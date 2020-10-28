Adobe's Experience Cloud has seen a more significant drop in growth than its competitors but is still on track to gain market share.

Adobe (ADBE) has been a dominant force in media creation since it was founded in 1982 and released postscript the first international standard for computer printing and sparking the desktop printing revolution. The company has seen massive success with its digital content creation package creative suite, and since moving to a SaaS (Software as a Service) model in 2012 has seen revenue have a compound annual growth of 18%.

The company's continuing growth of its digital media SaaS business and expansion to offer Experience Cloud a suite of analytic, marketing, campaign management and e-commerce tools looks to continue to push its share price higher. Strong revenue growth combined with high cash generation, low indebtedness and willingness to expand inorganically through acquisitions makes Adobe a prime target for investors looking for safety in a highly volatile market.

Since moving to a SaaS model in 2013, Adobe's shares have risen over 1,300% vs. the S&P 500's 150% gain for the same period. Adobe has continued to outperform with limited impact from the COVID-19 outbreak and has seen shares bounce 80%+ since March lows. Adobe has an ESG rating in the top 17% of MSCI's ESG rankings with a rating of AA, with the rise of ESG. This rating is likely to help keep the momentum behind increases in Adobe's share price.

Creative & Document Cloud

Adobe's bold move into a fully SaaS model for Creative Cloud (CC) back in 2012 was the catalyst for the exponential growth seen by the firm in the last five years. Shantanu Narayen's appointment as CEO in 2007 sparked a move into the then $5.5 billion SaaS industry ($102 billion in 2019) with Adobe's first subscription product (Photoshop Express) in 2008. Since 2008, Adobe has seen subscription revenue grow from $42 million to $9.99 billion. This growth implies a CAGR from the CC release in 2012 ($673 million in Sub revenue) to 2019 of ~47% and a total revenue CAGR of 14%.

The move to subscription opened Adobe's creative software to a much wider audience reducing the significant upfront cost (often over $1,500 for the suite). Adobe's SaaS model also provides greater certainty of revenue streams during challenging economic periods as firms have to maintain subscription payments rather than being able to delay an upgrade, such as in 2009 where revenue dropped 20% from the year prior due to the GFC. Lower prices allowed for both professional and home use taking advantage of a quickly growing online content market fueled by independent content creators.

Source: Company Filings & Consensus Analyst Estimates

Adobe's suite of both creative and office applications appeals to a broad and ever-growing audience, as the prevalence of online media in everyday life grows so too does demand of application software for its production. Online video creation for YouTube and other platforms has been one of Adobe's main driving factors. YouTube's total users growing from 480m in 2010 to over 2.0 billion in 2020 and channels generating over $10,000 in revenue each year growing at 60% YoY, the boom in independently created online video is only picking up steam. The move to short-form video since the growth of Snapchat in 2015-16 has taken off over the last few years with TikTok doubling its userbase each year with over 30 million US adults using the app. This shift in content demand could detract from the prevalence of YouTube where content is much more often externally edited. Although as the market develops, high competition from content creators will push higher quality content as was with YouTtube and push creators to use external software.

Adobe faces significant competition on an individual app basis, e.g. GIMP for photo editing or Avid (AVID) for video editing however, Adobe can offer a full suite of applications to fulfill the whole production process placing it one step above. Adobe's real competition comes in the form of an ever-changing mobile online content market. With apps like Tik Tok and Instagram Reels providing in-app editing often sufficient to edit short content, to Instagram continuously improving its in-app photo editor.

With COVID accelerating a change in the way the world consumes media away from traditional media to independent creators, social media and increasingly online, Adobe sees its total addressable market for CC at $29 billion and $31 billion in 2021 and 2022. Adobe could see growth above the predicted 22% per annum growth in TAM on its creative cloud revenue, gaining market share in the mobile space with its expansion of apps and taking advantage of a claimed 4 billion potential users in the consumer market or 700 million users in the communicator market.

Source: Adobe Financial Analyst Meeting – Nov 4 2019

Covid is unlikely to have a material impact on the Document Cloud business which is by far the largest consumer of Adobe's e-sign and PDF products. Even given the move to work from home, the majority of these products are purchased as licenses per employee and not per install. I do expect growth to slow while economic conditions are weaker with less hiring and company expansion limits the expansion of current customers.

Experience Cloud

Revenue in Adobe's Experience Cloud comes from multiple products, including analytics tools, cross-channel marketing and automation e-commerce and campaign management. Experience Cloud accounts for around 27% of total revenue up from 24% the year prior. The online experience, marketing and e-commerce industry have exploded over the past five years with firms becoming ever more reliant on online sales and presence to succeed. Adobe saw its Experience Cloud revenue grow 37% in 2019 to $2.67 billion and 26% in 2018. Adobe sees its TAM for Experience Cloud being around $84 billion in 2022 up from $56 billion in 2020, although this sector has continued to outpace estimates each year.

COVID 19 has had a significant effect on the growth of Adobe's digital experience segment. Growth in Q1 2020 fell to 20.8% YoY down from 30.9% the quarter prior and significantly lower than the 2019 average of 37%. Growth in the segment continued to lag total revenue growth in Q2 at 8.1% vs. 14% total and in Q3 7.4% vs 13.8% total. The still positive growth indicated that Adobe isn't losing customers already using their Experience services. Instead, as businesses limit new spending, putting projects on hold and cutting risk on new ventures, firms' willingness to adopt new services has been severely limited.

Source: Company Filings

Recent ISM services PMI reports have highlighted the return to normal for business activity with business activity in the September report at 63% (above 50% indicates an expansion of business activity and below 50% indicates a contraction) significantly up from the reading of 26% in May and 41% in June. This positive up-move in the ISM business activity number would suggest that firms are beginning to resume projects and expansions put on hold due to COVID. We can expect this optimism to bleed through into Adobe's top-line figures although with a lag as firms need time from deciding to continue (what the ISM number shows) projects to getting projects underway with contracts signed. I would expect Adobe to see a significant boost in Experience Cloud revenue from Q4 2020 or even Q1 2021 after the election uncertainty is removed.

The ISM business activity report also noted Arts, Entertainment & Recreation as having the largest boost in business activity of the 16 industries that indicated an expansion. Growth in these sectors' activity will boost Adobe's digital media segment revenue as firms return to growth and adoption of new software.

Source: ISM Report on Business

Competition for Adobe within this space is fierce. Salesforce (CRM), SAP (SAP) and Oracle (ORCL) offer similar product lines to Adobe and currently hold significantly more market share. Adobe's Experience Cloud revenues have suffered far worse than its top competitors. Adobe saw Experience Cloud revenue growth of just 16% in the 12 months up to Sept 1, 2020, compared to last year. In comparison, Salesforce saw revenue growth of 28.7% over the same period. Oracle Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) and Human Capital Management (HCM) revenues were up 32% in 2019 totalling $3 billion and again 32% up to June 2020 (Oracle's full fiscal year 2020) to around $4 billion. In comparison, Adobe's Experience Cloud grew 23% over the same period year over year. SAP doesn't disaggregate CRM revenues in its financial reports but grew revenue by 7.4% over this period, although CRM only accounts for around 15% of total revenues.

Adobe is in a Strong place for Acquisitions

Adobe is well known for inorganic growth into new markets. Over the past decade, the firm has acquired eight businesses with a combined disclosed real purchase price of over $9.0 billion. With a further 13 undisclosed deals, this number is likely much higher. Combined S&P 500 M&A transactions value in 2019 totalled $344 billion with an expectation for a significant fall this year as firms delay deals. However, with smaller firms struggling through the pandemic, a considerable boost in deal potential could shine through in 2021 for larger financially stable firms like Adobe.

Source: Company Filings

With a current net cash position of over $1 billion expected to rise to over $3 billion by the end of FY2020 and low levels and improving solvency ratios (Debt/Equity ratio down to 40% from 45% in January), Adobe is poised to make significant acquisitions in 2021 and beyond. Current economic conditions stand to create multiple opportunities for Adobe to expand its business and provide a boost to its return on investment. This is especially true for Adobe's digital experience segment as smaller target firms struggle to stay afloat as businesses pull back on spending.

With Adobe's 2018 acquisitions of both e-commerce firm Magento and marketing automation firm Marketo, the company significantly expanded its coverage on both markets and boosted its digital experience segment revenue by ~40% in 2019 with revenue from these two acquisitions accounting for 30% of total segment sales and boosting revenue by around $700-800 million in 2019.

DCF Valuation

Valuing subscription-based businesses based on the present value of future cash flows can be considered less taxing than that of other revenue streams due to the recurring nature of customer payments. Calculating future revenue comes down to two main factors: what's the churn rate (the percentage of subscribers cancelling subscriptions within a given period, typically one year) on current subscribers and most importantly for Adobe what will subscriber growth be in the future?

As with many subscription-based businesses, Adobe has very stable margins. Gross profit margins for Adobe have been around 85-86% for the past five years with EBITDA margin remaining around 35% for the past three years. Most operation costs are on marketing which scales with revenue growth and is its primary driver. Second is R&D which can be unlinked from revenue growth (updating Photoshop to add a feature cost the same if there are 3 or 4 million users) but so driving it as new products and developments are the biases of future growth.

Assuming Adobe manages to slowly improve these margins over time as they become more efficient and grow in scale, applying this and Adobe's relatively low CapEx (smaller amounts allow for a more significant margin of error with little effect on the result) allows us to with a high degree of certainty forecast Adobe's future free cash flow. However, there is one big caveat - future revenue growth is difficult to predict and even harder during the midst of a pandemic and political uncertainty.

The below chart shows both the consensus analyst revenue forecasts and a more optimistic rebound in growth for 2021 outlook. With research predicting SaaS will grow by between 21% and 14.9% from 2020 to 2030 and 2026, the analyst consensus growth rate below with a CAGR of 14% could be on the conservative side. With revenue by far the largest variable in the valuation of Adobe when using a present value model finding a likely range of values allowing for some error remains the most accurate approach.

Source: Analyst consensus estimates (Refinitiv I/B/E/S)

Using analyst consensus revenue, operating margin, tax rate and assuming both debt remains at current levels and there are no acquisitions, we get a value of between $475 and $557 allowing for some variation in the discount rate and exit multiple. Given a current share price of around $470, this implies an upside of 1-18% within the next twelve months. The more optimistic revenue scenario provides a share price target in the next twelve months of $584 to $687, implying an upside of 24-46%.

COVID has significantly depressed analysts' expected market return of the S&P 500 through 2030. The average annual return of the S&P 500 has been 10.1% since 1970. However, given the long-term economic impacts of both the COVID-19 outbreak and potential tax increases and greater regulation on mega-cap tech from a democratic US government, analysts have predicted market average annual market returns as low as 7.1%.

The expected market return has a significant weighting in the cost of equity section for the WACC (weighted average cost of capital) calculation, which is used as the discount rate in this model. Using an expected market return of 10.1% gives a WACC of 7.6% while an expected market return of 7.1% gives a WACC of 5.5%. This significant difference in the discount rate provides substantially different valuations ($500 for a 10.1% expected market return and $583 for a 7.1% expected market return).

Exit Ev/EBITDA (Enterprise value/earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization) multiple selection becomes difficult when talking about high growth tech names. S&P 500 average EV/EBITDA multiples have been between 11x-14x on average for the last few years. However, the current average multiple on the S&P 500 of 15x reflects valuations continuing to climb after drops in top-line sales in the S&P from COVID. The choice of a 16x exit multiple (1.3% implied perpetual growth rate) lies within a reasonable range for a high growth tech firm in an industry expected to have double-digit revenue growth out to at least 2030.

As always with DCF models, this valuation should be taken with a pinch of salt, often with these models, a percent or two change in inputs such as revenue growth, discount rate, terminal value or CapEx can have significant effects on the end valuation. However, given Adobe's limited CapEx, using the sensitivity analysis above, we can get a rough idea of the real effect of revenue growth on Adobe's valuation.

Looking elsewhere for valuation comparable company P/E multiples lie on both sides of Adobe's current forward 12-month P/E of 45x. Looking at the CRM industry, Salesforce has a forward P/E of 75x. At the same time, CRM competitor Oracle sits at 14x and Microsoft (MSFT) at 33.5x. Adobe, however, is experiencing revenue growth well over both Microsoft and Oracle and aligns much more with Salesforce's level of growth in the segment. In the Digital media segment, Adobe faces competition from Autodesk (ADSK) with a forward P/E of 57x and Avid Tech with a forward P/E of 11x. However, with Adobe's industry-leading suite of creative software, the firm can easily justify its premium valuation.

Conclusion

Although DCF models are purely an estimate of value given expectations of future cash flows, this is a positive outlook for Adobe even when looking at all assumptions from a conservative standpoint. A healthy cash position building over the coming few years, limited debt and the opportunity to increase borrowing at historically low rates make Adobe a prime target for investors looking for strong balance sheets during very uncertain times.

Adobe is in a prime position to take advantage of both low rates and its strong cash generation to leverage Acquisitions going into 2021, further expanding on the growth of revenue across multiple segments. Adobe's dominant position in the digital media creation space puts it in a prime position to take advantage of a rapidly expanding market of social media and short-form content with limited competition.

Adobe is a prime example of how to do SaaS right and has, since 2013, assured stable revenue streams able to weather some of the most turbulent economic conditions in recent history. Although Adobe sees valuation metrics exceeding some competitors, I believe the firm can maintain high growth over the next decade and justify its current premium.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.