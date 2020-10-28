Image source

The hot market we’ve had since the March bottom has created clear groups of winners and losers. Growth stocks, in particular, have fared extremely well this year, while others, like insurers, simply haven’t. However, for long-term oriented investors – and those focused on high levels of income – this underperformance has created significant opportunities to buy quality companies at value prices.

One such stock is Old Republic International Corporation (ORI), a nearly century-old general and title insurance provider that has produced extraordinary shareholder returns over the long term. However, this year has been very unkind to Old Republic, as shares have fallen from the low-$20s pre-COVID to less than $16 today.

We can see just how ugly it got for the insurers in the middle panel of the chart, showing the group’s enormous and sustained underperformance against the S&P 500 this year, ceding 20% to the broader market since the start of March.

The story with Old Republic against its peer group is about the same as Old Republic has underperformed an underperforming group. Those are generally the kinds of stocks I run from when looking at them from a trading perspective, but my angle on Old Republic is different.

If you’re interested in a huge yield that has very strong prospects of being raised substantially over time, and want a nearly 40-year streak of dividend increases with a cheap valuation to hold for a long time, I think Old Republic looks quite attractive.

Managed for the long run

A lot of times when I post here on SA, I’m highlighting what I think are opportunities for stocks that are poised to move higher in a fairly short time frame. With Old Republic, I see an opportunity for long-term holders to accumulate shares at a very favorable valuation and sizable yield. Indeed, this company has been around for a very long time and the numbers speak for themselves.

Source: Investor presentation

The company has raised its dividend for nearly four consecutive decades, making it an elite dividend stock. It has also paid dividends for 79 years consecutively, which is quite incredible considering it is in a business that can be cyclical to say the least. This, perhaps more than anything, highlights Old Republic’s ability to be bought and held for a long time while allowing you to sleep at night.

Part of the appeal of Old Republic is its mix of business, which you can see below.

Source: Investor presentation

The company has a roughly 60/40 split between general and title insurance, respectively, both of which have different risk characteristics and profitability profiles. General insurance tends to have higher combined ratios (lower is better), while title insurance has fewer capital needs and better profitability. However, both lines of business are lucrative and generate sufficient cash that Old Republic can invest its float and return that cash to shareholders over time via rising dividends.

Source: Investor presentation

The general insurance segment has seen its combined ratio decline in recent years, but still not to the point where Old Republic is satisfied. The company’s expense ratio is in line with targets, but Old Republic has suffered higher losses in recent years than it would have preferred. There is still some room – despite recent improvements – to continue to drive down the combined ratio, which has an outsized impact on profits. This is Old Republic’s best lever to pull to boost earnings in the coming years.

Source: Investor presentation

Growth in the title insurance business hasn’t been a problem as the company has managed to grow its book of business, but do so quite profitably. We can see its combined ratio has been driven down consistently over the past decade or so, which has resulted in operating income ramping higher. While outsized gains in operating income shouldn’t be expected from here given the segment’s already-high profitability, title insurance has proven to be a cash cow of sorts for Old Republic.

Q3 results show Old Republic is too cheap

Old Republic reported third-quarter earnings on October 22nd and results were quite strong, in my view.

Source: Investor presentation

Operating EPS soared 22% year over year as both of the company’s segments produced strong results. Net premium growth was driven by a huge 17% gain in the title insurance business, while general insurance was slightly negative. However, the company’s combined ratio was outstanding at just 92.0 in Q3, down 2.4 points year over year. The general insurance business was down 2.2 points and title insurance was down 2.4 points, in a terrific performance across the board.

Book value ended the quarter at $20.39 per share, with the stock trading at just 78% of that value. To my eye, for an insurer with an operating history like Old Republic’s, and concrete proof that it is operating quite profitably in this tough environment, that is too cheap.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Speaking of cheap, Old Republic trades for just 8 times this year’s earnings and 9 times next year’s estimate of $1.73 per share. The stock has generally traded for at least 12 times earnings in the past several years, so while we can debate whether 12 times earnings is the correct number or not, either way, Old Republic is being priced like its business is impaired. Its long operating history that has shown sustained success, along with very strong Q3 results, suggest to me that it is a long way from impaired, and is too cheap. Old Republic is still a buy for value and dividend investors.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.