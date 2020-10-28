Europe's largest software company SAP (SAP) released their third quarterly report of the fiscal year 2020 on Monday, and the market did not like it, sending SAP's stock down 22%. Just like other tech stocks, SAP's stock price recovered at an incredible pace after the COVID-19 dip and hit a new all-time high just months later, but now SAP's stock is ready to break this year's lows.

What went wrong at SAP?

There were two surprises for the market at SAP's third quarterly report:

Cloud backlog is actually shrinking QoQ. SAP's guidance for the coming years was cut significantly.

Let's start with the cloud backlog. Like many other software companies, SAP built an extensive cloud platform over the last few years for enterprises. The cloud has been SAP's growth darling, and investors saw the cloud net bookings - and so cloud backlog - grow significantly every single year. Since COVID-19 impacts many enterprises, they have delayed projects, and this is noticeable in SAP's cloud backlog. SAP's cloud backlog has actually started to shrink QoQ since Q3 2020. Revenue backlog is a meaningful indicator for future revenue growth; when the backlog is no longer expanding, that is a negative sign for future revenue growth.

(Source: Visualized in Excel, data from Q3 report)

SAP also updated its guidance: in April, SAP previously guided for revenues in 2023 to be €36 billion, now it's guiding for revenues of €36 million in 2025, clearly SAP's growth expectations have been lowered significantly. In 2020, SAP is expecting revenue to be €27.2-€27.8 million; to put that into context, SAP's revenue in 2019 was €27 million. With backlogs shrinking, it is clear that SAP's growth potential over the next few years has diminished significantly. SAP's guidance implies that the resurgence of COVID-19 in most of the Western world has led to a slowdown in demand for enterprise software.

Side notes

SAP's report is a warning to the market that SaaS companies are also not immune to COVID-19. When enterprises are struggling, interest for cloud solutions will be muted, and this will obviously have an impact on the results of these cloud providers. However, there are some side notes I want to make about SAP's results:

SAP's results were negatively impacted by the surge of the euro compared to the dollar and other currencies. This impact is not minor; for example, total revenue in Q3 2020 declined by 4% YoY, but when accounting for constant currencies, the revenue growth would actually stagnate at 0%.

Additionally, SAP's exposure to travel is disproportionately large with its flagship SaaS package Concur. Concur is a travel and expense management service, and was bought by SAP in 2014 for $8.3 billion. It was a segment with relatively high growth rates until the COVID-19 crisis, but this segment - making up approximately 10% of SAP's total revenue - is experiencing falling revenue backlogs, which indicates revenue growth over the next years will shrink. Revenue has already declined 15% YoY in Q3 2020.

Tech is not immune

What does this mean for tech in general? SAP is a massive billion-dollar software company with tons of insight into Fortune 500 companies. So, when it announced their new lower guidance, this obviously sent a shiver around the financial markets; it was the first sign that the economic recovery is slower than expected. SAP affirmed that tech companies are also impacted by COVID-19 - they are not immune - and that SAP specifically is disproportionately largely impacted by COVID-19. SAP is trying to transform itself into a cloud service provider; historically, it has licensed software to enterprises, but since the exception of the cloud, this has slowly but surely become outdated. Now that transition to the cloud is accelerating, it is putting pressure on SAP's margins.

Long term

A majority of SAP's revenues continue to be from software; SAP needs to transform its software clients into clients of its cloud services. SAP's biggest service is SAP ERP, which is an enterprise resource planning software. Historically, SAP ERP's churn has been low due to the high costs associated with changing one's enterprise resource planning software. SAP is trying to become a massive cloud service company and is utilising its dominance in other market segments to force cloud services onto existing customers.

Free cash flow machine

SAP is a free cash flow machine. Still, the company's price to free cash flow is one of the lowest in the industry. The stock is returning a 1.51% dividend yield with a payout ratio of 40%. However, management has clearly warned the market that the next few years will contain headwinds, which indicates there might be less or no dividend raises in the coming years.

SAP is selling at a trailing twelve-month EV to EBITDA ratio of 22.41, this modest valuation creates a margin of safety. SAP's ERP business has a strong moat, and SAP can grow its cloud business by utilising their dominance in other market segments. Considering the modest valuation, SAP provides a unique opportunity to invest in the cloud.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SAP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.