While United Airlines (UAL) managed to avoid a liquidity crisis, it will take a long time for it to return to profitability. With more than $30 billion in debt and the inability to issue dividends until 2026, the opportunity cost of holding the airline’s shares is too high at this stage. Considering the fact that the air travel industry will not recover to its 2019 levels at least until 2024, we decided to stick with our opinion that United Airlines continues to be uninvestable and it’s better to avoid its stock.

Investors Need to Stay Away

United didn’t have a lot of liquidity before the pandemic, and as a result, it was forced to raise massive amounts of money through debt and stock offerings in order to survive. While the airline managed to avoid insolvency in the first few months of the pandemic and will likely stay afloat, we don’t believe that it will be able to show a meaningful performance in the upcoming years. While its business is slowly recovering, it will take years for United and its peers to return to normalcy. In an effort to boost the travel activity, United decided to get rid of fees for changing dates on its US flights and it also plans to give its passengers the ability to fly standby for free on same day departures. While those efforts might slightly improve the company’s performance in the following months, we’re still a long way from a full recovery to pre-pandemic flight levels.

The latest earnings report for Q3 showed that United’s revenues declined by 78% Y/Y to $2.49 billion. While the decline was lower in comparison to Q2, in which the company’s revenues decreased by 87% Y/Y, the overall weak performance during the period only proves our point that we are a long way from recovery. During the quarter, United’s capacity was also down 70% Y/Y, while its load factor was only 47.8%, below the consensus of 48.7%. The airline also suffered a $1.8 billion loss in Q3, which was wider in comparison to the $1.6 billion loss that it suffered in Q2.

The problem with United is that it was forced to raise over $20 billion through debt and stock offerings in order to avoid bankruptcy. However, due to the weakened demand and a high cash burn, United’s total liquidity at the end of Q3 was already below $20 billion at $19.4 billion. Despite the fact that United cut its non-labor operating expenses by 63% and executed sale and leaseback deal, its average daily cash burn from July to September still was $21 million, while its daily severance payments stood at $4 million.

Going forward, United will continue to bleed money, as it forecasts its Q4 daily cash burn to be around $15 to $20 million, while its daily severance payment will be $10 million. What’s even worse is that in addition to the cash burn, United already has $33.8 billion in total debt and that number might increase in the following months. Earlier in September, the airline closed a deal with Treasury for a $5.2 billion loan, with an ability to increase it to $7.5 billion, if the Treasury approves. The problem with this deal is that the company has issued warrants to Treasury, which gives the Department the ability to purchase the company’s shares with a strike price of $31.5 per share. Also, according to the deal, United is barred from the issuance of dividends or the repurchase of its shares until 2026. Considering this and the fact that United has worse margins than its peers, its stock is uninvestable in our opinion.

Going forward, COVID-19 will continue to have a negative impact on United’s business. Another wave of the virus could severely cut air traffic as it did a few months ago, and as a result, it will take even longer for the overall airline sector to return to normalcy. The latest TSA numbers show that the traffic in the US is still down 60% Y/Y and it will not improve significantly from the current levels in the next couple of months.

One of the biggest downsides of United is its high exposure to international markets. Out of four legacy carriers in the US, United has the largest chunk of revenues coming from overseas. Since most borders are still closed to this day, it’s very doubtful that United will be able to show a meaningful international performance in the following months.

What’s even worse is that United’s domestic network is also very unstable. While a few months ago its peers started to aggressively add capacity to strengthen competitive advantages in their major markets, United decided to play it safe and didn’t significantly increase its flights in comparison to others. As a result, other airlines are now slowly establishing a stronger foothold in United’s major hubs. For example, Southwest (LUV) recently announced that it will expand further in Chicago and Houston, while JetBlue (JBLU) has been increasing its presence in Newark. Considering this, United will now itself need to dramatically increase its capacity to prevent others from expanding on its home turf. However, with a low load factor and a lack of finances and growth perspectives, it will be even harder to do so now.

With all of that in mind, we believe that it will be hard for United to compete and thrive in the following months. In addition to a large debt burden and increased interest payment, United also needs to increase its expenses and add more flights in order to retain its market share in its major hubs. However, even if it manages to do so, it will not return to its pre-pandemic profitability levels in the foreseeable future. For that reason, we stick to our opinion that United is uninvestable at this stage and there are better stocks to own.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LUV. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.