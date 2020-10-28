Not All P/E Expansions Are Alike

By Philip Lawlor, head of Global Investment Research

The dramatic risk rally since March has driven a sharp expansion in global forward P/E multiples, which sit at some of the highest levels in a decade. But a closer examination into the underpinnings of these valuation shifts reveals stark divergences across markets and sectors, raising important considerations for portfolio allocations.

At 22.7×, the Russell 1000 multiple remains roughly even with its 15-year high and retains a huge premium to its global peers, which ranged from around 14× for the FTSE UK to just above 17× for the FTSE Japan.

Regional 12-month forward price/earnings ratios (×)

Source: FTSE Russell / Refinitiv. Data through October 19, 2020. Past performance is no guarantee to future results. Please see the end for important disclosures.

Re-rating profiles expose wide divergences

The chart below isolates the changes in index price levels ('P') from those of forward EPS estimates ("E") since the March trough. Against a backdrop of flat to sharp declines in earnings expectations, these P/E re-ratings have been driven solely by price moves, underscoring perceptions of this valuation shift's low quality.

But a closer look also highlights big divergences across markets. The disconnect between "P" and "E" is most extreme for the US small-cap Russell 2000 and the least extreme for the FTSE UK. Asia-Pacific is the only region to have seen positive moves in both components.

Regional P/E decompositions: Changes in forward EPS forecasts vs. changes in index prices

Source: FTSE Russell / Refinitiv. Data as of October 19, 2020. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Please see the end for important legal disclosures.

The same goes for global sectors

Sector-level P/E expansions have also been fueled by price gains, which themselves have been significantly polarized, reflecting the uneven impact of the pandemic on sector earnings. Technology has strongly outperformed other sectors, arguably justified by its relatively resilient EPS outlook. At the opposite extreme, oil & gas has significantly lagged most other sectors, as its forward EPS forecasts have suffered among the deepest cutbacks.

Sector P/E decompositions: Changes in forward EPS forecasts vs. changes in index prices

Source: FTSE Russell / Refinitiv. Data as of October 19, 2020. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Please see the end for important legal disclosures.

Juxtaposed against the similarly wide disparities in long-term EPS growth assumptions, these valuation divergences across markets and sectors offer important insights for investors when assessing the risk/return tradeoffs arising from the gradual recovery of the pandemic-battered global economy.

