As we head into Everi Holdings' (EVRI) third-quarter earnings announcement expected on November 2, 2020, we see a positive picture being painted by analysts tracking the stock. Since my last bullish Everi article on Sep. 29, the stock is up nearly 8%. Against the current as-of-writing stock price of $8.93, 52-week price targets for EVRI range from a cautious $10 to an overly optimistic $18, indicating upside percentages of between 12% (Jefferies Financial Group) and 102% (Roth Capital):

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EVRI. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Everi in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. BTIG Research began coverage on Everi in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Everi from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on Everi from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th.

Much of the optimism comes from the fact that Everi's contactless cash solutions are in alignment with the needs of casino operators in the new normal. Other reasons include the faster-than-expected recovery on the revenue and earnings front, as well as recent moves by the Nevada Gaming Commission to allow the use of digital wallets to transfer cash for gaming. I've discussed these aspects at some length in my recent Everi articles on Seeking Alpha.

Q3-20 Expectations

At the second-quarter earnings call, CEO Mike Rumbolz outlined four key initiatives that led to the better-than-expected results for that quarter:

First was our taking rapid and aggressive action in March to reduce operating costs and cash burn as well as taking steps to preserve and increase our liquidity position. Second were the steps we took to focus our priorities and enhance our operational efficiencies. Third, we're benefiting from the strong performance of our FinTech solutions and the strength and growth of our recurring revenue gains. And fourth, although it occurred somewhat unevenly, casinos opened more quickly than we'd anticipated. And as an even greater surprise, we saw an enthusiastic demand from casino patrons.

While the first two (internal actions) allowed the company to rein in its costs and bolster its liquidity position for the short term, the second two (external factors) are where the recovery has been coming from, and we're likely to see evidence of continued momentum there in Q3-20. The combination of physical casino reopenings and Everi's vast fintech presence across these casinos will be the key drivers of growth in Q3-20.

Source: American Gaming Association

These indicators continue to be positive; moreover, as at June 30, 2020, the company had adequate liquidity to keep fulfilling its financial commitments. In addition, investors should not expect to see the significant charges from restructuring that were seen in Q2-20:

In the quarter, we consolidated some of our corporate and FinTech space in Las Vegas, resulting in a $1 million charge in the quarter for lease exit costs. We continue to review our entire lease footprint from warehousing to office space and expect further consolidation in the future. We also incurred a charge of approximately $2.7 million in the quarter for severance and other employee-related costs as we streamline certain processes and right-size our business to focus on higher value opportunities.

With most of its reorganizing and restructuring having been done in the second quarter, the company is in a better position to preserve its liquidity levels. It will also benefit from stronger cash flows in Q3-20, primarily from casinos reopening toward the end of the previous quarter and most of them remaining open right through Q3-20.

At this point, it makes sense for the company to keep investing in its contactless and cashless solutions for the future while further tightening its belt on the operational front. As such, we should expect to see Everi being farther down the road on the development and game integrations for its CashClub digital wallet, which is due for launch in the fourth quarter.

Investor's Angle

While these indicators speak to a continued top- and bottom-line recovery during Q3-20, I believe we could have another hit during the fourth quarter because of the current COVID-19 surge in the United States. For that reason, I would encourage investors to tread carefully. The recovery in stock price might not show significant continued momentum in the short run as U.S. states contemplate limited and short-lived lockdowns amid intense opposition, even as we witness the third major peak in COVID-19 cases in the U.S. since the pandemic began.

Regardless of whether or not state-wide lockdowns are implemented over the holiday season, it's going to be tough for casino operators to continue doing business at highly depressed levels of patron traffic. If that happens, it will have a direct and immediate impact on Everi's gaming and fintech revenue streams in the fourth quarter.

In turn, this could open up a better entry point for long-term investors. Opening or adding to a position now will increase the risk element even though the stock appears to be gaining more momentum. In the last month alone, EVRI has appreciated nearly 8%, as we saw. But if you look at price action over just the past week, you'll see the stock has taken an 8% haircut off the recent high of nearly $10.

At this point, investors should assess their positions carefully to see whether the potential short-term return based on a Q3 revenue and earnings beat is worth the risk that the stock will subsequently face.

From a long-term investment perspective, the stock currently holds significant upside potential, but waiting it out to see which way the market pushes EVRI in the near-term might yield an even better entry point for adding to your position or opening one. Let's not forget that we're staring down the barrel of the Presidential election even as Everi announces its third-quarter earnings on November 2 after market close.

Source: The New York Times

That, combined with the state of infections on the rise across large portions of the country, is a recipe for disaster for any company that relies heavily on patron traffic and engagement at its partner operators' locations.

To be clear, I'm still bullish on EVRI. In the long term, I see the stock recovering its $14+ market value and then growing further as cashless and contactless solutions start to drive strong revenue and earnings growth. The lessons of the pandemic will lead to a much leaner organization, and the years of investing in the shift to fintech-heavy revenues will finally start bearing fruit. Unfortunately, we may have to wait longer than expected in order to see the second half of that assumption yield tangible results.

My advice is to put EVRI on your watchlist and see which way the wind blows over the Q4-20 period. That way, you're still likely to find an attractive entry point but will effectively sidestep the volatility caused by current external factors.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.