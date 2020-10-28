We've finally begun the Q3 earnings season for the Gold Miners Index (GDX), and one of the most recent names to report is Ramelius Resources (OTCPK:RMLRF). The company had another blowout report following a record quarter in fiscal Q4 2020, with fiscal Q1 gold production coming in at 71,300 ounces, up 61% year-over-year. These strong operating results allowed the company to further pay down its debt, with Ramelius ending the quarter with over A$200 million in cash and bullion to build on reserves aggressively. Based on Ramelius' continued operational excellence and industry-leading margins, I continue to see the stock as a top-10 gold producer. All figures are in Australian dollars unless otherwise noted.

(Source: Company Website)

Ramelius Resources released its fiscal Q1 results (calendar year Q3) this week and reported quarterly gold production of 71,300 ounces, a 61% increase from the 44,200 ounces poured in fiscal Q1 2020. This marked the company's best quarter on record from a production standpoint, and it's placed Ramelius well on track to meet its FY2020 guidance of 270,000 ounces, especially considering that Q1 has typically been the weakest quarter of each fiscal year. The sharp increase in gold production was thanks to a contribution from Marda ore, which is being trucked to the Edna May plant. Let's take a closer look at the results below:

(Source: Author's Chart)

Beginning with the company's flagship Mt. Magnet Mine, it was an exceptional quarter, with quarterly gold production coming in at 41,100 ounces, up 42% year-over-year. This massive jump in gold production was driven by significantly higher grades, offset by slightly lower throughput. During the quarter, Mt. Magnet processed 456,000 tonnes at an average grade of 2.98 grams per tonne gold vs. 486,900 tonnes processed at 1.98 grams per tonne gold in fiscal Q1 2020. It's worth noting that gold recovery rates were exceptional for the quarter, up 110 basis points year-over-year to industry-leading levels of 96.6%.

(Source: Company Website)

The 50% jump in feed grades (2.98 vs. 1.98) was driven from the open pits, with the Stellar Pit and Eridanus Pit delivering open-pit grades of 4.30 grams per tonne gold vs. 1.11 grams per tonne gold mined in the year-ago period. As of quarter-end, the Stellar Pit cutback is now complete, with work progressing on the Eridanus cutback. It's important to note that these strong results were achieved despite a planned mill shutdown and mill re-line in August. Therefore, Ramelius actually had a minor headwind from a throughput standpoint in the quarter due to fewer operating days for the mill. Assuming no shutdown, this could have been a 42,000-ounce quarter for Mt. Magnet. Given the higher grades and fewer tonnes mined, all-in sustaining costs came in at $1,138/oz [US$808/oz], well below the industry average.

(Source: Company Report)

Moving over to the company's Edna May Mine, it was an outstanding quarter here as well, with quarterly gold production up 99% to 30,300 ounces (fiscal Q1 2020: 15,200 ounces). The massive increase in gold production was driven by higher throughput at significantly higher grades with the Greenfinch Pit providing an additional ore source at Edna May, with Edna May Underground ore coming in at an impressive grade of 4.52 grams per tonne gold. The plant processed 734,000 tonnes at 1.34 grams per tonne gold vs. 685,000 tonnes at 0.76 grams per tonne gold in the year-ago period during the quarter.

(Source: Company Presentation)

This quarter's real differentiator at Edna May was the Marda operations, with several pits contributing 12,900~ ounces with 220,200~ tonnes of ore mined. Currently, there is a 330,000-tonne ore stockpile built at Marda, representing six months of capacity to haul to the Edna May plant roughly 100 kilometers away. All-in sustaining costs for the quarter came in a little higher despite the significant increase in gold sales but were still below industry average levels at $1,387/oz [US$984/oz]. The increase was due to significantly higher mining costs ($16.9 million vs. $5.4 million), with over 490,000 tonnes mined at the open-pits, with none mined in the year-ago period as the company still preparing Marda for operations later in FY2020.

(Source: Company Report)

Given the exceptional operating results combined with strength in the gold (GLD) price, it was a near-record for Ramelius from a revenue standpoint. As the chart below shows, Ramelius generated $163.3 million in revenue, up 125% year-over-year, which allowed the mid-tier to considerably beef up its balance sheet. During the quarter, Ramelius paid down $8.1 million in debt, invested over $21 million in capex and exploration, and still managed to increase its cash & bullion position by $36.4 million. As of quarter end, Ramelius' cash & bullion stood at $221.9 million, giving the company a record net cash position of $205.6 million.

(Source: Author's Chart)

While some investors might argue that Ramelius is expensive at a market cap of $1.67~ billion based on 880 million shares outstanding as just a 270,000-ounce producer, I would argue this isn't the case at all. In fact, if we subtract out $205~ million in net cash, the company's enterprise value is just $1.47~ billion, or US$1,043 million. With 4.7 million ounces of gold resources in its most recent resource statement, the company is valued at just US$221.91/oz, which is well the price paid for Atlantic Gold (OTCPK:SPVEF) last year of US$239.00~/oz, and Saracen Mineral (OTCPK:SCEXF) recently at US$256.47~/oz.

(Source: Author's Chart)

Given that Ramelius has a solid organic growth pipeline with Tampia, Penny West, and the potential for further M&A with its strong balance sheet, I believe the fair value for the company's ounce is closer to US$250.00/oz. Currently, there is a dearth of Tier-1 jurisdiction gold producers with costs below the industry average, and we'll likely see a premium attached to these companies because they are takeover targets for intermediate gold producers looking to graduate to senior producer status. It's also worth noting that Ramelius is one of only about ten producers in the sector consistently under-promising and over-delivering, with the other being Saracen that was just acquired, and three others being Silver Lake (OTCPK:SVLKF), Kirkland Lake Gold (KL), and B2Gold (BTG).

(Source: Company Presentation)

Ramelius is one of the few gold producers that's reported an exceptional quarter in fiscal Q1 (calendar year Q3), and not just because of the higher gold price. This strong start to the year has set the company up for another big beat in FY2021 on production guidance, with 26.5% of guidance met in the first quarter alone, despite fiscal Q1 generally being the weakest quarter. Based on its ability to continue to trounce guidance and its industry-leading margins in the #1 ranked jurisdiction, I continue to see the stock as a top-10 gold producer. Therefore, I would view dips below A$1.90 as low-risk buying opportunities.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GLD, KL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: Taylor Dart is not a Registered Investment Advisor or Financial Planner. This writing is for informational purposes only. It does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation regarding any securities transaction. The information contained in this writing should not be construed as financial or investment advice on any subject matter. Taylor Dart expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information on this writing.