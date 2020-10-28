Pessimism is high for shopping center REITs. SITE Centers (SITC) is up strongly from April lows but still down around 50% from its trading price before the pandemic. This past quarter showed clear signs of a recovery, as a reopening of properties has led to a substantial rebound in rent collection. With a conservatively leveraged balance sheet and minimal near-term debt maturities, things are finally looking up for SITC. I rate shares a buy with a 60% total return upside.

Clear Signs Of A Recovery

While the country continues to deal with the pandemic, SITC's properties have experienced a notable recovery. Whereas less than half of its tenants were open in early April, 98% of its tenants are now open:

(Q3 Presentation)

The change has led to an improvement in rent collection. Whereas the second quarter saw rent collection of only 70%, the third quarter saw rent collection of 84%, with 90% of rent collected in October:

(Q3 Presentation)

SITC generated impressive leasing spreads of 12.9% for new leases and 5.5% for renewal leases. However, leased occupancy declined 50 basis points sequentially to 91.9%, which was down significantly from 94.2% in the same period last year. SITC also recognized uncollectible revenue of $15.3 million, up from $14.6 million in the second quarter. I expect the third quarter to represent a peak for uncollectible revenues for most retail REITs, as rent collections have been improving. Uncollectible revenues and the decline in occupancy led SS NOI to decline 17.8% YOY. However, as I discuss later in the "valuation" section, earnings should improve moving forward, and yet SITC trades cheaply even based on the current earnings stream.

Balance Sheet Risk Analysis

SITC maintains a solid balance sheet rated BBB- or equivalent by the credit rating issuers. SITC has over $800 million in liquidity with minimal near-term debt maturities:

(Q3 Presentation)

On a trailing twelve months basis, debt to EBITDA stands at 6.1 times, down from 6.2 times a year prior. Including preferred stock, debt to EBITDA stands at 7.1 times. These multiples are nowhere near levels that would concern me. I am unconcerned regarding breaches of financial covenants because the strictest measures define "total assets" using undepreciated book value, which will not decline even if cash flows decline in the near term (in contrast, many peers' "total assets" are defined as TTM net operating income divided by a specified cap rate). The balance sheet is quite strong, and my guess is that we will see some of the bigger players utilize their balance sheets to engage in opportunistic acquisitive activity, which might very well mark the "bottom" for retail REIT stock prices.

Valuation and Price Target

On a trailing twelve months basis, SITC has generated $1.08 in operating FFO per share. Shares trade at only 6.5 times that number. Even if we annualize this past quarters' FFO, we arrive at $0.92 in FFO per share and shares trade at only 7.6 times that number. I note that maintenance capital expenditures and tenant allowances make up approximately 15% of this past quarter's operating FFO, so SITC trades cheaply even if we subtract those out. SITC has temporarily suspended its common dividend payout, but I expect the dividend to return as early as the fourth quarter. It may take 12-24 months, but I expect FFO to stabilize at least 75% of 2019 FFO levels - that puts it at $0.95 per share. SITC could trade at 12 times FFO or $11.50 per share. Shares have over 60% upside to that target.

Risks

There may be a retail reckoning on the horizon. Rent collection has improved, but it is unclear if all the retail bankruptcies have already taken place. If SITC experiences a large number of bankruptcies at once, it may need to drastically lower rents on new leases to attract new tenants. I am doubtful that such an event will take place given the 90% rent collection in October, but anything is possible.

If the COVID-19 situation gets worse, lockdowns may return. This would not only potentially reduce rent collection rates, but it may also lead to further retail bankruptcies. It is unclear how various municipalities will change in their treatment of a "second wave," if any.

The above two risks are the main ones to consider, but rising interest rates, however, unlikely, would potentially lead to rising costs of capital and a lower stock price valuation. While the latter seems unlikely due to SITC already trading cheaply, a significant rise in interest rates may force SITC to refinance debt maturities are higher interest rates. Further, it is possible that the debt markets begin to demand higher interest rates for shopping center REITs as a result of the risk for future pandemics. There hasn't been any indication of rising interest expenses for shopping center REITs as of yet.

Conclusion

We're not there yet, but SITC's financials are showing material signs of improvement. With rent collection at 90% in October, SITC may be finally rounding a corner. Even at these depressed cash flow levels, SITC still trades very cheaply. Investors willing to hold for the long term may be generously rewarded when SITC can stabilize cash flows and earn a higher multiple. I rate shares a buy with a 60% upside.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SITC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.