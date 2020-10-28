Buy These 8 Dividend-Paying Companies

It is made more intense by the upcoming US election as well as the seeming impossibility of a new stimulus plan before the election.

We seem to be in the throes, possibly only the beginning of a COVID-19 dip. This is thrilling, if only for investors - horrible for the population.

When the market turns negative, it's time to loosen the purse strings. While I invest continuously, I've held back somewhat over the past 2 weeks and somewhat built my cash position. In a way, I'm very wary of investing this close to the election, seeing that any outcome may be a negative catalyst for some stocks. At the same time, it's important not to stare yourself blind at one particular event but to instead focus on the relative valuation of the companies you may invest in.

So, with that in mind, I think it's time to prepare for the very real possibility that we may be looking at a deeper dip, which would turn currently appealing valuations into downright must-buy valuations.

This quick-pick list is based on choosing the companies I see as having the "best" value. It contains companies across most sectors, and each quick presentation is followed by a forecast in terms of how much return you can realistically, or conservatively, expect from the company on a short and long-term basis.

These companies are not ordered in any one specific order of appeal - number 1 is not necessarily more appealing than number 10. All companies on this list are investments I consider attractive, however, from a combined fundamentals/valuation or opportunity perspective.

Without much further prequel, let's get going.

1. General Dynamics (NYSE:GD)

Few industrial stalwarts or defense companies are as undervalued as General Dynamics at this time. Despite some of the most solid bookings in the company's history and a likely future EPS growth over 6% per year until 2023, the company is trading well below a weighted average of 13 P/E at this time.

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs)

At considering only the barest return to normal valuations and disregarding the company's historical premium, General Dynamics currently offers over 3.1% yield and potentially offers over 19% annual rates of return until 2023, even just based on that 15X P/E. Premium valuations of 16.8X hold potential returns of over 23% per year if these become valid for the company again. Based on the company's fundamentals and order book, this is not outside the realm of possibility.

General Dynamics is A-rated with an excellent yield. It offers a very safe dividend at no higher a payout ratio than 37%, a 10% DGR, a moat that Morningstar considers to be "Wide" (source: Morningstar), and nearly 30 years of unbroken dividend growth. General Dynamics has both fundamentals and current valuation in a combination that's extremely rare for a company of this caliber. To call it the "perfect" industrial would, of course, be going too far, but in my view, it's not far from being one of the most appealing stocks on the market today. I've been adding, and I'm slowly filling my stake to an appealing size.

Should the company fall further, I'll increase exposure here further. My price target for the company is $175/share, and that means that I currently consider GD to be 26% undervalued and a "BUY".

2. Omnicom Group (OMC)

There are a few media/communications groups on this list, and Omnicom is one of them. You may recognize the company from my previous articles, and I'll continue banging the drum for this excellent business for as long as it remains in its undervalued state.

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs)

Consider for a moment that the company could deliver market-beating, nearly 15% annual rates of return for the coming few years simply by returning to a valuation of around 12X, up from about 10X today, and that the company traded above this before the pandemic. Omnicom has reiterated support in its dividend, it's BBB+ rated, has a nearly 5.1% yield based on a payout ratio of no more than 43%, 11% dividend growth on a 5-year basis, and scores a "Very safe" rating in SimplySafeDividends (source: SimplySafeDividends).

This company with its 30-year dividend tradition owns part of the advertising world, and you can own it for less than 9 times its average earnings. My own conservative valuation target for the company is roughly 13X its 2023E earnings, and it comes to a $75/share price target, marking it over 40% undervalued at the time I'm writing this article.

Omnicom is, remains, and could be a very real potential "BUY" for you as well.

3. AT&T (T)

If you follow my articles, you shouldn't be surprised that I consider this particular company one of the better potential investments in the entire space. Combining content with network, spectrum, and cell services/subs is always tricky, but I believe AT&T's combo to eventually deliver the company success. It's not as safe an investment as putting money into Verizon (VZ), true, but at the same time, it holds a much higher potential rate of return, while also protecting the downside through its generous and safe-considered dividend payout.

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs)

It's quite unlikely that earnings for the next few years, including 2020, will show any sort of potential impressive growth. This is true. However, the company could deliver 10% annual rates of return by simply trading sideways, and it operates the largest telecommunications company in the entire world and the second-largest wireless subscription base in the US.

Whatever you think of the company - and I agree that management isn't one of its strengths - the simple fact is that the company's asset base, combined with the continual repayment of company debt, coupled with the dividend at a 58% payout ratio and a BBB credit rating, makes for one of the most appealing prospects in the segment. AT&T's dividend is considered "safe", and the results for the past few quarters haven't given any sort of indication that major trouble is on the horizon - despite the company trading at such levels.

36 years of dividend history, coupled with the moats granted by its asset base and the extremely mature nature of the market, shouldn't be sneezed at. I consider AT&T an undervalued "BUY" with a 10X long-term 2023E price target, bringing it to around $35/share and a 27% undervaluation.

Ergo, it's a "BUY".

4. Aflac (AFL)

There are many financial companies on sale, and I intend to mention two of them based on their valuation appeal in proportion to my target. Aflac is the first.

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs)

While growth prospects are extremely muted, this is a class-1, A-rated dividend stock with a superb safety rating, over 3.10% yield, and a potential annual RoR simply based on a return to a long-term 10.7X P/E of 21% until 2022. My price target for this company, which pays out only 25% of LTM EPS, has an 8% 5-year average DGR and over 35 years of dividend safety, is a 10X long-term average P/E, bringing it to around $48/share, indicating an upside of around 30%. Whenever a company starts approaching a 30% upside, it's time to take a look at the overall thesis, and while the insurance business can expect some compressed margin development, the overall cash flow from Aflac's businesses can be considered safe.

Aflac is an undervalued "BUY" here, and a company I may increase my exposure to, even if there are significantly higher-yielding players in this sector.

5. Scotiabank (BNS)

I debated whether to go for Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) or BNS here, but in the end, I went for BNS for its higher yield, and not much lower credit rating. The bank is one of Canada's big 5 and can be considered extremely safe overall. Canada may have capped dividends - as most nations have during COVID-19 - but the bank's 6.5% yield remains a safe one.

Please note that I invest and calculate based on the native currency, meaning, for BNS, I calculate based on CAD.

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs)

The bank will certainly feel COVID-19 pressures, especially with the Canadian exposure to gas and energy, but BNS remains A+ rated with a safe dividend, and even COVID-19 doesn't make the expected 3-year EPS growth negative, only small. At current expectations, a reversion to 11X earnings multiples would result in over 23% annual rates of return to a total RoR of 53% in around 2-3 years - which is something I view as excellent. I want to point out that almost all of the Canadian big banks are currently trading at very appealing multiples - but I view BNS as trading at one of the better ones. All of the Canadian banks, on an international perspective, are banks I view as "safe", and my 2 choices in the sector are TD and BNS, both of which have delivered, and I expect to deliver excellent results over the next few years, even if valuations may take some time to recover.

In the end, this is something I view as a fundamentally undervalued investment, at a long-term price target of a 10X earnings multiple based on 2021-2022 results, giving it an undervaluation of 25.5% at current valuation.

That makes the company a "BUY", and one of the better ones in the sector.

6. Intel (INTC)

It's truly amazing that Intel, following a quarter with some data center pressure, has dropped essentially to COVID-19 lows. I loaded up before and, now, stand at a cost basis of around $47, but I may buy even more at these valuations. What has happened to the company since the quarterly report and the related pressures in the subsequent few days is nothing short of an overreaction.

We're talking about one of the world's most significant semi companies trading at a below 10X average weighted P/E multiple. A simple reversion to 11X would generate over 15% worth of annual rates of return at these expectations.

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs)

While EPS growth expectations are relatively flat, we're approaching trends where even just trading flat would generate what could be market-beating returns for this company.

At over 2.8% yield, I view this company as a "Must-buy" for any dividend investor, even with the expectation that the company's market share may dip somewhat over the next few years. Intel pays out less than 30% of earnings, grows the dividend by around 7% on a 5-year basis, has 21 years of tradition, and is, all things considered, A+ rated with a "Very safe" dividend.

If you haven't looked at Intel yet, I believe that it's time to do so now.

7. CVS Health (CVS)

Out of the healthcare and pharma companies, I follow, picking only one or two here was tough. I do want to mention that Merck (MRK), Bristol Myers (BMY), Cardinal Health (CAH), as well as German giant Fresenius (FMS) is trading at extreme undervaluation - but CVS is at the highest one.

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs)

Even trading essentially at flat valuations for the next 3-4 years, the company would deliver market-beating returns based on its current estimates. A full return to discounted valuation brings with it over 30% Annual RoR at these valuations, and the company, at BBB credit rating, 3.44% yield, a safe, 28% LTM payout ratio, 13% 5-year average DGR, and 23 years' worth of dividend tradition, is an extremely good prospect as I see things. My price target for CVS is a conservative, 2023E 9.5X P/E, meaning around $95/share, which comes to over 60% undervaluation.

CVS is most certainly a "BUY" here in my book.

8. Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT)

FRT becomes my overall choice for real estate investments, based on the simple logic of dividend payout safety, dividend tradition (over 50 years), and excellent operating results despite COVID-19. This doesn't mean that other real estate companies like Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) aren't appealing, but I value safety here, and FRT at a 6%+ yield is something I consider very safe indeed in the long term.

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs)

Unlike some contributors, I don't expect this company to return to its premium in the medium term. But, even trading flat, the company will very likely beat the market based on current FFO estimates. Considering its A- credit rating, comparatively low payout ratio, and excellent history, this stock comes in at an excellent risk-reward ratio. My long-term price target is a 17X P/FFO based on 2023E results, which gives us a target of around $100/share, or an upside of 42%.

FRT is most certainly a "BUY" here.

How to act in today's market

Being an investor in today's market isn't an easy thing. Despite some very positive 3Q20s, companies are actually falling left and right due to election concerns, rising COVID-19 cases, new lockdowns, and things associated with these potential headwinds.

Visibility, where the market is heading going into November and December, is extremely low, as I see it. This means we should act with appropriate care to make sure we lock in excellent valuations and yields for the longer term.

As I'm writing this article, on the 28th of October 2020, it's fairly clear to me that we're in the midst of a downward spiral that needs a positive catalyst in order to break - or at least to find a bottom. Possible positive catalysts include stimulus packages, a lowering of COVID-19 numbers, and other things. While I buy on a continuous basis, I'm currently in a holding position and waiting to see how far the market decides to fall based on current trends. We're not, after all, in an environment where only specific things are falling. Instead, nearly everything is falling.

To me, this signals caution. I would rather buy on the way up than on the way down - even if, in the end, buying a good company at a good price is all that really matters.

But my current stance, despite publishing this positive article with a list of dividend quick picks, is actually that we might consider waiting before deploying capital further - at least until this negative streak breaks. Waiting until the election next week is also an option, though the risk there, of course, is that the market snaps back up, and we miss out on some great opportunities.

Wrapping up

I still hold significant amounts of cash that I want to deploy during this year. The market seems to have given us an opportunity and an environment to do so. Wary, however, of some of the early mistakes made during March of 2020, I think we're currently still in the midst of an ongoing dip, and we should tailor our investment behavior based on this.

Once the European nations that seem to want to decide to reintroduce lockdowns have done so, we'll likely have some further pressure - the same is true, I believe, based on a shift in power in the USA. The amount of uncertainty and the way the market is reacting to this seems to currently dictate that, while we could invest at excellent prices, we could also wait for a few days, a week or two, for more clarity.

We've come to a market that I follow on a daily basis, and I keep a very close eye on my shortlist for stocks - essentially the list that I'm presenting you with today.

Despite parts of our investment portfolios likely showing some red at this time, it's a great time to be a dividend or value investor with companies tumbling and rising as they are. While it will be exciting to see where things ultimately go from here, the fundamental appeal of quality companies will remain - and the companies that I've presented here are 8 I consider prime candidates for investment - both now and if things fall further.

A total of $1,000 invested in each of these companies at the current valuation would net annual dividend proceeds of around $384.50, or around 4.8% based on a total investment amount of $8,000. This, to me, is appealing based on the overall average safety of these investments, of the associated dividends, and of the potential returns based on either a mean reversion or simply flat trading in each of these companies.

Thank you for reading.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AFL, BMY, BNS, CAH, FRT, GD, INTC, MRK, OMC, T, TD, VZ. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: While this article may sound like financial advice, please observe that the author is not a CFA or in any way licensed to give financial advice. It may be structured as such, but it is not financial advice. Investors are required and expected to do their own due diligence and research prior to any investment.



I own the European/Scandinavian tickers (not the ADRs) of all European/Scandinavian companies listed in my articles.