A company starting to disrupt the auto insurance industry

This Root (ROOT) is not the root of all evil but a company that is likely to be a substantial disruptor- initially in the auto insurance space based on a proprietary technology, but ultimately as an insurance vendor serving much of the property/casualty space. The first question to address is should readers decide to enter the Insurance tech space. To that the answer is a resounding yes. The insurance space is very large indeed with gross premiums written of $709 billion in 2019. 39% of that amount was for private passenger auto insurance.

Insurance in general is a space that has not been transformed or disrupted in the last century or more. A driver from 1920 would most probably recognize the process of choosing and acquiring an insurance policy for his/her car or their home, although there are beginning to be some more transparent choices with less jargon and lengthy questionnaires. While there have been software companies for some years who have provided tools and services to the insurance sector-Guidewire (GWRE) and Duckcreek Technologies (DCT) are the most prominent, this passed summer market the first IPO of an enterprise built around the emerging technologies available to insurance companies. Lemonade (LMND) went public on July 2,2020, and rose by 140% that day. Since that time, after one earnings release and a couple of sell recommendations from prominent brokerages, the shares have fallen by 26%, although the shares are still about 72% above the issue price.

Root, also, is an insurance company, although one focused on the automotive space and with some interesting and proprietary technology. Most people who drive vehicles in this country, indeed globally, are required to obtain automobile liability insurance, and most people wind up with a package of coverage that includes liability, personal injury, collision and uninsured motorist. The industry is highly regulated and for decades underwriting has been conducted by assigning drivers into various coverage pools based on age, accident history, claims, vehicle driven, credit scores, and miles driven in particular geographic zones. The rating is not particularly transparent, and is rarely satisfactory to purchasers. Even now, most policies are prepared by agents, are less than transparent and require paper forms that can take hours to complete.

A couple of decades ago, in the wake of the advent of the internet as a broad community on which services could be sold, some carriers started to contract with software specialists to automate their systems in terms of providing quotes to potential users and in terms of adjusting claims. The two largest vendors of software insurance are probably Guidewire and Duck Creek Technologies (DCT) although there are numerous private vendors who offer both packaged software and implementation services. Over time, the offerings of these companies have evolved and both are engaged in transitions in which their services are consumed in the cloud. Their offerings today, are designed to help their customers achieve a phase of digital transformation.

A company called Esurance was organized more than 20 years ago to offer auto insurance on the web and some insurance carriers have begun offering their customers self-service alternatives . Not terribly surprising, the insurance software vendors have begun to offer the carriers SaaS alternatives that can be fully managed or just hosted. This has trend is impactful when it comes to the reported growth rates of Guidewire and Duck Creek, but the basics of underwriting haven’t really changed. Overall, it has been a very slow process, despite the obvious demand on the part of insurance consumers for a total digital experience.

As mentioned, Root is the second public offering in what some the insuretech space. Billions of dollars have been raised from VC firms to support a number of start-ups in the space.. It makes sense that IT entrepreneurs want to focus on the property/casualty space-the market is large-just about everyone has some kind of property/casualty insurance and auto owners are mainly obliged to have some kind of liability coverage.

Despite great efforts and tons of surveys, very few customers love their insurance carriers, and more and more customers are looking for a digital and mobile experience when it comes to dealing with their insurance needs. This is particularly true of younger consumers who have no relationships with brokers and prefer the convenience and the economics of on-line consumption as opposed to the experience of dealing with brokers.

The valuations afforded to insurance tech businesses that have much of a track record have been awesome. For example, Lemonade, a fairly recent IPO, has a notional EV/S of about 27X based on the consensus revenue expectation for 2021 of $105 million. (As I have written this, Lemonade shares have sunk noticeably-it hasn’t been the most popular name on the part of analysts.)

I think most readers/subscribers are going to want to invest in this space when they locate the right vehicle at the right valuation. My thesis is that Root Is a more disruptive entity with higher growth prospects than Lemonade or Hippo or some of the other potential insurance IPO’s. I will try to document why I think Root has gone further in terms of creating a new model to price and acquire insurance, and why that is likely to have created a virtual circle. It is my view that at the end of the day, companies such as Lemonade and Hippo are still traditional insurance companies-just with a different distribution channel that is likely to be copied by many potential competitors in the space making their paths to profitability full of stones and detours. I am not going to try to review Lemonade in the near future-there are simply too many unknowable’s for me to reach a reasonable conclusion-and it is more about insurance, and insurance pricing than technology.

I have chosen to focus my analysis on Root because I believe its use of a technology called telematics as the core of its insurance underwriting has provided it with the opportunity to provide a differentiated service that is likely to have a strong appeal to many auto insurance buyers-particularly those not wedded to a relationship with a particular broker and agency.. While telematics is not a new concept, it is the marriage of telematics with mobile technology that has made the Root offering possible. This is a major differentiator and has the promise of providing Root with higher margins, while offering lower prices for its service. And it is continually compiling data which improves the predictive power of its model, and which will make it difficult for other potential competitors to catch up.

The ability to accurate predict losses for each individual driver is basically unique, and pricing insurance policies based on this ability is unique in the market and is an attractive offering for many drivers currently insured by larger companies who pay high rates to subsidize the experience of drivers far more likely to incur accidents. I think the value of being able to predict losses based on a purely behavior based approached can not be overstated. For example, in August, the company removed credit scores from underwriting criteria, something of significance to younger drivers. The latest version of the company’s platform which it calls Root UBI 3.14 has 10X the predictive power vs. the company’s initial 3rd party solution.

Further, this company is essentially one that is using mobile technology as its primary means of on-boarding users. The company says that it can on-board a user in 47 seconds; to get started, a potential insured scans his/her driver’s license through their mobile phone, is asked to select the desired coverage and can get started on an insurance test drive that lasts 2-4 weeks. The company has presented screen shots in the S-1 and if you live in a state where the company is currently active, you can try it out. Unfortunately for this writer, neither New York or Florida are current markets for Roots but its mobile app appears to be quite encompassing for both on-boarding and claims processing, and while it may not always be as differentiated as it is today, it does offer this company a marketing advantage in this nascent phase of its development.

Of equal importance to shareholders is that the company is acquiring customers for below the average cost of doing so through both direct and agent-based models. Insurance accounting, particularly because of reporting a GAAP revenue measure that excludes reinsured premiums presents complexities not seen in evaluating most standard software companies. But despite what appear to be anomalies, the results of operations thus far are those of a company in the earliest stages of leveraging unique technologies.

The result of these technology advantages is that Root has been able to develop a high-growth model with noticeable advantages in terms of distribution and cost-to-serve expenses. The company has a “loss adjustment expense” or LAE ratio that is in-line with peers after just two of the company bringing its claims management in-house. The company is further embedding machine learning into its processes. The company has seen retention grow and it has started the cross sale of homeowners and renters insurance to its auto policy holders. Because of cost advantages, the company should wind up with higher than average margins, while charging its clients noticeably lower rates for insurance. And because the advantage is data driven, the differentiation should be sustainable.

This is a very young company in terms of the amount of time it has been in the market selling policies-and it has certainly not been offering insurance in all of the states. But that said, the company grew its active policies by 52% in the year ended 6/30, to around 334K. That is impressive, but still a pittance when considering that the 10th largest auto insurance company insured around about 4.5 million vehicles last year. (Auto insurance policies in force fell by 7k-21K in Q3. This was probably an artifact of the overall results of the Covid-19 pandemic. At the height of the pandemic, the company could not cancel policies for non-payment; due to mandated moratoriums that have subsequently been lifted.)

Most IPO’s are not born with inherently high profit business models. Part of what makes this IPO intriguing to this author is that it has the potential, based on its technology of enjoying better margins than can be achieved buy much larger competitors.

While certainly subjective, I believe that Root is a company that goes quite a ways beyond the current crop of digital insurance vendors in terms of its innovation and proprietary technology. I imagine this is going to be an exceptionally hot IPO. Perhaps not on the scale of Snowflake (SNOW) or nCino (NCNO)-but its shares seem quite likely to be in strong demand. The size of the IPO-24.1 million shares offered by the company, and a selling shareholder (Silicon Valley Bank Ventures) is not likely to satisfy institutional demand for the offering. It should be noted that two prominent VC’s, Dragoneer and Silver Lake are buying an additional 21.3 million shares from the company at the IPO price, so based on a $25/share price, and the additional 3.6. million shares reserved for over-allotments by the underwriter, the company will raise about $1.2 billion. This company talks about a capital light business model to which I will refer later on-but raising $1.2 billion is going to give this business lots of opportunities to expand its footprint and the amount of insurance it can write-some identified, and others projected.

Further, Root has started to offer typical homeowner policies as a complement to its auto insurance offerings. It does not have the same advantages with regard to that offerings as it has through the use of telematics for automobile insurance but cross-selling is inherently profitable and Root will have advantages in using its mobile first technology to present its offerings to potential users.

Typically, tech IPO’s are valued at an EV/S ratio. But the insurance industry is substantially different in many ways when compared to a typical software company. Insurance companies-and that is what Root is, at least in terms of how it reports numbers-have different ways of managing their risk. I confess not to being an expert on insurance company accounting and reinsurance strategies.

Overall, including overallotments, I expect Root to start out in life with about 240+ million shares outstanding. At $25/share that would be a market capitalization of a bit greater than $6 billion. The company at that point would have about $1.2 billion of cash, a number sure to please some regulators in states where the company is not yet licensed. In the latest quarter, which ended on 9/30, the company estimated that it would report $50 million of revenues. (That is a substantial decline compared to the prior year and prior quarter because the company’s reinsurance treaties went into force in the period. It is comparable in that regard to the headline results being reported by Lemonade.) The company is still growing very rapidly, and I expect 4 quarter forward revenues to be around $275 million. Thus, at the top end of the expected range, the EV/S would be 14.5X.

Another way of looking at this is in terms of comparison to Lemonade, a recent insuretech IPO. There are many reasons why a Root/Lemonade comparison is not precise. But that being said, it is about all there is at the moment. Lemonade’s valuation has most recently been around 15X that company’s gross written premiums. Root’s direct written premium, a more conservative measure, was most recently reported at an annualized rate of $672 million. So, using the same multiple as that currently accorded to Lemonade would produce a market cap of over $10 billion. Personally, I think Root should and likely will trade at a better valuation than Lemonade based on its shorter path to profitability and its technology differentiation. So, its quite possible that a reasonable starting price for the shares might be double the top of the current expected IPO range. Again, this is mainly a guess, but I would suggest that any share price below $50 would probably be a reasonable entry point for the shares.

The current average EV/S ratio for insurance companies is apparently less than 2X. But while notionally this is an insurance company, most investors and VC’s will see it as an advanced technology play with a unique technology that will be hard to replicate. Investors will be paying for years of hyper-growth, an impressive level of IP, and some proven ability to market what is a fairly unique service to consumers looking to consume insurance on a digital basis and to be rewarded for safe driving habits on the basis of their individual records rather being rates as part of a large, fairly indiscriminate pool.

The company now cedes 70% of its premiums to reinsurers-this is a transition that took place on July 1, 2020 and which has the effect of obscuring actual growth. This strategy enables maximum top-line growth potential but with capital requirements based on more tolerable levels. Overall, the leverage derived through this strategy will allow the company to maximize profits, as opposed to reported revenue and to achieve a very high return on invested capital that is likely to be unique in the market. This company utilizes reinsurance to mitigate risk and in particular to provide the company protection from what are known as “tail events.” and thus in the latest reported quarter, its reported net revenues are only about 30% of what would be the case if the company were keeping premiums to itself. What that does is to significantly distort growth comparisons on the revenue line; I am not sure how investors will value the shares-I freely confess that my own record in trying to figure out what might be a reasonable valuation for hyper-growth IT vendors is none too accurate-I usually try to look at some reasonable comparable and then get surprised with the enthusiasm institutions have for new issues. In this case, I simply have no good comparison.

What makes the exercise even more difficult here, is that the actual growth rate is obscured by the use of reinsurance so what is now being reported as revenue is only 30% of what would have been reported using the standards in place a year ago. As mentioned, the preliminary results for the latest reported quarter show revenues of $50 million, which is down sharply from the $80 million of reported revenues reported for the prior fiscal year. But that doesn’t mean that growth has slowed-the revenue line is reflecting the 70% of premiums that have been ceded to reinsurance.

The S-1 does present a number of additional KPI’s on which attention should be focused. Perhaps of greatest significance is the sharp improvement in profitability achieved over the first 6 months of 2020, and which then continued on into the September quarter based on the preliminary release. Most significantly, given the ROOT concept, the LAE fell from 113% last year, to around 90% this year. This in turn drove the adjusted gross margin in the latest quarter to the high-teens percent compared to a loss margin of 34% in the year earlier quarter. As is typical for auto insurance company’s the loss on renewal policies has a lower average loss percentage; as this company matures, it is deriving an increasing proportion of its business from renewals which provides another tailwind in terms of profitability.

I think the concept that undergirds the Root story is one that is illustrated by this early turn to profitability. Basically, what has happened, is that Root uses the data it collects through telematics to establish correlations between driving behavior. One example of such behavior is hard braking which is strongly correlated with the incidence of claims. Root is now using its UBI 3.14 data set which is said to deliver 10X the predictive power compared to the initial 3rd party product that Root used. In turn, this means that Root is better able to evaluate drivers in a data driven way. The Root strategy is that it does not quote the 10%-15% of drivers that have the worst scores, and offer low risk drivers better pricing-WHILE STILL ACHIEVING ENVIABLE LEVELS OF PROFITABILITY. Low prices for targeted drivers, no quotations for high risk drivers is a formula that yields very competitive pricing, improved and likely better than average loss ratios, and the acquisition and retention of very profitable customers, who in turn continue to provide Root with the data it needs to improve the accuracy of the Usage Based Insurance (UBI) scores it compiles for potential clients.

Forecasting disruption is always a guess about an uncertain future. I think that this company has 2 quite unique advantages that give it a decent opportunity to disrupt the auto insurance market The first of these is the telematics advantage. Telematics as used by Root is not the same as the devices that some insurance companies provide for vehicles. It is a rather detailed, highly quantitative model that allows Root to have a significant advantage in forecasting which potential drivers are high risk, and which are not-and to do so on an individual basis.

The other advantage is that this company essentially distributes its policies through the use of mobile devices. Now I have no real idea if someone can get a quote and purchase insurance in 47 seconds-I know I will not be able to do so. But I believe that the company’s mobile first capability is also a significant advantage and over time will disrupt the way auto insurance is quoted and distributed.

Obviously, some drivers are not going to accept a model in which their driving habits are accessible by a 3rd party. Presumably, the older a potential client is, and the stronger his potential relationship with an agency paradigm in terms of acquiring insurance, the less likely she/he will become a Root customer. For sure, aggressive drivers with more dangerous behaviors will be reluctant to engage with Root. But the reality is that Root is looking to establish an insurance business with a noticeably lower than average loss ratios which pleases customers with lower rates and far better claims service.

Some readers are doubtless aware that other insurance companies have devices that can be installed in vehicles that alert drivers, and the companies that provide the devices about the safety of a current driving experience That is really not the kind of telematics that this company uses as part of its pricing process. This company collects a proprietary data set of driving behavers that are correlated with associated claims experience-and it is all done through an I-Phone rather than through a connected device. These days, there are apps available for I-Phones that track things like hard braking, or weaving or other forms of distracted driving.

The company, in its S-1, talks about its strong flywheel. It collects data which allows it to avoid quoting policies to the riskiest drivers who are responsible for 50% or more of accidents. Because it doesn’t provide quotes for riskier drivers, the company can provide very competitive quotes and yet have lower loss ratios than its competitors. In turn, this allows this company to attract more drivers, and to collect more data. The company comments about 1st mover advantage-trying to replicate what Root has achieved is not something that will be easy, even with unlimited resources.

Root is basically about a mobile-first customer experience. 75% of Root’s clients on-board through a mobile app. Clients on-board through their I-Phones in less than a minute and they actually do not need to touch their keypad. While much insurance can be procured through a digital experience, it would appear that Root is already pushing the limit in terms of what can be done with current available technology. The company has focused on the use of digital marketing that is hyper-targeted and seemingly produces better results than other mobile marketing models.

This company collects data without reference to race or gender and its data collection, by definition breaches certain privacy expectations. These days the National Association of Insurance Companies has formed a special committee on race. Anything that prevents Root, or other insurance companies from using a data first set of underwriting criteria might be a risk to the development of Root’s business potential. I do not imagine anything dire will happen in the near future, but it is something about which it is well to be aware.

The issue of data privacy is one that has initially hobbled the growth of this company in certain states. California, at the moment, prohibits the collection of data beyond that of miles driven which makes it impossible to price policies based on real driver experience. I believe that the reason that Root gets such concentrated revenues from 3 states is most likely a function of regulatory issues. Obviously, CA is the largest market in the US for auto insurance, and a key to success over the long-term. I certainly am not able to project much about CA regulations having to do with privacy-but the economics of telematics for good drivers at some point is likely to overcome the current regulation about collecting driving data, particularly when a driver provides express consent for the collection of such data.

The company has developed a “full-stack” insurance model so it is not captive to past technologies and offerings. Most other potential competitors are likely to have to overcome third party dependencies and inefficiencies. The company currently is licensed in 36 states, operates in 30 states and should reach full national coverage early next year. That said, currently, 40% of Root’s clients come from just 3 states, Texas, Georgia and Kentucky. Just reaching the penetration the company has already achieved in those 3 states will provide Root with a very strong growth runway for years to come. Root concentration on those 3 states is not a company strategy but more a function of the cadence of the company gaining approval to operate by the various state insurance regulators. I think it is reasonable to predict that the company will be of a size, and with substantial reserves of capital to satisfy the preponderance of insurance regulators.

While Root is an insurance company and most of its revenues are likely to come from insurance for the foreseeable future, the company does have an enterprise software offering built on telematics based data collection. The company is also evaluating its entrance into international markets both as an insurance company and through offering its enterprise software.

Competing with the giants

Many readers are going to consider the issue of competition the make or break question for this IPO. And clearly, there is no way I can provide some kind of definitive, "must happen" scenario. Auto insurance is highly competitive and the larger companies in the space such as Geico, Progressive, Allstate, State Farm etc. have spent decades building their brands and are behemoths in terms of resources. Just as a frame of reference, the largest auto insurer in this country is State Farm which has a 17% market share and most recently reported that it had written $43 billion in premiums. The bottom of the top 10 is American Family, with a 2% share, and $4.7 billion in premiums written. By comparison, I anticipate that Root will write premiums of just greater than $900 million over the next 12 months, suggesting both the size of the opportunity, and the resources that competitors have.

Overall, the market for auto insurance in the US is about $266 billion, which has achieved a 5% CAGR since 2014. The latest disruption in the space has been the rise of the internet as a distribution channel. Over the last 20 years or so, personal lines insurance sold over the internet as a direct channel has probably reached over $50 billion in premiums. This has not really changed market share greatly; the old-line companies have added direct distribution options or have acquired companies that offered direct acquisition models such as Allstate’s acquisition of Esurance in 2011. One of the barriers to entry that kept the market relatively unchanged was the huge cost of advertising. By the time Esurance was bought, it was spending $100 million year on advertising. The experience of Esurance as a brand of Allstate has not been a happy one; Allstate has announced plans to close down its subsidiary.

The advent of social media channels and highly targeted buys, had made it far easier for a new company such as Root to get its message to a very specific audience who indeed “live on their cellphones.”

I think it is quite possible that Root’s ultimate fate will be to be acquired by a large insurance company. While acquiring insurance directly was not a terribly heavy lift for old line insurance vendors, the move to a paradigm based on data driven quotes and mobile technologies is likely to prove far more difficult to replicate. The fact that technologies now exist to target certain kinds of potential users is almost opposite to the way broad line insurance companies have operated over the past century. Even now, most insurance remains distributed though insurance brokers with agents who fill out extensive forms based on in-person interviews. The claims process has not advanced significantly, either.

Root’s technology, at least to this writer, seems a significant step in the right direction. It obviously doesn’t address every pain point, and its model has some issues. But it is far more disruptive than some of the other insurance tech solutions that have emerged, and its record, in the states in which it has been sold is quite impressive. Even though Root is a nascent enterprise, it appears that the company is acquiring clients at below average costs for doing so when compared to others in the space. While I imagine all insurance companies are investing heavily in data science and dynamic targeting, this company, which essentially was launched on that paradigm, is likely to leverage it more effectively than competitors. In the last reported quarter, Root spend around $37 million on sales and marketing while direct written premiums grew by 54%. (I have taken the mid-point of the range presented in the S-1). The increase in sales and marketing cost as reported was just 9%, although the comparisons are blurred as a result of the new reinsurance structure in effect for the period.

There are very few consumers who do not recognize the larger names in the space, and conversely, there are very few consumers who have yet heard of Root. On the other hand, I think the ability that Root has to use advanced and personalized social media marketing to present itself to new customers has been and will remain a strong advantage for Root. The fact is that targeted social media marketing is an excellent tool when deployed with deep learning/artificial intelligence.

Root is amongst the first, or perhaps the first company in the auto insurance space to use a mobile first strategy. That is a way of levelling the playing field substantially, particularly for prospective customers who live on their cell phones. I often like to test out claims myself; I am about the worst potential consumer imaginable for a new technology and if I can be comfortable using it, than everyone can. In this place, because of geographic limitations, I was unable to make the test.

At the moment, Root is not really a national company. For example it isn’t available in Florida at this moment. I assume that with the capital it is raising through this IPO, it will shortly be operating in the coterminous 48 states. That will significantly enhance the company’s competitive positioning.

In evaluating Root with the information that is available, I think its most important asset is the data it is collecting which it uses to help price risk and provide individual quotes for consumers. While the larger companies can certainly spend the time and the money to replicate the technology that Root has developed, they still need their own data in order to facilitate a service that is really competitive to that which Root offers. Collecting a relevant amount of data with the granularity of telematics is something that really can be replicated in short order. My expectation is that this is an opportunity and I expect that Root will be able to execute against it based on the track record the company has been able to achieve thus far.

Management and Valuation

Root’s CEO is Alexander Timm. He is a young entrepreneur-32 years old. In his letter in the S-1, he comments that he started working for his father’s agency when he was in his teens. He states that he loves insurance. I mention this because I think his commitments are part of what will drive this company long into the future. He has degrees in analysis, actuarial science and worked for Nationwide Insurance in their strategy consulting network.

The company’s Chief Technology officer and co-founder is Dan Manges. Mr. Manges was the founding CTO at Braintree until that business was acquired by PayPal. I think Braintree is well acknowledged as the technology heart of the PayPal mobile and web payments systems.

The company’s CFO is Dan Rosenthal. Mr. Rosenthal worked at the Milestone Aviation group, and aviation financing company acquired by GE Capital in 2015. He has probably seen his share of ups and downs and corporate challenges.

As I mentioned earlier writing about an IPO prior to its launch can be a fraught undertaking. I think writing about SNOW for my Ticker Target investment community the first time, I had mentioned $120 as a reasonable price. Some reasonable and some price to paraphrase Winston Churchill. My expectation for nCino and Datadog have been also proven to be singularly conservative.

Notionally, the valuation of Root is seen to be $6.34 billion at the top end of its offering range. About a year ago, the company raised $350 million from DST Global and Coatue in a Series E offering that valued the company at $3.65 billion. Overall, the company had raised $528 million in VC investment. Given the rapid growth that the company has achieved since it last raised private equity funding, it seems likely to this writer that the company’s valuation should be significantly above the valuation indicated based on the current top offering price of $25/share.

About the closest one can come to a comparable is Lemonade. Lemonade has traded at a ratio of around 15X or more its gross written premium. Of course it has fallen noticeably in the last week or so of trading. Root doesn’t report gross written premium, but reports a more conservative metric called Direct Written Premiums which was $168 million last quarter. For many of the reasons addressed in the article, Root is going to wind up to be a more profitable company than average in its space-perhaps much more profitable. And the level of premium that was earned has been constrained by a geographical presence that excludes major markets. So, I would find it hard to believe that this company’s share valuation won’t be higher than 15X its Direct Written Premiums. Arbitrarily, I think it prudent to use a 20x premium, which results in an initial valuation of around $13.5 billion. That would be around $55/share.

I think a valuation in that range makes some sense, particularly given the company’s technology and first mover advantage. I think growth investors are ultimately going to want to be involved in the Insuretech space, and I think this company has the greatest opportunity to disrupt the space.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.