Pawn loan demand has been improving in the U.S. business and should continue to do so, while a recovery in Latin America is more dependent on a stabilizing/improving economic situation.

The retail business is performing well on a margin basis, but the steep declines in high-margin pawn fees is too much of a headwind to overcome.

FirstCash continued to suffer from weak core demand in the third quarter, as pawn loan balances declined 30% year over year on weak demand in both the U.S. and Latin American operations.

Past cycles have shown FirstCash (FCFS) to be a relatively solid countercyclical performer, but every downturn has its own unique aspects, and this downturn has created some real challenges. Pawn loan demand has deteriorated more than expected, with U.S. demand impacted by higher levels of government support, and Mexico’s economy is in tough shape. With that, the shares have noticeably underperformed.

FirstCash has had significant pullbacks in the past, though, and I believe this is still a long-term buying opportunity. The retail operations have held up relatively well, with good execution, and there is evidence of an upturn in pawn loan demand that I expect to continue/accelerate in 2021. Longer term, while new fintech alternatives will be a competitive factor, FirstCash’s core pawn lending services will still be needed by under-banked customers in both the U.S. and Latin America and I expect a double-digit annualized return from these levels.

A Small Earnings Miss, But Business Trends Remained Challenging

FirstCash may have only missed sell-side earnings expectations by a few percentage points, but the third quarter was nevertheless a weak performance with revenue about 7% short of expectations on weaker retail and pawn fees (moreso the former), exacerbated by currency.

Revenue declined more than 20% from the prior year and about 13% from the prior quarter, with retail sales down more than 16% (and 18% qoq) and pawn fees down 30% (and 2% qoq). Gross margins were surprisingly good, all things considered, with gross margin up almost a point from the prior year on stronger retail margins in both the U.S. and Latin America. Adjusted operating margin fell about six points on much weaker operating leverage, but were still better than expected, helping to offset the revenue pressures.

In the U.S., revenue declined 19% with a 17% decline in core pawn revenue made up off a 10% decline in retail sales and a 30% decline in pawn fees. While retail demand was still elevated, and the company was able to take advantage of more direct purchases and faster turnover, the lower inventory levels coming out of the second quarter limited the company’s ability to take advantage of that demand. Gross margin improved more than a point, with retail margin up nearly six points.

In the Latin American operations, revenue declined 23% as reported and 14% in constant currency, with core pawn revenue down 27% (down 18% cc). Retail sales declined 26% (17% cc, down 20% cc on a same-store basis), while pawn fees declined 30% (21% cc, down 23% cc on a same-store basis). Gross margin improved 30bp on a reported basis (down 20bp on a cc basis), with retail margin up three points.

Weak Loan Demand Is Improving

Demand for pawn loans, a key high-margin driver of the business model, has been disappointing through the pandemic so far. In the U.S., demand has been impacted by government stimulus efforts and lockdowns that have curtailed typical demand drivers (elective medical/dental procedures, vacations, et al). While Mexican citizens have seen far less stimulus/government support, the lockdowns and sharper economic downturn have done even more damage to underlying demand, curtailing the need for loans.

U.S. pawn loan balances declined 30% in the third quarter, but originations improved through the quarter, with a 17% yoy decline in September and an 8% quarter-to-date decline through the first two weeks of October, and pawn loan balances increased 20% on a sequential basis. In Latin America, pawn loan balances declined 19% on a year-over-year basis. While there was some improvement through the quarter, it was weaker than what the company saw in the U.S. and mid-October originations were still down 15% (sequential balances were up almost 10% qoq).

My expectation after second-quarter earnings was that pawn loan demand would start to improve in the second half of 2020 and continue to recover in 2021. That remains my base-case expectation. While some additional stimulus may be coming from the U.S. government, the timing and magnitude is uncertain and more customers may need to turn to pawn loans to make ends meet. In Mexico, not only is there really no prospect of meaningful government help, but banks and consumer finance companies are significantly tightening their lending standards, leading to much lower credit availability – while FirstCash’s core market in Latin America is “unbanked” or “under-banked” consumers, these tighter credit cycles have in the past led to short-term increases in loan demand as “sometimes-banked” consumers come into the market.

The Outlook

FirstCash’s financial results in 2020 have been disappointing, and this downturn has not followed the pattern of past downturns, neutralizing the argument for the shares as a counter-cyclical play. That said, it will still be some time before the U.S. economy is back to normal, and I do expect elevated pawn loan demand in 2021. Likewise with Mexico, though I think the recovery there will lag the U.S. given the steeper downturn in the economy.

I continue to model mid-single-digit long-term revenue growth (5% to 6% annualized) from FirstCash, largely on the back of the growth potential in the Latin American operations (both store/market expansion and market share growth). I largely view the U.S. operations as a “cash cow” business that won’t require a lot of capex reinvestment, and I believe the capex needs for the Latin American operations will moderate – there are large addressable market opportunities, but management has shown that it will be methodical about growing the store base.

The Bottom Line

The disappointing performance of 2020 has certainly hit the stock and the multiples, with the shares trading more than one standard deviation below the five-year averages for forward P/E and trailing P/BV. I believe a long-term mid-single-digit revenue and free cash flow growth rate argues for a higher valuation, and I believe the shares are priced for a solid low-to-mid-teens annualized total return, but sentiment is unlikely to improve without greater confidence in a return to growth for pawn loan demand. I expect these shares to do better in the fourth quarter as pawn loan demand recovers, but this remains a high-risk/high-reward opportunity that really needs a better underlying trend in Mexico’s economy to return to past multiples.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FCFS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.