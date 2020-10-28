Investment thesis: Mastercard (NYSE:MA) faces the "Perfect Storm"

While we see Mastercard as one of the best-in-class payment companies, it faces multiple headwinds from the pandemic, as its cross-border and higher yielding credit revenues remains disproportionately hampered. We acknowledge that the virus will see it benefit from the move to e-commerce, increasing digitization of payments and continued growth in other services. However, we do not see these tailwinds to compensate for the outsized decline in revenue and earnings from its credit card and cross-border verticals.

On a medium to long-term view, we see the company facing multiple risks of disintermediation driven by the global pivot to open banking and the rise of digital wallets.

We see street estimates for revenue and EPS growth as bullish and fear that the risk of reporting lower than expected results in the short-term remain elevated - one which will continue to weigh on valuations. For its upcoming Q3 earnings, we inform our forecasts from Mastercard’s latest 8-K and see revenue and EPS growth continue to struggle given the disruption to the global economy.

Valuations also appear to be overdone. Share prices have recently recovered 62% from its low in March without any accompanying upgrade in financials. As a result, we see valuations overdone, especially given the blunted growth profile of the business led by declines in its cross-border and its higher yielding credit payment volumes. To summarize, we see Mastercard facing the perfect storm as valuations seem to have gotten ahead of itself at a time when street estimates are at a risk of being downgraded. With both Europe and US recording highest ever daily cases of the virus, we may find ourselves at the cusp of the second wave which could push back recovery well into 2021. We initiate coverage on Mastercard with a "Bearish" rating and a price target of $267, imputing a downside of 19%.

Latest forecasts from the IMF sees a sluggish recovery in global GDP

Global growth in 2020 is expected to fall by 4.9% according to IMF’s latest forecast in June. This was revised down from a decline of 1.9% in April. More importantly for Visa and Mastercard, there are two key takeaways from the revised forecasts.

1. Consumption growth was downgraded for economies across the globe, an important driver of payment volume growth for card networks. The weaker forecasts for consumption growth is fueled by lockdowns and STH (Stay at Home) measures coupled with a greater propensity of consumers to save.

2. Visa and Mastercard have negligible presence in China, the only bright spot in the developed market economies.

Source: IMF

The second wave is upon us, delaying recovery into 2021

Recently, US and larger European countries have recorded its highest ever one day tally of coronavirus cases. See chart below. Whilst both regions have much higher testing capacities now than it did at the onset of the first wave, we see the resurgence of the virus as poignant and one which will delay recovery of the global economy further into 2021. This is particularly relevant for Mastercard as street estimates expect a recovery in cross-border revenues and card volumes beginning Q4 2020, which we now see as highly unlikely.

US has recorded its highest every tally in daily coronavirus cases of 85,085

France, UK and Germany have all recorded its highest one day tally for new cases.

Source: Wikipedia

Cross-border payment volumes continue to lag

Cross border constituted 22% of gross revenue and 33% of net revenue for Mastercard in 2019, underscoring the importance of the vertical as a significant revenue engine. Furthermore, Cross-border fees are significantly higher yielding then its equivalent domestic transactions revenues, inhibiting profit margins for the second largest card network globally.

Cross-border fees constituted 22% of Mastercard’s 2019 gross revenue.

Source: Mastercard 2019 10-K

Cross border fees revenue declined by 54% in Q2 2020

Source: Mastercard Q2 2020

Lower-yielding intra-Europe leading recovery in cross-border payment volumes

On a more bearish note, it is important to note that a significant component of the recovery in cross-border payment volumes for Mastercard is shouldered by much lower yielding intra-Europe travel. This is evidenced by the negative delta in revenue growth and payment volumes growth from its Q2 results (See figure below). We see international travel continue to be hampered by the second wave of COVID-19 and see any recovery being pushed into 2021.

Cross border revenue growth declined 54% vs cross-border payment volume -45%

Source: Mastercard 8-K filing Sep 2020

Digital wallets are stealing the show and Mastercard risks getting disintermediated

We study the rise of mobile payments in China to understand the implications for card networks. In the past six years, mobile payments have become the dominant form of payments in China, constituting 57% of total non-cash payment volumes in 2019 according to the People’s Bank of China. Alipay had c.30% and Tenpay had c.27% of total payment volume market share at the end of 2019. The growth of mobile payment providers has come at the expense of UnionPay’s credit and debit cards which have seen market share decline to 44% in 2019 after accounting for the entire market back in 2013.

The rise and rise of digital wallets in China at the expense of card network UnionPay

In six years, AliPay and WeChat Pay (Tenpay) have grown to account for 57% of total payment volumes in China

Source: Economist Intelligence Unit and People’s Bank of China

US sits in the middle of the pack in mobile payments adoption

More than 80% of Americans use a smart phone. Despite this ubiquity, card payments continue to dominate the landscape. Analysts estimate that there needs to be a significant reason for consumers to change their behavior and reach out into their pockets to use a mobile phone to make payments. Card payments also allows US consumers to keep racking in the rewards points which is difficult to transfer to mobile. This versus India where government had pushed the pivot to mobile payments as it looked to increase tax collection given the high penetration of cash-based payments. China on the other hand saw private players in Alipay and WeChat Pay increase the penetration of mobile payments, both of which dominate the payments landscape accounting for more than half the payment volumes in China.

The war for payment dominance by country

Source: Bain research, Graphics from CNBC

However, we see the onset of the pandemic as a tipping point as more consumers and merchants demand touchless forms of payments. We see PayPal as the best positioned company to drive the change to mobile payments. Its acquisition of Honey in 2020, the reward/discount based digital platform is extremely synergistic and should help more consumers sensitive to reward points, adopt mobile payments.

Figure: US mobile payments penetration is significantly lower than China

Source: Bain research, Graphics from CNBC

The pandemic has triggered a seminal point to unlock the QR-code opportunity

Investing in QR code payment opportunity is vital for PayPal, given that it allows to broaden its payments offerings to offline brick and mortar businesses which constitutes >80% of all retail sales. Given the increased free cash windfall from the pandemic, management announced an additional $300m of investment in H2 2020, majority of which will be dedicated to building its QR-code payments network in the US.

In terms of PayPal’s QR-code unit economics, sighting the pandemic, PayPal is not charging merchant for any payments until the end of 2020. However, beginning 2021, merchants will pay 1.5% of transaction value + €0.10 per transaction in the UK.

PayPal sees itself benefiting from a "HALO" effect as consumers using it online also more likely to use it for offline purchases given the positive brand identity it enjoys. We see PayPal’s QR code offering as a significant driver of growth in the medium to long term given…

PayPal is best positioned of all payment companies to drive QR code adoption in the US given it has c. 150m digital wallet users on its platform The onset of the pandemic is driving merchants to demand touchless payment solutions Strong value proposition for using digital wallets will fuel user adoption

1. PayPal is best positioned off all payment companies to drive QR-code based payments in the US

Unlike any other payment company, PayPal’s is the best positioned to drive QR-code based payments given that its scale. Venmo and PayPal combined have between 150 to 175m users in the US at the end of H1 2020, an extremely attractive proposition for merchants of any size. Versus competitors, Square comes closest with a digital wallet which had 45m users at the end of H1 2020. Visa and Mastercard do not have a digital wallet serving customer directly. Zelle, another P2P payments platform back by banks and credit unions in the US is another big player in the digital wallets space which had forecasted to overtake the number of Venmo users (40m in 2018 versus 60m in Q2 2020) back in 2018.

2. The onset of the pandemic is driving merchants to demand touchless payment solutions

Furthermore, with the onset of pandemic, users are more likely to use touchless payments such as QR-codes, driving merchants to reach out to PayPal and ask for touchless payment solutions. Currently, PayPal is working with more than 100 large retailers across US and Europe including the likes of pharmacy giant CVS to provide QR-code based payments.

3. Strong value proposition for using digital wallets will fuel user adoption

The ability to add reward points for customers every time they pull out a PayPal or a Venmo digital wallet will be a key driver of adoption. Acquisition of Honey will provide further impetus for users to use the Venmo and PayPal apps to make offline purchases as it allows merchants to integrate some of Honey’s discount offerings. Merchants could also use proximity messaging feature to provide customers with offers to increase sales.

Open Banking is rewiring the payments infrastructure

With the aim to optimize and promote cross-border payments, the European Union sought to standardize payments infrastructure within its member states via the introduction of the Payment Services Directive (PSD) in November 2007. The directive, despite its success was deliberately crafted to be not all encompassing. The introduction of PSD2 in early 2018 sought to address a much broader set of services, aiming to make payments safer while embracing new and innovative payment solutions through an open banking infrastructure.

The new directive holds influence over a several new services and providers, in addition to a greater scope of existing services. It allowed incumbent financial institutions and third-party providers (TPPs) across the EU, upon customer request, access their financial information via application programming interfaces (APIs). The usage of payment initiations (PI) provides a greater benefit over the currently prevalent bank-to-bank transfers as it allows for 1. Faster processing times (an average of 15 minutes vs hours or even days), 2. Lower fees (0.1% vs 1% to 4% for debit and credit cards), and most importantly, 3. Increased security (96% less fraud).

COVID-19 has accelerated the growth in Open Banking payments

According to TrueLayer, a leading open banking UK payments company, PI (Payment initiation) volumes had increased 43% Month-on-Month (MoM) prior to the pandemic. Even before the pandemic, there were only c.100k PI transactions while online card transaction volumes reached 217m. With the onset of the virus in March, which saw most of Europe entering a lockdown, PI volumes jumped 460% MoM. The onset of the pandemic and the ensuing lockdown significantly increased the adoption of PI as transactions jumped 832% between March and July. All in all, we estimate that 2020 will see between 2 to 4m PI transactions in the UK, or c.1 to 2% of total online volume, meaning that Open Banking payments even though registering an impressive growth profile remains some way away from becoming mainstream.

Total Open Banking API calls in UK have increased significantly

Source: Openbanking.org.uk

India’s Open Banking UPI now accounts for more than 10% of the country's GDP

In a letter addressed to the US Federal Reserve in December 2019, Google highlighted the importance of learning from the implementation of the UPI (Unified Payment Interface) in India as it attempts to build its own interbank real-time gross settlement services (RTGS), FedNow.

The bank-to-bank real-time payment system, UPI, is an open-ended system with 140 participating banks. The system enables companies to construct applications which allows for direct customer to merchant payments, with the additional flexibility of its interoperability between different platforms. In the four years since its launch, the system has seen monthly volumes increase from 100k to an astounding 1.15bn. In 2019, the third year after UPI’s launch, with 800m monthly transactions valued at $19bn, the run rate for its transactions have accounted for 10% of India’s GDP. Between June 2019 and June 2020, UPI volumes have seen a year-on-year (YoY) increase of 77%. According to research by Assocham-PWC, UPI in India is projected to grow at a CAGR of 20.2% until the year 2023.

In 2019, UPI payments accounted for 10% of India's GDP

Source: National Payments Corporation of India

How Mastercard is trying to mitigate the risk and remain relevant in the Open Banking world

In the post Open Banking world, it can be technologically challenging for fintechs to connect to different financial institutions given each banks has its distinct IT infrastructure. Some of these systems are antiquated, rendering it difficult for different systems to communicate with each other to make the experience of PI’s seamless. Mastercard is trying to homogenize this, by playing the role of a trusted third party which sits in between fintechs and financial institutions and allowing them to share customer’s data securely. As of Q2 2020, Mastercard had signed up 2,000 banks across 11 European countries for this service.

To protect its payments turf, Visa and Mastercard activate defensive M&A

With the aim to prevent disintermediation, Visa announced the acquisition of Plaid, one of the largest Open Banking API Fintech provider, for $5.3bn in January of 2020. Mastercard followed suit with the acquisition of Finicity in June 2020 for $825m. During the same month, PayPal participated in a follow-on round of funding for Tink, a Swedish company and leading European API provider.

Mastercard’s valuations are punchy

Despite the lack of any positive news or updates from the company, share prices have recently recovered 62% from its low of ~$203 recorded in late March. As a result, we believe Mastercard’s valuations are off kilter. The risk of ongoing sluggish recovery in its cross-border fees and credit payment volumes continues to weigh on growth. We see the onset of the second wave and the delay in the recovery of global GDP pushing out its EPS recovery into back end of 2021.

Multiples are in uncharted territory despite the downgrade to forecast

Source: Koyfin

Mastercard is currently trading on 12m forward PE of 44x versus historical average of 22x to 38x. Given its downgraded revenue and EPS growth profile over the next 12 to 18 months, we believe the current lofty valuations to be unsustainable. We see a 12m-forward PE multiple of 32x as fair, imputing a valuation of $267 or 19% below its current share price. We initiate coverage on the stock with a “Bearish” rating.

With a 36x Forward 12m PE we get a price target of $300

Source: AlphaTech Equities

Mastercard Financial model

Source: AlphaTech Equities