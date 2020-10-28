On October 21, 2020, Norwegian telecommunications giant Telenor ASA (OTCPK:TELNF) announced its third quarter 2020 earnings results. Telecommunications companies have generally held up reasonably well through the pandemic because they provide critical services for people that are stuck working at home. They also provide entertainment services and other such things that are valued by people stuck at home. Telenor did perform reasonably well during the quarter as the company was able to deliver both revenue and earnings growth, although certainly not everything was perfect as subscription and traffic revenues were lower than in the previous quarter, due largely to the pandemic. Overall, though, Telenor is continuing to show us that it is a strong bastion of stability in an uncertain climate.

As my long-time readers are no doubt well aware, it is my usual practice to share the highlights from a company's earnings report before delving into an analysis of its results. This is because these highlights provide a background for the remainder of the article as well as serve as a framework for the resultant analysis. Therefore, here are the highlights from Telenor's third quarter 2020 earnings report:

Telenor brought in total revenues of NOK 30.005 billion in the third quarter of 2020. This represents a 5.56% increase over the NOK 28.424 billion that the company brought in during the prior year quarter.

The company reported a free cash flow of NOK 4.372 billion in the most recent quarter. This is a substantial improvement over the negative NOK 11.660 billion that the company reported in the year-ago quarter.

Telenor saw its total number of mobile subscriptions decline by 2.1 million in the quarter, leaving the company's total at 180.3 million. In the equivalent quarter of last year, the company added 5.2 million subscriptions, bringing its total to 183.4 million.

The company reported total subscription and traffic revenues of NOK 22.903 billion in the current quarter. This represents a 5.43% increase over the equivalent quarter of last year.

Telenor reported a net income of NOK 5.449 billion in the third quarter of 2020. This compares very well to the NOK 163 million in net income that the company reported in the third quarter of 2019.

One thing that we notice when looking at these highlights is that, essentially, every measure of financial performance showed improvement compared to the prior year quarter. This comes in spite of the pandemic, but as mentioned in the introduction, telecommunications companies are unlikely to be affected much by the economic shutdowns or the quarantine orders, especially when compared to firms in other industries. This is because, having internet connections in homes is critical to the telecommuting that has become commonplace in the current world, and most people value the entertainment that these firms bring into their homes. That is not to say that they are entirely unaffected, which we can see in Telenor's results. As shown in the highlights, Telenor saw its subscription and traffic revenues increase year over year, but they did decline slightly quarter over quarter.

Source: Telenor ASA

The pandemic was the cause of this decline, or rather the response of governments was responsible for it. As many people are no doubt well aware, international travel for either pleasure or business has been severely curtailed by many nations around the world. This was previously a significant source of revenue for Telenor since travelers would incur roaming charges when using their phones outside of their home areas. The reduction in travel, especially for business, reducing the roaming charges that the company was able to collect. This problem may reverse itself once the pandemic dies down, but now that things such as telecommuting have become common in the business world, they may never return to the levels that they once had.

One of Telenor's most important markets is its home country of Norway. This should not really come as a surprise. Fortunately, Telenor was able to deliver fairly strong performance here. One way that we can see that is by looking at a metric called the average revenue per user. As might be expected, this is the average amount of money that each of the company's customers pays on average for its services. In the third quarter, this figure came in at NOK 348 per month, which is a slight improvement over the NOK 344 per month that the company reported in the prior year quarter. This increase was due to a growing demand for things like insurance and security. Admittedly, the increase in the demand for insurance was surprising, but the higher demand for security was somewhat understandable. As a growing number of people are working from home, they want to increase the security of their data while it is in transit to their client's or employer's equipment. There have also been a number of news stories regarding data breaches or similar hacks, so it makes sense that people would want to secure the integrity of their resources and data. The added spending from these things more than offset the fact that the company's average user incurred fewer roaming charges than in prior quarters due to lower traveling. The reduction in travel and greater emphasis on remaining at home also increased the demand to have entertainment at home. Telenor added 12,000 fibre subscriptions, 14,000 fixed wireless subscriptions, and 3,000 new television subscriptions in its home country during the quarter.

These new subscriptions had a positive impact on Telenor's revenues during the quarter. This makes sense as it now has more customers providing it with regular revenue in the form of paid subscribers. Unfortunately, though, this was not quite enough to overcome the decline in the firm's legacy fixed-line business. This is something that just about all telecommunications companies have been struggling with. As most of the people reading this are no doubt well aware, many households, especially younger ones, are opting not to have standard fixed-line telephone service in their homes. Many of these people are choosing to use their mobile phone as their only telephone while acting to use some sort of mobile phone and voice-over-internet phone service. Legacy telecommunications like Telenor derived a lot of revenue from old school phone service so as people are opting to switch to newer technologies, the firms are seeing revenues declines since the new services do not always fully replace these revenues. In the third quarter, Telenor saw total revenues of NOK 2.204 billion from all non-mobile services compared to NOK 2.225 billion in the year-ago quarter. This decline came despite the increased number of subscribers, which clearly shows the impact of the reduced spending on traditional phone service.

Another country that is very important to Telenor's business is the neighboring nation of Sweden. As I have discussed in previous articles though, Sweden is an extremely competitive nation for the telecommunications industry. This is because it is highly developed, and everyone that wants telecommunications services already has them, so a company seeking growth can pretty much only get it by stealing a customer from one of its competitors. Fortunately, Telenor had a good deal of success at doing this in the most recent quarter. The company reported net mobile subscriber growth, adding 20,000 new subscribers over the period. As might be expected, this did have a positive effect on Telenor's revenue. The company delivered mobile revenues of NOK 2.227 billion compared to NOK 2.131 billion in the prior year quarter. This growth was unfortunately not as strong as it could have been due to the already-discussed competitive marketplace. One of the only ways to compete is to reduce its prices, which pressures margins. The company did suffer from a slight decrease in its average revenue per user, although it did increase compared to the prior year quarter.

Telenor did benefit from the pandemic-driven stay-at-home trend too, despite the fact that Sweden never locked down its economy like many other nations did. The citizenry has been following some of the same common sense restrictions as many other nations have been practicing, though. Telenor saw its fixed-line internet service subscriptions increase in the nation by 4,000. This could be due to a growing number of people working from home, but because most Swedish households had internet service prior to the pandemic, this was likely people switching their service over from other providers. The company did see its overall Swedish revenues increase as a result of these additions though, going from NOK 2.984 billion a year ago to NOK 3.142 billion in the most recent quarter.

One of the company's bright spots in the past few quarters has been its operations in the Baltic state of Finland. The company entered into this country last year when it acquired majority control of DNA, one of the largest telecommunications operators in the country. DNA has seen fairly strong growth since it made this acquisition. This trend continued in the most recent quarter, with mobile subscription revenues increasing by 1% quarter over quarter due largely to customers upgrading their plans to more expensive ones. Telenor saw much greater growth on a year-over-year basis. The company had total revenues of NOK 2.486 billion in the most recent quarter compared to only NOK 1.028 billion a year ago. This represents a 141.83% increase over the period.

One major competitive advantage that the company has in Finland is its 5G network. DNA was the first company to launch a 5G network in the nation, which it began doing back in early 2019. Today, the company's network footprint covers fully 24% of the nation's population, which also makes it one of the largest in the country. Many contributors have discussed at length the competitive advantages that a 5G network provides to its owner. Fifth-generation cellular networks are fast enough to allow for things such as real-time high-definition streaming, high-speed downloads, and similar things that fourth-generation networks lack the bandwidth to provide. Thus, people that are seeking this type of performance will likely switch to a provider that has a high-quality 5G network. This might be the reason why the company has been able to deliver such impressive growth over the past year.

As I discussed in a previous article, Telenor has fairly significant operations in a few of the emerging nations in Southeast Asia. These markets could offer much better growth prospects than the European markets that the company operates in by virtue of their relatively low penetration rates. In many of these nations, there are still people that have never had any type of telecommunications service. These people are generally much easier and cheaper to sell to than those people in developed nations that the company essentially has to steal from a competitor. These nations were somewhat more impacted by the coronavirus lockdowns than the Western nations were because many of them are export economies in which working from home is not really an option, and they lack some of the social safety nets that the Western nations have. This had a notable impact on Telenor's second quarter, but things have now begun to improve. The company still saw its revenues in two of the countries decline year over year, but none of these was especially substantial:

Country Q3 2020 Q3 2019 Thailand 5.550 5.857 Malaysia 3.435 3.332 Bangladesh 3.820 3.840 Pakistan 1.381 1.420 Myanmar 1.620 1.395

(all figures in billions of Norwegian kroner)

Hopefully, we will see the company's revenues recover further as the lockdowns continue to ease. It has indeed already begun to see this beginning to occur. As we can see above, Thailand saw the largest revenue decline out of any of these nations. While the market competition that I discussed in a previous article may have played a role, Total Access Communication (OTC:TACJF), which serves as Telenor's operation in the region, has been navigating that problem quite well and has been seeing its business improve in recent quarters. The decline was caused mostly by the lockdowns, as that reduced tourist traffic (tourists will often buy a prepaid phone) as well as triggered some economic issues in many householders. These lockdowns have begun to be lifted now though, and the company saw its fortunes quickly rebound. In September, the company saw its subscriber count increase after several months of declines. If this continues, which is probable but still a bit uncertain, then the company should deliver somewhat better numbers in the fourth quarter.

One of the nicest things that we saw in this report is the significant improvement in free cash flow compared to the prior year quarter. In fact, the company's free cash flow was higher in the most recent quarter than in any other quarter of this year:

Source: Telenor ASA

Those investors that are in Telenor because of its dividend should be quite pleased with this. This is because free cash flow is the money that a company has left over from its ordinary operations after it pays all of its bills and makes all necessary capital expenditures. This is, therefore, the money that the company can use to do things such as repay its debt, buy back stock, or pay a dividend to its investors. Thus, we want to see a positive free cash flow backing the dividend. The improvement that we see here was driven by lower taxes, lower capital expenditures, and the fact that the company did not need to spend as much money on buying bandwidth spectrum. This positive cash flow generation should continue in the fourth quarter since it is unlikely that the factors driving the improvements will change much in the next few months.

In conclusion, this was a reasonable quarter for Telenor. The company is clearly showing the strength and stability that we have come to expect from a telecommunications company in the current environment, which is certainly something that we should appreciate. We are also seeing the company slowly begin to undo the few negative effects that it suffered from the pandemic, which is also nice. The fact that the company has been generating positive free cash flow all year straight through the worst economic conditions that the world has seen in years should also provide reassurance for dividend investors. This is certainly not a company that we should expect phenomenal growth from, but because of its stability, it could still form an integral part of our portfolios.

