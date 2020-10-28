The dividend at 20+ percent yield is covered but may be "suspended" out of abundant caution.

Background

Eurocommercial Properties (OTC:EUCMF) is a Dutch-based REIT and a long term investor and manager of prime retail property (e.g. shopping centers) in Belgium, France, Italy and Sweden with assets over € 4 billion. The Company was founded in 1991 and is a Euronext listed company, there is also an ADR trading in the U.S. but liquidity may be quite low. Dividends received are subject to 15 percent withholding tax but may be claimable as a tax credit depending on the investor's status.

(source: company website)

The share price has seen a precipitous decline over the last 5 years that was accelerated as the COVID19 pandemic unleashed.

It is now trading at ~9.50 Euro whereas its net asset value is ~43 Euro. This reflects a valuation of ~0.22x net assets.

I believe the market is completely mispricing this security. Let us begin by considering the bear case.

The Bear Case

The thesis of the shorts is that ECMPA assets' value is materially (and I mean materially) overstated on the balance sheet. And therefore sooner or later, management will be forced to (1) sell assets at distressed values given market conditions and/or (2) raise fresh capital diluting existing shareholders. The fear is that ECMPA will breach debt covenants (on specific assets or on a group level). The main concern is around breaching the LTV metric (60% maximum level on a group level) triggering a chain reaction that ends up destroying shareholders' value.

In other words, ECMPA's current gearing level is at ~44% - the market is indicating this is far too high. The market is essentially extrapolating a significant decline in their assets' value (greater than 20% decline)

The other concerns expressed by bears include the "Amazon disruption" threat (online commerce). After all, ECMPA assets are predominantly retail shopping centers. Finally, the duration and severity of the COVID19 situation including recent 2nd wave-related lockdowns are expected to undermine the financial viability of the firm and further exacerbate a perceived downward spiral in the value of ECMPA assets.

Suffice to say, I think the market fears are overblown.

The valuation

ECMPA's LTV stands at 44.4% as of 30 September 2020 (compared to 45.5% as per 30 June 2020). The management acknowledges that Mr. Market views this as too high and aims to bring down the LTV to ~40%, primarily by selling assets at or near book value.

ECMPA values its properties at half-year and full-year. The last valuation was done as of 30th June (during COVID19 lockdowns) and resulted in a decrease of ~3% of asset values.

It is important to note, that valuations are performed by external professional appraisers (which are rotated every 3 years) and subject to further external Audit. The below extract from the 2019 annual report highlights the rigorousness of the valuation process:

ECMPA CEO, cognisant of skepticism prevailing in the market, reflected on this at 30th June 2020 earnings call:

And again, we’re seeing massive devaluations in the UK and the U.S. We are not seeing them in our markets. And I think where there are similarities in Klepierre might be a good example of – obviously that are similar to ours. We’re around 3% on average. Clearly, the best market for us, which is now 23% of our portfolio, is Sweden, where the valuation drops were almost non-existent, 0.5%. And again, people may – or some people have said, well, it’s different in Europe. It isn’t. The valuation firms are exactly the same firms that are doing the valuations in the UK. I’m sure they all have one single insurance policy. So they all have to be careful

The CEO further added an optimistic note on the upcoming December valuation cycle:

Looking forward to December – and I’m going to make a brave comment here, but perhaps I won’t be around to be punished for it. And that is if, and it’s a big if, of course, if economic circumstances and, of course, the wretched COVID is no worse than it is today, and interest rates has – indeed the Fed has announced, and I expect ECB to do the same, the interest rates are going to be low for many years, then I don’t expect values in our portfolios to go down significantly at all in December. If anything, I expect they may stay the same.

As noted in the Auditor's comments, the valuation is highly dependent on complex estimates and assumptions (such as market rent levels, expected vacancies, interest rates, expected capital expenditure and maintenance and the availability of comparable property transactions). Looking at those factors, I would not necessarily expect, come December, significant downward pressure on valuations either. For example, vacancy rates so far remain relatively low (1.6% vacancy rate as of September) and renewals & reletting are up materially (~11 percent in the last 12 months) and many of these were achieved during the COVID19 worse lockdowns. Interest rates are clearly not going up anytime soon either.

The best proof of the adequacy of property valuation is the disposal of properties at book value. The sale of Moraberg retail park in Sweden at the book value is a clear example of that. ECMPA is progressing other sales with the aim of achieving an LTV ratio of under 40% in due course.

The expectation, at least from management, that these disposals will be done at around book value:

So assuming those deals go ahead and so far we’ve never sold in the history of the company a property ever significantly below valuation, which supports them, so that is our plan for the moment for further sales. There’s, of course, nothing wrong with the properties, but we are conscious of gearing levels and the concerns that the market has.

Alternative Views

Other authors in SA, use an alternative valuation model (albeit a conservative one) which requires a 7% rental yield. Clearly, this is a stress test of sorts as opposed to a precise valuation.

However, important to note, that from the perspective of debt covenants and the likes - it is the external appraisals' valuations that matters.

Clearly, Mr. Market also has a voice which the management team has listened to and is in the process of bringing-down LTV to ~40 percent.

The key takeaway point is that concerns of the valuation of the assets appear over-blown. There may additional declines come December, perhaps to the tune of low-single-digit - but in my view, nowhere near what the market is pricing in (>20 percent).

The dividend question

Most investors in REITs are in it for the dividends and on current prices (and direct results), ECMPA can afford to pay 20+ percent yield. It appears to be well-covered too. However, management decided not to declare an interim dividend and investors will need to wait for the 31 December 2020 results to find out about the fate of the dividend. The earnings release for the 30 September 2020 period reflected on that decision:

After very careful consideration taking into account the recent increased uncertainty due to more restrictions affecting shopping in three of our four markets to fight the COVID-19 virus, the Board of Management, having consulted the Supervisory Board, decided not to declare an interim dividend by the end of November 2020. When the results as per 31 December 2020 are published in the first quarter of 2021, the Board will also announce the dividend proposal to be voted on by the holders of depositary receipts in the 2021 AGM. The Board has the option to propose a dividend in cash or in depositary receipts or a combination thereof.

Management is retaining some added flexibility to retain cash by potentially issuing shares in lieu. Clearly, there are many uncertainties relating to the path ahead with this pandemic. I believe management is being appropriately conservative in deferring this decision for later on. I suspect other inputs to the decision would include progress on disposals of other assets held for sale, business performance for the December quarter and overall macroeconomic conditions.

All in all, I see this as a transitory pause only and expect cash dividends to resume as soon as clarity emerges on the trajectory ahead.

Final thoughts

ECMPA is a top tier REIT with quality assets. Amazingly, it managed to secure an 11 percent uplift on renewals and relatings in the last 12 months, demonstrating the attractiveness of its assets.

And many of these have been achieved during the COVID19 pandemic. It also managed to retain a relatively low vacancy rate (1.6%). Achieving this during the greatest economic downturn since the great depression is certainly no mean feat.

I suspect many punters are simply extrapolating the precipitous decline in the valuations of shopping centers located in the U.S. or U.K. or other lower-quality properties - and therefore stay away or simply "throw the baby out with the bathwater". I believe that conservatism and uncertainty around the dividend payment are certainly hurting the stock price. And that is an opportunity for some.

I am now very bullish on the stock. At the current valuation, the margin of safety is extremely wide and I like the asymmetric risk/reward profile of this investment.

If you enjoyed this article and would like to be notified of additional articles on banks, special situations and conviction ideas, scroll up and click "Follow." IP Banking Research coverage includes U.S., U.K., Asian and European banks, as well as other special situations, deep value and conviction ideas.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EUCMF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.