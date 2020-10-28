Grainger plc (OTC:GRGTF) is a British housing company. They focus on building residential properties and renting them out. As well as its own property portfolio, in recent years, it has been working with governmental agencies and local government to develop estates on their land. The company offers a fairly stable investment opportunity, thanks to its rental model.

The company is set to announce full year results on 19 November. I don't expect the name to produce stellar returns, but it does provide a chance to get exposure to Britain's residential rental market for investors who find that attractive.

About Grainger plc

Image source: company investor presentation

The company traces its roots back a little over a century and has worked in the line of renting residential property across its history. It is now the largest residential landlord listed in the U.K., so is an obvious first stop to investigate for any investor seeking a way to gain exposure to the U.K. residential rental market.

The company is vertically integrated, from building to managing the rental properties. As at the end of March, it had 9,270 homes in its portfolio. It tends to have an occupancy level in the high nineties, with the figure as at March being 97%. Some of its tenancies are regulated tenancies dating from 1989 or earlier. These have lifetime rents at below market price; when these tenancies end, the company is able to sell the property.

Private rental is now over 60% of the asset base and income of the company. Although the company has private rental properties ("PRS") across England (not the U.K., as this graphic heading suggests), it is heavily exposed to Manchester and London.

Source: company website investment case

It has growth plans which include another eight and a half thousand rental homes. These are called out in the graphic above: around half of them are in London. The biggest project, by far, is a partnership with Transport for London. This is now in the planning stages. It is a sad indictment of U.K. housing policy that new housing is being built on railway sidings, but it is happening, and Grainger sees a business opportunity in that. The scale of the TfL development marks a risk for the company, in my view. With such a large weighting in Grainger's overall portfolio, any delays or problems in the TfL development progression over the next several years could have an outsized impact on Grainger's share price. There is no evidence of that to date; it is simply a risk to note. The company did raise £183m in an equity placing in February, in part to bulk up its balance sheet to manage this development. That is prudent, but also a reminder to keep an eye on how the project progresses and how it impacts the balance sheet in future - it is a big project to swallow for a company the size of Grainger.

The Business Model is Pretty Resilient

One of the things to like about the company is that the nature of its business makes it fairly resilient. The company manages to have the vast majority of its property rented at any one time, and many rentals go on for years. The regulated ones are at fixed rates, increasing forward visibility. Given the demand for rental housing in urban U.K. areas such as London and Manchester, demand remains high across the economic cycle. Demand in the London rental market is always strong, so I expect the TfL developments to be snapped up by renters shortly after each site is opened. The vertical integration of Grainger helps in this: it isn't reliant on third party agents to rent out its properties, who may deprioritize it versus other clients. For that reason, the estate is always mostly rented out rather than lying vacant.

That has been shown again in the present economic downturn. In its most recent trading update last month, the company struck an upbeat note ahead of the end of its financial year. Rental growth sat at 3%, and rent collections on time were at 95%. Residential arrears sit below their historic level.

The Company Looks Fairly Priced

The company has been growing its dividend each year over most of the past decade, though the rate of growth tends to be small. Its policy is to distribute fifty percent of net rental income.

Chart compiled by author using data from company annual reports

At the current share price, the total dividend equates to a yield of 1.8%, respectable though not especially enticing. I think the long-term argument for owning a property landlord like Grainger is essentially that they collect rent and pay it out as dividends. So, a yield of 1.8% isn't that exciting.

There is the possibility of capital gain on the shares, as property prices increase over time. To date, that has basically happened in two long stretches over the company's listing history, one of which is in progress currently.

Source: Google Finance

Currently, the company trades at around 14x earnings, which doesn't look too demanding. Additionally, while the company has decent liquidity, its latest balance sheet showed net debt of £1.097 billion, a little over half of its current market cap. Against that, the company's market value investments - its properties, works in progress and small investments - amounted to around £3.032 billion at the time of its half year results in March. If the estate was theoretically liquidated and debt paid down, the proceeds would be slightly in excess of the current market cap. That suggests that the current valuation doesn't markedly overprice the company. So, I'd say Grainger is fairly priced - neither a bargain nor markedly overvalued.

Conclusion: Grainger is a Fair Play on U.K. Residential Tenants

If you want exposure to the U.K. residential rental market through a listed company, Grainger merits a look. However, if you aren't specifically looking for exposure, the name doesn't set the pulse racing. Its yield is quite small, and there is no short-term story which portends significant share price appreciation.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.