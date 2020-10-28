The Williams Cos., Inc. (WMB) is one of the largest operators of natural gas pipelines and other infrastructure in the United States. Unlike many of its peers, though, it has not been beaten down very much by the troubles that have been plaguing the energy markets. This may be due to the fact that natural gas prices have held up much better than oil prices have in our pandemic-stricken world. The stock has still been affected somewhat, though, as it is down about 15.85% year-to-date. This has pushed the company’s dividend yield up to a rather impressive 8.02%, which is certainly appealing considering today’s extremely low interest rates. The overall stability of the company only adds to its appeal to risk-averse investors looking for a source of income.

About The Williams Companies

As just mentioned, The Williams Companies is one of the largest natural gas-focused midstream companies in the United States. In fact, the company transports 30% of all of the natural gas produced in the United States:

Source: The Williams Companies

As might be expected, The Williams Companies has operations in all of the major basins in which natural gas is produced, with one notable exception. In recent years, the Permian basin has become a major center for natural gas production. Admittedly, upstream companies do mostly operate in the Permian to obtain oil and not natural gas but that does not change the fact that natural gas is produced in very large quantities in the region. This is nice to see because each of these basins has somewhat different fundamentals. For example, they have different costs of production, so when prices decline, we might see production drop off more in one basin than another. Admittedly though, given the scale of its operations, The Williams Companies naturally wants to get access to as much gas as it can get and the logical way to do that is to have access to as many basins as possible.

The Williams Companies’ most important asset may be the Transco pipeline system. This is the largest single pipeline system in the United States, stretching 10,000 miles from South Texas to New York City. The pipeline system is capable of carrying 17.3 million dekatherms per day, which amounts to about 15% of the nation’s natural gas supply. This pipeline system is thus critical to the Northeast (the most populated region of the country) as it is one of the biggest suppliers of natural gas for heating and industrial usage. In addition to the pipeline itself, the Transco system also includes approximately 200 million dekatherms of storage capacity, which is critical to the region’s ability to meet the winter heating demand.

As I have discussed in the past, New York City and other regions of the Northeast are seeing rising demand for natural gas. There are a few reasons for this including population growth and climate change fears. The Williams Companies is working to take advantage of this through an enormous multi-billion dollar expansion project. We can see the overall path of these projects here:

Source: The Williams Companies

Overall, the projects shown here will cost the company approximately $2 billion and are intended to increase the company’s transportation capacity by 1.7 billion cubic feet of natural gas per day to help meet the growing demands of the region. One of the nice things about this is that The Williams Companies already has contracts in place from its customers to utilize this new capacity. This is something that midstream companies often do in order to ensure that they are not spending a great deal of money to construct infrastructure that nobody wants to use. The fact that the company already has contracts in place also allows us to determine exactly how much cash flow these expansions will generate for the company. Overall, the projects will generate enough cash flow on average to pay for themselves in about six years. This is not quite as good as what peers like Kinder Morgan (KMI) typically achieve, but it is still reasonable.

There could be the potential for forward future demand growth along the path of the Transco pipeline. This comes from the utility sector. As I explained in a previous article, the utility sector has been replacing its aging coal power plants with ones powered by natural gas. There are two primary reasons for this. The first is that natural gas is a much cleaner-burning fuel than coal is, so they can reduce carbon emissions by converting. In addition, the surge in natural gas production that the United States has seen in the past ten years or so has made natural gas very affordable compared to what it previously was. There are currently thirty operating coal plants along the route of the Transco pipeline, capable of producing up to 27 gigawatts of power during the summer months when demand is highest. If all of these power plants were converted to natural gas, it would increase consumption by 4.2 billion cubic feet of natural gas per day. Admittedly, we do not have a timetable for when these plants will be converted or even if they will, but Williams Companies is well-positioned to expand its capacity to meet this demand as it comes.

Natural Gas Fundamentals

As we have discussed before, the fundamentals for natural gas are significantly better than the fundamentals for oil. This is also partly due to the desire of many countries around the world to move away from oil as a primary fuel source and towards natural gas due to the lower carbon emissions of the latter. According to the International Energy Agency, the global demand for natural gas will increase by 36% over the next twenty years compared to only 9% for oil:

Source: International Energy Agency, Kinder Morgan

Natural gas consumption also held up much better than oil consumption did through the coronavirus-related shutdowns. In fact, in the second quarter of 2020, natural gas demand actually grew 2% year over year:

Source: IHSMarkit PointLogic, The Williams Companies

As we can see, natural gas demand from industry declined, but it was more than made up for by the utility and residential sectors. This actually makes sense because people would be spending more time at home and likely doing activities that consume electricity while they are there.

Despite the fact that natural gas demand is up slightly year over year, natural gas production is actually down slightly. This also makes some sense because in areas like the Permian basin natural gas is a byproduct of oil production. As oil production fell as a result of the low-price environment, natural gas production would also fall somewhat in these areas. Nationwide, the production of natural gas was down about 0.3% year over year:

Source: IHS Markit PointLogic

As we have already shown though, Williams Companies does not have any significant operations in the Permian or other primarily oil-based basins. Rather, the company operates in places that are primarily natural gas such as the Marcells and DJ-Piceance basins. These areas have not seen their production fall by anywhere near as much. This helps to explain why Williams Companies actually saw its gathering pipeline volumes increase by 3.6% year over year:

Source: The Williams Companies

As is the case with long-haul pipelines, gathering pipelines are compensated based on the volume of resources moving through them. Thus, the fact that volumes were up should prove positive for Williams Companies’ cash flows.

Sustainable Business Model

One of the nice things about midstream companies is that they typically have very stable business models with very limited to no exposure to fluctuations in commodity prices. This is because they act very much like toll roads in that they simply charge a fee for each unit of oil and natural gas that moves through their infrastructure. To add to their stability, they perform these services under long-term contracts that usually include a minimum volume commitment, which is a minimum quantity of resources that the customer must send through the pipelines or pay for anyway. This helps to protect the midstream company from the effects of a volume decline that may be triggered by a low-price environment. This strategy definitely works in the case of The Williams Companies. As we can see here, the company has steadily grown its EBITDA over time with relatively few quarter-over-quarter declines (and even the ones it did have were relatively small):

Source: The Williams Companies

Clearly then, the business model used by The Williams Companies is designed for stability regardless of the macroeconomic conditions. This is the kind of thing that we like to see in a dividend investment since it lends itself to the maintenance and growth of a dividend that we can rely on for either income or for more capital for investment.

It is important to note, though, that the contracts that the company has with its customers are only worth something if the customer is able to remain solvent. Thus, we should take a look at the balance sheets of the company’s customers in order to analyze this risk. Fortunately, there is a great deal to like here. Fully 90% of The Williams Companies’ revenue comes from investment-grade customers:

Source: The Williams Companies

This is something that is very nice to see. This is because investment-grade companies typically have very strong balance sheets that help them weather through nearly any environment without going bankrupt. In addition, these companies will usually do everything in their power to ensure that they honor their contracts in order to protect their reputations. Thus, it appears that the company’s revenues are fairly secure based on this metric.

We can get even more confident in the stability of the company’s revenues when we look at the industries that Williams Companies’ customers come from. This is because some industries were impacted more severely by the pandemic-related shutdowns and the resulting decline in energy prices than others were. In the case of The Williams Companies, the overwhelming majority of its revenues come from the utilities:

Source: The Williams Companies

This is nice to see because utilities as a whole suffered far less than many other industries from the pandemic. This makes sense because people that are spending more time than normal at home are even more likely than normal to make sure that their utilities stay on. These companies usually enjoy a great deal of stability through recessions as well for the same reason. Meanwhile, only about 7% of the company’s revenue comes from upstream producers, which are by far the most exposed companies to the current climate. Thus, we can conclude that the majority of the company’s revenues are secure. This should make us comfortable.

Dividend Analysis

As mentioned in the introduction, The Williams Companies boasts an 8.19% dividend yield at the current stock price of $19.54 per share. Now that we have established the stability and strength of the company’s franchise, let us have a look at whether or not it can afford this dividend. After all, we do not want to be the victims of a dividend cut that slashes our income. The usual way that we do that is to have a look at the company’s distributable cash flow, which is a non-GAAP metric that theoretically tells us the amount of cash that was generated by the company’s ordinary operations that is available to be distributed to the common shareholders. In the second quarter of 2020, The Williams Companies reported a distributable cash flow of $797 million but only paid out $486 million in dividends. This gives the company a coverage ratio of 1.64. This is both significantly higher than the 1.20 that analysts generally consider to be sustainable and the 1.30 that I usually like to see to add a margin of safety to the dividend. Thus, it appears that The Williams Companies is more than able to afford its impressive 8.19% dividend yield going forward.

Conclusion

In conclusion, The Williams Companies is one of the largest natural gas-focused midstream companies in the United States with operations in many different basins. The company is not resting on its laurels, however, as it is currently engaging in a multi-billion dollar expansion program meant to expand the access to natural gas along the east coast as the demand continues to rise. There is a very real chance that it will need to continue to expand as the fundamentals for natural gas continue to be very strong. The company has a very stable business model underpinned by well-financed customers in very stable industries. This allows it to generate more than enough cash flow to cover its 8.19% dividend despite the fact that the market has beaten it down a bit. Overall, this is exactly the kind of company that we like to see.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article was originally published to Energy Profits in Dividends on October 6, 2020. Subscribers to that service have had the intervening time to act on it, including pocketing nearly a 3% gain.