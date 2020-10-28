Already an industry leader in the electronic signature space, DocuSign (DOCU) is now focusing on the much larger and lucrative CLM (contract lifecycle management) opportunity which encompasses the entire lifecycle of digital agreements. Hence, besides electronic signing, the company has also introduced programmable features and APIs (application programming interfaces) through the Agreement Cloud portfolio to handle activities such as document preparation, document management, and payment collection associated with digital agreements. DocuSign is also leveraging AI (artificial intelligence) capabilities to assess the various terms, risks, and opportunities associated with digital agreements.

The increasing proliferation of online marketplaces and rapid penetration of digitization across all walks of life implies increasing the use of digital agreements and associated automation features. Not only are many companies moving their agreements to digital platforms, but entire companies are being formed to create online ecosystems. The gig economy coupled with a rapid rise in SAAS platforms providing B2B services is also revving up demand for digital agreements. This, in turn, implies a big addressable opportunity for DocuSign for many more years to come.

DocuSign is definitely more than just a Work-From-Home play. The stock is currently up 196.61% YTD (year-to-date). However, looking at the nascent and the broad opportunity involved in handling digital agreement workflows, I believe that DocuSign can go much higher in future quarters.

Agreement Cloud is the most important growth driver for DocuSign

DocuSign's Agreement Cloud is a portfolio comprising of 12 native products and 350 integrations with various business process applications, aimed at handling the lifecycle of digital agreements. Agreement Cloud also includes programmability features and APIs to allow developers to customize workflows as per their specific requirements. The company has been successful in enabling digital agreement workflows across various industries, with varied criteria and regulations.

DocuSign has been further bolstering Agreement Cloud's strengths through targeted acquisitions. The February 2020 acquisition of Seal Software added AI and ML (machine learning) capabilities that are now powering search and insights features of its CLM system.

DocuSign is now focusing on smart contracts, which involves making agreements more programmable by breaking them down into clauses and then leveraging AI to improve several document-related factors. This implies that an agreement can be easily prepared and managed based on the fulfillment of certain criteria and then hosted in a secure fashion. Monitoring digital agreements and programming various features based on appropriate context is another major growth opportunity for DocuSign.

Another big opportunity for DocuSign is the extensive set of APIs and integrations offered to the majority of prominent applications. Developers have been increasingly using these programmability features, thereby highlighting an ever-expanding platform opportunity.

In March 2018, DocuSign believed its target addressable market to be worth $25 billion. However, after launching the Agreement Cloud in March 2019, the company estimated its target addressable market to be worth $50 billion. With the company guiding for fiscal 2021 revenues of $1.384 billion to $1.388 billion, the company still has much more headway in future years.

The company is now focusing on international market expansion and entry into adjacent markets

DocuSign is now seeing international markets as one of the biggest available growth opportunities. International business contributed around $67 million in revenues to the company's topline, a YoY increase of 59%, and accounting for around 18% of the company’s total second-quarter revenues. The company has attributed much of the international growth to Europe. DocuSign is currently focusing on go-to-market strategy, direct customer sales, and increasing penetration of the self-service channels in these markets.

In July, DocuSign also announced the acquisition of Liveoak Technologies, a deal that will add a range of solutions to facilitate remote completion of agreements. This $38 million transaction has added solutions such as web-based videoconferencing, collaboration features, and identity verification, which in turn will accelerate the launch of a new product in Agreement Cloud, DocuSign Notary. The Liveoak Technologies acquisition will now enable DocuSign to fulfill all legal requirements of notarization remotely, a definite step-up from the services offered by its previous eNotary solution. Slated for beta release in the latter part of fiscal 2021, DocuSign Notary is targeting an addressable market worth $1.0 billion. Although this product does not dramatically increase the company's $50 billion market opportunity, it nevertheless provides a more complete solution to customers. This, in turn, can further boost demand for DocuSign's remaining product portfolio.

DocuSign has a robust financial profile

DocuSign has reported a 39% YoY growth in total customer count, which reached 749K by end of the second quarter. The rate of customer addition, which also includes large customers, in the first half of fiscal 2021 has already exceeded that seen in the whole of fiscal 2020. DocuSign has also reported 55% YoY growth in enterprise and commercial customers in the second quarter.

The robust increase in customer count and a record dollar net retention rate of 120% attributable to increased upsells in the existing customer base has helped the company attain dramatic increases in revenues and billings in the second quarter of fiscal 2021.

Margins and cash flows have also improved dramatically in the last year. At end of the second quarter, the company had cash worth $740.6 million and total debt of $687.4 million on its balance sheet. The company's healthy and rapidly-improving margins and healthy balance sheet make it an attractive pick for retail investors.

There are risks to be considered

DocuSign is trading at 29.4x FY21 revenue target and 22.6x FY22 revenue target. Despite the significant growth potential for the company, these multiples are pretty expensive. Lofty valuations expose the company to significant share price volatility.

DocuSign has guided for a 42% YoY (year-over-year) increase in billings in the third quarter of fiscal 2021. Although a stellar number, it is a dramatic decline from the 61% YoY billings growth seen in the second quarter of fiscal 2021. The full fiscal 2021 guidance also implies only 31% YoY growth in billings in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021. While the company benefitted significantly due to the pandemic in the first half of fiscal 2021, investors are nevertheless disappointed with the expectation of a rapid drop in billings growth rate in the next two quarters. This issue has been explained in a very detailed manner in this article.

International market penetration remains as much a challenge as it is an opportunity. Regulatory frameworks differ across nations and DocuSign will have to customize its core product appropriately for each of these markets.

Finally, although DocuSign is a leading eSignature player, it also faces competition from well-established companies such as Adobe (ADBE) and Dropbox (DBX). However, as of now, the company is far ahead of the competition.

Verdict

DocuSign has been consistently surpassing both revenue and earnings estimates by a wide margin in the last four quarters. DocuSign has been reporting YoY topline growth exceeding 35% for the past several quarters. Analysts are also expecting a robust topline and even stronger bottomline momentum for the company as far as FY2030. With subscription revenue making up over 95% of total revenues, investors are getting stock with high revenue visibility.

Hence, despite the significantly high valuation multiples, Baird analyst William Power's target price of $280 seems to be an achievable price target in the next 12 months. The analyst is confident about the growth opportunities available for this eSignature leader beyond the pandemic.

Hence, I believe that retail investors should gradually build a position in DocuSign using the value-averaging strategy. Picking up a small position every month can help investors protect themselves from unexpected share price movements of this high-growth tech stock.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.