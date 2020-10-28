The VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH) has plunged this year, and the tough business environment in the oilfield services space could continue to weigh on its performance in the near future. But we are now seeing some positive developments in the industry, including some improvement in drilling activity and the ongoing consolidation among service providers. Although oilfield service providers might continue feeling the pain of the downturn in the near term, which may keep the VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF subdued, there is light at the end of the tunnel.

Image courtesy of Pixabay

The oilfield services industry took a major hit this year after the rapid spread of COVID-19 decimated energy demand and pushed oil prices down to historic lows. The oil producers have slashed their capital expenditures by $41 billion this year and removed hundreds of rigs in response to the oil price crash. The US drillers operated a little less than 800 rigs at the start of the year, but pulled out more than 550 rigs in less than nine months, bringing the total rig count down to just 244 units by mid-August. The oilfield service providers laid off thousands of employees as demand collapsed and revenues, earnings, and cash flows plunged. Halliburton (NYSE:HAL), the largest provider of fracking services in North America, has reported a 35% decrease in revenues and a 31% decrease in adjusted operating income for 9M-2020 as compared to 9M-2019. Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB), which dominates the international markets, has reported a 27% decrease in revenues and a 55% drop in adjusted profits for the same period. Not surprisingly, the VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF has fallen by 62% this year, underperforming the S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY), which is up 7%, by a big margin.

The VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF is the largest and most liquid fund focusing on the oilfield services industry, with $418.9 million of assets under management and daily trading volumes of almost 433,000 shares ($44.2 million). By comparison, its rival funds SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XES), iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IEZ), and Invesco Dynamic Oil & Gas Services ETF (NYSEARCA:PXJ) have $77.8 million, $48.8 million, and $5.9 million of net assets, respectively.

The VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF, or OIH, is also one of the cheapest funds. Its expense ratio is 0.35%, which means that the fund charges just $35 each year on every $10,000 of investment. The SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF also charges a similar amount, but iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF and Invesco Dynamic Oil & Gas Services ETF are more expensive with ratios of 0.42% and 0.63%, respectively. OIH's rival funds have also generated similar returns this year, with shares tumbling by around 65% on a year-to-date basis.

Image: Author

OIH doesn't give investors exposure to all of the oilfield services companies. Instead, it focuses only on the 25 of the biggest and most well-established names that provide equipment, drilling, and other services to the upstream oil and gas industry. Like most of the leading industry-focused ETFs (such as the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLE), which is the benchmark fund for the broader energy industry), OIH is a top-heavy fund that ranks stocks on the basis of adjusted market cap. The biggest oilfield services companies sit at the top of OIH's holdings table and get the largest percentage of the net assets, while the smaller operators sit at the bottom of the table and get a small share.

OIH seeks to give investors enhanced exposure to the global oilfield services industry, which is why it invests in domestic as well as US-listed foreign companies. However, the fund is skewed towards the US-based operators, who alone account for almost 90% of the net assets. That's understandable, considering the US-based companies like Schlumberger and Halliburton are the biggest players on a global stage, and OIH is a top-heavy fund with a bias towards the most liquid companies in the industry based on market capitalization and trading volume. The ETF's top 3 holdings are Schlumberger, Halliburton, and Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) - three of the world's largest service providers. Together, they account for a little less than 40% of the ETF's net assets, with Schlumberger, Halliburton, and Baker Hughes representing weightages of 19.8%, 12.3%, and 7.8%, respectively. The ETF' top-five holdings represent a little over half (50.5%) of its assets.

Image: OIH - VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF

The service providers are facing a grim future. Although oil prices have improved, with WTI crude climbing to $38.86 per barrel at the time of this writing from an average of less than $20 in April, the commodity is still well below this year's peak of $63. In a sub-$40 a barrel oil price environment, the shale drillers might maintain low levels of drilling activity and keep capital expenditures at a bare minimum. The oil producers in the international markets will also struggle with weak finances, with Brent crude trading in the low-$40s a barrel range and will mainly target preserving cash flows and protecting the balance sheet, as opposed to production growth. In this backdrop of low activity, I think the oilfield service providers will grapple with financial pressures and scant growth prospects.

The good thing, however, in my view is that, now, we are beginning to see some early signs of life. Although oil prices are still low, they have somewhat stabilized in the high-$30s to low-$40s a barrel range (WTI oil). The US oil price has been hovering in this range for nearly five months now. As a result, the US drilling activity is also not declining anymore. Instead, some oil producers have started redeploying rigs. The US rig count has improved by 18% after bottoming in mid-August to 287 rigs by the end of last week. This big increase is partially the result of a low base of comparison, and there are still 564 fewer rigs operating in the US currently as compared to the same period last year. But if the improvement in the US rig count transforms into a trend, then that's certainly a big positive for the industry.

With weak but stable oil prices, I think the US oil producers will first work through their inventory of drilled but uncompleted wells (DUCs). The onshore completion activity, as result, will increase. As the shale drillers deplete their DUC inventory and the oil price environment gets better, with WTI stabilizing at mid-$40s, possibly in 2021, then the oil producers may start adding new rigs. The US rig count might grow rapidly in such a scenario. It may not climb back to pre-crisis levels of more than 800 rigs, considering oil producers will likely continue to exercise caution and will focus on generating healthy profits and free cash flows, instead of aggressively growing output. But the oilfield service providers might still witness a better business environment and some growth opportunities.

The oilfield services industry in the US is also undergoing major consolidation as companies look to merge operations, share resources, and drive down costs in order to survive the downturn. Meanwhile, inefficient operators with stretched balance sheets are being pushed out. Since the start of 2015 through the end of September 2020, around 240 oilfield services companies have filed for bankruptcy protection, according to the law firm Haynes and Boone. As upstream companies continue to keep a lid on CapEx, additional small or highly-levered oilfield services providers may seek bankruptcy protection. At the same time, the industry has witnessed two major deals in recent past, with KLX Energy (NASDAQ:KLXE) merging with Quintana Energy Services (NYSE:QES) and Schlumberger selling its North American fracking unit to Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) against a 37% stake in the combined company. The consolidation will give birth to more efficient service companies that will be in a better position to face a tough business environment.

Moreover, I expect consolidation to accelerate the process of retiring the fracking equipment. The service providers have retired roughly 30% of hydraulic fracturing equipment in 2020, as per Halliburton's estimate. This will align equipment supply with demand and can help improve service prices. The oilfield service providers have been struggling with weak margins for years, but the removal of excess equipment from the market can help improve pricing levels and push profit margins higher.

I believe that barring any unexpected dip in oil prices, the turnaround in the US will be followed by a recovery in the international markets. The drilling activity in the international market dropped sharply this year, with the total number of operating rigs falling from this year's peak of 1,085 rigs in February to 702 rigs in September. The drilling activity in the international markets is still declining, as indicated by the Baker Hughes data. The international markets are dominated by the national oil companies such as Brazil's state-owned oil company Petrobras (NYSE:PBR), China's biggest oil producer PetroChina (NYSE:PTR), and the world's largest oil company Saudi Aramco (ARMCO) which alone controls the Saudi oil supplies. Unlike the US shale drillers who mainly work on short-cycle projects and can quickly adjust their operations in response to changes in oil prices, the international oil producers work on large, long-cycle projects and aren't as flexible as their US counterparts. The drilling activity trends in the international markets, therefore, will likely lag behind the US market. The US activity seems to have bottomed out and could be on a path to recovery. If oil prices remain stable, then I think we will also begin to see signs of stability followed by an uptick in activity in the international markets, perhaps in 2022. Companies that get a large chunk of revenues from outside of North America, such as Schlumberger and Halliburton, will be the big beneficiaries of international recovery.

In the short term, however, the oilfield service providers will continue facing pressure from the persistent weakness in oil prices and low levels of drilling activity. As a result, their shares may remain subdued, which will weigh on OIH's performance. I think, for now, investors should steer clear of this ETF. But the sector is still worth closely following. That's because, in the long run, as the business environment gets better, those companies that concentrate on providing fracking services to the US shale oil producers will likely turn around sooner than the international market-focused operators. The number of service firms in the US might also decrease in the next couple of years if we witness bankruptcies and a wave of consolidation. Eventually, we may be left with fewer but stronger oilfield service providers, those who are better equipped to deal with the industry cycles. This could be a lengthy process, but for patient investors, it could yield attractive investment opportunities.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.