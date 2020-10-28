Fastenal (FAST) has come under pressure following the FQ3 margin disappointment, but I think FAST still has earnings upside longer-term on the back of stickier than expected safety-related customer gains through the pandemic, along with a gradual recovery in non-safety sales in the upcoming quarters. I hear the pushback on the premium valuation, but I still see the multiple as justified considering the consistently industry-leading return on invested capital (ROIC) profile. Investors looking for exposure to an eventual recovery in manufacturing end-markets should do well with FAST.

Earnings Fall Just Short of High Expectations

Following the YTD run, expectations were understandably high into FQ3. While the top-line largely delivered, showing gradual improvement, gross margins fell short. Safety products remain the key top-line driver (despite easing "surge" activity), offsetting COVID-19-related weakness in fasteners and non-fastener/non-safety products. This has been a consistent theme through the pandemic, with safety continuing to provide an earnings buffer through the downturn.

Source: Fastenal FQ3 Earnings Release

FAST's resilience underlines the company's industry-leading supply chain capabilities, allowing it to source inventory ahead of its peers consistently. This has, in turn, allowed the company to tap into new accounts (mainly government-related) and establish new onsites. Therefore, coming out of the pandemic, FAST appears to be in a prime position for long-term growth.

Encouraging Growth Trends Outline the Improving Backdrop

While Onsite signings remain below pre-COVID-19 levels, the improvement throughout the quarter was notable, with management noting that customer "willingness and ability" to discuss potential signings were rising. The numbers support this view – in FQ3, FAST made 62 signings for a total of 1,236 active sites (+15% Y/Y). However, as visibility remains limited, the company will not be offering guidance around signing ranges for the full year. Nonetheless, the favorable longer-term view remains intact.

FQ3 also saw similar trends for vending devices, with 4,680 devices signed for the quarter, driving an installed base of c. 94k devices (+7% Y/Y). While the pace of the increase moderated relative to last year's run-rate, I would note that FQ3 levels are already approaching FQ1 levels, signaling a likely recovery ahead. Additionally, the resumption of normal customer signings provides an additional tailwind for fiscal 2021, offering an additional buffer against a potential "personal protective equipment" (PPE) slowdown next year.

Source: Fastenal FQ3 Earnings Release

Pandemic-Led Customer Gains Stickier Than Expected

Also notable during the FQ3 call was management pointing out that many of the customers gain during COVID-19 are "sticking." To a large extent, this reflects business gained across healthcare in government. For instance, FAST recently signed its first healthcare Onsite, further boosting Onsite business with government customers, which is already up c. 40%. Of the 5.4k accounts gained in healthcare and government in FQ2, c. 1k placed another order in FQ3. As September data showed, the trend has persisted, reaching c. 850 for the month.

Safety Remains the Growth Driver in September

As part of its FQ3 report, FAST also disclosed some high-level numbers around sales – core daily sales growth reached 2.1% (excluding currency impact), decelerating slightly from the 2.4% growth in August. By end-market, manufacturing daily sales declines slowed to c. 3.8% (an improvement from the c. 5.0% decline in August), with non-residential sales also improving to -11.3% (narrowing from the -13.5% in August).

The growth driver remains safety product sales, which not only held firm in FQ3 but also posted a +30% growth in September. This compares to prior expectations for FQ3 Safety sales to moderate to the c. 10-15% range. The key driver of the outperformance was state/local government and healthcare demand, which, as I outlined earlier, appears to be stickier than expected. Additionally, safety products daily demand has also been boosted by manufacturing and construction customers, as they seek to comply with enhanced safety protocols.

Stable Cash Generator Through the Cycles

In a testament to its resilience, FAST continues to generate free cash flow of c. $256 million, up from the $196 million in the prior year. The balance sheet also has minimal leverage at a c. 12% debt/total capital ratio, along with a (mostly unrestricted) total cash balance of $332 million. With FAST positioned to continue generating strong cash flow, capital allocation will be important to keep an eye on. In this regard, the priority remains on organic growth investments, then M&A, and finally, return of cash.

Q3 '19 Q4 '19 Q1 '20 Q2 '20 Q3 '20 Free Cash Flow $196.1 $190.3 $192.3 $209.5 $255.5 FCF Less Dividends $69.9 $64.0 $48.7 $66.3 $112.1

Source: Company Data

As the M&A pipeline is thin at present, investors could benefit from an increased capital return in the upcoming quarters. However, I would expect management to err on the side of caution as the election could entail changes to the regulatory backdrop, while working capital investment requirements are also set to increase along with a sales recovery.

A Justified Valuation Premium

FAST has often been typecast as a cyclical company, but the fact that it has sustained growth through the COVID-19 crisis counts for something. While bears will point to the demand for safety products fading following the pandemic, recent sales data indicate customer gains could be stickier than many expect. As such, I see FAST maintaining a steady organic growth path, with a lean business structure and above-average ROICs (averaging mid-20% since 2010), justifying the valuation premium to peers. I would accumulate FAST shares on the pullback.

Data by YCharts

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.