GLPG's R&D pipeline has suffered some setbacks and may not be the boon GILD once thought.

Remdesivir could revive growth in the short term. However, revenue from HIV and HCV could be dead for now.

Gilead (NASDAQ:GILD) reports earnings Wednesday after-hours. Analysts expect revenue of $6.39 billion and EPS of $1.95. The revenue estimate implies a double-digit percentage decline sequentially. Investors should focus on the following key items.

Stagnant Revenue Growth

It is difficult to recommend the stock of a company whose revenue growth is flat to declining. Gilead's revenue growth has been stagnant for several quarters. Its R&D pipeline does not appear to be that promising at the moment. In Q2, the company reported revenue of $5.1 billion, down 7% sequentially and down 10% Y/Y.

Revenue from HIV and HCV fell 3% Q/Q and 39% Q/Q, respectively. While COVID-19 has helped boost sales of remdesivir, it has also hurt the company in other areas. Biktarvy, previously a stalwart for the company, experienced a 5% revenue decline Q/Q. Gilead experienced a reversal of the pandemic-related stocking that occurred in Q1, which may have made Q1 results appear more robust than normal:

The quarter overall was down year-on-year, 1% and quarter-over-quarter by 3%. The impact on our HIV revenue, including Biktarvy was primarily driven by inventory dynamics. In Q2, we saw a reversal of the pandemic related stocking that happened in March during the onset of COVID across U.S. and Europe. Also on the treatment side as expected, we're seeing reduced switches due to the decline in patient visits and physicians not wanting to initiate new therapies during the pandemic. We're also seeing unfavorable shift in payer mix from commercial to government segments. Despite this, our overall demand remained robust with both the overall Gilead's portfolio and Biktarvy gaining share quarter-over-quarter and year-on-year.

Doctors' offices may not become fully reopened until early 2021. Several healthcare companies have had to readjust earnings projections or delay product launches while offices have been closed. This issue could create headwinds for Biktarvy for the rest of 2020.

Descovy revenue fell 9% Q/Q as PrEP experienced a decline in initiations and therapy discontinuations. Fewer people are visiting their healthcare providers amid the pandemic. The weak consumer has reared its ugly head, and it may not subside even after the economy fully reopens. For now, double-digit revenue gains for Descovy could be a thing of the past. Descovy and Biktarvy still represent over 50% of total HIV sales, and they will likely drive the narrative going forward.

HCV revenue was $448 million, down 39% Q/Q. The HCV runway remains in decline, so any quarter Gilead can keep this segment from free falling could be considered a win. Yescarta revenue was $156 million, up 11% Q/Q. At 3% of total revenue, the treatment may not be the shot in the arm GILD bulls previously expected.

Gilead's gross margin declined to 79% from 82% in Q2. The decline in scale and decline in higher margin HIV revenue weighed. R&D costs were $1.3 billion, up 18% sequentially. The increase was driving by Gilead's investment in remdesivir, and costs related to clinical trials and additional manufacturing costs. After receiving FDA approval, remdesivir's sales could spike over the next few quarters.

SG&A costs rose in the double-digit percentage range to $1.2 billion; a $97 million accrual related to a Department of Justice investigation that may not be recurring. The fallout was that EBITDA of $1.9 billion fell over 30% Q/Q to $1.9 billion. EBITDA margin was 37%, down from 50% in Q1. EBITDA should improve once additional sales from remdesivir pick up or the ramp-up to support remdesivir subsides. At the end of the day, Gilead has $2.5 billion of combined R&D and SG&A costs it can cut into if it wanted to drive EBITDA higher.

More Explanations From Gilead

The company has some key questions to answer going forward.

Is Galapagos The Boon Once Thought?

Gilead is known for its vaunted M&A prowess, in particular, for acquiring drugs in late stage development. Gilead has invested about $10 billion into Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) and has an equity stake of about 25%. There is a potential to marry Galapagos' R&D engine with Gilead's proven ability to bring drugs to market. Gilead is seeking FDA approval of filgotinib for patients with moderate-to-severe rheumatoid arthritis. The JAK1 inhibitor is being co-developed with Galapagos.

The FDA issued a complete response letter ("CRL") for filgotinib in August. At a minimum, filgotinib's approval and/or launch will be delayed for several months. Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) analyst Graig Suvannavejh sees filgotinib at a competitive disadvantage against AbbVie's (NYSE:ABBV) Rinvoq. Galapagos' treatment for patients with knee osteoarthritis also underperformed a phase 2 study, raising more questions about whether its R&D pipeline will be the boon Gilead previously thought.

After Immunomedics Deal, Where From Here?

In September, Gilead announced a $21 billion deal for Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) and its Trodelvy, which has demonstrated strong efficacy with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer. Trodelvy could grow revenue to over $1 billion in 2024 and add to GILD's oncology franchise. Strategically, the deal fits with Gilead's oncology aspirations, but it represents another foray at market heights. At 15x 2024 revenue, IMMU could be costly; IMMU could limit GILD's ability to go elephant hunting in the future.

At Q2, Gilead had $21 billion of cash and securities. The acquisition will be funded with $15 billion in cash and $6 billion in new debt, yet it still puts a dent in Gilead's liquidity. Less dry powder could mean a lower appetite for deals. I would like to hear more from management on Gilead's ability to goose growth via M&A.

Conclusion

Once the pandemic ends, Gilead could return to modest top-line growth. GILD remains a hold until then.

