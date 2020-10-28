The big worry is that SAP has been slow off the mark with its own business transformation and is missing the opportunity presented by the pandemic.

(Source: shutterstock)

SAP SE (SAP) is the talk of the town, but for all the wrong reasons. The positive sentiment that management had exuded during the prior-quarter Q2’20 earnings call was noticeably absent in the Q3 earnings call released on Monday. There was not only a shortfall of revenue in the latest quarter but also a cut in guidance. To make matters worse, the company's business transformation, referred to as ‘Ambition 2023’, is now called ‘Ambition 2025’, after being pushed back by two years.

But it gets worse. SAP management has warned investors that they should expect subdued revenue and depressed margins until 2023. Clearly, something went amiss or changed in Q3 to change management’s message of optimism from the previous quarter. Needless to say, Mr. Market was not happy with the quarterly presentation and SAP’s share price dropped 23% in Monday’s market. The stock price has fallen to a local support level of ~$115. If this level does not hold, then the next stop down is ~$95.

(Source: Yahoo Finance/MS Paint)

Why SAP Went Off the Rails in Q3

Up until Monday, it appeared that SAP was one of the safest investments around. After all, it is one of the largest European technology companies and completely dominates the Enterprise Resource Planning (“ERP”) market. The company has a large stable of partners and software applications, is very profitable (unlike most software companies), and pays a dividend.

But appearances can be deceiving as confirmed by Monday's activity. Instead of torturing readers with a rehash of what went wrong, I am going to direct you to an excellent article by Gary Alexander titled ‘SAP: I See No Reason At All To Panic’. This article explains the Covid-19 impact, reduced transactions, FX headwinds, and SAP’s shift to the cloud. I would like to make one additional comment in that Q3 was being compared against strong comps from the previous year (Q3’19).

Apart from the disappointing results, there is one big concern that has arisen and that is that SAP may be missing a huge opportunity during the pandemic as a result of its current (chaotic) business model, which is primarily perpetual sales of isolated software applications.

Acceleration of Cloud Transition

One of the big-ticket items that SAP has on the go, of which there are many, is its own transition to becoming an end-to-end business transformation platform in the cloud. This is a multi-year activity that is currently in progress.

The result will be a big improvement over the current situation which consists of a collection of isolated software applications, mostly acquired via acquisitions and run at various locations. The cloud-based business platform will make it easier to grow and expand customer relationships by way of cross-selling and up-selling. And as other SaaS companies have discovered, recurring revenue is a lot more profitable than perpetual sales as the customer lifetime value increases significantly. Originally, the shift to the cloud was to be (essentially) complete in 2023, but with the ongoing pandemic, the end date has now been pushed out to 2025.

(Source: SAP)

SAP management has warned that revenue and margins will be impacted up until 2023 during the initial phase as perpetual licenses with upfront revenue recognition are replaced by recurring revenue spread across the duration of the contract. This is a known phenomenon for S/W businesses that are converting to a SaaS business model.

Stock Valuation

There are numerous techniques for valuing stocks. Some analysts use fundamental ratios such as P/E, P/S, EV/P, or EV/S. I believe that one should not employ a simple ratio, and the reason is simple. Higher-growth stocks are valued more than lower-growth stocks, and rightly so. Growth is a significant parameter in discounted cash flow valuation.

Therefore, I employ a technique that uses a scatter plot to determine relative valuation for the stock of interest versus the remaining 170+ stocks in my digital transformation stock universe. The Y-axis represents the enterprise value/forward gross profits estimate, while the X-axis is the estimated forward Y-o-Y sales growth.

The plot below illustrates how SAP stacks up against the other stocks on a relative basis based on forward sales multiple.

(Source: Portfolio123/private software)

A best-fit line is drawn in red and represents an average valuation based on next year's sales growth. The higher the anticipated revenue growth, the higher the accepted valuation.

In this instance, SAP is positioned near the best-fit line, suggesting that the company is fairly valued relative to its peers. I have also accented large platform providers salesforce.com (CRM) and ServiceNow (NOW) comparison purposes. Salesforce.com appears to be slightly undervalued whereas ServiceNow is somewhat overvalued but perhaps deservedly so due to its financial performance and expected future growth.

The Rule Of 40

One industry metric that is often used for software companies is the Rule of 40. The rule provides a single metric for evaluating both high-growth companies that aren't profitable and mature companies that have lower growth but are profitable. Revenue growth and profitability (expressed as a margin) must add up to at least 40% in order to fulfill the rule. Analysts use various figures for profitability.

For the time being, I am foregoing my normal Rule of 40 calculation and instead presenting a similar forward-looking calculation that I refer to as the Efficiency Score Estimate (“ESE”).

The ESE is based on analysts’ estimates mean value of next year's ("NY") sales growth plus NY earnings margin. The formula for earnings margin is:

100% * (NY EPS estimate * shares outstanding) / NY sales estimate

(Source: Portfolio123/private software)

As can be seen from the above chart, the ESE for SAP is approximately 30%, about average for stocks in my custom software universe. Keep in mind that analysts’ estimates are usually quite conservative and 30% on a forward-looking basis is the new 40% for historical data. And as I stated before, SAP’s business transformation is inhibiting its revenue growth; so all-in-all, SAP’s ESE score is not all that bad.

The ESE score suggests that this company has an average balance between growth and profitability as compared to the rest of the stocks in the digital transformation stock universe. Both salesforce.com and ServiceNow score higher than SAP, but then again, they are not transforming their business models.

Investment Risks

There are several risks that investors should consider before investing in SAP. First of all, I view the current stock market action to be reminiscent of the dot.com era, immediately prior to the crash starting in 2000. Technology stocks were performing well beyond what many analysts considered acceptable valuations. It wasn't long before the market turned into a disaster, and the same could happen here, although I believe that there is much more substance behind the internet companies than existed 20 years ago.

SAP's future performance is very much tied to economic recovery. No one really knows how long the recession will persist or how deep it will get.

This investment also depends on SAP’s own digital transformation. It has already been pushed out by two years and this could happen again depending on how the pandemic plays out. If the company doesn’t shift to the cloud fast enough, it could lose market share as a business transformation platform.

Summary and Conclusions

With $31 billion in annual revenue, SAP is one of the largest technology companies in Europe. Until recently, many investors considered SAP to be a fairly safe investment. But with the release of SAP’s Q3’20 quarterly earnings report all of that changed. The investment community reacted strongly, and the stock quickly sold off by ~23%. The selloff was in reaction to falling revenue, reduced forward guidance, and the delayed completion of the company’s transformation. In addition, alarm bells were going off over the fact that SAP may have missed the boat with pandemic-related opportunities as the company has been slow to provide a cloud-based business transformation platform. The company’s slate of isolated products is not conducive to capturing business related to the work-from-home seismic shift.

In my opinion, the recent price drop is an opportunity to get in on a stable long-term investment at a good price. SAP is the dominant player in Enterprise Resource Planning (“ERP”). This alone provides the company with a good starting point in the war of large SaaS platforms as the company will inevitably bump elbows with the likes of salesforce.com and ServiceNow as they expand outside their original applications, encroaching on each other's territories.

Investors need to understand that SAP is an elephant, and elephants cannot turn on a dime. But once this company gets moving on its cloud-centric applications then it will be growing by double-digits for the foreseeable future. The company is increasing its profitability and free cash flow and revenue will start to take off in 2023. I believe that the depressed stock price is a good opportunity to enter into a long-term investment. For these reasons, I am giving SAP a Buy rating.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.