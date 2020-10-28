We have written on pressure pumper Liberty (LBRT) a number of times for Seeking Alpha. Our two pieces can be found here:

This is a Z4 Quick Quarter Update.

LBRT Reported Strong 3Q20 Results; Active Spreads Doubled Off 2Q Nadir and Are Set to Rally Into Year End

Special note for the table: The transaction to acquire SLB's OneStim was announced on 9/1 and covered by Z4 in that first link above. At present, Street consensus for 2021 is likely a mix of pro forma and standalone LBRT estimates because many covering firms do not submit pro forma estimates until acquisitions are closed, resulting in an amalgam that is not entirely useful. For instance, Street estimates for 2021 revenue range from $931 mm to $2.75 bb. Upon announcement of the deal, we estimated lower and upper bounds for EBITDA and are not changing those today. The TEV noted in the table is pro forma and as such, the 2019 and 2020 TEV/EBITDA figures are not meaningful. Also, our pro forma range for next year is deliberately wide and will remain so until we have clarity on a couple of macro issues that will potentially swing U.S. frac activity levels next year.

Highlights & Outlook

3Q20 saw an average of 9.4 spreads working vs. 4.6 in 2Q and 22.8 in 1Q. We estimate they had 12% market share in 3Q (average spreads at work were just under 80) vs. an estimated 9% in 2Q.

They previously expected to have 10 to 12 frac fleets working at year-end 2020 . They now point to greater than 20% sequential growth in the fourth quarter (no OneStim in that number) which implies more than 11 active fleets as an average for the quarter . This may at first appear conservative given the growth in the 4Q20 industry-wide frac spread count to date which frac tracker Primary Vision put at 134 as of last Friday but we note the use of the words "greater than" and management's prior predilection to lean towards an under-promise over-deliver stature.

The OneStim deal should push their share of the U.S. frac market to or just above 20% and the lower end of our range assumes they hold at that level in 2021 as spreads recover to a level sufficient to throw the entirety of U.S. production into a maintenance state (about 200 spreads).

Balance Sheet:

Net debt is $20.8 mm.

They have nothing drawn on their credit facility.

Liquidity is $154 mm vs. $207 mm at end of 2Q20 which is more than adequate for their needs at this time.

OneStim Acquisition Update:

Close expected late fourth quarter.

We expect the deal to happen.

Integration will be key but they have experience in this area.

Nutshell: It was a solid quarter given all of the industry issues at present (Covid, weak activity levels). Liberty's outlook for the rest of the year has improved and is in our view likely conservative given the recent increase in active frac spreads in the U.S. Their customers are high quality and while most are not really looking to grow next year, they don't want to shrink back either. This will require the ongoing rebound in U.S. frac spreads to slowly continue. While the shares are up 23% since our "2Q20 is the fundamental nadir comment" and we see a move higher into year end and 2021, likely into the lower double digits ($11 would be 6.0x our mid-point 2021 EBITDA and a reasonable 12-month upside target in our view and that estimate does not assume much more than price traction, not pricing gains). We continue to own LBRT as a roughly 5% position in the ZLT (holding the #9 slot in the portfolio and it remains our largest Service name).

Disclosure: I am/we are long LBRT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.