The Confirmation Bias

“Two quite opposite qualities equally bias our minds - habits and novelty.” - Jean de la Bruyere

Looking at the relentless “risk-on” environment, with Tech stocks rallying strongly, renewed lockdown fears in Europe and US looming elections, when it came to selecting our title analogy, we decided to go for “Confirmation Bias” given in the past we did used “Optimism Bias” but we will touch on this again as well in this conversation. Confirmation bias can lead investors to be overconfident, ignoring evidence that their strategies will lose money. In studies of political stock markets, such as the US, investors made more profit when they resisted bias. For example, participants who interpreted a candidate's debate performance in a neutral rather than partisan way were more likely to profit. To combat the effect of confirmation bias, investors can try to adopt a contrary viewpoint "for the sake of argument". In one technique, they imagine that their investments have collapsed and ask themselves why this might happen.

As well, many pundits are pointing towards the current polls when it comes to the outcome for the US elections. We already touched on numerous occasions on “optimism bias” which led us to correctly predict “BREXIT” and Trump’s election in 2016. We would like to add the following on this matter. Sports have well defined mechanisms which lend themselves to statistical analysis. On the other hand, highly non-linear events, like this very contested US election, does not. Because with so much uncertainty around the US election, it can reasonably be considered frivolous to report early stage forecasts or polls. Do not rely on them for non-linear events such as elections. Polls predictions do not behave like probabilities that incorporate all uncertainty and should not be passed off as them.

In this week’s conversation, we would like to continue looking at US reflation versus Europe deflation from a macro and credit perspective. As well we would like to touch again on the implications of the material risk for US TECH sector on the looming antitrust decisions which are about to hit them. We have been discussing this risk previously but, again, it is getting more and more attention and rightly so.

• US reflation and Europe deflation? It’s the credit impulse stupid!

We have long ascertained in numerous posts that the difference in growth between the United States and Europe was linked to the different trajectory taken by their respective central banks. By removing earlier on trouble assets such as nonperforming loans (MBS etc.) from US banks balance sheet, the United States Fed decisively restored the “credit impulse”, whereas the ECB only financed via various operations of LTRO these trouble assets. This led to an outperformance of US growth relative to Europe and can be seen in the difference in performance in Leveraged Loans.

The notion of Credit Impulse has been introduced for the first time by Michael Biggs in November 2008. It represents the flow of new credit issued from the private sector as a percentage of GDP. It is considered as the second derivative of credit growth and arguably the biggest driver behind economic growth.

The US Credit Impulse, the flow of new (additional) credit available to companies and households, is the strongest since the early 1980s. The credit impulse tends to lead GDP growth:

- Graph source - Jeroen Blokland- Twitter

As a reminder, credit growth is a stock variable and domestic demand is a flow variable. Credit dynamic is based on Growth. No growth or weak growth can lead to defaults and asset deflation. The change in credit growth is a flow variable and so is domestic and global demand!

The big failure of QE on the real economy is in "impulsing" spending growth via the second derivative of the development of debt, namely the change in credit growth. As we have argued before in September 2015, QE will not be sufficient enough on its own in Europe to offset the lack of Aggregate Demand (AD) we think.

Europe is a lot further down the socialization road of lending than in the US as the result of NIRP. As a result, since 2016's TLTRO II, the price action of banks stocks and YoY loan growth have diverged. Have European banks been all “nationalized”?

- Graph source – MI2 Partners - Twitter

No wonder therefore that given the poor credit impulse in Europe is leading to record low share prices for European banks. So where is the bounce being announced by many financial pundits who keep saying European banks are cheap? They are cheap for a reason. No growth = no loan growth = no income growth. 50% of a normal commercial bank income comes from the loan book. With NIRP and COVID, good luck:

- graph source Sober Look - Twitter

Alternative data show the U.S. recovery gaining, while Europe is fading with additional lockdown measures being taken throughout:

graph source Bloomberg



As well we are seeing in the US “Creative destruction” à la Schumpeter in the US with a parabolic spike in business applications:

- graph source Bloomberg

We continue to believe in the reflation story in the US while Europe continues to face deflation.

This is also confirmed by the below chart from Bloomberg which shows that U.S. business activity rises to the strongest level in 20 months, according to IHS Markit:

- Graph source Bloomberg.

US equities winning on reflation. Europe losing on deflation:

graph source KOYFIN.



So while investors have been reaching out for yield and taken on more credit risk and duration, given the looming highly contested US elections, we continue think, high beta can be a treacherous proposal at least in cash given the state of liquidity in the secondary market for credit:

- graph source Bloomberg

Credit markets firmed last Friday following robust fund inflows and slowing issuance, leaving investors with less compensation for rising macroeconomic and political risk as earnings season ramps up.

For those who have been following us for a long time, we warned you well in advance that in the next turn in the credit cycle, recoveries would be much lower. It is starting to be playing out as reported by Bloomberg:

- graph source Bloomberg

All in all, credit dispersion is rising, spreads are very tight and duration are elevated, meaning in effect there are no margin for error in the current set-up / melt-up. The interest rate sensitivity of investment-grade corporate credit has jumped 58% since March 23, and is now at a record high of $7 billion per basis point according to JPMorgan.

Moving on to our next point, we think that the darling TECH sector of many investors is facing fast and rising antitrust risk.

• Your “trust” in TECH is about to be “tested” by antitrust

Given the rising rhetoric from the antitrust risk and TECH being a “crowded” sector, we think 2021 could see this risk materialize for the FAANMG. The market cap of the FAANMG stocks now exceeds that of the 7 largest European countries combined (the U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Poland):

- graph source Bloomberg

Given Google is now in the crosshair of antitrust in the US, as a reminder Google hands Apple billions of dollars annually to be the default search engine on the iPhone giant’s devices. This arrangement is coming under renewed scrutiny as part of the government's antitrust suit against Google.

As a reminder, AT&T before being broken up was as large as the entire market capitalization of Japan. The baby Bells provided more competition:

“In 1974, the U.S. Justice Department filed an antitrust lawsuit against AT&T based on complaints by MCI and other long-distance service providers. The lawsuit went unresolved for eight years. But in 1982, the company settled with the government under conditions ordained by Judge Harold H. Greene of the Federal District Court for the District of Columbia.

The landmark settlement required AT&T to divest its local operating companies and limit its services to the long-distance market. Hence, in 1984, Michigan Bell became part of Ameritech, one of seven regional “Baby Bells” that assumed control of local calling services.

AT&T was allowed to continue manufacturing telephone equipment. (These operations were later spun off as Lucent Technologies.) Judge Greene retained jurisdiction over the case for more than a decade, effectively elevating himself to the role of national telecom czar. Virtually every major business decision required approval by both the judge and the FCC.

Thus, the creature of government was dismembered by government, demonstrating yet again that “government has nothing to give anybody except what it first takes from somebody, and a government that’s big enough to give you everything you want is big enough to take away everything you’ve got.” – source - What prompted the breakup of AT&T?

Big Tech is now ~40% of the S&P, exceeding Dot Com levels. Beyond Tech, no sector but Energy in the early 1980s has ever dominated the SPX by such a magnitude. The Sherman Act and other antitrust laws are enforced by the US Department of Justice, which can investigate companies, fine them and take them to court. In 1998, the government initiated a long-running case that restricted Microsoft's activities in the tech industry for years. But lawmakers can still take action to make enforcement more likely. Maybe short TECH / Long Energy is the trade to go? We wonder:

- source Tavi Costa - Twitter

For those who have a long memory, the divestiture of AT&T in 1984 reduced its book value of by approximately 70%. The 1911 breakup of Standard Oil is often compared to the breakup of AT&T and, like AT&T, later had many "baby Standards" merge. I would take the antitrust risk seriously for the TECH sector. Just saying from a contrarian stance to the confirmation bias out there on the darling TECH sector.

Friedrich Nietzsche — 'In individuals, insanity is rare; but in groups, parties, nations and epochs, it is the rule.'

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.