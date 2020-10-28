U.S. Bancorp (USB) is on my underweight list, which seems strange considering the quality of the franchise. But amid a lower rate environment and revenue pressure ahead, as well as elevated investments in payments and tech, the earnings trajectory could come under pressure, in my view. Plus, the stock still commands a relative premium at ~1.7x tangible book, which makes it hard to justify deploying fresh capital in USB at these levels.

Data by YCharts

Earnings Decline Continues in 3Q, Though Not as Bad as Feared

USB reported headline 3Q20 EPS of $0.99, down significantly from the $1.15 last year. That said, excluding a ~$120m reserve build (mainly State Farm acquisition-related) and ~$12m of securities gains, EPS would have been closer to ~$1.05, which was well above consensus estimates.

The capital position also remains rock-solid, with the CET1 ratio at 9.4% (up 40bp QoQ). Reflecting the full implementation of CECL, the CET1 ratio would have been slightly lower at ~9% for the quarter, but still well above the required 7.0%.

Though net charge-offs increased to $515m (or ~66bps), I have no major concerns with regard to asset quality – exposure to COVID-related sectors remains limited, and the level of payment relief also did decrease in the quarter (relief within CRE fell to ~1.6% of the total portfolio from ~13% in 2Q). That said, USB is not quite home-free given consumer NCOs will likely not materialize until later in FY21 (echoing commentary from other large banks).

Source: Investor Presentation

Net Interest Income Holds Up Surprisingly Well

For 3Q, USB's net interest income held up well, as the decline in loans was offset by a higher net interest margin (NIM). For context, the margin improved ~5bps sequentially and was only down ~35bps YoY. That brought 3Q NIM to 2.67%, as a decline in liquid assets and some accretion in yields on residential mortgages and credit cards, as well as a favorable shift in the funding mix, contributed positively. On the other hand, interest-bearing deposit costs fell ~8bps QoQ to 0.17%, with total funding costs down ~10bps QoQ to 30bp, driving an expanded NIM.

Source: Earnings Release

Despite the positive 3Q surprise, I still think the path forward for USB's NIM is lower, given much of the benefit in 3Q was down to a lower cash balance, which is set to increase in the coming quarters.

Puts and Takes from the Noninterest Income Result

Noninterest income also offered some positives, increasing 3.7% YoY (~4.3% YoY ex-securities gains), reflecting a rebound across payment revenue categories and deposit service charges, though sequential declines in commercial products revenue and mortgage banking weighed on income. Most other categories were also modestly higher YoY, including trust and investment management, investment product fees, and treasury management, though other income streams (e.g., lease residual gains and equity investments) remain volatile.

Source: Earnings Release

All in all, the rise in noninterest income is impressive, particularly given USB does not have a capital market presence. Further, mortgage banking was coming off record 2Q fee income, so the 15% QoQ decline was still decent in context. Trends in merchant sales volume are also positive, with COVID-impacted sectors like airlines and travel remaining a small part of total payment services.

4Q Guidance Signals Challenges Ahead

Heading into 4Q, management guided net interest income flat to down slightly QoQ, while mortgage revenue is set to decline further QoQ, reflecting slower refinancing activity and seasonality. On the payments front, revenue will be adversely affected by reduced consumer and business spend amid a weaker macro. That said, the relatively stable expense guide helps – in total, the expense guide implies a ~4c hit to consensus EPS, although the headwind dampens in FY21 as branch cuts come through (more on that in the next section).

I think it is positive though, that management believes another quarter of reserve build is unlikely from here (even if credit deteriorates). Per CFO Dolan, "at this particular point of time, based upon what we know, we wouldn't expect any additional reserve build." The assumptions underlying management's beliefs are conservative, in my view – it incorporates USB's base case scenario where unemployment rises to 9.1% in 4Q20, as corporate layoffs accelerate, before moderating to 7.8% by 4Q21. It also assumes net charge-offs and non-performing assets increase from current levels – a scenario USB is adequately reserved for.

Branch Cuts to Benefit FY21 Numbers

Given the challenging revenue outlook, more branch cuts make sense, in my view, though the P&L benefits are only slated to fully kick in from early-FY21. For context, USB had previously disclosed plans to close 10% to 15% of branches by early 2021, which compares to ~10% closed to date. An "additional 15%" is now targeted for closure by early 2021.

I see the accelerated branch rationalization as feasible, given ~75% of these branches have already been closed temporarily due to COVID. In effect, USB will be making these closures permanent. The cost-benefit could be substantial – the incremental closures are targeted to drive ~$150m of savings, though only a portion of that will flow through to earnings. The remainder will be reinvested in digital capabilities, though management still expects flattish annual expense growth.

A Pricey Defensive Play

I'll admit USB has a lot going for it, from a low expense ratio and a predictable earnings stream to a relative scale advantage (vs. regional peers). Plus, USB is also looking to drive growth by expanding into new markets via its digital-led branch-light model, which could well alter the long-term economics of the business. All of these factors make USB a great defensive stock, but not necessarily one to own here.

Worryingly, costs look set to remain elevated as management reinvests in the business (e.g., payments, tech, and other areas), while revenue headwinds from the unfavorable macro also keep me underweight. USB stock currently trades at ~1.7x tangible book, which strikes me as pricey relative to the rest of the regional banking universe. Additional downside risks include credit deterioration and mortgage fee revenue weakness.

