth rate of the business, I value this earnings power at a 20-25 times multiple at such a point in time, for a valuation between $440 and $550 per share.

Compared to a current value of $320, this leaves a potential annual return of around 4-7%, perhaps interesting, but not interesting enough to create a compelling risk-reward, in my book.

